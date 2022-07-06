Who Will Run for President in 2024? Rumored Republican and Democratic Candidates

  • 1/8

    Who Will Run for President in 2024? Rumored Republican and Democratic Candidates

  • <p><strong>Age: </strong>79</p> <p><strong>Party: </strong>Democratic</p> <p>Less than two months after his 2021 inauguration, President Biden announced <a href="https://people.com/politics/joe-biden-says-that-he-plans-to-run-for-re-election-in-2024/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:his intention to run for re-election" class="link ">his intention to run for re-election</a> in 2024, with Vice President <a href="https://people.com/tag/kamala-harris/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Kamala Harris" class="link ">Kamala Harris</a> joining him on the ticket once again. Biden — who served as a U.S. Senator from 1973 until his <a href="https://people.com/celebrity/barack-obama-makes-history/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:promotion to vice president" class="link ">promotion to vice president</a> in 2009 — is a career Democrat who's garnered a reputation for speaking his mind on issues he supports (in 2012, he made history for announcing his <a href="https://people.com/politics/president-biden-same-sex-marriage-rights-risk-scotus-overturns-abortion/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:support of same-sex marriage" class="link ">support of same-sex marriage</a> before the Obama administration had a chance to sign off).</p> <p>After beating out a <a href="https://people.com/politics/who-won-democratic-primaries-total-delegates/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:strong pool of Democratic candidates" class="link ">strong pool of Democratic candidates</a> in the 2020 presidential primaries, he faced incumbent President <a href="https://people.com/tag/donald-trump/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Donald Trump" class="link ">Donald Trump</a>, securing <a href="https://people.com/politics/election-2020-joe-biden-elected-president-over-donald-trump/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:both the popular vote and electoral college" class="link ">both the popular vote and electoral college</a>.</p> <p>President Biden is an obvious frontrunner in the 2024 election, though his <a href="https://people.com/politics/biden-is-frustrated-with-myriad-issues-tanking-approval-ratings-report/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:diminishing approval ratings" class="link ">diminishing approval ratings</a> over issues like inflation and gun violence — and his struggle to get a grip on the Democrat-controlled Congress — have left some members of his own party questioning whether he can pull off another win if things don't start turning around.</p>
    2/8

    Joe Biden

    Age: 79

    Party: Democratic

    Less than two months after his 2021 inauguration, President Biden announced his intention to run for re-election in 2024, with Vice President Kamala Harris joining him on the ticket once again. Biden — who served as a U.S. Senator from 1973 until his promotion to vice president in 2009 — is a career Democrat who's garnered a reputation for speaking his mind on issues he supports (in 2012, he made history for announcing his support of same-sex marriage before the Obama administration had a chance to sign off).

    After beating out a strong pool of Democratic candidates in the 2020 presidential primaries, he faced incumbent President Donald Trump, securing both the popular vote and electoral college.

    President Biden is an obvious frontrunner in the 2024 election, though his diminishing approval ratings over issues like inflation and gun violence — and his struggle to get a grip on the Democrat-controlled Congress — have left some members of his own party questioning whether he can pull off another win if things don't start turning around.

  • <p><strong>Age: </strong>76</p> <p><strong>Party: </strong>Republican</p> <p><a href="https://people.com/politics/donald-trump-impeached-a-second-time/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Twice impeached" class="link ">Twice impeached</a> and full of controversy, former President Trump is far from the ideal candidate to lead the Republican Party in 2024, but he's proven before that he can command an audience — perhaps too well, after <a href="https://people.com/politics/capitol-riot/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:a mob of his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol" class="link ">a mob of his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol</a> on his behalf to try and keep him in power after losing reelection to Joe Biden — and that's enough to make him a serious contender.</p> <p>Trump left the White House on a sour note, with <a href="https://people.com/politics/a-look-at-the-10-republicans-who-voted-to-impeach-donald-trump/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:members of his own party turning on him" class="link ">members of his own party turning on him</a> for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection. Since leaving office, several former staffers have come forward with <a href="https://people.com/politics/biggest-bombshells-from-sixth-january-6-hearing/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:shocking allegations about his conduct" class="link ">shocking allegations about his conduct</a>, and he continues to be the subject of multiple criminal investigations. Still, he has stayed active in politics, <a href="https://people.com/politics/donald-trump-endorses-dr-oz-for-senate/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:campaigning for far-right candidates" class="link ">campaigning for far-right candidates</a> throughout the midterm election cycle and <a href="https://people.com/politics/donald-trump-2024-presidential-run-ron-desantis-rivalry/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:keeping people guessing" class="link ">keeping people guessing</a> as to whether he'll risk another loss by launching a third presidential campaign.</p>
    3/8

