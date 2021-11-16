Royals Back on Tour! Prince Charles and Camilla Head to Jordan for First Overseas Visit Since Pandemic

  • <p>The couple was greeted at the Al Husseiniya Palace in Amman by Jordan's King Abdullah II and Queen Rania.</p>
    1/6

    Royals Back on Tour! Prince Charles and Camilla Head to Jordan for First Overseas Visit Since Pandemic

    The couple was greeted at the Al Husseiniya Palace in Amman by Jordan's King Abdullah II and Queen Rania.

  • <p>Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall touched down in Jordan on Tuesday for their first overseas tour since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. The visit was postponed after being originally scheduled for March 2020.</p>
    2/6

    Royals Back on Tour! Prince Charles and Camilla Head to Jordan for First Overseas Visit Since Pandemic

    Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall touched down in Jordan on Tuesday for their first overseas tour since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. The visit was postponed after being originally scheduled for March 2020.

  • <p>Prince Charles and Camilla's first day included a visit to al-Maghtas on the Jordan river, where Jesus is believed by Christians to have been baptized by John the Baptist.</p>
    3/6

    Royals Back on Tour! Prince Charles and Camilla Head to Jordan for First Overseas Visit Since Pandemic

    Prince Charles and Camilla's first day included a visit to al-Maghtas on the Jordan river, where Jesus is believed by Christians to have been baptized by John the Baptist.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Prince Charles leaned down to put his hand in the water at the site.</p>
    4/6

    Royals Back on Tour! Prince Charles and Camilla Head to Jordan for First Overseas Visit Since Pandemic

    Prince Charles leaned down to put his hand in the water at the site.

  • <p>Prince Charles and Camilla held hands as they visited Elijahâs Hill near the baptism site.</p>
    5/6

    Royals Back on Tour! Prince Charles and Camilla Head to Jordan for First Overseas Visit Since Pandemic

    Prince Charles and Camilla held hands as they visited Elijahâs Hill near the baptism site.

  • <p>Queen Rania <a href="https://people.com/royals/camilla-gets-ride-queen-rania-tesla-jordan-tour-prince-charles/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:took the wheel" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">took the wheel</a> — literally! — to drive Camilla to The Queen Rania Family and Child Centre in a Tesla followed closely by security.</p>
    6/6

    Royals Back on Tour! Prince Charles and Camilla Head to Jordan for First Overseas Visit Since Pandemic

    Queen Rania took the wheel — literally! — to drive Camilla to The Queen Rania Family and Child Centre in a Tesla followed closely by security.

<p>The couple was greeted at the Al Husseiniya Palace in Amman by Jordan's King Abdullah II and Queen Rania.</p>
<p>Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall touched down in Jordan on Tuesday for their first overseas tour since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. The visit was postponed after being originally scheduled for March 2020.</p>
<p>Prince Charles and Camilla's first day included a visit to al-Maghtas on the Jordan river, where Jesus is believed by Christians to have been baptized by John the Baptist.</p>
<p>Prince Charles leaned down to put his hand in the water at the site.</p>
<p>Prince Charles and Camilla held hands as they visited Elijahâs Hill near the baptism site.</p>
<p>Queen Rania <a href="https://people.com/royals/camilla-gets-ride-queen-rania-tesla-jordan-tour-prince-charles/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:took the wheel" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">took the wheel</a> — literally! — to drive Camilla to The Queen Rania Family and Child Centre in a Tesla followed closely by security.</p>
Stephanie Petit

The royal couple were originally scheduled to visit Jordan in March 2020, but their trip was postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories