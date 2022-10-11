From Saving Bees to Fighting Hunger: Meet PEOPLE's Girls Changing the World in 2022

  • <p>When Khloe Joiner was 4, she was scared of the police. But after she met a kind officer in her hometown of Missouri City, Texas, she took some advice from her grandmother. "Nana said, 'Why don't you do something to help other kids not be afraid of the police?' " recalls Joiner, 10, who is now a fifth grader. With some change she'd saved for a trip to Disneyland — and her family's help — Joiner rounded up 350 books and delivered them to the police station to be handed out at traffic stops and home visits. The project, <a href="https://abookandasmile.org/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:A Book and a Smile" class="link ">A Book and a Smile</a>, has expanded: Thanks to donations, Joiner has provided more than 25,000 books to school libraries, hospitals and shelters — with a goal of 1 million. (Pictured: Joiner delivering books to DePelchin Children Center in Houston in May 2021.) </p>
  • <p>For Angelina Tsuboi, computer science is nothing short of a superpower, and with great power comes great responsibility. "I build apps to solve problems in my community," explains the 11th grader from Los Angeles, who at 16 is fluent in 13 programming languages. Tsuboi has created an app to monitor air pollution, one to connect teachers and students for tutoring, and even one for the Apple Watch that guides users through CPR using vibrations to regulate compression and breathing cadence. But her most meaningful invention — inspired by her mom, a Japanese immigrant and single mother of three — is Lilac, a multilanguage tool that connects non-English-speaking parents with child care, housing and translation services. "It gives me a sense of hope," she says, "that even with all the things going on in the world, we can always think of solutions by using our creativity."</p>
  • <p>As a winner of <a href="https://developer.apple.com/wwdc22/swift-student-challenge/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Apple's 2022 Swift Student Challenge" class="link ">Apple's 2022 Swift Student Challenge</a>, Tsuboi spent time with CEO Tim Cook (pictured). "I admire how his goals align with his values," she says.</p>
  • <p>Anna DeVolld was in eighth grade when she learned bees were dying in large numbers because of pesticides and loss of habitat. "Pollinators are responsible for over 75 percent of food crops and 90 percent of all flowering plants," explains the high school senior, 17, and lifelong gardener from Soldotna, Alaska. "I set out to help people realize we need to protect them." In the past four years, through her <a href="http://pollinators.devolld.net/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Promote Our Pollinators" class="link ">Promote Our Pollinators</a> educational program, DeVolld has spread her message with curriculum kits in local schools and libraries and distributed more than 2,000 "pollinator packs" — pots containing soil, seedlings and care instructions — resulting in an estimated 12,000 new flowers. "It's amazing to see the difference," says DeVolld. "I want to inspire the next generation to be good stewards of our natural resources."</p>
  • <p>DeVolld has worked with city governments in Alaska to post signs to alert people to protect pollinatorfriendly plants and won a <a href="https://barronprize.org/apply/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:2022 Gloria Barron Prize for Young Heroes" class="link ">2022 Gloria Barron Prize for Young Heroes</a>, awarded by the Boulder-based <a href="https://herofortheplanet.org/youngheroes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Young Heroes Project" class="link ">Young Heroes Project</a>.</p>
  • <p>An interaction with Officer Jessica Berry (pictured) inspired Joiner. "It's easy for me to keep going," says the <a href="https://barronprize.org/apply/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:2022 Gloria Barron Prize" class="link ">2022 Gloria Barron Prize</a> winner, "because I can see people's happiness."</p>
  • <p>At 2 months old, Reagan Bischoff underwent brain surgery for a seizure disorder. The procedure left her with cerebral palsy and partial paralysis on her left side, making tasks like buttoning jeans or opening a bag of chips difficult. Inspired to help others like her, Bischoff, now 13, started a YouTube channel with tips for overcoming everyday challenges. In the year since launching Throw Leftie (a reference to her resourcefulness on the lacrosse field), the sporty eighth grader from Potomac Falls, Va., has made video tutorials on tying shoelaces, hair care, video-gaming and more, earning her special recognition from <a href="https://braininjurysvcs.org/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Brain Injury Services" class="link ">Brain Injury Services</a>, a nonprofit in her home state. "The channel is helping people figure out things they thought they couldn't do," says Bischoff. "I like that."</p>
  • <p>"I share things on <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I8MIJWeVR50" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:YouTube" class="link ">YouTube</a> I know others want to know," says Bischoff (demonstrating how to use a modified cutting board, left).</p>
  • <p>While volunteering at a food bank in Edison, N.J., during her freshman year of high school, Shreya Shivakumar was heartbroken to see people failing to find items they could safely eat. "There were very few options for those with allergies. Children would come with their parents and sometimes leave empty-handed," says the Barnard College sophomore, 19, who moved with her family from Vellore, India, to New York City as a baby and witnessed other immigrant families struggle with food insecurity. In 2018 she founded <a href="https://www.nrshamerica.org/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Nourish America" class="link ">Nourish America</a>, which partners with food banks to provide low-sodium, low-sugar, allergy-friendly foods to those in need. The nonprofit now has chapters in New York, New Jersey and Michigan, with plans for Atlanta, and has distributed more than 5,000 lbs. of food. Shivakumar — who hopes to practice technology or corporate law — does most of the shopping for the local chapters. "I choose foods I would feed my own family," she says. "Everyone deserves nutritious, safe food." </p> <p><em>For more with PEOPLE's Girls Changing the World, pick up the latest issue, on newsstands now. </em></p>
Diane Herbst

Celebrate International Day of the Girl on Oct. 11 with these five young women, who are making major differences before even turning 20