    Donald Trump

    Age: 76

    Party: Republican

    Twice impeached and full of controversy, former President Trump is far from the ideal candidate to lead the Republican Party in 2024, but he's proven before that he can command an audience — perhaps too well, after a mob of his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol on his behalf to try and keep him in power after losing reelection to Joe Biden — and that's enough to make him a serious contender.

    Trump left the White House on a sour note, with members of his own party turning on him for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection. Since leaving office, several former staffers have come forward with shocking allegations about his conduct, and he continues to be the subject of multiple criminal investigations. Still, he has stayed active in politics, campaigning for far-right candidates throughout the midterm election cycle and keeping people guessing as to whether he'll risk another loss by launching a third presidential campaign.

  • <p><strong>Age: </strong>50</p> <p><strong>Party: </strong>Republican</p> <p>On June 30, the former South Carolina governor and U.S. ambassador to the United Nations under President Trump told reporters in Iowa that <a href="https://people.com/politics/nikki-haley-teases-2024-presidential-run-in-iowa/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:she is open to running for president in 2024" class="link ">she is open to running for president in 2024</a> "if there's a place for me."</p> <p><a href="https://www.desmoinesregister.com/story/news/politics/2022/06/30/iowa-caucus-2024-nikki-haley-will-run-president-if-theres-place-me/7747121001/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Des Moines Register reported" class="link ">The <em>Des Moines Register </em>reported</a> that Haley said, "I've never lost a race. I'm not going to start now. I'll put 1,000 percent in and I'll finish it." Days before those comments, she told Fox News that she will reveal her decision about running early in 2023.</p> <p>Haley has been a supporter of Trump since he earned the Republican Party nomination in 2016, later <a href="https://web.archive.org/web/20210327160435/https://www.politico.com/interactives/2021/magazine-nikki-haleys-choice/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:calling him a &quot;friend&quot;" class="link ">calling him a "friend"</a> and <a href="https://twitter.com/nikkihaley/status/1354086642341064707?lang=en" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:tweeting in January 2021" class="link ">tweeting in January 2021</a> that she was "really proud of the successes of the Trump administration." Following the deadly Capitol riots, she delivered mixed messages on her support of Trump, at once bashing his critics and calling his actions a letdown. Later in 2021, she said that if Trump runs for president again, <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2021/04/12/politics/nikki-haley-donald-trump-2024/index.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:she will support him and not contest him" class="link ">she will support him and not contest him</a>.</p>
    4/8

    Nikki Haley

    Age: 50

    Party: Republican

    On June 30, the former South Carolina governor and U.S. ambassador to the United Nations under President Trump told reporters in Iowa that she is open to running for president in 2024 "if there's a place for me."

    The Des Moines Register reported that Haley said, "I've never lost a race. I'm not going to start now. I'll put 1,000 percent in and I'll finish it." Days before those comments, she told Fox News that she will reveal her decision about running early in 2023.

    Haley has been a supporter of Trump since he earned the Republican Party nomination in 2016, later calling him a "friend" and tweeting in January 2021 that she was "really proud of the successes of the Trump administration." Following the deadly Capitol riots, she delivered mixed messages on her support of Trump, at once bashing his critics and calling his actions a letdown. Later in 2021, she said that if Trump runs for president again, she will support him and not contest him.

