These Rovaniemi hotels and cabins are perfect for a last-minute winter escape

  • <p>Promising all kinds of adventures in the otherworldly landscapes of the Arctic Circle, the Lapland capital Rovaniemi in northern Finland is fantastically easy to reach for winter breaks due to its international airport – <a href="https://www.easyjet.com/en/cheap-flights/london-gatwick/rovaniemi" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Easyjet" class="link ">Easyjet</a> flies here from London Gatwick between November and March. </p><p>Whether you're looking for an alternative to <a href="https://www.countryliving.com/uk/travel-ideas/abroad/g38360549/best-hotels-iceland/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Iceland's hotels" class="link ">Iceland's hotels</a> or somewhere different to see the Northern Lights on a <a href="https://www.countryliving.com/uk/travel-ideas/abroad/g28502718/winter-holidays/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:snow holiday" class="link ">snow holiday</a>, you'll want to keep scrolling for our selection of Rovaniemi hotels for a magical winter trip.</p><p>The mythical home town of Father Christmas and current setting for Santa Claus Village with festive attractions, Rovaniemi is great for families to experience but brilliant for all ages and a romantic spot for couples, offering an array of outdoor activities in the surrounding epic nature – the likes of Aurora Borealis hunting tours, husky safaris, reindeer farm tours and snowmobile safaris. </p><p>It also has the Arktikum museum and science centre and the Science Centre Pilke, with fascinating displays on the Arctic, the history of Finnish Lapland and northern forests.</p><p>Accommodation in and around Rovaniemi is almost as thrilling as the setting, whether you’re a couple looking for a chic urban bolthole with spa treatments and hip Nordic design, or a family or group of a friends seeking a lakeside cabin with a full-on get-way-from-it-all feel. </p><p>Many of the best Rovaniemi hotels and lodges either run their own activities or can organise them for you. Whether you're looking for Rovaniemi hotels for Northern Lights viewing, city centre hotels or magical glass igloos, we've got you covered with our pick of where to stay in the Finnish capital of Lapland.</p>
  • <p>The Syvä Wellness Nest at this remarkable property is a little haven of indulgence for massages and ‘Winter Glow’ facials. The <a href="https://www.booking.com/hotel/fi/arctic-treehouse.en-gb.html?aid=2070935&label=rovaniemi-hotels" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Arctic Treehouse Hotel" class="link ">Arctic Treehouse Hotel</a>'s Rakas restaurant is a dreamy setting for local flavours served beneath pine-cone lamps, and unique experiences include ‘wool sock walks’ – a gentler form of barefoot walking that activates the foot muscles in a new way and improves blood circulation. </p><p>Cocoon-like accommodation is in stilted suites on a gently sloping hill, with views over the treetops. Some options, the Arctic Glasshouses, have two bedrooms, a kitchenette, a real fire, a sauna and an expansive deck, while Executive Suites include a nest bed, a bath with scenic views, yoga equipment and a wellness basket.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.booking.com/hotel/fi/arctic-treehouse.en-gb.html?aid=2070935&label=rovaniemi-hotels" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:CHECK AVAILABILITY">CHECK AVAILABILITY</a></p>
    1) Arctic Treehouse Hotel

    The Syvä Wellness Nest at this remarkable property is a little haven of indulgence for massages and ‘Winter Glow’ facials. The Arctic Treehouse Hotel's Rakas restaurant is a dreamy setting for local flavours served beneath pine-cone lamps, and unique experiences include ‘wool sock walks’ – a gentler form of barefoot walking that activates the foot muscles in a new way and improves blood circulation.

    Cocoon-like accommodation is in stilted suites on a gently sloping hill, with views over the treetops. Some options, the Arctic Glasshouses, have two bedrooms, a kitchenette, a real fire, a sauna and an expansive deck, while Executive Suites include a nest bed, a bath with scenic views, yoga equipment and a wellness basket.

  • <p>A 20-minute drive from Rovaniemi itself and 10 minutes from Santa Claus Village, this unique resorts sits between two wilderness lakes surrounded by breathtaking Arctic nature. There’s so much going on at <a href="https://www.booking.com/hotel/fi/apukka-resort.en-gb.html?aid=2070935&label=rovaniemi-hotels" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Apukka" class="link ">Apukka</a>, it’s hard to pick from activities, but choose from an authentic löyly (steam) in one of the traditional saunas, dogsledding, snowmobiling, big tube sliding, walking or kick-sledding on the lake ice and spending evenings under the stars by the nightly bonfire – and that’s just in winter. </p><p>The array of accommodation is equally dazzling: think Kammi or Komsio Suites or Aurora Cabins with the chance to see the Northern Lights from your bed, lakeside Kammi Family Suites with kitchenettes, villas with full kitchens and private saunas, or the adventurous Aurora Wagons or Ice Cabins.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.booking.com/hotel/fi/apukka-resort.en-gb.html?aid=2070935&label=rovaniemi-hotels" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:CHECK AVAILABILITY">CHECK AVAILABILITY</a></p>
    2) Apukka Resort

