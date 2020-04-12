How Royal Families All Over the World Are Celebrating Easter

Harper's Bazaar

From Princess Charlene of Monaco to Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla.

From Harper's BAZAAR

<p>People all over the world are currently isolating due to the coronavirus pandemic, but <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/celebrity/latest/a32105764/queen-elizabeth-pastry-chefs-easter-cookie-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:royal family members" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">royal family members</a> are still taking to social media to share their <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/celebrity/latest/a32115680/queen-elizabeth-easter-video-message-coronavirus/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Easter wishes" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Easter wishes</a>. Join us as we take a look at how <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/celebrity/latest/a32118488/kate-middleton-prince-william-easter-message-kensington-palace/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Easter is being celebrated" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Easter is being celebrated</a> by royals all over the world.</p>
How Royal Families All Over the World Are Celebrating Easter

People all over the world are currently isolating due to the coronavirus pandemic, but royal family members are still taking to social media to share their Easter wishes. Join us as we take a look at how Easter is being celebrated by royals all over the world.

<p>"Wishing you all a safe and happy Easter 🐰🐣 <a href="https://www.instagram.com/explore/tags/stayhomesavelives/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:#StayHomeSaveLives" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">#StayHomeSaveLives</a>."</p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/B-3ys0OFmMY/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>
2) Kate Middleton and Prince William

"Wishing you all a safe and happy Easter 🐰🐣 #StayHomeSaveLives."

See the original post on Instagram

<p>"An extract from The Queen’s Easter message. The Queen speaks of light overcoming darkness, and the hope that Easter symbolises, in a special message recorded to mark the Easter weekend.‬ ‪Head over to our IGTV channel to listen to Her Majesty’s message in full."</p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/B-2SHEuHhvx/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>
4) Queen Elizabeth

"An extract from The Queen’s Easter message. The Queen speaks of light overcoming darkness, and the hope that Easter symbolises, in a special message recorded to mark the Easter weekend.‬ ‪Head over to our IGTV channel to listen to Her Majesty’s message in full."

See the original post on Instagram

Scroll to continue with content
Ad
<p>"May today be a day of hope for all and continued strength <a href="https://www.instagram.com/explore/tags/spring/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:#spring" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">#spring</a>."</p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/B-4bRHUl1np/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>
5) Sarah Ferguson

"May today be a day of hope for all and continued strength #spring."

See the original post on Instagram

<p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/B-4WPCClWkc/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>
6) Princess Charlene and Prince Albert of Monaco

See the original post on Instagram

<p>"Glad påsk! 🐣<a href="https://www.instagram.com/kungahuset/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:@kungahuset" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">@kungahuset</a> har lagt upp en kort film från vår påsk via video. <a href="https://www.instagram.com/explore/tags/staysafe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:#staysafe" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">#staysafe</a>"</p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/B-1ZDfGjEQJ/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>
7) Princess Madeleine of Sweden

"Glad påsk! 🐣@kungahuset har lagt upp en kort film från vår påsk via video. #staysafe"

See the original post on Instagram

<p>"Frohe Ostern! In our Sunday best 🐰 Vintage Dirndl from <a href="https://www.instagram.com/armstrongs_vintage_edinburgh/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:@armstrongs_vintage_edinburgh" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">@armstrongs_vintage_edinburgh</a> I got many moons ago and makes the perfect Easter frock 💗💚❤️🐥."</p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/B-4a0sSDWgR/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>
8) Lady Amelia Windsor

"Frohe Ostern! In our Sunday best 🐰 Vintage Dirndl from @armstrongs_vintage_edinburgh I got many moons ago and makes the perfect Easter frock 💗💚❤️🐥."

See the original post on Instagram

What to Read Next