  • <p><strong>Age: </strong>54</p> <p><strong>Party: </strong>Democratic</p> <p>The <a href="https://people.com/politics/gavin-newsom-shares-photo-of-himself-reading-banned-books-to-figure-out-what-these-states-are-so-afraid-of/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:California governor" class="link ">California governor</a> has a wealth of experience in his home state, formerly serving as lieutenant governor and San Francisco mayor, though it remains unclear how he would be received on the national level. In July, he began <a href="https://people.com/politics/gavin-newsom-airs-ad-in-florida-targeting-ron-desantis/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:airing a television ad" class="link ">airing a television ad</a> in Florida markets targeting their Republican governor, Ron DeSantis — another rumored presidential candidate — leading some to wonder if he was testing the waters for a 2024 run.</p> <p>Newsom, the onetime husband of conservative TV personality <a href="https://people.com/politics/donald-trump-jr-and-kimberly-guilfoyle-are-engaged/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Kimberly Guilfoyle" class="link ">Kimberly Guilfoyle</a>, has built a career around progressive values, allowing him to <a href="https://people.com/politics/gov-gavin-newsom-survives-california-recall-thanks-voters-im-humble-grateful/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:survive a recall campaign" class="link ">survive a recall campaign</a> in 2021 and earning him an almost-guaranteed reelection as California's leader in November.</p>
    5/8

    Gavin Newsom

    Age: 54

    Party: Democratic

    The California governor has a wealth of experience in his home state, formerly serving as lieutenant governor and San Francisco mayor, though it remains unclear how he would be received on the national level. In July, he began airing a television ad in Florida markets targeting their Republican governor, Ron DeSantis — another rumored presidential candidate — leading some to wonder if he was testing the waters for a 2024 run.

    Newsom, the onetime husband of conservative TV personality Kimberly Guilfoyle, has built a career around progressive values, allowing him to survive a recall campaign in 2021 and earning him an almost-guaranteed reelection as California's leader in November.

  • <p><strong>Age: </strong>43</p> <p><strong>Party: </strong>Republican</p> <p>As Florida's governor, DeSantis has characterized the division that encapsulates the state's political makeup. A hero among right-wing conservatives and a proud enemy to others, he riles up a similar base as Trump, <a href="https://people.com/politics/donald-trump-2024-presidential-run-ron-desantis-rivalry/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:posing a threat to the former president" class="link ">posing a threat to the former president</a> if both were to seek the Republican nomination. Though he previously <a href="https://people.com/politics/florida-gov-ron-desantis-downplays-2024-aspirations/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:downplayed his intentions" class="link ">downplayed his intentions</a> to run for president, he is widely considered a top contender in the 2024 race.</p> <p>DeSantis has dominated headlines recently as the commander in chief of America's culture wars, <a href="https://people.com/politics/florida-gov-announces-1000-bonuses-for-first-responders-signs-voting-law/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:restricting voting rights" class="link ">restricting voting rights</a>, <a href="https://people.com/politics/what-to-know-about-floridas-dont-say-gay-bill/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:enacting Florida's &quot;Don't Say Gay&quot; law" class="link ">enacting Florida's "Don't Say Gay" law</a>, <a href="https://people.com/politics/school-superintendent-responds-after-florida-gov-calls-students-wearing-masks-ridiculous/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:politicizing the concept of critical race theory" class="link ">politicizing the concept of critical race theory</a>, <a href="https://people.com/health/desantis-wants-to-ban-gender-affirming-care-for-florida-trans-youths-and-medicaid-recipients-report/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:pushing to ban gender-affirming medical care" class="link ">pushing to ban gender-affirming medical care</a>, <a href="https://people.com/health/florida-gov-ron-desantis-maintains-hes-not-going-to-order-covid-vaccines-for-young-children/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:refusing to order COVID vaccines for young children" class="link ">refusing to order COVID vaccines for young children</a>, and <a href="https://people.com/politics/school-superintendent-responds-after-florida-gov-calls-students-wearing-masks-ridiculous/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:scolding students wearing masks" class="link ">scolding students wearing masks</a>. Acknowledging that DeSantis lacks the charisma Trump has, a political insider tells PEOPLE, "He is shrewd and makes sure he looks like he is doing the right thing." His talent? "He is a leader unruffled by controversy."</p> <p>Prior to assuming the office of governor in 2019, DeSantis represented Florida in the U.S. House of Representatives.</p>
    6/8

