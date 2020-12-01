All The Rules Restaurants Have To Follow on 'Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives'

  • <p>For more than 30 seasons, we've watched Guy Fieri drive coast-to-coast visiting the country's greatest <em>Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives. </em>It's become one of the biggest shows on the Food Network since it debuted in 2006. But what does it take to become a Triple D-featured establishment and how does it all work? We're breaking down all things Flavortown and what happens when Guy rolls into town to rate your favorite restaurants.</p>
    1/41

    All The Rules Restaurants Have To Follow on 'Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives'

    For more than 30 seasons, we've watched Guy Fieri drive coast-to-coast visiting the country's greatest Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives. It's become one of the biggest shows on the Food Network since it debuted in 2006. But what does it take to become a Triple D-featured establishment and how does it all work? We're breaking down all things Flavortown and what happens when Guy rolls into town to rate your favorite restaurants.

  • <p>Per the <a href="https://help.foodnetwork.com/hc/en-us/articles/360046565614-How-can-I-suggest-a-restaurant-to-Diners-Drive-Ins-and-Dives-" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Food Network's website" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Food Network's website</a>, if you want to suggest a location for the next episode of <em>Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives,</em> it's as easy as reaching out to the show the directly. Simply email <a href="mailto:storyideas@tripledinfo.com" data-ylk="slk:storyideas@tripledinfo.com" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">storyideas@tripledinfo.com</a> and include your contact information. </p>
    2/41

    You can submit your restaurant online.

    Per the Food Network's website, if you want to suggest a location for the next episode of Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives, it's as easy as reaching out to the show the directly. Simply email storyideas@tripledinfo.com and include your contact information.

  • <p>Before the show became well-known, restaurant owners were being pitched by producers. "I was not familiar at all," Niki Stavrou, owner of Victor's 1959 Cafe in Minneapolis told <a href="https://tcbmag.com/the-diners-drive-ins-and-dives-effect/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Twin City Business magazine" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>Twin City Business</em> magazine</a>: "They were interested in featuring us, possibly. They emphasize that. So I did two or three phone interviews and eventually they sent a producer out in person."</p>
    3/41

    You have to talk to production next.

    Before the show became well-known, restaurant owners were being pitched by producers. "I was not familiar at all," Niki Stavrou, owner of Victor's 1959 Cafe in Minneapolis told Twin City Business magazine: "They were interested in featuring us, possibly. They emphasize that. So I did two or three phone interviews and eventually they sent a producer out in person."

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Although a lot of the show's scouting is done by producers, they also listen to online opinions from fans. "You know, we like to listen to our viewers, and there were about four states we have never visited, and I said, man, we have to get up to Delaware," Guy told the <a href="https://townsquaredelaware.com/2019/02/26/food-networks-guy-fieri-tells-us-why-triple-d-came-to-delaware/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Town Square Delaware" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Town Square Delaware</a>.</p>
    4/41

    Your customers could help you get on the show.

    Although a lot of the show's scouting is done by producers, they also listen to online opinions from fans. "You know, we like to listen to our viewers, and there were about four states we have never visited, and I said, man, we have to get up to Delaware," Guy told the Town Square Delaware.

  • <p>Whether a restaurant was submitted online or found by producers, there's an extensive vetting process. Not only are there <a href="https://tcbmag.com/the-diners-drive-ins-and-dives-effect/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:multiple phone interviews" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">multiple phone interviews</a> and meetings prior to filming, but restaurants have to share recipes in advance.</p>
    5/41

    You'll be heavily vetted by producers.

    Whether a restaurant was submitted online or found by producers, there's an extensive vetting process. Not only are there multiple phone interviews and meetings prior to filming, but restaurants have to share recipes in advance.

  • <p>The production team compiles all their research and puts it into a list of options about two months before filming starts — then <a href="https://people.com/food/guy-fieri-secrets-from-set-triple-d/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Guy makes the final decision" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Guy makes the final decision</a> about where to go.</p>
    6/41

    You have to get Guy's stamp of approval.

    The production team compiles all their research and puts it into a list of options about two months before filming starts — then Guy makes the final decision about where to go.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>After a restaurant is chosen, the show works with the owners and chef to <a href="https://www.thrillist.com/eat/nation/guy-fieri-diners-drive-ins-dives-behind-scenes" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:build a storyline" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">build a storyline</a>; it's often the background of the establishment that makes each place so unique.</p>
    7/41

    Months of prep work goes into each episode.

    After a restaurant is chosen, the show works with the owners and chef to build a storyline; it's often the background of the establishment that makes each place so unique.

  • <p>Sorry, but it's just not an option. Production makes its choice purely on the quality of food.</p>
    8/41

    You can't pay to appear on the show.

    Sorry, but it's just not an option. Production makes its choice purely on the quality of food.

  • <p>Production knows the value of free publicity, which is why they don't pay restaurants for their time.</p>
    9/41

    You won't be paid to appear on the show either.

    Production knows the value of free publicity, which is why they don't pay restaurants for their time.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>There's a lot of lag time between interview rounds, but once your restaurant is picked by production, things move fast. According to restaurant owner Andrea Wakefield, she was <a href="https://townsquaredelaware.com/2019/02/26/food-networks-guy-fieri-tells-us-why-triple-d-came-to-delaware/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:informed of her filming dates" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">informed of her filming dates</a> about a week beforehand.</p>
    10/41

    Don't expect a lot of notice before filming.

    There's a lot of lag time between interview rounds, but once your restaurant is picked by production, things move fast. According to restaurant owner Andrea Wakefield, she was informed of her filming dates about a week beforehand.

  • <p>One of the things that <em>really</em> piques production's interest is the story behind an establishment. From restaurants that have been passed down through generations to a unique passion project, <a href="https://www.thrillist.com/eat/nation/guy-fieri-diners-drive-ins-and-dives-interview" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:those kinds of stories" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">those kinds of stories</a> are Triple D's bread and butter.</p>
    11/41

    Having an interesting backstory can help you get cast.

    One of the things that really piques production's interest is the story behind an establishment. From restaurants that have been passed down through generations to a unique passion project, those kinds of stories are Triple D's bread and butter.

  • <p>With so many restaurants clamoring for a spot on the hit show, many wonder what it takes to catch Guy's eye. "Guy will spot a unique ingredient or a way of preparing a dish that's different and chooses that," executive producer Frank Matson told <em><a href="https://people.com/food/guy-fieri-secrets-from-set-triple-d/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:PEOPLE" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">PEOPLE</a></em>.</p>
    12/41

    Having unique food helps too.

    With so many restaurants clamoring for a spot on the hit show, many wonder what it takes to catch Guy's eye. "Guy will spot a unique ingredient or a way of preparing a dish that's different and chooses that," executive producer Frank Matson told PEOPLE.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>The show loves <a href="https://tcbmag.com/the-diners-drive-ins-and-dives-effect/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:spots that cook from scratch" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">spots that cook from scratch</a>, so restaurants that follow this method are more likely to be featured on the show. Painstaking barbecue methods and secret family recipes have been known to entice Guy as well. </p>
    13/41

    Homestyle cooking can also give you an edge.

    The show loves spots that cook from scratch, so restaurants that follow this method are more likely to be featured on the show. Painstaking barbecue methods and secret family recipes have been known to entice Guy as well.

  • <p>When Guy and the <em>Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives </em>team arrive on the scene, it's a smaller group than you might expect from a hit series. The show operates with <a href="https://people.com/food/guy-fieri-secrets-from-set-triple-d/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:two 10-person crews" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">two 10-person crews</a> and often films at multiple locations at a time.</p>
    14/41

    You won't have to interact with a big crew.

    When Guy and the Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives team arrive on the scene, it's a smaller group than you might expect from a hit series. The show operates with two 10-person crews and often films at multiple locations at a time.

  • <p>The research and planning process take months, but once it's time to shoot the show, the crew hits the road and films nonstop. Executive Producer David Page told <a href="http://heavytable.com/david-page-of-diners-drive-ins-and-dives/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Heavy Table" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Heavy Table</a> that they usually shoot seven restaurants in every city that they visit.</p>
    15/41

    You might be part of a busy filming schedule.

    The research and planning process take months, but once it's time to shoot the show, the crew hits the road and films nonstop. Executive Producer David Page told Heavy Table that they usually shoot seven restaurants in every city that they visit.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Eateries aren't <a href="https://tcbmag.com/the-diners-drive-ins-and-dives-effect/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:reimbursed for the ingredients" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">reimbursed for the ingredients</a> they use while filming their segment. Some restaurants have said they calculated spending as much as <a href="https://tcbmag.com/the-diners-drive-ins-and-dives-effect/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:$12,000 to $15,000" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">$12,000 to $15,000</a> in total expenses.</p>
    16/41

    Sorry, but you have to foot the bill.

    Eateries aren't reimbursed for the ingredients they use while filming their segment. Some restaurants have said they calculated spending as much as $12,000 to $15,000 in total expenses.

  • <p>The show typically <a href="https://tcbmag.com/the-diners-drive-ins-and-dives-effect/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:films for two days" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">films for two days</a>, although some establishments have also said they were closed for as long as four days. During this time, the crew captures B-roll and films the cooking segments with Guy.</p>
    17/41

    Your restaurant has to close while filming.

    The show typically films for two days, although some establishments have also said they were closed for as long as four days. During this time, the crew captures B-roll and films the cooking segments with Guy.

  • <p>Despite all of the painstaking research and countless interviews done beforehand, producers have been known to axe an eatery upon arrival. "We have gotten to town and canceled places because the key to the show is that they have to meet that bar," producer David Page told <a href="https://heavytable.com/david-page-of-diners-drive-ins-and-dives/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Heavy Table" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Heavy Table</a>.</p>
    18/41

    The show can pull out at the last minute.

    Despite all of the painstaking research and countless interviews done beforehand, producers have been known to axe an eatery upon arrival. "We have gotten to town and canceled places because the key to the show is that they have to meet that bar," producer David Page told Heavy Table.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p><a href="https://tcbmag.com/the-diners-drive-ins-and-dives-effect/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:According to Ted Casper" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">According to Ted Casper</a>, co-owner of Casper and Runyon's Nook in St. Paul, Minnesota, he cooked more items for Guy than what was seen on the show: "He wanted to try everything on the menu, just about. Then they decided what to feature."</p>
    19/41

    Guy gets the final say on which dishes are featured.

    According to Ted Casper, co-owner of Casper and Runyon's Nook in St. Paul, Minnesota, he cooked more items for Guy than what was seen on the show: "He wanted to try everything on the menu, just about. Then they decided what to feature."

  • <p>Since Guy can sometimes film at three or four restaurants in one day, he only <a href="https://people.com/food/guy-fieri-secrets-from-set-triple-d/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:drinks vegetable or fruit juice" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">drinks vegetable or fruit juice</a> when he's not tasting menu items. Gotta save room for the important stuff! </p>
    20/41

    Don't try to feed Guy before your segment.

    Since Guy can sometimes film at three or four restaurants in one day, he only drinks vegetable or fruit juice when he's not tasting menu items. Gotta save room for the important stuff!

  • <p>Although the crew can be holed up in your restaurant for days, setting up equipment, capturing footage and filming the cooking segment with Guy on <a href="https://tcbmag.com/the-diners-drive-ins-and-dives-effect/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:takes about half a day" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">takes about half a day</a>.</p>
    21/41

    You have to set aside an afternoon of your time for Guy.

    Although the crew can be holed up in your restaurant for days, setting up equipment, capturing footage and filming the cooking segment with Guy on takes about half a day.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>When it's time to film with Guy, everything must be ready to go. The production team asks the restaurants <a href="http://heavytable.com/david-page-of-diners-drive-ins-and-dives/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:to prep all of their ingredients in advance" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">to prep all of their ingredients in advance</a> and sometimes to have multiples available.</p>
    22/41

    Ingredients must be prepped beforehand.

    When it's time to film with Guy, everything must be ready to go. The production team asks the restaurants to prep all of their ingredients in advance and sometimes to have multiples available.

  • <p>Because the story arc is sculpted before production rolls in, there's <a href="https://www.mashed.com/34137/untold-truth-diners-drive-ins-dives/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:a tight script" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">a tight script</a> to follow. But Guy is known to improv and say things off-the-cuff to keep the show interesting.</p>
    23/41

    There is a script you have to follow.

    Because the story arc is sculpted before production rolls in, there's a tight script to follow. But Guy is known to improv and say things off-the-cuff to keep the show interesting.

  • <p>Since Guy is (both figuratively and literally) the tastemaker of the show, there are a few ingredients that will automatically be on the chopping block. He avoid dishes with <a href="https://people.com/food/guy-fieri-secrets-from-set-triple-d/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:liver and eggs" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">liver and eggs</a>, hence why they're rarely on the show.</p>
    24/41

    Make sure you avoid these ingredients.

