Ryan Reynolds, Joe Biden And Sandra Bullock Lead Celebrity Tributes For Betty White

  • <p>Betty White was a television superstar, who worked continuously right up to the proverbial eve of her 100th birthday. And on Friday, the last day of 2021, the actor died, at 99 years old, leaving millions of hearts broken, as they mourned a global icon and international treasure. </p><p>She was Born in Illinois in 1922, and began working as an actor in the 1930s. Some of her most well known roles, however, came much later in her career. In the 1970s, she was given her own platform - The Betty White Show - during which she famously helped to launch the career of tap dancer Arthur Duncan, despite receiving complaints for having given a Black variety performer air time. Later, she starred in The Golden Girls and in movies such as The Proposal with Sandra Bullock and Ryan Reynolds, and You Again with Jamie Lee Curtis and Kristen Bell.</p><p>Among the celebrities leading tributes for the late star are Ryan Reynolds, Viola Davis and Joe Biden</p>
  • <p>Reynolds, who worked with Betty White on The Proposal, had incredibly touching words to say about the late movie star, including: 'She was great at defying expectation. She managed to grow very old and somehow, not old enough.'</p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CYKP_O8J4js/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>
  • <p>Sandra Bullock, who starred with Betty White in The Proposal, bid farewell to her former colleague via a brief interview with <a href="https://people.com/movies/sandra-bullock-reacts-to-betty-white-death-exclusive/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:People" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">People</a> magazine, in which she said: 'I don't drink vodka … but I will tonight, on ice, with a slice of lemon with a hot dog on the other side and just be okay being sad. I'll have to buy some rose-colored glasses because Betty was that for all of us.'</p>
  • <p>According to a <a href="https://twitter.com/mikememoli/status/1477004964128034817" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:White House Correspondent" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">White House Correspondent</a>, President Joe Biden had these words to say about the passing of Betty White: 'That’s a shame. She was a lovely lady... 99 years old. As my mother would say, God love her.' </p>
  • <p>Fellow actor Witherspoon took to Twitter and Instagram Stories to post the same message: So sad to hear about Betty White passing. I loved watching her characters that brought so much joy. Thank you, Betty, for making us all laugh ❤️'</p>
  • <p>Viola Davis said on Twitter: 'RIP Betty White! Man did I think you would live forever. You blew a huge hole in this world that will inspire generations. Rest in glorious peace….you’ve earned your wings ❤️ ❤️ ❤️'</p>
