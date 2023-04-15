Rosalía And Rauw Alejandro’s 'Binding Hug' Reveals *A Lot* About Their Relationship

The Canadian Press

MONTREAL — Quebec's power utility said Thursday it was working to get its website and mobile application running again after they were knocked off-line by a cyberattack, for which a pro-Russian hacker group claimed responsibility. Hydro-Québec said it was targeted at around 3 a.m. by a denial-of-service assault — when attackers flood an internet server with traffic and overwhelm it, triggering a crash. A spokesman for the provincially owned utility said that while the attack shut down the compan