    Since Guy is (both figuratively and literally) the tastemaker of the show, there are a few ingredients that will automatically be on the chopping block. He avoid dishes with liver and eggs, hence why they're rarely on the show.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Throughout the seasons, fans have learned how to decode Guy's true feelings about a dish. The dead giveaway is <a href="https://www.mashed.com/34137/untold-truth-diners-drive-ins-dives/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:whether or not he takes an immediate second bite" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">whether or not he takes an immediate second bite</a>, which is the unofficial sign of an A+ dish on the show.</p>
    25/41

    Here's how to tell if Guy really likes your food.

    Throughout the seasons, fans have learned how to decode Guy's true feelings about a dish. The dead giveaway is whether or not he takes an immediate second bite, which is the unofficial sign of an A+ dish on the show.

  • <p>Guy's red convertible Chevy Camaro makes an appearance in every episode, but the car, which is worth more than $100,000, is off-limits to everyone on set — even Guy! The host <a href="https://www.insider.com/diners-drive-ins-and-dives-trivia-2018-12#fieri-invites-make-a-wish-families-to-every-taping-of-triple-d-12" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:doesn't drive the car" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">doesn't drive the car</a> to locations, it's shipped in a trailer and he's only filmed opening and closing the car door.</p>
    26/41

    Don’t touch the Camaro.

    Guy's red convertible Chevy Camaro makes an appearance in every episode, but the car, which is worth more than $100,000, is off-limits to everyone on set — even Guy! The host doesn't drive the car to locations, it's shipped in a trailer and he's only filmed opening and closing the car door.

  • <p>Guy is closely linked with the Make-a-Wish non-profit and includes a family from the organization at many tapings. "I know that heartache and I see that, and if there's anything I can do to help enlighten or empower those kids, I want to do it," Guy told <a href="https://www.delish.com/restaurants/a47829/what-you-dont-know-about-guy-fieri/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    27/41

    You may have some special guests on set.

    Guy is closely linked with the Make-a-Wish non-profit and includes a family from the organization at many tapings. "I know that heartache and I see that, and if there's anything I can do to help enlighten or empower those kids, I want to do it," Guy told Delish.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Some restaurant owners have said that they <a href="https://tcbmag.com/the-diners-drive-ins-and-dives-effect/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:waited for as long as a year" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">waited for as long as a year</a> before their episode finally made it to TV.</p>
    28/41

    You'll have lag time between filming and the episode airing.

    Some restaurant owners have said that they waited for as long as a year before their episode finally made it to TV.

  • <p>Restaurant owners are <a href="https://townsquaredelaware.com/2019/02/26/food-networks-guy-fieri-tells-us-why-triple-d-came-to-delaware/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:sworn to secrecy" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">sworn to secrecy</a> about which menu items will be featured on the show until the episode airs. Because ... spoiler alert!</p>
    29/41

    You can't share any details until your episode airs.

    Restaurant owners are sworn to secrecy about which menu items will be featured on the show until the episode airs. Because ... spoiler alert!

  • <p>There's a term for the boost in business a restaurant gets after being featured on the show: It's called the Triple D Effect. "They told us to get ready," said Josh Thoma, founder of Smack Shack in Minneapolis. "I was like, 'I got it.' I did not get it." Thoma <a href="https://tcbmag.com/the-diners-drive-ins-and-dives-effect/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:told Twin City Business magazine" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">told <em>Twin City Business</em> magazine</a> that his sales and customer counts were up by 500 percent a month after the show aired.</p>
    30/41

    Be ready for the post-show pick-up.

    There's a term for the boost in business a restaurant gets after being featured on the show: It's called the Triple D Effect. "They told us to get ready," said Josh Thoma, founder of Smack Shack in Minneapolis. "I was like, 'I got it.' I did not get it." Thoma told Twin City Business magazine that his sales and customer counts were up by 500 percent a month after the show aired.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>The <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DNMAlHY9-w0" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Triple D Effect" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Triple D Effect</a> is real — even the very first restaurant featured on the show (Bayway Diner in Linden, NJ) saw a massive surge in customers. So much so that the owner, Mike Giunta, was <a href="https://www.eater.com/2018/12/10/18134678/guy-fieri-diners-drive-ins-dives-origin-bayway-new-jersey" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:able to add an outdoor seating area" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">able to add an outdoor seating area</a>, a food truck and a catering business.</p>
    31/41

    Don't waste your newfound fame.

    The Triple D Effect is real — even the very first restaurant featured on the show (Bayway Diner in Linden, NJ) saw a massive surge in customers. So much so that the owner, Mike Giunta, was able to add an outdoor seating area, a food truck and a catering business.

  • <p>Guy advises restaurant owners to be prepared for an influx of business after the episode airs. "We can always tell the day after our episode has been re-run," Sarah Sanneh of Brooklyn's Pies 'n Thighs told <a href="https://www.thrillist.com/eat/nation/guy-fieri-diners-drive-ins-dives-behind-scenes" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Thrillist" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Thrillist</a>: "Like, all of a sudden we'll be slammed on some random Tuesday, then we'll realize, 'Oh, they just replayed our show ... that makes sense.'"</p>
    32/41

    Re-runs also help keep business booming.

    Guy advises restaurant owners to be prepared for an influx of business after the episode airs. "We can always tell the day after our episode has been re-run," Sarah Sanneh of Brooklyn's Pies 'n Thighs told Thrillist: "Like, all of a sudden we'll be slammed on some random Tuesday, then we'll realize, 'Oh, they just replayed our show ... that makes sense.'"

  • <p>A number of devoted fan sites have popped up over the years, including ones that organize restaurants by city, state, and region, making Triple D road trips easy and fun. "People come here about once every other week that are on these restaurant crawls across the country. They roll up in their RVs and pile out," Adam Sappington, owner of The Country Cat in Portland, told <a href="https://www.thrillist.com/eat/nation/guy-fieri-diners-drive-ins-dives-behind-scenes" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Thrillist" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Thrillist</a>.</p>
    33/41

    Fan sites help attract tourists, too.

    A number of devoted fan sites have popped up over the years, including ones that organize restaurants by city, state, and region, making Triple D road trips easy and fun. "People come here about once every other week that are on these restaurant crawls across the country. They roll up in their RVs and pile out," Adam Sappington, owner of The Country Cat in Portland, told Thrillist.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>No, he's not trying to be rude. The Food Network host simply prefers to <a href="https://tcbmag.com/the-diners-drive-ins-and-dives-effect/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:introduce himself to the staff and chef right before the shoot" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">introduce himself to the staff and chef right before the shoot</a>, so that their interactions are as realistic and authentic as possible.</p>
    34/41

    Don't expect to meet Guy before the taping.

    No, he's not trying to be rude. The Food Network host simply prefers to introduce himself to the staff and chef right before the shoot, so that their interactions are as realistic and authentic as possible.

  • <p>The best on-screen interactions are with chefs who can serve up witty banter right along with Guy. But <a href="https://www.foodnetwork.ca/fun-with-food/photos/funny-guy-fieri-quotes/#!Peace-love-and-taco-grease" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:mind his catchphrases" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">mind his catchphrases</a>, like "Flavortown" to "funkalicious." Those are for the host to bust out when appropriate.</p>
    35/41

    Don't use Guy's catchphrases.

    The best on-screen interactions are with chefs who can serve up witty banter right along with Guy. But mind his catchphrases, like "Flavortown" to "funkalicious." Those are for the host to bust out when appropriate.

  • <p>"I've been around forever doing this, so I know where they're going to miss it. And, I'm not there to tell them how to change their restaurant — that's not my job," Guy said on <a href="https://www.stitcher.com/podcast/the-moment-with-brian-koppelman/e/54050488?autoplay=true" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Moment with Brian Koppelman" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>The Moment with Brian Koppelman</em></a> in 2018: "But if they ever ask, I always want to offer advice to them if I can, and help them out. I mean, as we all do as chefs, we all support one another, and we all try to help each other grow."</p>
    36/41

    You can ask Guy for advice.

    "I've been around forever doing this, so I know where they're going to miss it. And, I'm not there to tell them how to change their restaurant — that's not my job," Guy said on The Moment with Brian Koppelman in 2018: "But if they ever ask, I always want to offer advice to them if I can, and help them out. I mean, as we all do as chefs, we all support one another, and we all try to help each other grow."

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>You know those customers who sing the restaurant's praises? They're <a href="https://people.com/food/guy-fieri-secrets-from-set-triple-d/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:loyal patrons" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">loyal patrons</a> who've been invited by the restaurant to film those scenes, not just random people. Makes sense!</p>
    37/41

    Customers have to be invited to the set.

    You know those customers who sing the restaurant's praises? They're loyal patrons who've been invited by the restaurant to film those scenes, not just random people. Makes sense!

  • <p>The show kind of makes it seem like Guy sits down with every customer, but he doesn't have time for that. The host only interviews a few few of them, and the rest of the sound bites are pulled from <a href="https://people.com/food/guy-fieri-secrets-from-set-triple-d/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:interviews conducted by producers" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">interviews conducted by producers</a>.</p>
    38/41

    Not all of the customers get to talk to Guy.

    The show kind of makes it seem like Guy sits down with every customer, but he doesn't have time for that. The host only interviews a few few of them, and the rest of the sound bites are pulled from interviews conducted by producers.

  • <p>In what some may call a badge of honor for being featured on <em>Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives</em>, Guy <a href="https://www.thrillist.com/eat/nation/guy-fieri-diners-drive-ins-dives-behind-scenes" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:leaves behind a stencil" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">leaves behind a stencil</a> of his head that says "Guy Fieri Ate Here" at every restaurant.</p>
    39/41

    Every restaurant gets an autographed picture.

    In what some may call a badge of honor for being featured on Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives, Guy leaves behind a stencil of his head that says "Guy Fieri Ate Here" at every restaurant.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Throughout all of the seasons, Guy has visited countless establishments — but only his favorite <a href="https://www.goodreads.com/book/show/16248266-diners-drive-ins-and-dives" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:make it into his book" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">make it into his book</a>. Earning a spot in his book is <a href="http://folioweekly.com/Culhanes-Featured-in-Guy-Fieris-New-Book,5292" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:not only an honor" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">not only an honor</a>, but can make sure business continues to flow.</p>
    40/41

    If you're lucky, you'll make the book.

    Throughout all of the seasons, Guy has visited countless establishments — but only his favorite make it into his book. Earning a spot in his book is not only an honor, but can make sure business continues to flow.

  • <p>Despite the influx in customers, there are a number of the restaurants featured on Triple D that have <a href="https://www.flavortownusa.com/locations?q=closed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:closed permanently" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">closed permanently</a>. There's nothing the show can do about it, and it just goes to show that there's no guarantee to success, even if you make it on the show.</p>
    41/41

    But nothing is guaranteed.

    Despite the influx in customers, there are a number of the restaurants featured on Triple D that have closed permanently. There's nothing the show can do about it, and it just goes to show that there's no guarantee to success, even if you make it on the show.

<p>For more than 30 seasons, we've watched Guy Fieri drive coast-to-coast visiting the country's greatest <em>Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives. </em>It's become one of the biggest shows on the Food Network since it debuted in 2006. But what does it take to become a Triple D-featured establishment and how does it all work? We're breaking down all things Flavortown and what happens when Guy rolls into town to rate your favorite restaurants.</p>
<p>Per the <a href="https://help.foodnetwork.com/hc/en-us/articles/360046565614-How-can-I-suggest-a-restaurant-to-Diners-Drive-Ins-and-Dives-" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Food Network's website" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Food Network's website</a>, if you want to suggest a location for the next episode of <em>Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives,</em> it's as easy as reaching out to the show the directly. Simply email <a href="mailto:storyideas@tripledinfo.com" data-ylk="slk:storyideas@tripledinfo.com" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">storyideas@tripledinfo.com</a> and include your contact information. </p>
<p>Before the show became well-known, restaurant owners were being pitched by producers. "I was not familiar at all," Niki Stavrou, owner of Victor's 1959 Cafe in Minneapolis told <a href="https://tcbmag.com/the-diners-drive-ins-and-dives-effect/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Twin City Business magazine" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>Twin City Business</em> magazine</a>: "They were interested in featuring us, possibly. They emphasize that. So I did two or three phone interviews and eventually they sent a producer out in person."</p>
<p>Although a lot of the show's scouting is done by producers, they also listen to online opinions from fans. "You know, we like to listen to our viewers, and there were about four states we have never visited, and I said, man, we have to get up to Delaware," Guy told the <a href="https://townsquaredelaware.com/2019/02/26/food-networks-guy-fieri-tells-us-why-triple-d-came-to-delaware/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Town Square Delaware" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Town Square Delaware</a>.</p>
<p>Whether a restaurant was submitted online or found by producers, there's an extensive vetting process. Not only are there <a href="https://tcbmag.com/the-diners-drive-ins-and-dives-effect/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:multiple phone interviews" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">multiple phone interviews</a> and meetings prior to filming, but restaurants have to share recipes in advance.</p>
<p>The production team compiles all their research and puts it into a list of options about two months before filming starts — then <a href="https://people.com/food/guy-fieri-secrets-from-set-triple-d/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Guy makes the final decision" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Guy makes the final decision</a> about where to go.</p>
<p>After a restaurant is chosen, the show works with the owners and chef to <a href="https://www.thrillist.com/eat/nation/guy-fieri-diners-drive-ins-dives-behind-scenes" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:build a storyline" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">build a storyline</a>; it's often the background of the establishment that makes each place so unique.</p>
<p>Sorry, but it's just not an option. Production makes its choice purely on the quality of food.</p>
<p>Production knows the value of free publicity, which is why they don't pay restaurants for their time.</p>
<p>There's a lot of lag time between interview rounds, but once your restaurant is picked by production, things move fast. According to restaurant owner Andrea Wakefield, she was <a href="https://townsquaredelaware.com/2019/02/26/food-networks-guy-fieri-tells-us-why-triple-d-came-to-delaware/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:informed of her filming dates" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">informed of her filming dates</a> about a week beforehand.</p>
<p>One of the things that <em>really</em> piques production's interest is the story behind an establishment. From restaurants that have been passed down through generations to a unique passion project, <a href="https://www.thrillist.com/eat/nation/guy-fieri-diners-drive-ins-and-dives-interview" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:those kinds of stories" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">those kinds of stories</a> are Triple D's bread and butter.</p>
<p>With so many restaurants clamoring for a spot on the hit show, many wonder what it takes to catch Guy's eye. "Guy will spot a unique ingredient or a way of preparing a dish that's different and chooses that," executive producer Frank Matson told <em><a href="https://people.com/food/guy-fieri-secrets-from-set-triple-d/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:PEOPLE" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">PEOPLE</a></em>.</p>
<p>The show loves <a href="https://tcbmag.com/the-diners-drive-ins-and-dives-effect/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:spots that cook from scratch" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">spots that cook from scratch</a>, so restaurants that follow this method are more likely to be featured on the show. Painstaking barbecue methods and secret family recipes have been known to entice Guy as well. </p>
<p>When Guy and the <em>Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives </em>team arrive on the scene, it's a smaller group than you might expect from a hit series. The show operates with <a href="https://people.com/food/guy-fieri-secrets-from-set-triple-d/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:two 10-person crews" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">two 10-person crews</a> and often films at multiple locations at a time.</p>
<p>The research and planning process take months, but once it's time to shoot the show, the crew hits the road and films nonstop. Executive Producer David Page told <a href="http://heavytable.com/david-page-of-diners-drive-ins-and-dives/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Heavy Table" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Heavy Table</a> that they usually shoot seven restaurants in every city that they visit.</p>
<p>Eateries aren't <a href="https://tcbmag.com/the-diners-drive-ins-and-dives-effect/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:reimbursed for the ingredients" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">reimbursed for the ingredients</a> they use while filming their segment. Some restaurants have said they calculated spending as much as <a href="https://tcbmag.com/the-diners-drive-ins-and-dives-effect/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:$12,000 to $15,000" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">$12,000 to $15,000</a> in total expenses.</p>
<p>The show typically <a href="https://tcbmag.com/the-diners-drive-ins-and-dives-effect/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:films for two days" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">films for two days</a>, although some establishments have also said they were closed for as long as four days. During this time, the crew captures B-roll and films the cooking segments with Guy.</p>
<p>Despite all of the painstaking research and countless interviews done beforehand, producers have been known to axe an eatery upon arrival. "We have gotten to town and canceled places because the key to the show is that they have to meet that bar," producer David Page told <a href="https://heavytable.com/david-page-of-diners-drive-ins-and-dives/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Heavy Table" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Heavy Table</a>.</p>
<p><a href="https://tcbmag.com/the-diners-drive-ins-and-dives-effect/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:According to Ted Casper" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">According to Ted Casper</a>, co-owner of Casper and Runyon's Nook in St. Paul, Minnesota, he cooked more items for Guy than what was seen on the show: "He wanted to try everything on the menu, just about. Then they decided what to feature."</p>
<p>Since Guy can sometimes film at three or four restaurants in one day, he only <a href="https://people.com/food/guy-fieri-secrets-from-set-triple-d/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:drinks vegetable or fruit juice" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">drinks vegetable or fruit juice</a> when he's not tasting menu items. Gotta save room for the important stuff! </p>
<p>Although the crew can be holed up in your restaurant for days, setting up equipment, capturing footage and filming the cooking segment with Guy on <a href="https://tcbmag.com/the-diners-drive-ins-and-dives-effect/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:takes about half a day" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">takes about half a day</a>.</p>
<p>When it's time to film with Guy, everything must be ready to go. The production team asks the restaurants <a href="http://heavytable.com/david-page-of-diners-drive-ins-and-dives/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:to prep all of their ingredients in advance" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">to prep all of their ingredients in advance</a> and sometimes to have multiples available.</p>
