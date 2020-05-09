Roy Horn: Remembering the Illusionist's One-of-a-Kind Life and Career in Photos

On Oct. 3, 2003, Roy's animal work almost turned deadly when he was attacked mid-show by a tiger named Montecore. He underwent three surgeries in three days, with his neurosurgeon Dr. Derek Duke telling reporters, "It's all but miraculous that he's alive."

In a quieter sketch that usually ended with an embrace between Roy and Montecore, the animal instead growled, and after Roy tried to calm it, went for his arm and next his neck. Montecore dragged a bleeding Roy off the stage; according to a PEOPLE story on the incident, the showman asked that no one shoot the tiger as he lay bleeding.

Roy suffered several strokes following the incident, and the Mirage show was canceled indefinitely. In the midst of his recovery, both the animal lover and his partner insisted Montecore was trying to save him, not hurt him, and floated a theory the animal was distracted by a woman in the audience.

Montecore — whom Roy raised — was temporarily quarantined then released to be with the other animals on Siegfried and Roy's reserve in Las Vegas. The tiger died in 2014.