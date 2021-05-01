Rumors Say These Royals Had Children Out Of Wedlock

  • <p>We Americans typically focus our attention on the <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/entertainment/g19666813/british-order-of-succession-royal-family-throne/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:British royal family" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">British royal family</a>, but let’s not forget there are 29 other monarchies around the world. For centuries, they’ve dealt with their fair share of scandals, particularly when members of the family have children out of wedlock—often a big no-no. Click through to see all the kings, queens, princes, and princesses who have broken the <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/style-beauty/fashion/g19643527/royal-family-fashion-rules/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:royal rules" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">royal rules</a> by birthing children out of wedlock.<br></p>
  • <p>It’s apparently an “open secret” (although a paternity test has never been done) that Belgian sculptor Delphine Boël is the daughter of King Albert II of Belgium. The daughter is said to be the result of an affair the king had with Baroness Sybille de Selys Longchamps. </p><p>Delphine says her mother didn’t tell her who her father was until she was 18 years old, and she’s been trying to get in contact ever since. She’s currently in court trying to prove that he’s her father. As of May 2019, King Albert II <a href="https://www.theguardian.com/world/2019/may/29/former-belgian-king-albert-ii-agrees-to-dna-test-in-paternity-case-delphine-boel" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:has agreed to submit a DNA test" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">has agreed to submit a DNA test</a>.</p>
    King Albert II of Belgium

    It’s apparently an “open secret” (although a paternity test has never been done) that Belgian sculptor Delphine Boël is the daughter of King Albert II of Belgium. The daughter is said to be the result of an affair the king had with Baroness Sybille de Selys Longchamps.

    Delphine says her mother didn’t tell her who her father was until she was 18 years old, and she’s been trying to get in contact ever since. She’s currently in court trying to prove that he’s her father. As of May 2019, King Albert II has agreed to submit a DNA test.

  • <p>When the book <em>Dramas in the Belgian Royal House</em> came out, it suggested that King Leopold III, who’s the father of Albert II, had an illegitimate daughter. </p><p>As the story goes, Leopold got in a car accident in 1935 and lost his wife because of it. After the incident, he then started a relationship with Austrian skating legend Liselotte Landbeck, which brought their daughter, Ingeborg Verdun, into the world. </p><p>The Royal Palace in Brussels <a href="https://www.vrt.be/vrtnws/en/2011/02/22/_king_albert_hasahalfsisterandahalfbrother-1-968447/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:has yet to comment" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">has yet to comment</a>.</p>
    King Leopold III of Belgium

    When the book Dramas in the Belgian Royal House came out, it suggested that King Leopold III, who’s the father of Albert II, had an illegitimate daughter.

    As the story goes, Leopold got in a car accident in 1935 and lost his wife because of it. After the incident, he then started a relationship with Austrian skating legend Liselotte Landbeck, which brought their daughter, Ingeborg Verdun, into the world.

    The Royal Palace in Brussels has yet to comment.

  • <p>The Duke of Kent, Queen Elizabeth’s uncle, is rumored to have had two illegitimate children.<br><br>The first, Michael Temple Canfield, was born from an affair with American socialite Kiki Preston in 1926. He was adopted by Cass Canfield, an American publisher. Prince George’s brother, Edward, the Duke of Windsor, and Laura, Duchess of Marlborough, whom Canfield married in 1960, <a href="https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-2362442/Revealed-The-secret-illegitimate-brother-Queens-cousin-got-pain-knowing-real-parents.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:have hinted to the press" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">have hinted to the press</a> about this.</p><p>The second child, born in 1929, Raine McCorquodale, is the daughter of author Barbara Cartland, who was still married to her husband Alexander McCorquodale. If the last name McCorquodale sounds familiar to you, that’s because <a href="https://www.insideedition.com/princess-dianas-complicated-relationship-with-her-stepmother-revealed-in-new-doc-56899" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Raine is the stepmother of Princess Diana" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Raine is the stepmother of Princess Diana</a>.</p>
    Prince George, Duke of Kent

    The Duke of Kent, Queen Elizabeth’s uncle, is rumored to have had two illegitimate children.

    The first, Michael Temple Canfield, was born from an affair with American socialite Kiki Preston in 1926. He was adopted by Cass Canfield, an American publisher. Prince George’s brother, Edward, the Duke of Windsor, and Laura, Duchess of Marlborough, whom Canfield married in 1960, have hinted to the press about this.

    The second child, born in 1929, Raine McCorquodale, is the daughter of author Barbara Cartland, who was still married to her husband Alexander McCorquodale. If the last name McCorquodale sounds familiar to you, that’s because Raine is the stepmother of Princess Diana.

  • <p>In 2016, a man named Simon Dorante-Day claimed to be the <a href="https://www.newidea.com.au/charles-and-camillas-secret-love-child" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:secret son of Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">secret son of Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla</a>. His adoptive grandma, who worked for the Queen and Prince Philip, told him repeatedly that Charles and Camilla gave him up after he was born. Dorante-Day believes that Camila became pregnant with him in 1965, the year she became close with Charles (long before he married Princess Diana). Charles would have been only 17 at the time, so while it’s possible he could have fathered a child, the theory seems unlikely.</p><p>Camilla reportedly disappeared for roughly nine months at the same time Charles was sent to Australia. Was this coincidence or very well planned? At this time, there’s no evidence that Dorante-Day is their child. </p>
    Prince Charles, Prince of Wales

    In 2016, a man named Simon Dorante-Day claimed to be the secret son of Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla. His adoptive grandma, who worked for the Queen and Prince Philip, told him repeatedly that Charles and Camilla gave him up after he was born. Dorante-Day believes that Camila became pregnant with him in 1965, the year she became close with Charles (long before he married Princess Diana). Charles would have been only 17 at the time, so while it’s possible he could have fathered a child, the theory seems unlikely.

    Camilla reportedly disappeared for roughly nine months at the same time Charles was sent to Australia. Was this coincidence or very well planned? At this time, there’s no evidence that Dorante-Day is their child.

  • <p>Jazmin Grace Grimaldi is Prince Albert’s oldest daughter. Her <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/culture/features/a11468/jazmin-grace-grimaldi-grace-kelly-granddaughter-0815/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:mother, Tamara Rotolo" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">mother, Tamara Rotolo</a>, met the prince in 1991 while vacationing on the Côte d’Azur. The couple had a brief relationship, but when she became pregnant with Jazmin, Rotolo decided she wanted to raise their daughter away from royalty. Jazmin didn’t have contact with Prince Albert until she was 11 years old. </p><p>“I wanted that moment to connect with my father, to get to know him, and to have him get to know me,” Jazmin said in <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/culture/features/a11468/jazmin-grace-grimaldi-grace-kelly-granddaughter-0815/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:her first interview" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">her first interview</a> in 2015. “Not having had that figure around, I missed that. It’s wonderful that it happened when it did, and we’ve been enjoying a great relationship ever since.”</p>
    Prince Albert II of Monaco

    Jazmin Grace Grimaldi is Prince Albert’s oldest daughter. Her mother, Tamara Rotolo, met the prince in 1991 while vacationing on the Côte d’Azur. The couple had a brief relationship, but when she became pregnant with Jazmin, Rotolo decided she wanted to raise their daughter away from royalty. Jazmin didn’t have contact with Prince Albert until she was 11 years old.

    “I wanted that moment to connect with my father, to get to know him, and to have him get to know me,” Jazmin said in her first interview in 2015. “Not having had that figure around, I missed that. It’s wonderful that it happened when it did, and we’ve been enjoying a great relationship ever since.”

  • <p>Prince Albert reportedly romanced <a href="http://www.dailymail.co.uk/femail/article-2614075/Why-DOES-Prince-Monaco-refuse-son-Fashion-designer-child-Albert-claims-impossible-10-year-old-dad-hes-married-Princess-Charlene.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:flight attendant Nicole Coste" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">flight attendant Nicole Coste</a> for six years, and she gave birth to his second illegitimate child, Alexandre Grimaldi-Coste. The prince used to be very hands-on with his only son, but since he married his wife, South African–born Princess Charlene, in 2011, he’s been much more distant.</p>
    Prince Albert II of Monaco

    Prince Albert reportedly romanced flight attendant Nicole Coste for six years, and she gave birth to his second illegitimate child, Alexandre Grimaldi-Coste. The prince used to be very hands-on with his only son, but since he married his wife, South African–born Princess Charlene, in 2011, he’s been much more distant.

  • <p>A man named Robert Brown believes Princess Margaret <a href="http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-2549146/The-TRUTH-man-claims-hes-Margarets-love-child-After-10-year-fight-middle-aged-accountant-says-hes-brink-proving-hes-royal-heir-But-heres-real-story.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:secretly gave birth" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">secretly gave birth</a> to him on January 5, 1955, hiding the later stages of her pregnancy with a body double. He claims he was sent to Kenya to be raised because, at the time, the princess was unmarried and getting over her breakup from Peter Townsend. Brown has never been confirmed as the son of Princess Margaret, but even if he was, he’d still have no chance to take the throne.</p>
    Princess Margaret

    A man named Robert Brown believes Princess Margaret secretly gave birth to him on January 5, 1955, hiding the later stages of her pregnancy with a body double. He claims he was sent to Kenya to be raised because, at the time, the princess was unmarried and getting over her breakup from Peter Townsend. Brown has never been confirmed as the son of Princess Margaret, but even if he was, he’d still have no chance to take the throne.

  • <p>Spain’s former king <a href="https://www.express.co.uk/news/royal/554376/King-Spain-secret-children-Juan-Carlos-father-Alberto-Sola-Ingrid-Sartiau" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Juan Carlos" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Juan Carlos</a> has three kids—Felipe, Princess Elena, and Princess Cristina. Felipe recently took the throne after his father abdicated it. Just a year after Carlos’s abdication, a man and a woman—Alberto Sola and Ingrid Sartiau—came forward to say they believed they were his illegitimate children. The two had been campaigning for years and just wanted Carlos to acknowledge them. Carlos claims to have never cheated on his wife, Queen Sofia.</p>
    Juan Carlos I of Spain

    Spain’s former king Juan Carlos has three kids—Felipe, Princess Elena, and Princess Cristina. Felipe recently took the throne after his father abdicated it. Just a year after Carlos’s abdication, a man and a woman—Alberto Sola and Ingrid Sartiau—came forward to say they believed they were his illegitimate children. The two had been campaigning for years and just wanted Carlos to acknowledge them. Carlos claims to have never cheated on his wife, Queen Sofia.

  • <p>There’s been speculation that <a href="https://www.marieclaire.com/culture/g14516650/royal-family-pr-scandals/?slide=20" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Prince Harry’s father is not actually Prince Charles" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Prince Harry’s father is not actually Prince Charles</a>. It’s believed that Princess Diana was having multiple affairs while still married to the Queen’s oldest son (but Charles was too). In an interview, she’d even confessed to an affair with army officer James Hewitt, to whom people think Harry bears a resemblance. If it were ever confirmed that Charles wasn’t Harry’s father, that would make him an illegitimate royal.</p>
    Princess Diana

    There’s been speculation that Prince Harry’s father is not actually Prince Charles. It’s believed that Princess Diana was having multiple affairs while still married to the Queen’s oldest son (but Charles was too). In an interview, she’d even confessed to an affair with army officer James Hewitt, to whom people think Harry bears a resemblance. If it were ever confirmed that Charles wasn’t Harry’s father, that would make him an illegitimate royal.

  • <p><a href="http://people.com/archive/the-queens-cousin-pregnant-and-unwed-cozies-up-to-the-press-but-gets-the-big-chill-from-the-palace-vol-32-no-18/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Marina Ogilvy" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Marina Ogilvy</a> almost tore the British royal family apart with the announcement that she and photographer Paul Mowatt were expecting. Ogilvy’s parents, Sir Angus Ogilvy and Princess Alexandra (the Queen’s cousin), told her she could either <a href="https://www.express.co.uk/news/royal/468915/Once-Royal-black-sheep-Marina-Mowatt-s-secret-charity-fundraising" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:have an abortion or marry" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">have an abortion or marry</a> Mowatt immediately. The parents-to-be were married in February 1990, and their daughter, Zenouska, was born a few months later. While she wasn’t born out of wedlock, Zenouska was most definitely conceived out of it.</p>
    Marina Ogilvy

    Marina Ogilvy almost tore the British royal family apart with the announcement that she and photographer Paul Mowatt were expecting. Ogilvy’s parents, Sir Angus Ogilvy and Princess Alexandra (the Queen’s cousin), told her she could either have an abortion or marry Mowatt immediately. The parents-to-be were married in February 1990, and their daughter, Zenouska, was born a few months later. While she wasn’t born out of wedlock, Zenouska was most definitely conceived out of it.

  • <p>Princess Anne’s husband Captain Mark Phillips had an affair with a New Zealand woman named Heather Tonkin. The one-night stand resulted in a love child named <a href="https://www.marieclaire.com/culture/g14516650/royal-family-pr-scandals/?slide=10" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Felicity Tonkin" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Felicity Tonkin</a>. Phillips reportedly asked Heather to get an abortion. Felicity is the half-sister of Zara Tindall and Peter Phillips, Mark and Anne’s two children.</p>
    Captain Mark Phillips

    Princess Anne’s husband Captain Mark Phillips had an affair with a New Zealand woman named Heather Tonkin. The one-night stand resulted in a love child named Felicity Tonkin. Phillips reportedly asked Heather to get an abortion. Felicity is the half-sister of Zara Tindall and Peter Phillips, Mark and Anne’s two children.

  • <p>Leandro Ruiz, born in 1929 as the illegitimate son of King Alfonso XIII, finally received <a href="https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/worldnews/europe/spain/1431536/Royal-bastard-is-uncle-of-Spains-king-judge-rules.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:recognition as a member of the royal family" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">recognition as a member of the royal family</a>…74 years later. In 2003, a judge ruled that Ruiz was a Bourbon, making him the uncle of Spain’s former king Juan Carlos. The <a href="https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/House_of_Bourbon" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:House of Bourbon" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">House of Bourbon</a> is a long-standing European royal house of French origins.</p>
    King Alfonso XIII of Spain

    Leandro Ruiz, born in 1929 as the illegitimate son of King Alfonso XIII, finally received recognition as a member of the royal family…74 years later. In 2003, a judge ruled that Ruiz was a Bourbon, making him the uncle of Spain’s former king Juan Carlos. The House of Bourbon is a long-standing European royal house of French origins.

  • <p>Ernest II and Princess Alexandrine of Baden had a <a href="https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ernest_II,_Duke_of_Saxe-Coburg_and_Gotha" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:childless marriage" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">childless marriage</a>, although he did have several illegitimate children who were not identified. He is said to have produced three offspring total out of wedlock.</p>
    Ernest II, Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha

    Ernest II and Princess Alexandrine of Baden had a childless marriage, although he did have several illegitimate children who were not identified. He is said to have produced three offspring total out of wedlock.

  • <p>Robert FitzRoy, the <a href="https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Robert,_1st_Earl_of_Gloucester" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:1st Earl of Gloucester" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">1st Earl of Gloucester</a>, is one of the few confirmed illegitimate children of King Henry I. Henry I had only one legitimate daughter named Matilda but was said to have fathered at least <a href="https://www.nytimes.com/1993/01/03/nyregion/the-royal-family-tree-sprouts-unofficial-limbs.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:22 other children" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">22 other children</a> while not married. The surname <a href="https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Fitzroy" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:FitzRoy" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">FitzRoy</a> was often used by the illegitimate sons and daughters of a king or queen.</p>
    King Henry I of England

    Robert FitzRoy, the 1st Earl of Gloucester, is one of the few confirmed illegitimate children of King Henry I. Henry I had only one legitimate daughter named Matilda but was said to have fathered at least 22 other children while not married. The surname FitzRoy was often used by the illegitimate sons and daughters of a king or queen.

  • <p>Henry FitzRoy, the first Duke of Richmond and Somerset, was the illegitimate son of King Henry VIII and his mistress Elizabeth Blount. FitzRoy died when he was 17 years old, and the cause of death was never confirmed, although it was speculated that he could have been <a href="http://spartacus-educational.com/spartacus-blogURL54.htm" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:murdered" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">murdered</a>. </p>
    King Henry VIII of England

    Henry FitzRoy, the first Duke of Richmond and Somerset, was the illegitimate son of King Henry VIII and his mistress Elizabeth Blount. FitzRoy died when he was 17 years old, and the cause of death was never confirmed, although it was speculated that he could have been murdered.

  • <p>While he was married to Maria Theresa of Spain, he <a href="https://www.thrillist.com/entertainment/nation/royal-affairs-kings-and-queens-who-had-mistresses-and-illegitimate-children" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:fathered four children with a woman" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">fathered four children with a woman</a> named Catherine-Henriette Bellier, a daughter with Claude de Vin des Œillets, and seven kids with the Marquise de Montespan. In addition to those 12 children born out of wedlock, he had 6 with his wife.</p>
    Louis XIV of France

    While he was married to Maria Theresa of Spain, he fathered four children with a woman named Catherine-Henriette Bellier, a daughter with Claude de Vin des Œillets, and seven kids with the Marquise de Montespan. In addition to those 12 children born out of wedlock, he had 6 with his wife.

  • <p>The Danish princess and her royal aid Vilhelm Frimann Marcher were <a href="http://www.theroyalforums.com/41818-the-fall-and-rehabilitation-of-princess-thyra/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:romantically involved" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">romantically involved</a>, and she wound up pregnant with his baby. Since marriage to him was out of the question, Princess Thyra’s mother devised a plan for her to deliver the baby in Greece. Thyra <a href="https://www.historyofroyalwomen.com/thyra-of-denmark/princess-thyra-denmark-illegitimate-daughter/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:gave birth" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">gave birth</a> to a baby girl, Maria, in 1871. Her name was later changed to Kate after she was adopted by a Greek family.</p>
    Princess Thyra of Denmark

    The Danish princess and her royal aid Vilhelm Frimann Marcher were romantically involved, and she wound up pregnant with his baby. Since marriage to him was out of the question, Princess Thyra’s mother devised a plan for her to deliver the baby in Greece. Thyra gave birth to a baby girl, Maria, in 1871. Her name was later changed to Kate after she was adopted by a Greek family.

  • <p>Bernhard was originally born in Germany, but he married <a href="https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Juliana_of_the_Netherlands" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Queen Juliana of the Netherlands" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Queen Juliana of the Netherlands</a>, becoming a prince consort. They had four children together. But he wasn’t faithful. Alexia Grinda was the prince’s <a href="http://gpdhome.typepad.com/royalblognl_news_summary/2008/02/prince-bernhard.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:first known daughter born out of wedlock" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">first known daughter born out of wedlock</a>. Unlike her illegitimate half-sister Alicia (click next to read more), Alexia had a relationship with her father. </p>
    Prince Bernhard of the Netherlands

    Bernhard was originally born in Germany, but he married Queen Juliana of the Netherlands, becoming a prince consort. They had four children together. But he wasn’t faithful. Alexia Grinda was the prince’s first known daughter born out of wedlock. Unlike her illegitimate half-sister Alicia (click next to read more), Alexia had a relationship with her father.

  • <p>Right before his death in 2004, Prince Bernhard admitted to having a second illegitimate daughter. When the news broke, his daughter Alicia de Bielefeld was 50 years old and working in America as an architect. In the revealing <a href="https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/1478979/Prince-admits-second-illegitimate-child.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:interview" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">interview</a>, the prince said the affair happened during a “major crisis in his marriage.”</p>
    Prince Bernhard of the Netherlands

    Right before his death in 2004, Prince Bernhard admitted to having a second illegitimate daughter. When the news broke, his daughter Alicia de Bielefeld was 50 years old and working in America as an architect. In the revealing interview, the prince said the affair happened during a “major crisis in his marriage.”

  • <p>Taking the crown (pun intended) for <a href="https://www.nytimes.com/1993/01/03/nyregion/the-royal-family-tree-sprouts-unofficial-limbs.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:most potential children born out of wedlock" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">most potential children born out of wedlock</a> was King Charles II. He was married to Catherine of Braganza, but they never had any kids together. All 14 to 17 (the number was never confirmed) of his offspring came from his many mistresses.</p>
    King Charles II of England

    Taking the crown (pun intended) for most potential children born out of wedlock was King Charles II. He was married to Catherine of Braganza, but they never had any kids together. All 14 to 17 (the number was never confirmed) of his offspring came from his many mistresses.

  • <p>It’s been reported that King Edward VII, who ruled the United Kingdom from 1901 to 1910, <a href="https://www.thrillist.com/entertainment/nation/royal-affairs-kings-and-queens-who-had-mistresses-and-illegitimate-children" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:had more than 50 affairs" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">had more than 50 affairs</a>, including with Winston Churchill’s mom. He’s presumed to have fathered many children outside his marriage, although he never acknowledged them. He had six legitimate heirs to the throne with his wife, Queen Alexandra, including Queen Elizabeth II’s grandfather George V. Sadly, one of the six died as a child.</p>
    King Edward VII of England

    It’s been reported that King Edward VII, who ruled the United Kingdom from 1901 to 1910, had more than 50 affairs, including with Winston Churchill’s mom. He’s presumed to have fathered many children outside his marriage, although he never acknowledged them. He had six legitimate heirs to the throne with his wife, Queen Alexandra, including Queen Elizabeth II’s grandfather George V. Sadly, one of the six died as a child.

  • <p>King Henry IV was famously given the <a href="https://www.thrillist.com/entertainment/nation/royal-affairs-kings-and-queens-who-had-mistresses-and-illegitimate-children" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:nickname" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">nickname</a> the Green Gallant for the number of affairs he had during his marriage. Surprisingly, it was reported that only one illegitimate son came from them. Henry himself was <a href="https://www.historyextra.com/period/medieval/the-secret-intimacies-of-edward-iv-multiple-marriages-and-a-same-sex-affair/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:rumored to have been an illegitimate child" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">rumored to have been an illegitimate child</a>.</p>
    King Henry IV of England

    King Henry IV was famously given the nickname the Green Gallant for the number of affairs he had during his marriage. Surprisingly, it was reported that only one illegitimate son came from them. Henry himself was rumored to have been an illegitimate child.

  • <p>The Scottish King got around, and because of it, he fathered at least <a href="https://thefreelancehistorywriter.com/2013/01/04/king-james-iv-of-scotland/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:eight illegitimate kids" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">eight illegitimate kids</a>. His favorite mistress of all time was supposedly Margaret Drummond, although it’s not known how many of those eight children are hers.</p>
    King James IV of Scotland

    The Scottish King got around, and because of it, he fathered at least eight illegitimate kids. His favorite mistress of all time was supposedly Margaret Drummond, although it’s not known how many of those eight children are hers.

  • <p>Although Prince Albert was raised as the son of Duke Ernst and Princess Louise, there were rumors that his actual father was his great-uncle King Leopold I. The possible affair between Louise and Leopold is drawn out in the TV show <em><a href="https://www.marieclaire.com/culture/a16025194/victoria-facts-trivia/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Victoria" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Victoria</a>.</em> There’s been no indication that the rumors are true, but if they were to ever confirm them, Prince Albert would be an illegitimate royal child.</p>
    King Leopold I of Belgium

    Although Prince Albert was raised as the son of Duke Ernst and Princess Louise, there were rumors that his actual father was his great-uncle King Leopold I. The possible affair between Louise and Leopold is drawn out in the TV show Victoria. There’s been no indication that the rumors are true, but if they were to ever confirm them, Prince Albert would be an illegitimate royal child.

  • <p>While it was only a rumor that King Leopold I was Prince Albert’s dad, it was confirmed that the king fathered two other children out of wedlock—George and Arthur. Leopold’s mistress Arcadie Meyer gave birth to George in 1849 and Arthur just three years later, in 1852. Both sons were granted the title <a href="https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Leopold_I_of_Belgium" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Freiherr von Eppinghoven" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Freiherr von Eppinghoven</a> in 1862 by the king’s nephew Ernest II, Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha.</p>
    King Leopold I of Belgium

    While it was only a rumor that King Leopold I was Prince Albert’s dad, it was confirmed that the king fathered two other children out of wedlock—George and Arthur. Leopold’s mistress Arcadie Meyer gave birth to George in 1849 and Arthur just three years later, in 1852. Both sons were granted the title Freiherr von Eppinghoven in 1862 by the king’s nephew Ernest II, Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha.

  • <p>Hugo Klynstra is the <a href="https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2018/01/15/illegitimate-son-prince-finally-welcomed-dutch-royal-family/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:son of the Dutch prince Carlos" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">son of the Dutch prince Carlos</a> and Brigitte Klynstra, a friend from childhood with whom he had a relationship. Carlos is the cousin of King Willem-Alexander. When Hugo was born, the couple reportedly agreed that he would be given no royal title, but after a lengthy legal battle, he has finally been <a href="https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2018/01/15/illegitimate-son-prince-finally-welcomed-dutch-royal-family/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:accepted as a member of the Dutch royal family" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">accepted as a member of the Dutch royal family</a>.</p>
    Prince Carlos, Duke of Parma

    Hugo Klynstra is the son of the Dutch prince Carlos and Brigitte Klynstra, a friend from childhood with whom he had a relationship. Carlos is the cousin of King Willem-Alexander. When Hugo was born, the couple reportedly agreed that he would be given no royal title, but after a lengthy legal battle, he has finally been accepted as a member of the Dutch royal family.

  • <p>Queen Victoria’s <a href="https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/uknews/theroyalfamily/10472477/Queen-Victorias-daughter-Princess-Louise-had-illegitimate-son-with-brothers-tutor.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:sixth daughter, Princess Louise" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">sixth daughter, Princess Louise</a>, was said to have given birth to a son named Henry. The father was reportedly the tutor of Louise’s brother Prince Leopold. Henry was said to have been adopted by the queen’s ob-gyn, Frederick Locock.</p>
    Princess Louise, Duchess of Argyll

    Queen Victoria’s sixth daughter, Princess Louise, was said to have given birth to a son named Henry. The father was reportedly the tutor of Louise’s brother Prince Leopold. Henry was said to have been adopted by the queen’s ob-gyn, Frederick Locock.

  • <p>Everyone thinks of Queen Victoria as the daughter of Prince Edward and Princess Victoria, but in 2003, <a href="http://royalcentral.co.uk/historic/allegations-resolved-over-queen-victorias-real-father-47047" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:biographer Andrew Norman Wilson" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">biographer Andrew Norman Wilson</a> thought he found evidence that she was illegitimate and that her actual father was an Irish soldier and close confidante of Edward named John Conroy. Wilson noted that none of Victoria’s many descendants suffered from <a href="https://www.mayoclinic.org/diseases-conditions/porphyria/symptoms-causes/syc-20356066" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:porphyria" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">porphyria</a>, a hereditary disease caused by “buildup of certain chemicals related to red blood cell proteins.” Prince Edward’s father, George III, suffered from the condition. Years later, Wilson took it back, saying he doesn’t think Queen Victoria is illegitimate after all. </p>
    Princess Victoria

    Everyone thinks of Queen Victoria as the daughter of Prince Edward and Princess Victoria, but in 2003, biographer Andrew Norman Wilson thought he found evidence that she was illegitimate and that her actual father was an Irish soldier and close confidante of Edward named John Conroy. Wilson noted that none of Victoria’s many descendants suffered from porphyria, a hereditary disease caused by “buildup of certain chemicals related to red blood cell proteins.” Prince Edward’s father, George III, suffered from the condition. Years later, Wilson took it back, saying he doesn’t think Queen Victoria is illegitimate after all.

  • <p>Philip of Cognac was the son of Richard the Lionheart, King of England and a woman who was never identified. It has been said that Philip is depicted as Philip the Bastard in <a href="https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Philip_of_Cognac" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:William Shakespeare" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">William Shakespeare</a>’s <em>The Life and Death of King John</em>.</p>
    King Richard I of England

    Philip of Cognac was the son of Richard the Lionheart, King of England and a woman who was never identified. It has been said that Philip is depicted as Philip the Bastard in William Shakespeare’s The Life and Death of King John.

