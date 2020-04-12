How Royal Families All Over the World Are Celebrating Easter

How Royal Families All Over the World Are Celebrating EasterHarper's BazaarApril 12, 2020, 5:11 p.m. UTCFrom Princess Charlene of Monaco to Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla.From Harper's BAZAARHow Royal Families All Over the World Are Celebrating EasterPeople all over the world are currently isolating due to the coronavirus pandemic, but royal family members are still taking to social media to share their Easter wishes. Join us as we take a look at how Easter is being celebrated by royals all over the world.2) Kate Middleton and Prince William"Wishing you all a safe and happy Easter 🐰🐣 #StayHomeSaveLives."See the original post on Instagram4) Queen Elizabeth"An extract from The Queen’s Easter message. The Queen speaks of light overcoming darkness, and the hope that Easter symbolises, in a special message recorded to mark the Easter weekend. Head over to our IGTV channel to listen to Her Majesty’s message in full."See the original post on InstagramScroll to continue with contentAd5) Sarah Ferguson"May today be a day of hope for all and continued strength #spring."See the original post on Instagram6) Princess Charlene and Prince Albert of MonacoSee the original post on Instagram7) Princess Madeleine of Sweden"Glad påsk! 🐣@kungahuset har lagt upp en kort film från vår påsk via video. #staysafe"See the original post on Instagram8) Lady Amelia Windsor"Frohe Ostern! In our Sunday best 🐰 Vintage Dirndl from @armstrongs_vintage_edinburgh I got many moons ago and makes the perfect Easter frock 💗💚❤️🐥."See the original post on Instagram