<p>Because the story arc is sculpted before production rolls in, there's <a href="https://www.mashed.com/34137/untold-truth-diners-drive-ins-dives/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:a tight script" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">a tight script</a> to follow. But Guy is known to improv and say things off-the-cuff to keep the show interesting.</p>
<p>Since Guy is (both figuratively and literally) the tastemaker of the show, there are a few ingredients that will automatically be on the chopping block. He avoid dishes with <a href="https://people.com/food/guy-fieri-secrets-from-set-triple-d/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:liver and eggs" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">liver and eggs</a>, hence why they're rarely on the show.</p>
<p>Throughout the seasons, fans have learned how to decode Guy's true feelings about a dish. The dead giveaway is <a href="https://www.mashed.com/34137/untold-truth-diners-drive-ins-dives/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:whether or not he takes an immediate second bite" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">whether or not he takes an immediate second bite</a>, which is the unofficial sign of an A+ dish on the show.</p>
<p>Guy's red convertible Chevy Camaro makes an appearance in every episode, but the car, which is worth more than $100,000, is off-limits to everyone on set — even Guy! The host <a href="https://www.insider.com/diners-drive-ins-and-dives-trivia-2018-12#fieri-invites-make-a-wish-families-to-every-taping-of-triple-d-12" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:doesn't drive the car" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">doesn't drive the car</a> to locations, it's shipped in a trailer and he's only filmed opening and closing the car door.</p>
<p>Guy is closely linked with the Make-a-Wish non-profit and includes a family from the organization at many tapings. "I know that heartache and I see that, and if there's anything I can do to help enlighten or empower those kids, I want to do it," Guy told <a href="https://www.delish.com/restaurants/a47829/what-you-dont-know-about-guy-fieri/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
<p>Some restaurant owners have said that they <a href="https://tcbmag.com/the-diners-drive-ins-and-dives-effect/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:waited for as long as a year" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">waited for as long as a year</a> before their episode finally made it to TV.</p>
<p>Restaurant owners are <a href="https://townsquaredelaware.com/2019/02/26/food-networks-guy-fieri-tells-us-why-triple-d-came-to-delaware/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:sworn to secrecy" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">sworn to secrecy</a> about which menu items will be featured on the show until the episode airs. Because ... spoiler alert!</p>
<p>There's a term for the boost in business a restaurant gets after being featured on the show: It's called the Triple D Effect. "They told us to get ready," said Josh Thoma, founder of Smack Shack in Minneapolis. "I was like, 'I got it.' I did not get it." Thoma <a href="https://tcbmag.com/the-diners-drive-ins-and-dives-effect/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:told Twin City Business magazine" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">told <em>Twin City Business</em> magazine</a> that his sales and customer counts were up by 500 percent a month after the show aired.</p>
<p>The <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DNMAlHY9-w0" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Triple D Effect" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Triple D Effect</a> is real — even the very first restaurant featured on the show (Bayway Diner in Linden, NJ) saw a massive surge in customers. So much so that the owner, Mike Giunta, was <a href="https://www.eater.com/2018/12/10/18134678/guy-fieri-diners-drive-ins-dives-origin-bayway-new-jersey" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:able to add an outdoor seating area" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">able to add an outdoor seating area</a>, a food truck and a catering business.</p>
<p>Guy advises restaurant owners to be prepared for an influx of business after the episode airs. "We can always tell the day after our episode has been re-run," Sarah Sanneh of Brooklyn's Pies 'n Thighs told <a href="https://www.thrillist.com/eat/nation/guy-fieri-diners-drive-ins-dives-behind-scenes" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Thrillist" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Thrillist</a>: "Like, all of a sudden we'll be slammed on some random Tuesday, then we'll realize, 'Oh, they just replayed our show ... that makes sense.'"</p>
<p>A number of devoted fan sites have popped up over the years, including ones that organize restaurants by city, state, and region, making Triple D road trips easy and fun. "People come here about once every other week that are on these restaurant crawls across the country. They roll up in their RVs and pile out," Adam Sappington, owner of The Country Cat in Portland, told <a href="https://www.thrillist.com/eat/nation/guy-fieri-diners-drive-ins-dives-behind-scenes" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Thrillist" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Thrillist</a>.</p>
<p>No, he's not trying to be rude. The Food Network host simply prefers to <a href="https://tcbmag.com/the-diners-drive-ins-and-dives-effect/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:introduce himself to the staff and chef right before the shoot" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">introduce himself to the staff and chef right before the shoot</a>, so that their interactions are as realistic and authentic as possible.</p>
<p>The best on-screen interactions are with chefs who can serve up witty banter right along with Guy. But <a href="https://www.foodnetwork.ca/fun-with-food/photos/funny-guy-fieri-quotes/#!Peace-love-and-taco-grease" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:mind his catchphrases" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">mind his catchphrases</a>, like "Flavortown" to "funkalicious." Those are for the host to bust out when appropriate.</p>
<p>"I've been around forever doing this, so I know where they're going to miss it. And, I'm not there to tell them how to change their restaurant — that's not my job," Guy said on <a href="https://www.stitcher.com/podcast/the-moment-with-brian-koppelman/e/54050488?autoplay=true" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Moment with Brian Koppelman" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>The Moment with Brian Koppelman</em></a> in 2018: "But if they ever ask, I always want to offer advice to them if I can, and help them out. I mean, as we all do as chefs, we all support one another, and we all try to help each other grow."</p>
<p>You know those customers who sing the restaurant's praises? They're <a href="https://people.com/food/guy-fieri-secrets-from-set-triple-d/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:loyal patrons" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">loyal patrons</a> who've been invited by the restaurant to film those scenes, not just random people. Makes sense!</p>
<p>The show kind of makes it seem like Guy sits down with every customer, but he doesn't have time for that. The host only interviews a few few of them, and the rest of the sound bites are pulled from <a href="https://people.com/food/guy-fieri-secrets-from-set-triple-d/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:interviews conducted by producers" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">interviews conducted by producers</a>.</p>
<p>In what some may call a badge of honor for being featured on <em>Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives</em>, Guy <a href="https://www.thrillist.com/eat/nation/guy-fieri-diners-drive-ins-dives-behind-scenes" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:leaves behind a stencil" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">leaves behind a stencil</a> of his head that says "Guy Fieri Ate Here" at every restaurant.</p>
<p>Throughout all of the seasons, Guy has visited countless establishments — but only his favorite <a href="https://www.goodreads.com/book/show/16248266-diners-drive-ins-and-dives" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:make it into his book" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">make it into his book</a>. Earning a spot in his book is <a href="http://folioweekly.com/Culhanes-Featured-in-Guy-Fieris-New-Book,5292" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:not only an honor" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">not only an honor</a>, but can make sure business continues to flow.</p>
<p>Despite the influx in customers, there are a number of the restaurants featured on Triple D that have <a href="https://www.flavortownusa.com/locations?q=closed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:closed permanently" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">closed permanently</a>. There's nothing the show can do about it, and it just goes to show that there's no guarantee to success, even if you make it on the show.</p>

