Rules You Probably Didn't Know Old Hollywood Stars Had to Follow

  • <p>Old Hollywood is known for its glitz and glamour, and that's largely due to its shining stars. But celebrities during this time put up with a lot to make it big. You see, the Golden Age of Hollywood was a time between the '20s and '60s when the studio system ruled, meaning the Big Five studios controlled the film industry. These companies created stars like Marilyn Monroe and Judy Garland, but due to strict contracts, they controlled them in many ways too. Find out what actors and actresses agreed to in order to become rich and famous.</p>
    Old Hollywood is known for its glitz and glamour, and that's largely due to its shining stars. But celebrities during this time put up with a lot to make it big. You see, the Golden Age of Hollywood was a time between the '20s and '60s when the studio system ruled, meaning the Big Five studios controlled the film industry. These companies created stars like Marilyn Monroe and Judy Garland, but due to strict contracts, they controlled them in many ways too. Find out what actors and actresses agreed to in order to become rich and famous.

  • <p>Today, actors and actresses can work on one movie with one studio, then move on to a new studio for their next movie. But it was common during the Golden Age for film studios to discover talent and sign them to four- to seven-year contracts.</p>
    They had to sign long-term contracts.

    Today, actors and actresses can work on one movie with one studio, then move on to a new studio for their next movie. But it was common during the Golden Age for film studios to discover talent and sign them to four- to seven-year contracts.

  • <p>Depending on the projects an actor's studio backed and the opportunities they pegged for that star, this stipulation could make or break a career.</p>
    They couldn't work with other studios while on contract.

    Depending on the projects an actor's studio backed and the opportunities they pegged for that star, this stipulation could make or break a career.

  • <p><a href="https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/news/how-she-broke-rules-172447" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Elizabeth Taylor was known for instigating loans" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Elizabeth Taylor was known for instigating loans</a> from her studio, Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM), so that she could work on more complex films, including <em>Giant</em>, <em>A Place in the Sun, </em>and <em>Suddenly, Last Summer</em>. </p>
    But talent could be loaned to other studios.

    Elizabeth Taylor was known for instigating loans from her studio, Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM), so that she could work on more complex films, including Giant, A Place in the Sun, and Suddenly, Last Summer.

  • <p>During the studio system, it was unheard of for an actor to refuse a part, because doing so often had severe consequences. In fact, Bette Davis was <a href="https://www.biography.com/actor/bette-davis" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:suspended by Warner Brothers" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">suspended by Warner Brothers</a> for turning down roles.</p>
    Actors couldn't refuse parts. Period.

    During the studio system, it was unheard of for an actor to refuse a part, because doing so often had severe consequences. In fact, Bette Davis was suspended by Warner Brothers for turning down roles.

  • <p>When Louis B. Mayer, cofounder of MGM, wanted to break his contract with actor John Gilbert, he planted rumors about the star and reportedly <a href="https://www.ranker.com/list/old-hollywood-studio/anncasano" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:intentionally put him in bad movies" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">intentionally put him in bad movies</a>. As a result, Gilbert's career tanked.</p>
    Even if studios knew the movies were bombs.

    When Louis B. Mayer, cofounder of MGM, wanted to break his contract with actor John Gilbert, he planted rumors about the star and reportedly intentionally put him in bad movies. As a result, Gilbert's career tanked.

  • <p>Many of the Old Hollywood stars you know and love—Marilyn Monroe, Rita Hayworth, Judy Garland, the list goes on—use stage names picked by the studios. MGM even held a contest to find pick a name for their new star, Lucille LeSueur. The winner? Joan Crawford—and she <a href="https://www.biography.com/news/joan-crawford-biography-facts" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:reportedly hated it" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">reportedly hated it</a>.</p>
    They had to be willing to change their names.

    Many of the Old Hollywood stars you know and love—Marilyn Monroe, Rita Hayworth, Judy Garland, the list goes on—use stage names picked by the studios. MGM even held a contest to find pick a name for their new star, Lucille LeSueur. The winner? Joan Crawford—and she reportedly hated it.

  • <p>Beyond just dying their hair (some starlets reportedly got <a href="https://www.cracked.com/article_24278_forced-abortions-5-insane-ways-old-hollywood-tortured-stars.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:plastic surgery" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">plastic surgery</a>), studios went to great lengths to make their new starlets marketable in their eyes, and actresses had to abide by their decisions. </p>
    And women often had to change their appearances.