    Ron DeSantis

    Age: 43

    Party: Republican

    As Florida's governor, DeSantis has characterized the division that encapsulates the state's political makeup. A hero among right-wing conservatives and a proud enemy to others, he riles up a similar base as Trump, posing a threat to the former president if both were to seek the Republican nomination. Though he previously downplayed his intentions to run for president, he is widely considered a top contender in the 2024 race.

    DeSantis has dominated headlines recently as the commander in chief of America's culture wars, restricting voting rights, enacting Florida's "Don't Say Gay" law, politicizing the concept of critical race theory, pushing to ban gender-affirming medical care, refusing to order COVID vaccines for young children, and scolding students wearing masks. Acknowledging that DeSantis lacks the charisma Trump has, a political insider tells PEOPLE, "He is shrewd and makes sure he looks like he is doing the right thing." His talent? "He is a leader unruffled by controversy."

    Prior to assuming the office of governor in 2019, DeSantis represented Florida in the U.S. House of Representatives.

  • <p><strong>Age: </strong>55</p> <p><strong>Party: </strong>Republican</p> <p>Representing Wyoming in the House of Representatives since 2017, Cheney — <a href="https://people.com/politics/liz-and-dick-cheney-were-the-only-republicans-to-attend-the-houses-solemn-observance-of-jan-6-riots/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney" class="link ">daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney</a> — has earned bipartisan respect as a voice of reason during increasingly polarized times. Following the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riots, Cheney was <a href="https://people.com/politics/a-look-at-the-10-republicans-who-voted-to-impeach-donald-trump/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:one of 10 Republicans to vote in favor of impeaching President Trump" class="link ">one of 10 Republicans to vote in favor of impeaching President Trump</a>, a move that would cost her the title of third-ranking House Republican after representatives <a href="https://people.com/politics/maryland-gop-gov-larry-hogan-republicans-ousting-liz-cheney-mistake/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:voted to remove her as chairman of the party's House caucus" class="link ">voted to remove her as chairman of the party's House caucus</a>.</p> <p>Since 2021, Cheney has repeatedly doubled down on her opposition of Trump, even <a href="https://people.com/politics/liz-cheney-honored-to-be-named-to-jan-6-commission-amid-republican-backlash/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:vice chairing the House committee" class="link ">vice chairing the House committee</a> organized to investigate his role in the Capitol riots. As a result, she's been ostracized by the outer reaches of the Republican Party and <a href="https://people.com/politics/wyoming-republicans-vote-no-longer-recognize-liz-cheney-party-member/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:faces an uphill battle to reelection in November" class="link ">faces an uphill battle to reelection in November</a>. Still, she remains unfazed, saying her oath to defend the Constitution transcends her status as an elected conservative.</p> <p>While Cheney has not formally revealed plans to run for president in 2024, <a href="https://people.com/politics/liz-cheney-doesnt-rule-out-2024-presidential-run-against-donald-trump/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:she has previously entertained the idea" class="link ">she has previously entertained the idea</a> and could potentially pull undecided voters to the right if she was able to secure the Republican nomination. "I won't let a former president or anyone else unravel the democracy," she told <em>Today</em>'s <a href="https://people.com/tag/savannah-guthrie/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Savannah Guthrie" class="link ">Savannah Guthrie</a> in 2021. "Whatever it takes."</p>
    7/8

    Liz Cheney

    Age: 55

    Party: Republican

    Representing Wyoming in the House of Representatives since 2017, Cheney — daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney — has earned bipartisan respect as a voice of reason during increasingly polarized times. Following the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riots, Cheney was one of 10 Republicans to vote in favor of impeaching President Trump, a move that would cost her the title of third-ranking House Republican after representatives voted to remove her as chairman of the party's House caucus.