Check out these guidelines for Flavortown.

From Good Housekeeping

Latest Stories

  • NFL postpones Ravens-Steelers again to Wednesday after 4 more players hit COVID-19 list in Baltimore

    This is the third time this game, initially scheduled for Thanksgiving, has been delayed by the NFL.

  • Whispers linking Blue Jays to George Springer keep growing louder

    Negotiations have reportedly moved "beyond just talking” with George Springer, indicating the Blue Jays could be inching closer to landing the star free agent.

  • Week 12 takeaways: Tom Brady is not the problem in Tampa Bay

    Bruce Arians needs to spend less time offering excuses and make some significant adjustments to his Tom Brady-led offence.

  • Marshawn Lynch used to crush a shot of Hennessy before every game

    A "shot, shot-and-a-half" of Hennessy is how Marshawn Lynch used to lube his engine before every NFL game — his go-to pregame superstition, he says.

  • 49ers reach agreement with Cardinals to play next 2 home games in Arizona

    The Niners will play in Arizona after Santa Clara county banned all contact sports for three weeks.

  • Report: Daniel Jones avoided serious leg injury, could play vs. Seahawks on Sunday

    Giants quarterback Daniel Jones managed to avoid a major hamstring injury after leaving Sunday's game.

  • Report: Boston Celtics hire NBA veteran Evan Turner as player development coach

    Turner will reportedly join Celtics head coach Brad Stevens’ staff as an assistant in a player development role. The 32-year-old former No. 2 overall pick played two seasons under Stevens from 2014-16.

  • NFL announces Saturday tripleheader for Week 16, featuring Bucs, Cardinals, Dolphins

    If you're all Christmas'ed out, the NFL invites you to spend nearly 12 hours on the couch watching football on Dec. 26.

  • Colts punter Rigoberto Sanchez will have surgery to remove cancerous tumor

    Colts doctors discovered the tumor in Rigoberto Sanchez's body before it had the chance to spread.

  • ESPN's Mina Kimes delivers chef David Chang key assist for historic 'Who Wants to Be a Millionaire' win

    Mina Kimes was saved by the phone on the final answer and nearly sowed doubt in Chang's mind.

  • Former No. 1 overall pick Andrew Bogut announces retirement

    The big man won an NBA championship with the Warriors in 2015.

  • Remembering the biggest baseball fan I know: A look at what we lost this year

    There are a lot of ways to die in a pandemic and not end up a COVID stat. One is to be in fading health and not be able to get lifesaving care when needed.

  • Veteran Canadian centre back David Edgar to retire at end of the year

    Veteran defender David Edgar, who turned heads with a highlight-reel goal for Newcastle United as a teenager and went on to captain Canada, has announced his retirement effective the end of the year.The 33-year-old from Kitchener, Ont., is currently with Canadian Premier League champion Forge FC in the Dominican Republic for Tuesday's Scotiabank CONCACAF League quarterfinal against Haiti's Arcahaie FC in Santo Domingo.A Forge win Tuesday would mark Edgar's swansong. Should the team lose, he could play in one final game — a play-in match later in December to gain entry into the 2021 CONCACAF Champions League.The six-foot-three centre back won 42 caps for Canada, making his senior debut in February 2011 against Greece, and captained his county five times. His last appearance was in a friendly against New Zealand in Spain in March 2018.At the club level, Edgar left Canada at 14 to join Newcastle's youth setup. The seventh Canadian to feature in the Premier League, he made his debut in England's top tier on Dec. 26, 2006, against Bolton. The 19-year-old made his mark just days later with a long-range rocket in a 2-2 tie with Manchester United on Jan. 1, 2007.Edgar went on to make more than 100 appearances for Burnley, also playing for Birmingham City in England with loan spells at Swansea, Huddersfield Town and Sheffield United. He returned to North America in 2016 to play for the Vancouver Whitecaps, Nashville SC and Ottawa Fury.While with the Whitecaps, he underwent surgery In January 2017 to repair the posterior cruciate and medial collateral ligaments as well as the meniscus in his right knee after being hit by a car on holiday in Scottsdale, Ariz., in December 2016. "It's been quite an uphill battle since my injury in 2016," he said Monday evening from the Dominican Republic. "I wasn't really supposed to play again and to have the career I've had post-injury is something I'm quite proud of."It wasn't a decision taken lightly but I think if I look back, it's been in the making for a while. I'm 33. I've done quite a bit in the game for a kid from Kitchener, Ontario. It's just pretty special to me to able to finish it in a league that's in my home country that I'm so incredibly proud of. At my age it's time for that league to be used for the youngsters coming through and if I can play a part in helping them in any way, then I've done my job as a Canadian player."After a short stint with England's Hartlepool, he signed on with Forge in August 2019, helping the Hamilton side to back-to-back CPL titles.Canada coach John Herdman, who worked with Edgar in his first camp in charge of the, Canadian men, called Edgar "a real leader of men."“What stood out was his selflessness and willingness to support those young players coming through the system, but at the same time to give everything he had on and off the field to be ready to compete for his country,” he added.Forge head coach Bobby Smyrniotis also paid tribute to Edgar."He's been an integral part of this team," he said. "This is one big family, one big tight-knit group. And he's been a big part of that since he walked into the team."Edgar has made 26 appearances (23 starts) with Forge, including 21 in CPL play and five CONCACAF League matches. Edgar represented Canada in three FIFA World Cup qualifying cycles and two CONCACAF Gold Cups as well as CONCACAF Nations League qualifying. He was third in voting as a nominee for the Canadian Player of the Year Award in 2014.He scored international goals against Cuba, Jamaica, Uzbekistan and El Salvador, adding three assists in Canadian colours.At the international youth level, Edgar was a Canadian U-20 Player of the Year Award winner in 2006. Edgar was 15 when he made his debut in the Canadian youth program with coach Ray Clark and was the first Canadian selected to three FIFA U-20 World Cups, starting with UAE 2003 when Canada reached the quarterfinals.On his 19th birthday — May 19, 2006 — he scored the opening goal in a 2-1 win over Brazil in Edmonton, Canada’s first victory at the men’s youth level against the South American powerhouse.Edgar is currently enrolled in the National Teams Education Program, which supports the coach education of its current and former national team players.Staying with Forge in an off-field role is "a conversation for another day," he said."I'm looking forward to spending Christmas with my family as a retired footballer."\---Follow @NeilMDavidson on Twitter This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 30, 2020Neil Davidson, The Canadian Press

  • Sabrina Ionescu looks like old self in gym after ankle injury, surgery cut rookie season short

    Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu shared a video of her getting shots up in the gym on Monday, and appears back to normal after undergoing ankle surgeryr.

  • Yahoo Fantasy protocols for COVID-19 impacted games with NFL schedule changes

    In an unprecedented season, we wanted to share how Yahoo Fantasy will handle COVID-19 impacted games and players.

  • Lions interim coach makes first slipup: Accidentally revealing daughters’ proposal plans

    Darrell Bevell prematurely revealed while meeting with the media on Monday that his daughters' boyfriends asked his permission this weekend to pop the question.

  • Dennis Schroder doesn't want to come off the bench anymore with the Lakers

    Last season's Sixth Man of the Year runner-up doesn't want to be a sixth man anymore.

