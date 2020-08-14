This $14 Milk Frother has Over 14,000 5-Star Reviews on Amazon

Perfectly frothed milk makes espresso-based drinks, like lattes and cappuccinos, delightful. But that's also what makes most models cost a pretty penny. Luckily, there are affordable and easy to use milk frothers you can buy for home use, including handheld ones that simply whisk air into the milk, automatic frothers that heat and froth milk with a push of a button, and steam wands that come attached to latte machines.

Frothers work by forcefully spinning the milk with a coiled whisk or by pushing steam through it creating bubbles and giving it a creamy mouthfeel. They can be used with different types of milk, like regular or any non-dairy alternatives, although some froth better than others, mostly due to fat content.

To find our favorite milk frothers, the Good Housekeeping Institute’s Kitchen Appliances & Technology Lab rounded up a variety of popular brands and highly-rated models on the market. We considered automatic, handheld, and steam wand frothers at various price points and with useful features.

Here are the best milk frothers you can buy in 2020:

Three types of milk frothers to consider before you buy:

You could use about any kitchen tool to froth milk, like a French press, a blender, a whisk, or even a lidded mason jar. The results may be bubbly, but it won’t have the right texture: that luscious and silky mouthfeel we love in milk-forward coffee drinks. For that, there are three types of milk frothers, each with advantages and drawbacks:

Handheld frothers are battery-operated whisks that you stick directly into your cup of milk to froth, like a mini immersion blender. The whisk spins continuously, and with the combination of a manual up and down motion, air gets whipped into the milk.

Pros:

It is the most compact and affordable option.

Convenient for other light whisking jobs like eggs, matcha, and dressings.

Resulting milk is light and foamy with large bubbles — perfect for cappuccinos.

Easy to clean.

Cons:

The batteries may need frequent replacing or may run out mid-frothing.

Milk can spatter while frothed since there is no lid.

Does not heat or cool the milk.

Less precise frothing that doesn't give milk much texture.

Automatic frothers are electric-powered jugs with an induction whisk inside that heats the milk and spins to create consistently smooth and even foam. It also has the ability to froth cold milk.

Pros:

Makes better quality frothed milk than handheld frothers.

Easy to use — just add milk and with a push of a button it will heat (or cool) and froth automatically.

Cons:

Takes up more space than handheld milk frothers.

Can froth a finite amount of milk at a time (usually up to 8 ounces).

More difficult to hand wash, although some models are dishwasher safe.

Steam wands are built into espresso machines and they are commonly used in coffee shops for good reason — they are the best at steaming milk and giving it texture, not just bubbles. Steam pushes through a wand into the milk, creating fine and velvety foam.

Pros:

Can customize your frothed milk for different types of specialty coffees.

Makes the best microfoam, a luscious, thick and silky frothed milk that is perfect for lattes.

Cons: