All The Royal Family's Most Gorgeous Tiaras: Your Official Guide To Who Owns What

  • <p>Originally a wedding gift to Queen Mary (then a princess) in 1893, the <a href="https://web.archive.org/web/20160121054808/https://www.royalcollection.org.uk/exhibitions/diamonds-a-jubilee-celebration/queen-marys-girls-of-great-britain-and-ireland-tiara" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:tiara" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">tiara</a> gets its name because it was given by the Girls of Great Britain and Ireland committee for her wedding. Queen Mary gave it to Queen Elizabeth II as a wedding present in 1947, and it's extremely recognizable thanks to its frequent appearance on banknotes and stamps. </p>
    1/17

    1) The Girls of Great Britain and Ireland Tiara

    Originally a wedding gift to Queen Mary (then a princess) in 1893, the tiara gets its name because it was given by the Girls of Great Britain and Ireland committee for her wedding. Queen Mary gave it to Queen Elizabeth II as a wedding present in 1947, and it's extremely recognizable thanks to its frequent appearance on banknotes and stamps.

  • <p>This crown was <a href="https://www.royalcollection.org.uk/collection/31702/the-diamond-diadem" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:made" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">made</a> for King George IV for his 1821 coronation, was worn by Queen Victoria and Queen Mary, and has stayed in the family since. Queen Elizabeth II wore it to her coronation, and still wears it while traveling to and from the State Opening of Parliament. FYI, it has a modest 1,333 diamonds and cost just £8,216 to make. But again, this was the 1800s.</p>
    2/17

    2) The George IV State Diadem

    This crown was made for King George IV for his 1821 coronation, was worn by Queen Victoria and Queen Mary, and has stayed in the family since. Queen Elizabeth II wore it to her coronation, and still wears it while traveling to and from the State Opening of Parliament. FYI, it has a modest 1,333 diamonds and cost just £8,216 to make. But again, this was the 1800s.

  • <p>The queen was given almost 100 Burmese rubies for her wedding day, and had them made into a <a href="http://orderofsplendor.blogspot.com/2012/05/tiara-thursday-burmese-ruby-tiara.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:tiara" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">tiara</a> in 1973. She combined the rubies with diamonds made from a different dismantled tiara. #TooManyTiaras</p>
    3/17

    3) The Burmese Ruby Tiara

    The queen was given almost 100 Burmese rubies for her wedding day, and had them made into a tiara in 1973. She combined the rubies with diamonds made from a different dismantled tiara. #TooManyTiaras

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>This tiara was made by Cartier in 1936, and given to the Queen Mother by her husband before their wedding. The Queen Mother gifted Queen Elizabeth II the tiara on her 18th birthday, and its since been worn by Princess Margaret (left) and Duchess Kate—who famously wore it during her wedding to Prince William. The tiara is said to <a href="https://www.royalcollection.org.uk/microsites/royalweddingdress/MicroObject.asp?row=4&themeid=2444&item=4" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:feature" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">feature</a> "739 brilliants and 149 baton diamonds."</p>
    4/17

    4) The Halo Tiara

    This tiara was made by Cartier in 1936, and given to the Queen Mother by her husband before their wedding. The Queen Mother gifted Queen Elizabeth II the tiara on her 18th birthday, and its since been worn by Princess Margaret (left) and Duchess Kate—who famously wore it during her wedding to Prince William. The tiara is said to feature "739 brilliants and 149 baton diamonds."

  • <p>This delicate <a href="https://www.royalcollection.org.uk/egallery/object.asp?searchText=victoria+tiara&object=200174&row=2" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:tiara" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">tiara</a> was designed by Prince Albert for his one true love Queen Victoria. It was a favorite of the Queen Mother's (right), who gave it to her daughter Queen Elizabeth II (left). </p>
    5/17

    5) The Oriental Circlet

    This delicate tiara was designed by Prince Albert for his one true love Queen Victoria. It was a favorite of the Queen Mother's (right), who gave it to her daughter Queen Elizabeth II (left).

  • <p>Brazil <a href="https://www.royalcollection.org.uk/microsites/dressfortheoccasion/object.asp?exhibs=BPSO2006jewellery&item=8" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:gifted" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">gifted</a> Queen Elizabeth II a bunch of aquamarine jewelry for her coronation (casual)—so she commissioned a tiara to match. The piece is said to have grown in size as the Queen was gifted more jewels, so go ahead and file under: "I have so much aquamarine that it literally won't fit on my crown" problems.</p>
    6/17

    6) The Brazilian Parure Tiara

    Brazil gifted Queen Elizabeth II a bunch of aquamarine jewelry for her coronation (casual)—so she commissioned a tiara to match. The piece is said to have grown in size as the Queen was gifted more jewels, so go ahead and file under: "I have so much aquamarine that it literally won't fit on my crown" problems.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>This <a href="https://www.royalcollection.org.uk/microsites/royalwedding1947/object.asp?object=200184&row=53&detail=about" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:piece" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">piece</a> was made in 1919 for Queen Mary, but it's probably most famous for being worn by both Queen Elizabeth and her daughter Princess Anne on their wedding days. Fun fact: it can also be worn as the most epic necklace ever.</p>
    7/17

    7) The Queen Mary Fringe Tiara

    This piece was made in 1919 for Queen Mary, but it's probably most famous for being worn by both Queen Elizabeth and her daughter Princess Anne on their wedding days. Fun fact: it can also be worn as the most epic necklace ever.

  • <p>This <a href="http://www.dailymail.co.uk/femail/article-3269372/Battle-bling-Kate-s-Lotus-Flower-steals-state-banquet-royal-family-owns-beautiful-tiara.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:tiara" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">tiara</a> belonged to Russian Grand Duchess Vladimir and was purchased by Queen Mary. She passed it on to her granddaughter Queen Elizabeth II. At this point your mind should be pretty much blown by just how many tiaras she owns.</p>
    8/17

    8) The Grand Duchess Vladimir Tiara

    This tiara belonged to Russian Grand Duchess Vladimir and was purchased by Queen Mary. She passed it on to her granddaughter Queen Elizabeth II. At this point your mind should be pretty much blown by just how many tiaras she owns.

  • <p>This stunning <a href="https://web.archive.org/web/20160617164717/https://www.royalcollection.org.uk/exhibitions/diamonds-a-jubilee-celebration/queen-alexandras-kokoshnik-tiara" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:piece" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">piece</a> was a gift from the Ladies of Society on the wedding anniversary of King Edward VII and Queen Alexandra in 1888. It was eventually passed to Queen Elizabeth II, who can be seen wearing it here.</p>
    9/17

    9) Queen Alexandra's Kokoshnik Tiara

    This stunning piece was a gift from the Ladies of Society on the wedding anniversary of King Edward VII and Queen Alexandra in 1888. It was eventually passed to Queen Elizabeth II, who can be seen wearing it here.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Most commonly associated with Princess Diana, the <a href="http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/uknews/kate-middleton/12040776/Duchess-of-Cambridge-wears-Princess-Dianas-favourite-tiara-to-diplomatic-reception-at-Buckingham-Palace.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:tiara" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">tiara</a> was made for Queen Mary in the early 1900s before being passed to Queen Elizabeth. <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/society/tradition/a10298658/kate-middleton-diana-lovers-knot-tiara/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:She gave it to Princess Diana" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">She gave it to Princess Diana</a> as a wedding gift, <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/society/tradition/a10302981/cambridge-love-knot-tiara/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:and it's also been seen on the Duchess of Cambridge." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">and it's also been seen on the Duchess of Cambridge.</a></p>
    10/17

    10) The Cambridge Lover's Knot Tiara

    Most commonly associated with Princess Diana, the tiara was made for Queen Mary in the early 1900s before being passed to Queen Elizabeth. She gave it to Princess Diana as a wedding gift, and it's also been seen on the Duchess of Cambridge.

  • <p><a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/style/fashion-trends/a4028/duchess-of-cambridge-china-state-dinner/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Duchess of Cambridge has also been seen wearing" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">The Duchess of Cambridge has also been seen wearing</a> this <a href="http://people.com/royals/lotus-flower-tiara-on-kate-middleton-and-princess-margaret/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:tiara" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">tiara</a>, which originally belonged to the Queen Mother, and was made from a necklace her husband gave her. The piece was frequently worn by Queen Elizabeth II's sister Princess Margaret, and was loaned to her daughter-in-law Serena Stanhope on her wedding day.</p>
    11/17

    11) The Lotus Flower Tiara

    The Duchess of Cambridge has also been seen wearing this tiara, which originally belonged to the Queen Mother, and was made from a necklace her husband gave her. The piece was frequently worn by Queen Elizabeth II's sister Princess Margaret, and was loaned to her daughter-in-law Serena Stanhope on her wedding day.

  • <p>This <a href="http://www.dailymail.co.uk/femail/article-2321219/Queens-Speech-Duchess-Cornwall-glitters-Queen-Mothers-Boucheron-tiara.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:tiara" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">tiara</a> belonged to Dame Margaret Helen Greville, who gave it to The Queen Mother. It was loaned to the Duchess of Cornwall following her marriage to Prince Charles, and she wears it quite often.</p>
    12/17

    12) The Greville Tiara

    This tiara belonged to Dame Margaret Helen Greville, who gave it to The Queen Mother. It was loaned to the Duchess of Cornwall following her marriage to Prince Charles, and she wears it quite often.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>This <a href="https://web.archive.org/web/20160121093159/https://www.royalcollection.org.uk/exhibitions/diamonds-a-jubilee-celebration/delhi-durbar-tiara" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:tiara" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">tiara</a> was made for Queen Mary in 1911 and has since been altered. It was passed on to Queen Elizabeth II, who's loaned the tiara to the Duchess of Cornwall. As you can tell, it's among the biggest crowns in the family. Like, it's basically the size of a head.</p>
    13/17

    13) The Delhi Durbar Tiara

    This tiara was made for Queen Mary in 1911 and has since been altered. It was passed on to Queen Elizabeth II, who's loaned the tiara to the Duchess of Cornwall. As you can tell, it's among the biggest crowns in the family. Like, it's basically the size of a head.

  • <p>This <a href="http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-2020770/Zara-Phillips-wedding-Mike-Tindalls-bride-borrowed-great-grandmothers-tiara.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:tiara" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">tiara</a> was originally given to Queen Elizabeth II as a gift from her mother-in-law. Elizabeth then gave it to her daughter Princess Anne, who let <em>her</em> daughter Zara Phillips wear it on her wedding day.</p>
    14/17

    14) The Meander Tiara

    This tiara was originally given to Queen Elizabeth II as a gift from her mother-in-law. Elizabeth then gave it to her daughter Princess Anne, who let her daughter Zara Phillips wear it on her wedding day.

  • <p>One of Princess Diana's most frequently worn <a href="http://people.com/royals/princess-dianas-spencer-tiara-history-and-photos/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:tiaras" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">tiaras</a> came straight from her family. Diana wore the piece during her wedding to Prince Charles, but it was also worn by both her sisters on <em>their</em> wedding days (peep Lady Sarah Spencer on the left), as well as by her sister-in-law Victoria Lockwood (right) on her wedding day.</p>
    15/17

    15) The Spencer Family Tiara

    One of Princess Diana's most frequently worn tiaras came straight from her family. Diana wore the piece during her wedding to Prince Charles, but it was also worn by both her sisters on their wedding days (peep Lady Sarah Spencer on the left), as well as by her sister-in-law Victoria Lockwood (right) on her wedding day.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>This <a href="http://www.christies.com/lotfinder/Lot/the-poltimore-tiara-4718180-details.aspx" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:tiara" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">tiara</a> was originally made in the 1870s and was acquired by The Queen Mother for her daughter Princess Margaret (Queen Elizabeth II's sister) to wear on her wedding day. The tiara was <a href="http://www.christies.com/lotfinder/Lot/the-poltimore-tiara-4718180-details.aspx" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:sold" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">sold</a> at auction in 2006 for £926,400.</p>
    16/17

    16) The Poltimore Tiara

    This tiara was originally made in the 1870s and was acquired by The Queen Mother for her daughter Princess Margaret (Queen Elizabeth II's sister) to wear on her wedding day. The tiara was sold at auction in 2006 for £926,400.

  • <p>Queen Elizabeth's father gave her sapphire jewels (originally purchased by George VI ) as a wedding gift in 1947, and she had a matching <a href="http://royalcentral.co.uk/uk/thequeen/blue-sapphire-year-the-queens-sapphire-parure-77700" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:tiara" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">tiara</a> made in the 60s. Because clearly she simply didn't have enough tiaras and needed another, don't question it.</p>
    17/17

    17) The George VI Sapphire Tiara

    Queen Elizabeth's father gave her sapphire jewels (originally purchased by George VI ) as a wedding gift in 1947, and she had a matching tiara made in the 60s. Because clearly she simply didn't have enough tiaras and needed another, don't question it.

<p>Originally a wedding gift to Queen Mary (then a princess) in 1893, the <a href="https://web.archive.org/web/20160121054808/https://www.royalcollection.org.uk/exhibitions/diamonds-a-jubilee-celebration/queen-marys-girls-of-great-britain-and-ireland-tiara" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:tiara" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">tiara</a> gets its name because it was given by the Girls of Great Britain and Ireland committee for her wedding. Queen Mary gave it to Queen Elizabeth II as a wedding present in 1947, and it's extremely recognizable thanks to its frequent appearance on banknotes and stamps. </p>
<p>This crown was <a href="https://www.royalcollection.org.uk/collection/31702/the-diamond-diadem" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:made" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">made</a> for King George IV for his 1821 coronation, was worn by Queen Victoria and Queen Mary, and has stayed in the family since. Queen Elizabeth II wore it to her coronation, and still wears it while traveling to and from the State Opening of Parliament. FYI, it has a modest 1,333 diamonds and cost just £8,216 to make. But again, this was the 1800s.</p>
<p>The queen was given almost 100 Burmese rubies for her wedding day, and had them made into a <a href="http://orderofsplendor.blogspot.com/2012/05/tiara-thursday-burmese-ruby-tiara.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:tiara" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">tiara</a> in 1973. She combined the rubies with diamonds made from a different dismantled tiara. #TooManyTiaras</p>
<p>This tiara was made by Cartier in 1936, and given to the Queen Mother by her husband before their wedding. The Queen Mother gifted Queen Elizabeth II the tiara on her 18th birthday, and its since been worn by Princess Margaret (left) and Duchess Kate—who famously wore it during her wedding to Prince William. The tiara is said to <a href="https://www.royalcollection.org.uk/microsites/royalweddingdress/MicroObject.asp?row=4&themeid=2444&item=4" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:feature" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">feature</a> "739 brilliants and 149 baton diamonds."</p>
<p>This delicate <a href="https://www.royalcollection.org.uk/egallery/object.asp?searchText=victoria+tiara&object=200174&row=2" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:tiara" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">tiara</a> was designed by Prince Albert for his one true love Queen Victoria. It was a favorite of the Queen Mother's (right), who gave it to her daughter Queen Elizabeth II (left). </p>
<p>Brazil <a href="https://www.royalcollection.org.uk/microsites/dressfortheoccasion/object.asp?exhibs=BPSO2006jewellery&item=8" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:gifted" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">gifted</a> Queen Elizabeth II a bunch of aquamarine jewelry for her coronation (casual)—so she commissioned a tiara to match. The piece is said to have grown in size as the Queen was gifted more jewels, so go ahead and file under: "I have so much aquamarine that it literally won't fit on my crown" problems.</p>
<p>This <a href="https://www.royalcollection.org.uk/microsites/royalwedding1947/object.asp?object=200184&row=53&detail=about" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:piece" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">piece</a> was made in 1919 for Queen Mary, but it's probably most famous for being worn by both Queen Elizabeth and her daughter Princess Anne on their wedding days. Fun fact: it can also be worn as the most epic necklace ever.</p>
<p>This <a href="http://www.dailymail.co.uk/femail/article-3269372/Battle-bling-Kate-s-Lotus-Flower-steals-state-banquet-royal-family-owns-beautiful-tiara.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:tiara" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">tiara</a> belonged to Russian Grand Duchess Vladimir and was purchased by Queen Mary. She passed it on to her granddaughter Queen Elizabeth II. At this point your mind should be pretty much blown by just how many tiaras she owns.</p>
<p>This stunning <a href="https://web.archive.org/web/20160617164717/https://www.royalcollection.org.uk/exhibitions/diamonds-a-jubilee-celebration/queen-alexandras-kokoshnik-tiara" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:piece" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">piece</a> was a gift from the Ladies of Society on the wedding anniversary of King Edward VII and Queen Alexandra in 1888. It was eventually passed to Queen Elizabeth II, who can be seen wearing it here.</p>
