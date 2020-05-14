Safely Celebrate Your Loved One With These Drive-By Birthday Party Ideas

Safely Celebrate Your Loved One With These Drive-By Birthday Party IdeasWoman's DayMay 14, 2020, 11:45 a.m. UTCWho says you can't host a karaoke party from afar?From Woman's DaySafely Celebrate Your Loved One With These Drive-By Birthday Party IdeasFor most people, the defining quality of a birthday party (or any party at all) is that it involves celebrating the occasion side-by-side with the people we love the most. Whether this means gathering with your best friends, closest family, or both, birthday parties are a special time — and that includes drive-by birthday parties that have taken over during the current pandemic. For many people, it’s the one time of year where they feel special and unique — like the holiday is just for them. And although being the center of attention certainly isn’t for everyone, for many people, the idea of not having a birthday party with loved ones and friends nearby is unimaginable.If you’re practicing social distancing and aren’t able to be physically close to your favorite people this year, then there are more than a few ideas for drive-by birthday party ideas that work just as well as a traditional party. They might not ever be quite as fun as being in the same room of all your loved ones, but it can still be a special occasion all the same. If you’re wondering how to have (or throw) a drive-by birthday party, here are a few fun ideas to get you started. 1) Bring On the BalloonsIf you are throwing the party, ask everyone who drives by to bring some balloons. By the end of the day, you’ll have dozens of different balloons (and nothing says “Happy Birthday” like balloons, right?). Plus, it’s fun to see who brings the most elaborate options.2) Create a Literal A Message BoardSecure envelopes to a board and have attendees place a special note in the envelopes. Then, when the drive-by party is over, sit down with your message board and open the notes one by one. Another option is to open an envelope per day, that way you can make it the gift that really keeps on giving.Scroll to continue with contentAd3) Host a “Karaoke Night”Want to make the birthday boy or girl laugh really hard? Have everyone who is planning to drive by for their birthday perform a song. Cheesy karaoke machines encouraged, of course.4) ... Or A Talent ShowNot everyone likes to sing, but everyone has a secret, weird talent, right? So why not schedule a drive-by talent show for the person of honor? Set up a “throne” for them and have their loved ones perform skits, stand-up comedy, songs, dance, or anything they want.5) Host A Virtual Birthday Party Before The Drive-ByIf you’re trying to throw a birthday party for a child, consider combining a virtual birthday party and a drive-by party. Start the day with a virtual birthday party (The Little Gym has great virtual options, no matter what the child’s interest) and then surprise the birthday boy or girl with a drive-by visit from their friends. It’ll make the party feel that much more special, and it’s easy to make it a surprise!6) Do A Drive-By Birthday Party In ReverseInstead of having people drive by the house of the person celebrating the birthday, consider driving the honoree around instead. Have them put on their best outfit, put their favorite snacks or drinks in the backseat, deck out the car in decorations, and go visit their favorite people and places. You can even blast their favorite music for some extra fun.7) Have A Birthday Sign CompetitionIf you’re going for a straight-forward drive-by birthday party, then challenge your guests to decorate their car in over-the-top, celebratory ways. You can even make it a competition where the most creatively decorated car gets a prize.8) Set Up A Gift TableIf you want to make sure people can drop off gifts without getting too close, set up a gift table they can reach from their car windows. This way they can drop off special gifts, treats, or surprises for the special birthday person.9) ... And A “Goodie Bag” TableIf you want every guest to get a little surprise, too, set up a goodie bag table that’s also on a level that people can reach from their car windows safely. That way, when they’re leaving the party, they get a little gift, too.Want more Woman’s Day? Subscribe to Woman's Day today and get 73% off your first 12 issues. And while you’re at it, sign up for our FREE newsletter for even more of the Woman's Day content you want