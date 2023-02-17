These Rovaniemi hotels and cabins are perfect for a last-minute winter escape

Promising all kinds of adventures in the otherworldly landscapes of the Arctic Circle, the Lapland capital Rovaniemi in northern Finland is fantastically easy to reach for winter breaks due to its international airport – Easyjet flies here from London Gatwick between November and March.
Whether you're looking for an alternative to Iceland's hotels or somewhere different to see the Northern Lights on a snow holiday, you'll want to keep scrolling for our selection of Rovaniemi hotels for a magical winter trip.
The mythical home town of Father Christmas and current setting for Santa Claus Village with festive attractions, Rovaniemi is great for families to experience but brilliant for all ages and a romantic spot for couples, offering an array of outdoor activities in the surrounding epic nature – the likes of Aurora Borealis hunting tours, husky safaris, reindeer farm tours and snowmobile safaris.
It also has the Arktikum museum and science centre and the Science Centre Pilke, with fascinating displays on the Arctic, the history of Finnish Lapland and northern forests.
Accommodation in and around Rovaniemi is almost as thrilling as the setting, whether you’re a couple looking for a chic urban bolthole with spa treatments and hip Nordic design, or a family or group of a friends seeking a lakeside cabin with a full-on get-way-from-it-all feel.
Many of the best Rovaniemi hotels and lodges either run their own activities or can organise them for you. Whether you're looking for Rovaniemi hotels for Northern Lights viewing, city centre hotels or magical glass igloos, we've got you covered with our pick of where to stay in the Finnish capital of Lapland.