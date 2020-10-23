The Roller Coaster Will Provide Hours of Fun, Indoors or Outdoors

One of the joys of being a parent is watching little ones grow and develop, and gain a sense of independence and freedom as they mature. As little ones are learning to balance, stand up, and eventually walk, ride-on toys can provide endless hours of play for kids.

Ride-ons can provide children with a great platform to develop gross and fine motor skills, refine balance, and help with coordination. They take many different forms:

(like a bike or trike) are the next step for kids who have mastered balance and are ready for more engagement. Motorized toys (power-assisted by battery or electric power) are designed to be used by older kids who can developmentally and physically handle these sorts of toys.

The Good Housekeeping Institute Little Lab has evaluated thousands of toys over the years, looking at safety, construction, and ultimately the deciding fun factor, to find the ones that both kids and parents will love. We promise these ride-on picks will provide hours of entertainment and development for toddlers and beyond: