How Sabrina Carpenter's Hairstylist Creates Her 'Soft and Angelic' Stage Look on Tour (Exclusive)

More TMI from the queen of TMI.
Elizabeth Hurley dropped more Instagram photos of herself in a bikini, and her abs and legs are so toned. She likes going on walks and working in her garden.
Actor presented an award at Barnard College’s Annual Gala
Margot Robbie rocked a high-cut retro swimsuit in the Barbie teaser trailer, and fans can't get over it. Watch the clip here.
Florence Pugh is the star of Valentino's new Rockstud campaign and the pictures are amazing, with the actor even sporting the no pants trend.
The dinner "celebrates the 70th anniversary of the U.S.–ROK alliance," according to an official release from the White House
The co-stars first sparked romance rumours while filming their upcoming rom-com in Australia
"Underneath that armor, I’m a very feminine creature," says the Fast X star
'Voice' coach Blake Shelton shared a throwback photo in honor of his final season. The emotional post honors his relationship with Reba McEntire.
In an interview, the cast and crew talk Florida's "Don't Say Period" bill and book bans.
What to know about the medical complication Jamie Foxx has experienced, from when the news was made public to who has spoken in support of the actor
The "Late Night" host struggled to keep a straight face during one particular gag about the former Fox News personality.
We found similar styles starting at $55
Lady Victoria Hervey appeared on ‘Good Morning Britain’ to discuss a forthcoming Channel 4 documentary about the duke
The 34-year-old model died April 20 after suffering cardiac arrest following a "medical procedure that took a turn for the worse," her family announced Tuesday
How does the amount of sex you're having compare to others?
The rap-rocker shared a video of police helicopters attempting to shut down the event
Olivia Munn and John Mulaney are taking on Las Vegas with a toddler in tow
The pop star fired back with a mocking tweet and a highly appropriate emoji.
Zellweger and Anstead first met on the set of his Discovery+ show, Celebrity IOU Joyride, in Spring 2021