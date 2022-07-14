Ryan Gosling Thinks His "Ken-ergy" Got Him Cast in "Barbie"

We continue to get exciting peeks at Greta Gerwig's "Barbie" movie, which stars Margot Robbie as the iconic character. In the first photo from the movie, released April 27 on Twitter, Barbie sits in her iconic pink convertible, smiling at the camera. Her hair falls in flippy, retro-style waves, and she's wearing a halter top with a matching bracelet and polka-dot headband. Alongside the photo, Warner Bros. tweeted that the movie will be released in July 2023.

Ryan Gosling opened up about playing Barbie's forever-boyfriend, Ken, during his "The Gray Man" press tour in July. In that movie, Chris Evans's character coincidentally calls Gosling a Ken doll. Gosling told Entertainment Tonight, "I have that Ken-ergy that you can feel, obviously."

"I can't wait for people to see the film," he told ET about "Barbie," though he didn't give away too many details. "That's all I can say, otherwise Mattel will come in and box me up." But he did reveal some important facts about Ken.

"That Ken life is even harder than the 'Gray Man' life, I think," Gosling said. "Ken's got no money, he's got no job, he's got no car, he's got no house. He's going through some stuff."

On June 15, the studio released the first photo of Gosling as Ken complete with an orange-hued six-pack and bleach-blond hair. On June 23, Gosling and Robbie were spotted on the set of "Barbie" dressed as their characters, both sporting matching rodeo outfits (Robbie in pink, of course). And four days later, Robbie was seen on set again, this time skating around in her pink two-piece outfit, looking happy as ever. Later in June, Gosling and Robbie were photographed in bright neon,'90s-style rollerblading outfits.

At this time, there's very little info available about the plot of "Barbie," which has been in development for years now (though it seems safe to assume at this point that it involves rollerblading). Amy Schumer was once attached to the movie, but she exited in 2017. The current iteration is filming in Venice, CA, and has a star-studded cast that includes Issa Rae, America Ferrera, Hari Nef, Simu Liu, Will Ferrell, and more.

In a 2021 interview with British Vogue, Robbie said of the movie, "It comes with a lot of baggage! And a lot of nostalgic connections. But with that come a lot of exciting ways to attack it. People generally hear 'Barbie' and think, 'I know what that movie is going to be,' and then they hear that Greta Gerwig is writing and directing it, and they're like, 'Oh, well, maybe I don't . . . '"

