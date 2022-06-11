Russell Dickerson! Kelsea Ballerini! Jimmie Allen! Go Inside PEOPLE's CMA Fest 2022 Photo Booth

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting
Inside the life of this drag queen redefining what a gamer looks like.
It's not just OG Anunoby who is reportedly dissatisfied with his role in Toronto.
MONTREAL — After a pre-season rife with uncertainty, the Montreal Alouettes finally have their man to start under centre this upcoming CFL season. Head coach Khari Jones chose Vernon Adams Jr., over Trevor Harris as his starting quarterback heading into Montreal's season opener Thursday at Calgary. "(Adams is) our starting quarterback, he had a really outstanding training camp," Jones said. "We really liked what we saw from him, he and Trevor both. They both played really well and we feel good w
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Angels fired manager Joe Maddon on Tuesday with the team mired in a 12-game losing streak. Third base coach Phil Nevin will be the Angels' interim manager when they host Boston on Tuesday night. Maddon went 130-148 with the Angels, who hired him before the coronavirus-shortened 2020 season. Maddon spent three decades of his career as a player and coach for the Angels before going on to an impressive managerial career in Tampa Bay and with the Chicago Cubs,
With the Crosby-Malkin era conceivably coming to an end, the prospect pool for the Penguins also appears to be at an all-time low.
MADISON, Wis. — Canada defeated Slovakia 7-0 in quarterfinal play Friday at the under-18 women's world hockey championship. Seven different players scored for Canada and Sarah MacEachern had three assists at LeBahn Ice Arena. “I really liked our team’s energy," said Canadian assistant coach Vicky Sunohara. "They were excited to play." Madison Chantler scored 52 seconds into the game and McKenna van Gelder made it 2-0 midway through the period. Alyssa Regalado, Karel Prefontaine, Ava Murphy, Jord
Canadian prospect Caleb Houstan details his history with Scottie Barnes, how he would fit with the Raptors' vision and what he's learned about NBA draft workouts over the past few weeks.
Here's how the Edmonton Oilers look heading into the 2022 NHL Draft.
The assistant GM/VP of player personnel for the Raptors discusses why Toronto isn't shy to travel anywhere in the world to meet NBA prospects and how that impacts its drafting process.
The Canadian women's soccer team will head Down Under for a pair of friendlies in September. Canada, ranked sixth in the world, will take on the Australia and New Zealand, co-hosts of the 2023 Women's World Cup, in Australia on Sept. 3 and 6. Australia sits 12th in the world rankings and New Zealand is No. 22. The Canadians are set to host No. 17 South Korea at Toronto's BMO Field on June 26 in a tune-up for this summer's CONCACAF W Championship in Mexico. The tournament is a qualifier for both
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Kinzie Hansen and Grace Lyons hit three-run homers, Jayda Coleman made two spectacular defensive plays and No. 1 seed Oklahoma defeated unseeded Texas 10-5 on Thursday night to win its second straight Women’s College World Series title. The Sooners (59-3) claimed the best-of-three series 2-0 after winning Game 1 16-1 on Wednesday. It was Oklahoma’s sixth overall championship and fifth in the past nine World Series. Jocelyn Alo, the two-time USA Softball Collegiate Player of
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Alek Manoah scattered six hits in six scoreless innings and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Kansas City Royals 7-0 Tuesday night. Alejandro Kirk had four hits and scored a run for Toronto, and Bo Bichette reached base five times — including three walks. The Blue Jays have won back-to-back shutouts for the first time since last July. “He’s fun to watch. He’s got to be one of the best in baseball,” Toronto manager Charlie Montoyo said of catcher Kirk. “From my chair, he’s go
NBA prospect Julian Champagnie breaks down what he's been asked to do in workouts with NBA teams, growing up with Justin Champagnie and how they've helped each other excel in basketball.
After dropping the first two games at Madison Square Garden, the Tampa Bay Lightning found a way past goaltender Igor Shesterkin to even up the series on home ice.
The Blue Jays are giving their top prospect a shot in the majors.
Since signing with the Oilers in January, Evander Kane has regained some of his lost value and has emerged as one of the offseason's top free agents.
HOUSTON (AP) — Mariners manager Scott Servias was ejected for his role in a benches-clearing scuffle in the ninth inning of Seattle's 7-4 win over the Houston Astros on Monday night, a game in which Cal Raleigh had a career-high four RBIs and Julio Rodriguez hit a late two-run shot. With two outs in the ninth, Houston's Héctor Neris plunked Ty France in the back. Players and coaches on both sides began chirping at each other, and Servais led the way as Seattle's bench emptied to confront the Ast
Tampa Bay captain Steven Stamkos believes the experience his team carries allows it to revel and perform in tight-game scenarios, including Game 5 against New York, when the Lightning scored two late goals to take a 3-2 series lead.
The Canadian men's indoor volleyball team dropped its FIVB Volleyball Nations League opener 3-0 (25-19, 25-20, 30-28) to Germany on Tuesday in Ottawa. Stephen Timothy Maar had 18 points to lead Canada. Nicholas Hoag added 12. Christian Fromm scored 18 to lead Germany. In other Tuesday results, Serbia defeated Bulgaria 3-1, Iran downed China 3-1 and the U.S. defeated Slovenia 3-0. Canada returns to action on Friday when it will take on France at 7.30 p.m. ET. All action can be streamed on CBC.ca,
QUEBEC — Still emotional over the Remparts' ouster from the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League post-season, head coach and general manager Patrick Roy says he is undecided about his future with the team. Roy made the comments at the team's end of season press conference at the Vidéotron Centre on Wednesday morning. Standing next to team president Jacques Tanguay, the Hall of Fame goaltender said he will take another week to make up his mind. Roy said he is still upset that his team is not playing