  • Toronto FC looks for new designated player, opts not to pick up Piatti option

    Toronto FC is looking for a new designated player, opting not to pick up the option on Pablo Piatti.GM Ali Curtis said while TFC will talk to the 31-year-old Argentine midfielder and his representative about returning next season, it is not interested in having him back as a DP. Piatti joined Toronto in February from Spain's Espanyol on a one-year contract plus an option. Piatti, who will be eligible for the MLS re-entry draft, had four goals and four assists in 17 league games. When healthy and at his best, he made a difference — but apparently not big enough.“The year did not end how we wanted it to, but I am very proud of what the team accomplished under unique and difficult circumstances," Curtis said in a statement detailing Toronto's end-of-season moves."We’ll be able to return a core part of the group, including some young, exciting and hungry homegrown players, but also, we’ll look to make some important decisions that add to the quality of the team. In a lot of ways, the (salary) cap next year will be less than it was this year, so we’ll have to be creative."Toronto's other designated players are Spanish playmaker Alejandro Pozuelo and striker Jozy Altidore. Only a portion of their salaries count against Toronto's cap.When available, Piatti forged an effective partnership with Pozuelo on the right side of the Toronto attack. The two also became close off the field."I hope he can stay here because he does a lot for the team, … … A big professional," Pozuelo said in his end-of-season meeting with the media last week.Piatti, who suffered right knee ligament damage in February 2019, missed the opening two games of the season before the league shut down due to the pandemic and did not see action until the MLS is Back Tournament in July. Toronto medical staff were careful not to rush Piatti, who had played just seven games since his knee surgery.The five-foot-four 139-pounder missed the last four games of the regular season with a hamstring injury, during which time TFC went 1-3-0 and missed out on the Supporters' Shield. He returned for Toronto's season-ending 1-0 loss to Nashville SC in the first round of the playoffs.Piatti opened his MLS account in mid-August with two goals, including a 25-foot long-range rocket, in a 3-0 win over the Vancouver Whitecaps in his BMO Field debut.Defenders Laurent Ciman, Justin Morrow and Eriq Zavaleta will be out of contract at the end of the year. The loan deal for defender Tony Gallacher also expires at the end of the year.The 35-year-old Ciman saw action in 12 games this season, including five starts. The 28-year-old Zavaleta was restricted to five games (three starts).The 33-year-old Morrow, who has played more than 200 games in Toronto colours, was limited to 15 games (11 starts) and missed much of the regular-season stretch drive through injury. Off the field, he is the executive director of Black Players for Change.Curtis said the club will talk to Morrow and its other free agents about returning.Toronto exercised contract options on goalkeeper Kevin Silva, defender Julian Dunn, midfielders Nick DeLeon, Tsubasa Endoh, Liam Fraser, forwards Ifunanyachi Achara and Ayo Akinola. Twenty-one players are already under contract for the 2021 season: goalkeepers Alex Bono and Quentin Westberg; defenders Auro, Omar Gonzalez, Richie Laryea, Chris Mavinga, Rocco Romeo (currently away on loan); midfielders Michael Bradley, Marky Delgado, Griffin Dorsey, Erickson Gallardo, Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty, Noble Okello (currently away on loan), Jonathan Osorio, Alejandro Pozuelo, Ralph Priso, Jacob Shaffelburg and forwards Altidore, Patrick Mullins, Jayden Nelson and Jordan Perruzza. Toronto FC’s 2021 Current RosterGoalkeepers (3): Alex Bono, Kevin Silva, Quentin Westberg.Defenders (6): Auro, Julian Dunn, Omar Gonzalez, Richie Laryea, Chris Mavinga, Rocco Romeo.Midfielders (13): Michael Bradley, Nick DeLeon, Marky Delgado, Griffin Dorsey, Tsubasa Endoh, Liam Fraser, Erickson Gallardo, Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty, Noble Okello, Jonathan Osorio, Alejandro Pozuelo, Ralph Priso, Jacob Shaffelburg.Forwards (6): Ifunanyachi Achara, Ayo Akinola, Jozy Altidore, Jayden Nelson, Patrick Mullins, Jordan Perruzza.\---Follow @NeilMDavidson on Twitter This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 30, 2020Neil Davidson, The Canadian Press

  • Whitecaps exercise options on seven players, 'continuing discussions' with Montero

    VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Whitecaps are keeping much of their roster in tact next season, but are still working to secure the services of two veterans long term. The 'Caps announced Monday that the club has picked up options on seven young players, including forward Theo Bair, midfielders Michael Baldisimo and Patrick Metcalfe, centre back Derek Cornelius, right back Jake Nerwinski, and goalkeepers Isaac Boehmer and Thomas Hasal.“We see for all of those players next steps and development in the future that makes us believe that they can be an important part of our MLS team, maybe not at the starting point of next season but in the long term," sporting director Axel Schuster said on a video call Monday.The 'Caps opted not to pick up an option for veteran midfielder Andy Rose. Schuster said both Rose and the club agreed the contract that the option would trigger wasn't the best fit. “We are now in an ongoing process to find a better deal or better construction of a contract for him in our club. But there’s no question that we would like to keep him," Schuster said, noting that Rose has been key helping to develop the club's young talent. Discussions also continue with forward Fredy Montero, whose contract runs out at the end of December. Schuster said he was in contact with Montero's agent on Monday morning. “I can tell you that our first idea of a new contract was not exactly the idea Fredy and his agent had. So that’s part of negotiations," Schuster said. "Everyone is a little bit fighting for his position. But I can tell you that the communication is very open.” Whitecaps staff are also working with David Milinkovic to try and find the winger a new team. If they can't find the 26-year-old French winger a new home, he will remain with the club, Schuster said. “He’s showed that he can help this team," he said. "If it ends in another way, this is nothing that concerns us or would be a bad scenario for us.”Milinkovic had a goal and four assists in 16 appearances for the Whitecaps last season. Vancouver has opted not to exercise its option on academy product Georges Mukumbilwa, and 'keeper Bryan Meredith has not been offered a new contract.The Whitecaps finished the season with a 9-14-0 record, missing the playoffs for the third year in a row. Schuster said he's happy that the club isn't overhauling the roster this off-season.“We are confident with this squad that we are able to make next steps," he said, adding that the 'Caps are still looking to bring in a few key pieces. “For this quality that we want to add, you are never alone in the market and it costs always a little bit more.”This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 30, 2020. Gemma Karstens-Smith, The Canadian Press

  • Texans WR Will Fuller suspended 6 games for performance-enhancing drug violation

    Fuller had been coming off a 171-yard, two-touchdown performance for the Texans.