Ryan! Charlie! Kulture! See Which Celeb Babies Celebrate Their Birthdays in July

Casey White has been charged with murder in connection with the death of Vicky White, a corrections officer who authorities said helped the murder suspect escape from an Alabama jail in April, prosecutors announced Tuesday. Vicky White, 56, died later that day from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, with an autopsy confirming the manner of death as suicide, officials said. A grand jury has now indicted Casey White, 38, on felony murder for allegedly causing her death, Lauderdale County District Attorney Chris Connolly said Tuesday.