    Beyond just dying their hair (some starlets reportedly got plastic surgery), studios went to great lengths to make their new starlets marketable in their eyes, and actresses had to abide by their decisions.

  • <p>Sometimes studios saw potential in an actor or actress even before they could prove their acting chops. So it was common for up-and-coming stars who'd already signed contracts with major studios to take acting classes. </p>
    They had to take acting classes.

    Sometimes studios saw potential in an actor or actress even before they could prove their acting chops. So it was common for up-and-coming stars who'd already signed contracts with major studios to take acting classes.

  • <p>Lauren Bacall went through a series of voice lessons when she first signed with film director Howard Hawks at Warner Bros. It was through these sessions that the actress <a href="https://www.sheknows.com/entertainment/articles/1046953/things-you-didnt-know-about-lauren-bacall/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:developed the sultry low voice" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">developed the sultry low voice</a> she became known for and that set her apart from her peers.</p>
    And voice lessons.

    Lauren Bacall went through a series of voice lessons when she first signed with film director Howard Hawks at Warner Bros. It was through these sessions that the actress developed the sultry low voice she became known for and that set her apart from her peers.

  • <p>While being groomed to become Hollywood's newest star, studios tested their young actors with small parts to see how they did. That's how Sharon Tate ended up in <em>The</em> <em>Beverly Hillbillies </em>and Ava Gardner in <em>Hitler's Madman</em>. </p>
    Minor roles in movies usually came first.

    While being groomed to become Hollywood's newest star, studios tested their young actors with small parts to see how they did. That's how Sharon Tate ended up in The Beverly Hillbillies and Ava Gardner in Hitler's Madman.

  • <p>Women were primarily limited to all-American girl next door or sexy bombshell typecasting. Studios went to great lengths to market those images to their audience, sometimes even <a href="https://timeline.com/hollywood-drugs-1930s-6b27a1404552" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:making up fake backstories" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">making up fake backstories</a> for their talent.</p>
    Every actress was given an image to uphold.

    Women were primarily limited to all-American girl next door or sexy bombshell typecasting. Studios went to great lengths to market those images to their audience, sometimes even making up fake backstories for their talent.

  • <p>Studios wanted to make sure their actresses were always ready to be photographed, as Hollywood had a <a href="https://www.ranker.com/list/how-old-hollywood-studio-system-worked/lisa-waugh" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:looks-over-talent philosophy" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">looks-over-talent philosophy</a> at the time. It was standard for weight maintenance to be included in contracts. </p>
    Appearance was everything.

    Studios wanted to make sure their actresses were always ready to be photographed, as Hollywood had a looks-over-talent philosophy at the time. It was standard for weight maintenance to be included in contracts.

  • <p>Katharine Hepburn famously rejected her studio's guidelines on dress code and reportedly walked around set in her underwear, refusing to get dressed, after someone in the costume department at <a href="https://www.biography.com/actor/katharine-hepburn" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:RKO Radio Pictures took her pants away" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">RKO Radio Pictures took her pants away</a>. </p>
    Women wearing pants was frowned upon.

    Katharine Hepburn famously rejected her studio's guidelines on dress code and reportedly walked around set in her underwear, refusing to get dressed, after someone in the costume department at RKO Radio Pictures took her pants away.

  • <p>Male actors weren't exempt from the studio's rules and regulations. They were expected to exude the ideals of a gentleman at all times. As a result, messy divorces, womanizing behavior, or anything illegal could have a serious impact on their careers. </p>
    Men had to act like gentlemen.

    Male actors weren't exempt from the studio's rules and regulations. They were expected to exude the ideals of a gentleman at all times. As a result, messy divorces, womanizing behavior, or anything illegal could have a serious impact on their careers.

  • <p>One of the many responsibilities of Old Hollywood film stars was that they had to cater to the press. Staged photo ops were inevitable, and movie stars were expected to shine when the occasion arose.</p>
    They had to pander to the press.

    One of the many responsibilities of Old Hollywood film stars was that they had to cater to the press. Staged photo ops were inevitable, and movie stars were expected to shine when the occasion arose.

  • <p>Sham dates, as they were called back then, were a way for a studio to drum up publicity for upcoming pictures featuring their stars. While promoting <em>Babes in Arms, </em>Mickey Rooney and Judy Garland <a href="https://slate.com/culture/2015/10/the-mgm-history-of-judy-garland-and-mickey-rooney.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:acted like a couple" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">acted like a couple</a>, but in real-life Rooney was a well-known playboy.</p>
    Their love lives were often arranged.

    Sham dates, as they were called back then, were a way for a studio to drum up publicity for upcoming pictures featuring their stars. While promoting Babes in Arms, Mickey Rooney and Judy Garland acted like a couple, but in real-life Rooney was a well-known playboy.

  • <p>Sadly, studios forced many LGBTQ actors into heterosexual marriages. Rock Hudson was forced to marry his agent's secretary, Phyllis Gates. It wasn't until he <a href="https://www.biography.com/actor/rock-hudson" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:publicly announced his AIDS diagnosis" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">publicly announced his AIDS diagnosis</a> that he revealed he was homosexual. </p>
    Even some marriages were orchestrated.

    Sadly, studios forced many LGBTQ actors into heterosexual marriages. Rock Hudson was forced to marry his agent's secretary, Phyllis Gates. It wasn't until he publicly announced his AIDS diagnosis that he revealed he was homosexual.

  • <p>Jean Harlow was told that becoming a wife would alter her sex appeal, and, due to the morality clause in her contract with MGM, the studio was allowed to <a href="https://www.ranker.com/list/old-hollywood-studio/anncasano" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:deny her marriage to William Powell" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">deny her marriage to William Powell</a>. </p>
    And sometimes unions were forbidden.

    Jean Harlow was told that becoming a wife would alter her sex appeal, and, due to the morality clause in her contract with MGM, the studio was allowed to deny her marriage to William Powell.

  • <p>Actresses knew that becoming pregnant was against most studios' rules, and, as a result, some women, like Ava Gardner, had abortions to prevent penalties. "MGM had all sorts of penalty clauses about their stars having babies," Gardner revealed in her autobiography, <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Ava-My-Story-Gardner/dp/0553071343" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Ava: My Story" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>Ava: My Story</em></a>.<br></p>
    Studios had rules against children too.

    Actresses knew that becoming pregnant was against most studios' rules, and, as a result, some women, like Ava Gardner, had abortions to prevent penalties. "MGM had all sorts of penalty clauses about their stars having babies," Gardner revealed in her autobiography, Ava: My Story.

  • <p>Joan Crawford and Elizabeth Taylor both adopted children, as it allowed them to continue working, while Loretta Young kept her pregnancy and birth a secret from the public and later <a href="https://abcnews.go.com/Entertainment/story?id=113142&page=1" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:adopted her biological daughter" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">adopted her biological daughter</a>, Judy Lewis. </p>
    But there were some loopholes.

    Joan Crawford and Elizabeth Taylor both adopted children, as it allowed them to continue working, while Loretta Young kept her pregnancy and birth a secret from the public and later adopted her biological daughter, Judy Lewis.

  • <p>Some stars, like Elizabeth Taylor, went the extra mile when it came to promoting films. The MGM star's first marriage to Conrad Hilton was a widely publicized event that was conveniently <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/culture/features/g5797/vintage-celebrity-wedding-photos/?slide=10" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:timed with the release of her new movie" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">timed with the release of her new movie</a>, <em>Father of the Bride,</em> and was paid for by the studio. </p>
    Promoting their films was everything.

    Some stars, like Elizabeth Taylor, went the extra mile when it came to promoting films. The MGM star's first marriage to Conrad Hilton was a widely publicized event that was conveniently timed with the release of her new movie, Father of the Bride, and was paid for by the studio.

  • <p>When Judy Garland married composer David Rose in 1941, MGM didn't approve, so what'd they do? They forced her to return to work a short <a href="https://timeline.com/hollywood-drugs-1930s-6b27a1404552" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:24 hours after their wedding" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">24 hours after their wedding</a>. No honeymoon for the happy couple.</p>
    Getting time off was subject to the studio.

    When Judy Garland married composer David Rose in 1941, MGM didn't approve, so what'd they do? They forced her to return to work a short 24 hours after their wedding. No honeymoon for the happy couple.

  • <p>Marlene Dietrich was one of the earliest known <a href="https://www.thehairpin.com/2012/05/scandals-of-classic-hollywood-marlene-dietrich-femme-fatale/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:film stars told to lose weight" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">film stars told to lose weight</a>, and the pressure for actresses to look a certain way hasn't gone away. As a child star, Judy Garland was <a href="https://timeline.com/hollywood-drugs-1930s-6b27a1404552" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:force-fed speed" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">force-fed speed</a> and encouraged to smoke cigarettes to curb her appetite.</p>
    Women had to maintain slim figures.

    Marlene Dietrich was one of the earliest known film stars told to lose weight, and the pressure for actresses to look a certain way hasn't gone away. As a child star, Judy Garland was force-fed speed and encouraged to smoke cigarettes to curb her appetite.

  • <p>Studios would place actresses on strict diets if they gained weight. Marlene Dietrich followed a diet of broth, cottage cheese, and toast <a href="https://www.shape.com/celebrities/celebrity-photos/shape-secrets-old-hollywood-glamour-girls?slide=fa87e557-28be-4d97-822a-35dfd8518631#fa87e557-28be-4d97-822a-35dfd8518631" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:dictated by her studio" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">dictated by her studio</a>. </p>
    Diets were often restricted.

    Studios would place actresses on strict diets if they gained weight. Marlene Dietrich followed a diet of broth, cottage cheese, and toast dictated by her studio.

  • <p>Starlets often exercised to maintain their physiques, although it wasn't common to talk about it back then. Katharine Hepburn favored tennis and swimming, while Marilyn Monroe was one of the <a href="https://www.shape.com/celebrities/celebrity-photos/shape-secrets-old-hollywood-glamour-girls?slide=1be7c231-f7e8-435c-b293-6cf2f6bf645f#1be7c231-f7e8-435c-b293-6cf2f6bf645f" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:first actresses to regularly lift weights" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">first actresses to regularly lift weights</a>. </p>
    Fitness routines were encouraged.

    Starlets often exercised to maintain their physiques, although it wasn't common to talk about it back then. Katharine Hepburn favored tennis and swimming, while Marilyn Monroe was one of the first actresses to regularly lift weights.

  • <p>Minimal child labor laws meant that studios could require children to work just as much as their adult counterparts. For Judy Garland, that meant working six days per week and up to 18-hour shifts filled with singing and dancing. <a href="https://timeline.com/hollywood-drugs-1930s-6b27a1404552" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:&quot;Pep pills&quot;" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">"Pep pills"</a> (amphetamine uppers) gave her energy, and sleeping pills helped when she couldn't rest at night.</p>
    Children often worked long hours.

    Minimal child labor laws meant that studios could require children to work just as much as their adult counterparts. For Judy Garland, that meant working six days per week and up to 18-hour shifts filled with singing and dancing. "Pep pills" (amphetamine uppers) gave her energy, and sleeping pills helped when she couldn't rest at night.

  • <p>After getting hooked on the "pep pills" MGM was giving her, Judy Garland struggled with addiction. She called in sick 16 days while working on <em>Meet Me in St. Louis, </em>and production on <em>The Pirate </em>was delayed by the actress. All filming delays due to her absence <a href="https://timeline.com/hollywood-drugs-1930s-6b27a1404552" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:came out of her paycheck" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">came out of her paycheck</a>, which at one point reached $100,000.</p>
    And sick days were a punishable event.

    After getting hooked on the "pep pills" MGM was giving her, Judy Garland struggled with addiction. She called in sick 16 days while working on Meet Me in St. Louis, and production on The Pirate was delayed by the actress. All filming delays due to her absence came out of her paycheck, which at one point reached $100,000.

  • <p>Shirley Temple learned from a young age that it was never a good idea to be unprofessional on set. "Time is money. Wasted time means wasted money means trouble," <a href="https://www.washingtonpost.com/blogs/she-the-people/wp/2014/02/11/shirley-temple-an-optimistic-icon-who-knew-it-was-an-illusion/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:she wrote" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">she wrote</a> in her book <em><a href="https://www.amazon.com/Child-Star-Shirley-Temple-Black/dp/0070055327" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Child Star" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Child Star</a></em>.</p>
    Even children knew not to waste the studio's time.

    Shirley Temple learned from a young age that it was never a good idea to be unprofessional on set. "Time is money. Wasted time means wasted money means trouble," she wrote in her book Child Star.

  • <p>Studios often appointed assistants to their actors, who would advise and take care of the stars. They would also report back to the studio and essentially act as spies. Judy Garland was reportedly devastated when she found out her <a href="https://www.cracked.com/article_24278_forced-abortions-5-insane-ways-old-hollywood-tortured-stars.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:nanny had been betraying her" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">nanny had been betraying her</a>.</p>
    Actors had to use studio assistants.

    Studios often appointed assistants to their actors, who would advise and take care of the stars. They would also report back to the studio and essentially act as spies. Judy Garland was reportedly devastated when she found out her nanny had been betraying her.

  • <p>As studios strived to present their actors and actresses in the best possible light, rumors or scandals could jeopardize a career. Actress Clara Bow was one of the most famous women in the 1920s, until her rumored promiscuity caused her to <a href="https://www.ranker.com/list/old-hollywood-studio/anncasano" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:lose her contract with Paramount" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">lose her contract with Paramount</a>.</p>
    Tarnishing one's reputation was inexcusable.

    As studios strived to present their actors and actresses in the best possible light, rumors or scandals could jeopardize a career. Actress Clara Bow was one of the most famous women in the 1920s, until her rumored promiscuity caused her to lose her contract with Paramount.

  • <p>After all, a series of subpar roles could lead to labels that were hard to shake. The Independent Theatre Owners Association of America labeled Marlene Dietrich, Greta Garbo, and Katharine Hepburn <a href="https://www.biography.com/news/joan-crawford-biography-facts" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:&quot;box-office poison&quot;" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">"box-office poison"</a> in the mid-'30s. Hepburn eventually navigated herself out of the situation, but not every actress could.</p>
    Actors had to duke it out for the best roles.

    After all, a series of subpar roles could lead to labels that were hard to shake. The Independent Theatre Owners Association of America labeled Marlene Dietrich, Greta Garbo, and Katharine Hepburn "box-office poison" in the mid-'30s. Hepburn eventually navigated herself out of the situation, but not every actress could.

  • <p>Since 1934, there was a strict production code that censored films. Actors and studios had to adhere to the requirements set forth <a href="https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/news/how-she-broke-rules-172447" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:by the Hays Office" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">by the Hays Office</a>, which banned curse words, sex, and more.</p>
    They had to adhere to the production code.

    Since 1934, there was a strict production code that censored films. Actors and studios had to adhere to the requirements set forth by the Hays Office, which banned curse words, sex, and more.

  • <p>Some of the rules put forth by the censorship were about on-screen kisses, as they were not meant to look too "lustful," which meant that they <a href="https://abcnews.go.com/Entertainment/things-hollywood-banned-showing-now-ridiculous/story?id=28844678" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:couldn't last longer than three seconds" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">couldn't last longer than three seconds</a>. Which explains all of those intense but short lip-locks in old movies.</p>
    On-screen kisses were heavily regulated.

    Some of the rules put forth by the censorship were about on-screen kisses, as they were not meant to look too "lustful," which meant that they couldn't last longer than three seconds. Which explains all of those intense but short lip-locks in old movies.

  • <p>The "one foot on the floor" rule was implemented to keep actors <a href="https://abcnews.go.com/Entertainment/things-hollywood-banned-showing-now-ridiculous/story?id=28844678" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:from looking too horizontal" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">from looking too horizontal</a> while filming an intimate scene. <br></p>
    And lovers couldn't get too comfortable.

    The "one foot on the floor" rule was implemented to keep actors from looking too horizontal while filming an intimate scene.

  • <p>Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, who were married in real life, had to follow the code's requirements that actors portraying married couples had to <a href="https://abcnews.go.com/Entertainment/things-hollywood-banned-showing-now-ridiculous/story?id=28844678" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:sleep in separate beds" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">sleep in separate beds</a>. </p>
    Even married couples had to follow the rules.

    Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, who were married in real life, had to follow the code's requirements that actors portraying married couples had to sleep in separate beds.