    Since 2021, Cheney has repeatedly doubled down on her opposition of Trump, even vice chairing the House committee organized to investigate his role in the Capitol riots. As a result, she's been ostracized by the outer reaches of the Republican Party and faces an uphill battle to reelection in November. Still, she remains unfazed, saying her oath to defend the Constitution transcends her status as an elected conservative.

    While Cheney has not formally revealed plans to run for president in 2024, she has previously entertained the idea and could potentially pull undecided voters to the right if she was able to secure the Republican nomination. "I won't let a former president or anyone else unravel the democracy," she told Today's Savannah Guthrie in 2021. "Whatever it takes."

  • <p><strong>Age: </strong>57</p> <p><strong>Party: </strong>Democratic</p> <p>The latest elected official to find themself <a href="https://people.com/crime/mother-recalls-rescuing-toddler-covered-father-blood/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:at the center of a gun violence tragedy" class="link ">at the center of a gun violence tragedy</a>, Illinois Gov. Pritzker has sparked buzz as a possible Democratic challenger to President Biden, though he has not presently declared an intention to leave state politics.</p> <p>The <a href="https://people.com/politics/multiple-governors-slam-trumps-inflammatory-call-after-he-claims-protest-response-was-weak/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:first-term governor" class="link ">first-term governor</a>, a billionaire businessman and member of the wealthy family behind Hyatt hotels, is not exactly the political figure on everyone's lips — but throughout his reelection campaign he has traveled around the nation in support of abortion rights, helping other elected officials rally Democrats in support of progressive causes. His <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QKmaHUmtb-U" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:bold response" class="link ">bold response</a> to Highland Park's deadly Fourth of July parade shooting only amplified whispers that his energy could translate to strong voter enthusiasm come 2024.</p>
    8/8

    JB Pritzker

    Age: 57

    Party: Democratic

    The latest elected official to find themself at the center of a gun violence tragedy, Illinois Gov. Pritzker has sparked buzz as a possible Democratic challenger to President Biden, though he has not presently declared an intention to leave state politics.

    The first-term governor, a billionaire businessman and member of the wealthy family behind Hyatt hotels, is not exactly the political figure on everyone's lips — but throughout his reelection campaign he has traveled around the nation in support of abortion rights, helping other elected officials rally Democrats in support of progressive causes. His bold response to Highland Park's deadly Fourth of July parade shooting only amplified whispers that his energy could translate to strong voter enthusiasm come 2024.

<p><strong>Age: </strong>79</p> <p><strong>Party: </strong>Democratic</p> <p>Less than two months after his 2021 inauguration, President Biden announced <a href="https://people.com/politics/joe-biden-says-that-he-plans-to-run-for-re-election-in-2024/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:his intention to run for re-election" class="link ">his intention to run for re-election</a> in 2024, with Vice President <a href="https://people.com/tag/kamala-harris/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Kamala Harris" class="link ">Kamala Harris</a> joining him on the ticket once again. Biden — who served as a U.S. Senator from 1973 until his <a href="https://people.com/celebrity/barack-obama-makes-history/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:promotion to vice president" class="link ">promotion to vice president</a> in 2009 — is a career Democrat who's garnered a reputation for speaking his mind on issues he supports (in 2012, he made history for announcing his <a href="https://people.com/politics/president-biden-same-sex-marriage-rights-risk-scotus-overturns-abortion/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:support of same-sex marriage" class="link ">support of same-sex marriage</a> before the Obama administration had a chance to sign off).</p> <p>After beating out a <a href="https://people.com/politics/who-won-democratic-primaries-total-delegates/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:strong pool of Democratic candidates" class="link ">strong pool of Democratic candidates</a> in the 2020 presidential primaries, he faced incumbent President <a href="https://people.com/tag/donald-trump/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Donald Trump" class="link ">Donald Trump</a>, securing <a href="https://people.com/politics/election-2020-joe-biden-elected-president-over-donald-trump/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:both the popular vote and electoral college" class="link ">both the popular vote and electoral college</a>.</p> <p>President Biden is an obvious frontrunner in the 2024 election, though his <a href="https://people.com/politics/biden-is-frustrated-with-myriad-issues-tanking-approval-ratings-report/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:diminishing approval ratings" class="link ">diminishing approval ratings</a> over issues like inflation and gun violence — and his struggle to get a grip on the Democrat-controlled Congress — have left some members of his own party questioning whether he can pull off another win if things don't start turning around.</p>
<p><strong>Age: </strong>76</p> <p><strong>Party: </strong>Republican</p> <p><a href="https://people.com/politics/donald-trump-impeached-a-second-time/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Twice impeached" class="link ">Twice impeached</a> and full of controversy, former President Trump is far from the ideal candidate to lead the Republican Party in 2024, but he's proven before that he can command an audience — perhaps too well, after <a href="https://people.com/politics/capitol-riot/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:a mob of his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol" class="link ">a mob of his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol</a> on his behalf to try and keep him in power after losing reelection to Joe Biden — and that's enough to make him a serious contender.</p> <p>Trump left the White House on a sour note, with <a href="https://people.com/politics/a-look-at-the-10-republicans-who-voted-to-impeach-donald-trump/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:members of his own party turning on him" class="link ">members of his own party turning on him</a> for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection. Since leaving office, several former staffers have come forward with <a href="https://people.com/politics/biggest-bombshells-from-sixth-january-6-hearing/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:shocking allegations about his conduct" class="link ">shocking allegations about his conduct</a>, and he continues to be the subject of multiple criminal investigations. Still, he has stayed active in politics, <a href="https://people.com/politics/donald-trump-endorses-dr-oz-for-senate/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:campaigning for far-right candidates" class="link ">campaigning for far-right candidates</a> throughout the midterm election cycle and <a href="https://people.com/politics/donald-trump-2024-presidential-run-ron-desantis-rivalry/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:keeping people guessing" class="link ">keeping people guessing</a> as to whether he'll risk another loss by launching a third presidential campaign.</p>
<p><strong>Age: </strong>50</p> <p><strong>Party: </strong>Republican</p> <p>On June 30, the former South Carolina governor and U.S. ambassador to the United Nations under President Trump told reporters in Iowa that <a href="https://people.com/politics/nikki-haley-teases-2024-presidential-run-in-iowa/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:she is open to running for president in 2024" class="link ">she is open to running for president in 2024</a> "if there's a place for me."</p> <p><a href="https://www.desmoinesregister.com/story/news/politics/2022/06/30/iowa-caucus-2024-nikki-haley-will-run-president-if-theres-place-me/7747121001/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Des Moines Register reported" class="link ">The <em>Des Moines Register </em>reported</a> that Haley said, "I've never lost a race. I'm not going to start now. I'll put 1,000 percent in and I'll finish it." Days before those comments, she told Fox News that she will reveal her decision about running early in 2023.</p> <p>Haley has been a supporter of Trump since he earned the Republican Party nomination in 2016, later <a href="https://web.archive.org/web/20210327160435/https://www.politico.com/interactives/2021/magazine-nikki-haleys-choice/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:calling him a &quot;friend&quot;" class="link ">calling him a "friend"</a> and <a href="https://twitter.com/nikkihaley/status/1354086642341064707?lang=en" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:tweeting in January 2021" class="link ">tweeting in January 2021</a> that she was "really proud of the successes of the Trump administration." Following the deadly Capitol riots, she delivered mixed messages on her support of Trump, at once bashing his critics and calling his actions a letdown. Later in 2021, she said that if Trump runs for president again, <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2021/04/12/politics/nikki-haley-donald-trump-2024/index.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:she will support him and not contest him" class="link ">she will support him and not contest him</a>.</p>
<p><strong>Age: </strong>54</p> <p><strong>Party: </strong>Democratic</p> <p>The <a href="https://people.com/politics/gavin-newsom-shares-photo-of-himself-reading-banned-books-to-figure-out-what-these-states-are-so-afraid-of/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:California governor" class="link ">California governor</a> has a wealth of experience in his home state, formerly serving as lieutenant governor and San Francisco mayor, though it remains unclear how he would be received on the national level. In July, he began <a href="https://people.com/politics/gavin-newsom-airs-ad-in-florida-targeting-ron-desantis/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:airing a television ad" class="link ">airing a television ad</a> in Florida markets targeting their Republican governor, Ron DeSantis — another rumored presidential candidate — leading some to wonder if he was testing the waters for a 2024 run.</p> <p>Newsom, the onetime husband of conservative TV personality <a href="https://people.com/politics/donald-trump-jr-and-kimberly-guilfoyle-are-engaged/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Kimberly Guilfoyle" class="link ">Kimberly Guilfoyle</a>, has built a career around progressive values, allowing him to <a href="https://people.com/politics/gov-gavin-newsom-survives-california-recall-thanks-voters-im-humble-grateful/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:survive a recall campaign" class="link ">survive a recall campaign</a> in 2021 and earning him an almost-guaranteed reelection as California's leader in November.</p>
<p><strong>Age: </strong>43</p> <p><strong>Party: </strong>Republican</p> <p>As Florida's governor, DeSantis has characterized the division that encapsulates the state's political makeup. A hero among right-wing conservatives and a proud enemy to others, he riles up a similar base as Trump, <a href="https://people.com/politics/donald-trump-2024-presidential-run-ron-desantis-rivalry/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:posing a threat to the former president" class="link ">posing a threat to the former president</a> if both were to seek the Republican nomination. Though he previously <a href="https://people.com/politics/florida-gov-ron-desantis-downplays-2024-aspirations/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:downplayed his intentions" class="link ">downplayed his intentions</a> to run for president, he is widely considered a top contender in the 2024 race.</p> <p>DeSantis has dominated headlines recently as the commander in chief of America's culture wars, <a href="https://people.com/politics/florida-gov-announces-1000-bonuses-for-first-responders-signs-voting-law/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:restricting voting rights" class="link ">restricting voting rights</a>, <a href="https://people.com/politics/what-to-know-about-floridas-dont-say-gay-bill/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:enacting Florida's &quot;Don't Say Gay&quot; law" class="link ">enacting Florida's "Don't Say Gay" law</a>, <a href="https://people.com/politics/school-superintendent-responds-after-florida-gov-calls-students-wearing-masks-ridiculous/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:politicizing the concept of critical race theory" class="link ">politicizing the concept of critical race theory</a>, <a href="https://people.com/health/desantis-wants-to-ban-gender-affirming-care-for-florida-trans-youths-and-medicaid-recipients-report/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:pushing to ban gender-affirming medical care" class="link ">pushing to ban gender-affirming medical care</a>, <a href="https://people.com/health/florida-gov-ron-desantis-maintains-hes-not-going-to-order-covid-vaccines-for-young-children/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:refusing to order COVID vaccines for young children" class="link ">refusing to order COVID vaccines for young children</a>, and <a href="https://people.com/politics/school-superintendent-responds-after-florida-gov-calls-students-wearing-masks-ridiculous/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:scolding students wearing masks" class="link ">scolding students wearing masks</a>. Acknowledging that DeSantis lacks the charisma Trump has, a political insider tells PEOPLE, "He is shrewd and makes sure he looks like he is doing the right thing." His talent? "He is a leader unruffled by controversy."</p> <p>Prior to assuming the office of governor in 2019, DeSantis represented Florida in the U.S. House of Representatives.</p>
