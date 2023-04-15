Rosalía And Rauw Alejandro’s 'Binding Hug' Reveals *A Lot* About Their Relationship

  • <p>Congrats are in order for Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro on their engagement! </p><p>In true pop star fashion, the pair—who have been dating for at least two years—made the announcement in the <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QXQQAsIhHMw" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:music video for their song “Beso,”;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">music video for their song “Beso,”</a> off their joint EP, <a href="https://music.amazon.com/albums/B0BZ1NHNW7?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.43532073%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:RR;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link "><em>RR</em></a>. In the video, which highlights some of the couple’s travels together, viewers see the <a href="https://music.amazon.com/albums/B09RMSW6JD?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.43532073%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:MOTOMAMI;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link "><em>MOTOMAMI</em></a> singer teary-eyed and saying “Oh my God,” in Spanish, as she shows off a huge diamond ring, right before turning to her now-fiancé to say, “I love you.” (BRB, my eyes seem to be leaking.)</p><p>ICYMI: The “Con Altura” crooner and “<a href="https://music.amazon.com/albums/B094QPC3LC?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.43532073%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Todo De Ti;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Todo De Ti</a>” singer have been linked since August 2021 after they were spotted holding hands as they left celebrity hotspot, The Nice Guy, on August 19—as seen in photos obtained by <em><a href="https://www.hola.com/us/celebrities/20211125313780/rosalia-and-rauw-alejandro-hold-hands/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Hola!;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Hola!</a> </em>Although dating rumors were circulating way before then, this outing seemingly confirmed their relationship, according to <a href="https://people.com/music/rosalia-rauw-alejandro-relationship-timeline/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:People;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link "><em>People</em></a>.</p><p>A month later, in late September 2021, the couple made their relationship social media official—first with a <a href="https://www.tiktok.com/@rosalia/video/7011612265937997062?lang=en" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:TikTok video;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">TikTok video</a> and then with a series of photos the “MALAMENTE” singer <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CUQL5wdlf-C/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:posted on Instagram;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">posted on Instagram</a> to mark her 29th birthday. In a few snaps, the pair are looking very cozy as Rosalía lays on Rauw’s lap. </p><p>Not long after, the <a href="https://music.amazon.com/albums/B0BSVYT764?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.43532073%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SATURNO;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link "><em>SATURNO</em></a> rapper and “DESPECHÁ” singer made their red carpet debut at the Los40 Music Awards held in Palma de Mallorca, Spain on November 12, 2021. While accepting his award for Best Urban Artist or Group in the Latin music category, the Puerto Rican rapper gave Rosalía a kiss and referred to the Spanish singer as “his muse,” per <a href="https://people.com/music/rosalia-rauw-alejandro-relationship-timeline/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:People;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link "><em>People</em></a>.</p><p>From matching tattoos and <a href="https://www.rollingstone.com/music/music-latin/rauw-alejandro-rosalia-perform-first-time-puerto-rico-1234707826/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:surprise appearances at each other’s shows;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">surprise appearances at each other’s shows</a> to gushing about one another in interviews and a <a href="https://www.billboard.com/music/latin/rosalia-rauw-alejandro-engaged-touring-ep-interview-billboard-cover-story-1235293796/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:joint Billboard cover;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">joint <em>Billboard</em> cover</a>, this jet-setting duo are obviously in love—and aren’t afraid to let the world know it. But in case you needed more proof that this celebrity ‘ship is, in fact, forreal, <em>Women’s Health</em> tapped body language expert <a href="https://karendonaldsoninc.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Karen Donaldson;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Karen Donaldson</a> to bring you the receipts. </p><p>Ahead, discover what Rosalía and Rauw’s body language reveals about their love story as they enter this new chapter.</p>
  In this image of Rosalía and Rauw at the Latin Grammy Awards last year, their toes are pointed towards each other, "which is a good sign," says Donaldson. "The placement of your foot exposes your hidden intentions," she explains. This gesture signals that "they want to be there with one another."

What's more? Rauw has his arm wrapped around Rosalía's waist and rests his hand on her behind. This gesture coupled with his serious face implies that he's in protective partner mode, says Donaldson. He's sending a message to onlookers that "she is mine," Donaldson notes.
  In other words, he's highly protective of her. This is evident from the way Rauw is holding Rosalía's hand in this photo, says Donaldson.

You'll notice that his hand is on top and he's leading the way as they walk together. According to Donaldson, this can signal one of two things, or both: He's the more dominant partner and/or he acts as Rosalía's protector, making sure she's always safe and sound.
  In this image, Rosalía is walking slightly ahead of Rauw, yet his hand is on top with his palm facing the floor. 

The way a couple holds hands can sometimes tell you a lot about the power dynamics in the partnership, says Donaldson. "The person whose hand is on top is often the dominant one in the relationship." Read: While Rosalía is leading in this moment, it appears that Rauw maintains the overall "leader" role in their relationship, Donaldson notes.
  Here, Rosalía and Rauw are leaning in towards one another, which, Donaldson notes, is another tie sign—or gesture that signals that a pair wants to be physically close to each other (JIC you needed a refresher!). 

Additionally, both of them have fully engaged and authentic smiles on their faces. This signifies that their relationship is real and deep, explains Donaldson. "There is nothing fake about it." (We love a happy and healthy celeb couple!)