    A 20-minute drive from Rovaniemi itself and 10 minutes from Santa Claus Village, this unique resorts sits between two wilderness lakes surrounded by breathtaking Arctic nature. There’s so much going on at Apukka, it’s hard to pick from activities, but choose from an authentic löyly (steam) in one of the traditional saunas, dogsledding, snowmobiling, big tube sliding, walking or kick-sledding on the lake ice and spending evenings under the stars by the nightly bonfire – and that’s just in winter.

    The array of accommodation is equally dazzling: think Kammi or Komsio Suites or Aurora Cabins with the chance to see the Northern Lights from your bed, lakeside Kammi Family Suites with kitchenettes, villas with full kitchens and private saunas, or the adventurous Aurora Wagons or Ice Cabins.

  • <p>On the outskirts of Rovaniemi a short stroll from Santa Claus Village, <a href="https://www.booking.com/hotel/fi/nova-skyland.en-gb.html?aid=2070935&label=rovaniemi-hotels" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Nova Skyland Hotel" class="link ">Nova Skyland Hotel</a> is an oasis of Scandi chic for families, couples and groups of friends alike, offering accommodation in suites and cottages for two to eight people – all with their own sauna for thawing out after your icy adventures, plus fluffy bathrobes to curl up in afterwards. </p><p>There are panoramic windows so you can keep watch for the Northern Lights, while the cottages have fireplaces and decks that open right onto the forest so you can sashay out to pick blueberries and say hello to the reindeer. The hotel restaurant is a cosy spot for modern Lappish cuisine.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.booking.com/hotel/fi/nova-skyland.en-gb.html?aid=2070935&label=rovaniemi-hotels" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:CHECK AVAILABILITY">CHECK AVAILABILITY</a></p>
    3) Nova Skyland Hotel

    On the outskirts of Rovaniemi a short stroll from Santa Claus Village, Nova Skyland Hotel is an oasis of Scandi chic for families, couples and groups of friends alike, offering accommodation in suites and cottages for two to eight people – all with their own sauna for thawing out after your icy adventures, plus fluffy bathrobes to curl up in afterwards.

    There are panoramic windows so you can keep watch for the Northern Lights, while the cottages have fireplaces and decks that open right onto the forest so you can sashay out to pick blueberries and say hello to the reindeer. The hotel restaurant is a cosy spot for modern Lappish cuisine.

  • <p>This family-owned boutique hideaway in the heart of the city blends contemporary styling with Lappish heritage to gorgeous effect. Rooms at the <a href="https://www.booking.com/hotel/fi/arctic-light-rovaniemi.en-gb.html?aid=2070935&label=rovaniemi-hotels" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Arctic Light Hotel" class="link ">Arctic Light Hotel</a> include polar bear motifs to highlight the hotels’ partnership with the World Wildlife Fund in raising awareness about climate change and the threat to polar bear habitats. </p><p>This green ethos is also seen in the electric car used by maintenance staff and in the five electric car chargers and one Tesla charger for guests. Th rooms and suites are moodily hued urban retreats for up to four, with espresso machines, and there’s a guest sauna and a restaurant serving Finnish beef, reindeer, moose, salmon and king crab.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.booking.com/hotel/fi/arctic-light-rovaniemi.en-gb.html?aid=2070935&label=rovaniemi-hotels" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:CHECK AVAILABILITY">CHECK AVAILABILITY</a></p>
    4) Arctic Light Hotel

    This family-owned boutique hideaway in the heart of the city blends contemporary styling with Lappish heritage to gorgeous effect. Rooms at the Arctic Light Hotel include polar bear motifs to highlight the hotels’ partnership with the World Wildlife Fund in raising awareness about climate change and the threat to polar bear habitats.

    This green ethos is also seen in the electric car used by maintenance staff and in the five electric car chargers and one Tesla charger for guests. Th rooms and suites are moodily hued urban retreats for up to four, with espresso machines, and there’s a guest sauna and a restaurant serving Finnish beef, reindeer, moose, salmon and king crab.

  • <p>For an authentic place to stay, this guesthouse occupies an Ostrobothnian dwelling that was relocated to Rovaniemi to serve as the home to a knife factory and handicrafts workshop where artisans worked on local raw materials such as reindeer antler, goat willow's root and curly birch. </p><p>Gorgeous handmade knives and crafts including kuksa cups and cake servers are still produced and sold here, while <a href="https://www.booking.com/hotel/fi/lauri-historical-19th-century-guest-house.en-gb.html?aid=2070935&label=rovaniemi-hotels" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:LAURI" class="link ">LAURI</a>'s accommodation takes the form of simple, spacious studios with wooden panelling and floors – some sleeping as many as nine. Ask about the Aurora Tours taking you to secret spaces in the forest for a campfire barbecue, hot chocolate and stories about Lapland.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.booking.com/hotel/fi/lauri-historical-19th-century-guest-house.en-gb.html?aid=2070935&label=rovaniemi-hotels" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:CHECK AVAILABILITY">CHECK AVAILABILITY</a></p>
    5) LAURI Historical Log House Manor

    For an authentic place to stay, this guesthouse occupies an Ostrobothnian dwelling that was relocated to Rovaniemi to serve as the home to a knife factory and handicrafts workshop where artisans worked on local raw materials such as reindeer antler, goat willow's root and curly birch.

    Gorgeous handmade knives and crafts including kuksa cups and cake servers are still produced and sold here, while LAURI's accommodation takes the form of simple, spacious studios with wooden panelling and floors – some sleeping as many as nine. Ask about the Aurora Tours taking you to secret spaces in the forest for a campfire barbecue, hot chocolate and stories about Lapland.

  • <p>Right in the city centre, <a href="https://www.booking.com/hotel/fi/haawe-boutique-aparthotel.en-gb.html?aid=2070935&label=rovaniemi-hotels" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:HAAWE Boutique Apart Hotel" class="link ">HAAWE Boutique Apart Hotel</a> is a chic offering with just 14 rooms and suites all inspired by Lapland’s natural phenomena and changing seasons. Hanki (‘Snowdrift’), for instance, has all-white decor and an eggshell bath at the end of the bed, while Kota (‘Sami Hut’) is wood-panelled with a tent-like canopy over the bed and a contemporary fireplace at the end of it. </p><p>Sleeping up to five, all have kitchens with DIY breakfast supplies including cold-pressed blueberry juice and yoghurt; suites add spa rooms and saunas.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.booking.com/hotel/fi/haawe-boutique-aparthotel.en-gb.html?aid=2070935&label=rovaniemi-hotels" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:CHECK AVAILABILITY">CHECK AVAILABILITY</a></p>
    6) HAAWE Boutique Apart Hotel

    Right in the city centre, HAAWE Boutique Apart Hotel is a chic offering with just 14 rooms and suites all inspired by Lapland’s natural phenomena and changing seasons. Hanki (‘Snowdrift’), for instance, has all-white decor and an eggshell bath at the end of the bed, while Kota (‘Sami Hut’) is wood-panelled with a tent-like canopy over the bed and a contemporary fireplace at the end of it.

    Sleeping up to five, all have kitchens with DIY breakfast supplies including cold-pressed blueberry juice and yoghurt; suites add spa rooms and saunas.

  • <p>Surrounded by Lappish nature on Ounasvaara Fell east of the city (you might even see a herd of reindeer strutting across the courtyard), these pretty wooden chalets with two bedrooms, fireplaces and private saunas are on hand for hiking and ski trails, downhill ski slopes, a golf course and the sports and wellness facilities of the Santasport centre. </p><p>The company that owns <a href="https://www.booking.com/hotel/fi/ounasvaaran-lakituvat.en-gb.html?aid=2070935&label=rovaniemi-hotels" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Ounasvaaran Lakituvat Chalets" class="link ">Ounasvaaran Lakituvat Chalets</a> runs Santa encounters, husky and reindeer safaris, snowmobiling (including Aurora eMotion – the world’s first electric snowmobile tours), ice fishing, ice floating and Northern Lights outings. </p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.booking.com/hotel/fi/ounasvaaran-lakituvat.en-gb.html?aid=2070935&label=rovaniemi-hotels" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:CHECK AVAILABILITY">CHECK AVAILABILITY</a></p>
    7) Ounasvaaran Lakituvat Chalets

    Surrounded by Lappish nature on Ounasvaara Fell east of the city (you might even see a herd of reindeer strutting across the courtyard), these pretty wooden chalets with two bedrooms, fireplaces and private saunas are on hand for hiking and ski trails, downhill ski slopes, a golf course and the sports and wellness facilities of the Santasport centre.

    The company that owns Ounasvaaran Lakituvat Chalets runs Santa encounters, husky and reindeer safaris, snowmobiling (including Aurora eMotion – the world’s first electric snowmobile tours), ice fishing, ice floating and Northern Lights outings.

  • <p>Swathed in pine forest on the sparkling shore of Lake Norvajärvi, about 18km from the centre of Rovaniemi, these atmospheric two-person cabins and floating AuroraHut igloo boats (which sit on the water in summer or the ice in winter) have access to a bewitching traditional Finnish beach sauna with a terrace Jacuzzi offering sunset and Northern Lights views. </p><p>You can also swim in the lake, both in summer and winter (or ice-skate on it when frozen!). Guests at <a href="https://www.booking.com/hotel/fi/lakelodge-kiehinen.en-gb.html?aid=2070935&label=rovaniemi-hotels" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:LakeLodge Kiehinen & Igloos" class="link ">LakeLodge Kiehinen & Igloos</a> can use rowing boats and outdoor games. The entire property can be rented out for a private use, and catering is available.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.booking.com/hotel/fi/lakelodge-kiehinen.en-gb.html?aid=2070935&label=rovaniemi-hotels" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:CHECK AVAILABILITY">CHECK AVAILABILITY</a></p>
    8) LakeLodge Kiehinen & Igloos

    Swathed in pine forest on the sparkling shore of Lake Norvajärvi, about 18km from the centre of Rovaniemi, these atmospheric two-person cabins and floating AuroraHut igloo boats (which sit on the water in summer or the ice in winter) have access to a bewitching traditional Finnish beach sauna with a terrace Jacuzzi offering sunset and Northern Lights views.

    You can also swim in the lake, both in summer and winter (or ice-skate on it when frozen!). Guests at LakeLodge Kiehinen & Igloos can use rowing boats and outdoor games. The entire property can be rented out for a private use, and catering is available.

  • <p>This lovely two-bedroom lodge in superb countryside north-east of the centre lures with its stylish furnishings, indoor and outdoor saunas and alfresco fireplace for toasting marshmallows. </p><p>Sleeping up to five, <a href="https://www.booking.com/hotel/fi/villa-waltti.en-gb.html?aid=2070935&label=rovaniemi-hotels" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Villa Wältti" class="link ">Villa Wältti</a> is also well set up for families, with equipment loan by request. You’re just five minutes from Santa Claus Village by car, as well as within walking distance of the Raitola Reindeer & Husky Farm, with its sleigh rides and animal feeding.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.booking.com/hotel/fi/villa-waltti.en-gb.html?aid=2070935&label=rovaniemi-hotels" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:CHECK AVAILABILITY">CHECK AVAILABILITY</a></p>
    9) Villa Wältti

    This lovely two-bedroom lodge in superb countryside north-east of the centre lures with its stylish furnishings, indoor and outdoor saunas and alfresco fireplace for toasting marshmallows.

    Sleeping up to five, Villa Wältti is also well set up for families, with equipment loan by request. You’re just five minutes from Santa Claus Village by car, as well as within walking distance of the Raitola Reindeer & Husky Farm, with its sleigh rides and animal feeding.

  • <p>The sleek city-centre apartments at <a href="https://www.booking.com/hotel/fi/helppo-hotelli-apartments-rovaniemi.en-gb.html?aid=2070935&label=rovaniemi-hotels" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Nordica Design Residence Rovaniemi" class="link ">Nordica Design Residence Rovaniemi</a> feature homewares from iconic Finnish designers (which you can also buy at a special rate) in options including two penthouses with private terrace and sauna, each sleeping up to five. </p><p>Although they’re fantastic for those who want to ‘go it alone’ with a home-from-home set-up, you can also book a butler, a catering team and the in-house transportation service. The Penthouse apartments come with complimentary goodie packages including fresh bread, yogurt, eggs, cheese and berry jam; you can order these as extras in the other apartments.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.booking.com/hotel/fi/helppo-hotelli-apartments-rovaniemi.en-gb.html?aid=2070935&label=rovaniemi-hotels" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:CHECK AVAILABILITY">CHECK AVAILABILITY</a></p>
    10) Nordica Design Residence Rovaniemi

    The sleek city-centre apartments at Nordica Design Residence Rovaniemi feature homewares from iconic Finnish designers (which you can also buy at a special rate) in options including two penthouses with private terrace and sauna, each sleeping up to five.

    Although they’re fantastic for those who want to ‘go it alone’ with a home-from-home set-up, you can also book a butler, a catering team and the in-house transportation service. The Penthouse apartments come with complimentary goodie packages including fresh bread, yogurt, eggs, cheese and berry jam; you can order these as extras in the other apartments.