<p>Most commonly associated with Princess Diana, the <a href="http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/uknews/kate-middleton/12040776/Duchess-of-Cambridge-wears-Princess-Dianas-favourite-tiara-to-diplomatic-reception-at-Buckingham-Palace.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:tiara" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">tiara</a> was made for Queen Mary in the early 1900s before being passed to Queen Elizabeth. <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/society/tradition/a10298658/kate-middleton-diana-lovers-knot-tiara/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:She gave it to Princess Diana" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">She gave it to Princess Diana</a> as a wedding gift, <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/society/tradition/a10302981/cambridge-love-knot-tiara/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:and it's also been seen on the Duchess of Cambridge." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">and it's also been seen on the Duchess of Cambridge.</a></p>
<p><a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/style/fashion-trends/a4028/duchess-of-cambridge-china-state-dinner/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Duchess of Cambridge has also been seen wearing" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">The Duchess of Cambridge has also been seen wearing</a> this <a href="http://people.com/royals/lotus-flower-tiara-on-kate-middleton-and-princess-margaret/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:tiara" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">tiara</a>, which originally belonged to the Queen Mother, and was made from a necklace her husband gave her. The piece was frequently worn by Queen Elizabeth II's sister Princess Margaret, and was loaned to her daughter-in-law Serena Stanhope on her wedding day.</p>
<p>This <a href="http://www.dailymail.co.uk/femail/article-2321219/Queens-Speech-Duchess-Cornwall-glitters-Queen-Mothers-Boucheron-tiara.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:tiara" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">tiara</a> belonged to Dame Margaret Helen Greville, who gave it to The Queen Mother. It was loaned to the Duchess of Cornwall following her marriage to Prince Charles, and she wears it quite often.</p>
<p>This <a href="https://web.archive.org/web/20160121093159/https://www.royalcollection.org.uk/exhibitions/diamonds-a-jubilee-celebration/delhi-durbar-tiara" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:tiara" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">tiara</a> was made for Queen Mary in 1911 and has since been altered. It was passed on to Queen Elizabeth II, who's loaned the tiara to the Duchess of Cornwall. As you can tell, it's among the biggest crowns in the family. Like, it's basically the size of a head.</p>
<p>This <a href="http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-2020770/Zara-Phillips-wedding-Mike-Tindalls-bride-borrowed-great-grandmothers-tiara.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:tiara" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">tiara</a> was originally given to Queen Elizabeth II as a gift from her mother-in-law. Elizabeth then gave it to her daughter Princess Anne, who let <em>her</em> daughter Zara Phillips wear it on her wedding day.</p>
<p>One of Princess Diana's most frequently worn <a href="http://people.com/royals/princess-dianas-spencer-tiara-history-and-photos/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:tiaras" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">tiaras</a> came straight from her family. Diana wore the piece during her wedding to Prince Charles, but it was also worn by both her sisters on <em>their</em> wedding days (peep Lady Sarah Spencer on the left), as well as by her sister-in-law Victoria Lockwood (right) on her wedding day.</p>
<p>This <a href="http://www.christies.com/lotfinder/Lot/the-poltimore-tiara-4718180-details.aspx" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:tiara" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">tiara</a> was originally made in the 1870s and was acquired by The Queen Mother for her daughter Princess Margaret (Queen Elizabeth II's sister) to wear on her wedding day. The tiara was <a href="http://www.christies.com/lotfinder/Lot/the-poltimore-tiara-4718180-details.aspx" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:sold" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">sold</a> at auction in 2006 for £926,400.</p>
<p>Queen Elizabeth's father gave her sapphire jewels (originally purchased by George VI ) as a wedding gift in 1947, and she had a matching <a href="http://royalcentral.co.uk/uk/thequeen/blue-sapphire-year-the-queens-sapphire-parure-77700" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:tiara" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">tiara</a> made in the 60s. Because clearly she simply didn't have enough tiaras and needed another, don't question it.</p>

This is your official guide to the royal family's most gorgeous tiaras.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories