Safely Celebrate Your Loved One With These Drive-By Birthday Party Ideas

For most people, the defining quality of a birthday party (or any party at all) is that it involves celebrating the occasion side-by-side with the people we love the most. Whether this means gathering with your best friends, closest family, or both, birthday parties are a special time — and that includes drive-by birthday parties that have taken over during the current pandemic. For many people, it’s the one time of year where they feel special and unique — like the holiday is just for them. And although being the center of attention certainly isn’t for everyone, for many people, the idea of not having a birthday party with loved ones and friends nearby is unimaginable.

If you’re practicing social distancing and aren’t able to be physically close to your favorite people this year, then there are more than a few ideas for drive-by birthday party ideas that work just as well as a traditional party. They might not ever be quite as fun as being in the same room of all your loved ones, but it can still be a special occasion all the same. If you’re wondering how to have (or throw) a drive-by birthday party, here are a few fun ideas to get you started.