<p><strong>Age: </strong>55</p> <p><strong>Party: </strong>Republican</p> <p>Representing Wyoming in the House of Representatives since 2017, Cheney — <a href="https://people.com/politics/liz-and-dick-cheney-were-the-only-republicans-to-attend-the-houses-solemn-observance-of-jan-6-riots/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney" class="link ">daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney</a> — has earned bipartisan respect as a voice of reason during increasingly polarized times. Following the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riots, Cheney was <a href="https://people.com/politics/a-look-at-the-10-republicans-who-voted-to-impeach-donald-trump/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:one of 10 Republicans to vote in favor of impeaching President Trump" class="link ">one of 10 Republicans to vote in favor of impeaching President Trump</a>, a move that would cost her the title of third-ranking House Republican after representatives <a href="https://people.com/politics/maryland-gop-gov-larry-hogan-republicans-ousting-liz-cheney-mistake/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:voted to remove her as chairman of the party's House caucus" class="link ">voted to remove her as chairman of the party's House caucus</a>.</p> <p>Since 2021, Cheney has repeatedly doubled down on her opposition of Trump, even <a href="https://people.com/politics/liz-cheney-honored-to-be-named-to-jan-6-commission-amid-republican-backlash/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:vice chairing the House committee" class="link ">vice chairing the House committee</a> organized to investigate his role in the Capitol riots. As a result, she's been ostracized by the outer reaches of the Republican Party and <a href="https://people.com/politics/wyoming-republicans-vote-no-longer-recognize-liz-cheney-party-member/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:faces an uphill battle to reelection in November" class="link ">faces an uphill battle to reelection in November</a>. Still, she remains unfazed, saying her oath to defend the Constitution transcends her status as an elected conservative.</p> <p>While Cheney has not formally revealed plans to run for president in 2024, <a href="https://people.com/politics/liz-cheney-doesnt-rule-out-2024-presidential-run-against-donald-trump/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:she has previously entertained the idea" class="link ">she has previously entertained the idea</a> and could potentially pull undecided voters to the right if she was able to secure the Republican nomination. "I won't let a former president or anyone else unravel the democracy," she told <em>Today</em>'s <a href="https://people.com/tag/savannah-guthrie/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Savannah Guthrie" class="link ">Savannah Guthrie</a> in 2021. "Whatever it takes."</p>
<p><strong>Age: </strong>57</p> <p><strong>Party: </strong>Democratic</p> <p>The latest elected official to find themself <a href="https://people.com/crime/mother-recalls-rescuing-toddler-covered-father-blood/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:at the center of a gun violence tragedy" class="link ">at the center of a gun violence tragedy</a>, Illinois Gov. Pritzker has sparked buzz as a possible Democratic challenger to President Biden, though he has not presently declared an intention to leave state politics.</p> <p>The <a href="https://people.com/politics/multiple-governors-slam-trumps-inflammatory-call-after-he-claims-protest-response-was-weak/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:first-term governor" class="link ">first-term governor</a>, a billionaire businessman and member of the wealthy family behind Hyatt hotels, is not exactly the political figure on everyone's lips — but throughout his reelection campaign he has traveled around the nation in support of abortion rights, helping other elected officials rally Democrats in support of progressive causes. His <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QKmaHUmtb-U" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:bold response" class="link ">bold response</a> to Highland Park's deadly Fourth of July parade shooting only amplified whispers that his energy could translate to strong voter enthusiasm come 2024.</p>
Kyler Alvord

With more than two years to go until the 2024 presidential election, reports are swirling about which public figures may throw their hats in the ring for what is already shaping up to be one of the most heated political races in American history

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories