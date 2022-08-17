Robert De Niro's Life in Photos

  • 1/16

    Robert De Niro's Life in Photos

  • <p>A New York City native, <a href="https://people.com/tag/robert-de-niro/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Robert De Niro" class="link ">Robert De Niro</a> was born on Aug. 17 to two Greenwich Village artists in 1943. In pursuit of acting at a young age, De Niro dropped out of school at 16 years old to study at the Stella Adler Conservatory of Acting.</p>
    2/16

    Robert De Niro's Early Life

    A New York City native, Robert De Niro was born on Aug. 17 to two Greenwich Village artists in 1943. In pursuit of acting at a young age, De Niro dropped out of school at 16 years old to study at the Stella Adler Conservatory of Acting.

  • <p>De Niro was cast in several minor films and theater productions in the late 1960s into the early 1970s, but his first substantial role was in Brian De Palma's <i>Greetings </i>in 1968.</p> <p>Soon after, De Niro gained further recognition with his baseball player role in John D. Hancock's <a href="https://people.com/movies/robert-de-niro-mourns-death-danny-aiello/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Bang the Drum Slowly" class="link "><i>Bang the Drum Slowly</i></a>, a sports drama film based on the Mark Harris novel of the same name.</p>
    3/16

    Robert De Niro's Breakout Role

    De Niro was cast in several minor films and theater productions in the late 1960s into the early 1970s, but his first substantial role was in Brian De Palma's Greetings in 1968.

    Soon after, De Niro gained further recognition with his baseball player role in John D. Hancock's Bang the Drum Slowly, a sports drama film based on the Mark Harris novel of the same name.

  • <p>De Niro's <a href="https://people.com/movies/robert-de-niro-on-his-friendship-with-martin-scorsese-i-cant-imagine-my-life-without-it/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:longtime relationship" class="link ">longtime relationship</a> with <a href="https://people.com/tag/martin-scorsese/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Martin Scorsese" class="link ">Martin Scorsese</a> dates back to 1973 when he was cast as "Johnny Boy" in <i>Mean Streets</i>.</p> <p>Marking the <a href="https://people.com/movies/robert-de-niro-and-al-pacino-in-martin-scorseses-mob-thriller-the-irishman/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:first of his nine notable collaborations" class="link ">first of his nine notable collaborations</a> with the esteemed director, the American crime film set the tone for the four decades-worth of award-winning work that followed.</p>
    4/16

    Robert De Niro's First Collaboration with Martin Scorsese

    De Niro's longtime relationship with Martin Scorsese dates back to 1973 when he was cast as "Johnny Boy" in Mean Streets.

    Marking the first of his nine notable collaborations with the esteemed director, the American crime film set the tone for the four decades-worth of award-winning work that followed.

  • <p>It wasn't until De Niro was cast in <a href="https://people.com/movies/francis-ford-coppola-spending-120-million-of-his-own-money-to-make-new-movie/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Francis Ford Coppola" class="link ">Francis Ford Coppola</a>'s <a href="https://people.com/movies/the-godfather-part-iii-new-edit-complete-different-ending-coming-to-theaters/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Godfather Part II" class="link "><i>The Godfather Part II</i></a> that he attained mega stardom. He played the infamous role of young Vito Corleone in the film adaptation of Mario Puzo's 1969 novel of the same name.</p>
    5/16

    Robert De Niro's Role in The Godfather Part II

    It wasn't until De Niro was cast in Francis Ford Coppola's The Godfather Part II that he attained mega stardom. He played the infamous role of young Vito Corleone in the film adaptation of Mario Puzo's 1969 novel of the same name.

  • <p>De Niro's portrayal of Vito Corleone in <i>The Godfather Part II</i> earned him his first <a href="https://people.com/tag/academy-awards/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Academy Award" class="link ">Academy Award</a> win for Best Supporting Actor in 1975. This marked the first of two Oscar wins for the actor, and also the first of many award victories over the course of his acclaimed career.</p> <p>As for the film itself, <i>The Godfather Part II</i> earned 11 Academy Award nominations that year, winning six including Best Picture and Best Director.</p>
    6/16

    Robert De Niro's Academy Award Wins

    De Niro's portrayal of Vito Corleone in The Godfather Part II earned him his first Academy Award win for Best Supporting Actor in 1975. This marked the first of two Oscar wins for the actor, and also the first of many award victories over the course of his acclaimed career.

    As for the film itself, The Godfather Part II earned 11 Academy Award nominations that year, winning six including Best Picture and Best Director.

  • <p>De Niro reunited with Scorsese for <i>Taxi Driver</i> in 1976, playing war veteran Travis Bickle opposite <a href="https://people.com/tag/jodie-foster/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Jodie Foster" class="link ">Jodie Foster</a> and <a href="https://people.com/tag/cybill-shepherd/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Cybill Shepherd" class="link ">Cybill Shepherd</a>. Regarded as one the most transformative roles in his career, De Niro's portrayal earned him his first Best Actor nomination at the 49th Academy Awards.</p>
    7/16

    Robert De Niro's Role in Taxi Driver

    De Niro reunited with Scorsese for Taxi Driver in 1976, playing war veteran Travis Bickle opposite Jodie Foster and Cybill Shepherd. Regarded as one the most transformative roles in his career, De Niro's portrayal earned him his first Best Actor nomination at the 49th Academy Awards.

  • <p>De Niro saw much success at the end of the 1970s, wrapping up the decade with <i>The Deer Hunter</i> — a Vietnam War drama in which he played a soldier, earning him his second Best Actor Oscar nod in 1978.</p> <p>In 1980, he turned heads once again when he teamed up with Scorsese in <a href="https://people.com/movies/frank-adonis-goodfellas-actor-dead/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Raging Bull" class="link "><i>Raging Bull</i></a>. De Niro's portrayal of middleweight boxing champion Jake LaMotta in the biographical drama earned him his first Oscar win in the Best Actor category.</p> <p>He also nabbed a <a href="https://people.com/movies/golden-globes-what-to-know-about-the-2022-awards-that-wont-be-aired-on-tv/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Golden Globe" class="link ">Golden Globe</a> award in the best actor category, his first and only Golden Globe win of his eight nominations. In 2011, he was honored with the <a href="https://people.com/movies/golden-globes-hfpa-has-zero-black-members/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Hollywood Foreign Press" class="link ">Hollywood Foreign Press</a>' Cecil B. DeMille Award for his work over the course of his illustrious career.</p>
    8/16

    Robert De Niro's Role in Raging Bull

    De Niro saw much success at the end of the 1970s, wrapping up the decade with The Deer Hunter — a Vietnam War drama in which he played a soldier, earning him his second Best Actor Oscar nod in 1978.

    In 1980, he turned heads once again when he teamed up with Scorsese in Raging Bull. De Niro's portrayal of middleweight boxing champion Jake LaMotta in the biographical drama earned him his first Oscar win in the Best Actor category.

    He also nabbed a Golden Globe award in the best actor category, his first and only Golden Globe win of his eight nominations. In 2011, he was honored with the Hollywood Foreign Press' Cecil B. DeMille Award for his work over the course of his illustrious career.

  • <p>Regarded as an all-time great, <a href="https://people.com/movies/goodfellas-stars-where-are-they-now/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Goodfellas" class="link "><i>Goodfellas</i></a> marked the <a href="https://people.com/movies/martin-scorsese-remembers-his-goodfellas-star-ray-liotta-after-the-actors-death/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:sixth collaboration" class="link ">sixth collaboration</a> between De Niro and Scorsese in 1990. The actor played Irish carjacker Jimmy Conway in the gangster film, an adaptation based on Nicholas Pileggi's nonfiction book <i>Wiseguy</i> published in 1985.</p> <p>In the wake of <i>Mean Street</i>, <i>Taxi Driver</i>,<i> Raging Bull</i> and more, Scorsese created a template for the <a href="https://people.com/movies/goodfellas-cast-reunites-at-tribeca-film-festival/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:portrayal of modern gangster in cinema" class="link ">portrayal of modern gangster in cinema</a>, with De Niro as his muse.</p> <p><i>Goodfellas</i> is "the single most influential gangster film ever made after <i>The Godfather</i>," <a href="https://www.rollingstone.com/tv-movies/tv-movie-features/goodfellas-30the-anniversary-martin-scorsese-1044604/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Rolling Stone proclaimed on the film's 30th anniversary." class="link "><i>Rolling Stone </i>proclaimed on the film's 30th anniversary.</a></p>
    9/16

    Robert De Niro's Role in Goodfellas

    Regarded as an all-time great, Goodfellas marked the sixth collaboration between De Niro and Scorsese in 1990. The actor played Irish carjacker Jimmy Conway in the gangster film, an adaptation based on Nicholas Pileggi's nonfiction book Wiseguy published in 1985.

    In the wake of Mean Street, Taxi Driver, Raging Bull and more, Scorsese created a template for the portrayal of modern gangster in cinema, with De Niro as his muse.

    Goodfellas is "the single most influential gangster film ever made after The Godfather," Rolling Stone proclaimed on the film's 30th anniversary.

  • <p>De Niro made his directorial debut with 1993's <a href="https://people.com/celebrity/robert-de-niro-will-make-broadway-directorial-debut-in-a-bronx-tale-musical/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:A Bronx Tale" class="link "><i>A Bronx Tale</i></a>, a Mafia-centered film starring Chazz Palminteri, Lillo Brancato and Francis Capra. De Niro also starred in the feature, an adaptation of Palminteri's 1989 play of the same name.</p> <p>Doubling as an actor and director once again, De Niro helmed <i>The Good Shepherd</i> in 2006. Chronicling the origins of the CIA, the fictional film — loosely based on real events — starred Matt Damon, Angelina Jolie, William Hurt and Joe Pesci.</p>
    10/16

    Robert De Niro's Directorial Debut

    De Niro made his directorial debut with 1993's A Bronx Tale, a Mafia-centered film starring Chazz Palminteri, Lillo Brancato and Francis Capra. De Niro also starred in the feature, an adaptation of Palminteri's 1989 play of the same name.

    Doubling as an actor and director once again, De Niro helmed The Good Shepherd in 2006. Chronicling the origins of the CIA, the fictional film — loosely based on real events — starred Matt Damon, Angelina Jolie, William Hurt and Joe Pesci.

  • <p>De Niro — alongside Jane Rosenthal and Craig Hatkoff — co-founded the <a href="https://people.com/tag/tribeca-film-festival/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Tribeca Film Festival" class="link ">Tribeca Film Festival</a> in 2001, post attacks on the World Trade Center. The annual festival was spawned in an effort to bring together creatives and visionaries across industries with audiences to celebrate the power of storytelling.</p> <p>"Tribeca has evolved from an annual event to spur the economic and cultural revitalization of lower Manhattan to a gathering place for filmmakers, artists, innovators, and the global creative community," the <a href="https://tribecafilm.com/festival/about-tff" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:TFF website" class="link ">TFF website</a> reads.</p>
    11/16

    Robert De Niro's Tribeca Film Festival Beginnings

    De Niro — alongside Jane Rosenthal and Craig Hatkoff — co-founded the Tribeca Film Festival in 2001, post attacks on the World Trade Center. The annual festival was spawned in an effort to bring together creatives and visionaries across industries with audiences to celebrate the power of storytelling.

    "Tribeca has evolved from an annual event to spur the economic and cultural revitalization of lower Manhattan to a gathering place for filmmakers, artists, innovators, and the global creative community," the TFF website reads.

  • <p>Based on Matthew Quick's 2008 novel of the same name, 2012's <a href="https://people.com/celebrity/bradley-cooper-jennifer-lawrence-dance-scene-in-silver-linings-playbook/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Silver Linings Playbook" class="link "><i>Silver Linings Playbook</i></a> starred De Niro alongside <a href="https://people.com/tag/bradley-cooper/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Bradley Cooper" class="link ">Bradley Cooper</a> and <a href="https://people.com/tag/jennifer-lawrence/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Jennifer Lawrence" class="link ">Jennifer Lawrence</a>. <a href="https://people.com/awards/silver-linings-playbook-jennifer-lawrences-costumes-up-for-auction/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The dark romantic comedy" class="link ">The dark romantic comedy</a> achieved critical and commercial success, earning eight Academy Award nominations in 2013. Among them was De Niro's nod for Best Supporting Actor.</p>
    12/16

    Robert De Niro's Role in Silver Linings Playbook

    Based on Matthew Quick's 2008 novel of the same name, 2012's Silver Linings Playbook starred De Niro alongside Bradley Cooper and Jennifer Lawrence. The dark romantic comedy achieved critical and commercial success, earning eight Academy Award nominations in 2013. Among them was De Niro's nod for Best Supporting Actor.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/barack-obama/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:President Barack Obama" class="link ">President Barack Obama</a> presented De Niro with the prestigious <a href="https://people.com/tv/ellen-degeneres-gets-teary-eyed-as-she-receives-presidential-medal-of-freedom/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Presidential Medal of Freedom" class="link ">Presidential Medal of Freedom</a> in 2016, considered "the nation's highest civilian honor." Comedian <a href="https://people.com/tag/ellen-degeneres/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Ellen DeGeneres" class="link ">Ellen DeGeneres</a>, NBA All-Star <a href="https://people.com/tag/kareem-abdul-jabbar/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Kareem Abdul-Jabbar" class="link ">Kareem Abdul-Jabbar</a> and polymath physicist Richard Garwin were also recipients that year.</p> <p>The medal is "presented to individuals who have made especially meritorious contributions to the security or national interests of the United States, to world peace, or to cultural or other significant public or private endeavors," the <a href="https://obamawhitehouse.archives.gov/campaign/medal-of-freedom" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:official site" class="link ">official site</a> reads.</p>
    13/16

    Robert De Niro's Presidential Medal of Freedom

    President Barack Obama presented De Niro with the prestigious Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2016, considered "the nation's highest civilian honor." Comedian Ellen DeGeneres, NBA All-Star Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and polymath physicist Richard Garwin were also recipients that year.

    The medal is "presented to individuals who have made especially meritorious contributions to the security or national interests of the United States, to world peace, or to cultural or other significant public or private endeavors," the official site reads.

  • <p>Though most notable for his work in film, De Niro made a name for himself in television as well — receiving his first outstanding lead actor in a limited series or movie <a href="https://people.com/tag/emmy-awards/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Primetime Emmy Award" class="link ">Primetime Emmy Award</a> nomination in 2017 for the Bernie Madoff biopic <a href="https://people.com/celebrity/michelle-pfeifer-starring-in-hbos-bernie-madoff-film/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Wizard of Lies" class="link "><em>The Wizard of Lies</em></a>. In addition to starring in it, De Niro also served as executive producer on the project, earning him an Emmy nod for outstanding TV movie, too.</p>
    14/16

    Robert De Niro's Emmy Nominations

    Though most notable for his work in film, De Niro made a name for himself in television as well — receiving his first outstanding lead actor in a limited series or movie Primetime Emmy Award nomination in 2017 for the Bernie Madoff biopic The Wizard of Lies. In addition to starring in it, De Niro also served as executive producer on the project, earning him an Emmy nod for outstanding TV movie, too.

  • <p>Most recently, De Niro is slated to star alongside an A-list cast in David O. Russell's highly-anticipated film <a href="https://people.com/movies/see-margot-robbie-christian-bale-and-chris-rock-in-first-amsterdam-trailer/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amsterdam" class="link "><i>Amsterdam</i></a>. Joining him in the original crime epic are <a href="https://people.com/tag/margot-robbie/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Margot Robbie" class="link ">Margot Robbie</a> and <a href="https://people.com/tag/christian-bale/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Christian Bale" class="link ">Christian Bale</a>. <i>Amsterdam</i> hits theaters in November this year.</p>
    15/16

    Robert De Niro's Recent Work

    Most recently, De Niro is slated to star alongside an A-list cast in David O. Russell's highly-anticipated film Amsterdam. Joining him in the original crime epic are Margot Robbie and Christian Bale. Amsterdam hits theaters in November this year.

  • <p>De Niro wed Diahnne Abbott in 1976 and together they share son Raphael. The actor adopted her daughter, Drena, from a previous marriage. In 1988, the couple divorced.</p> <p>That same year, De Niro began dating model Toukie Smith. The couple welcomed twin sons, Julian and Aaron, via in vitro fertilization and a surrogate in 1995. The model and actor split in 1996.</p> <p>De Niro then began his longtime relationship with actress <a href="https://people.com/movies/robert-de-niro-reveals-his-son-has-autism/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Grace Hightower" class="link ">Grace Hightower</a>, marrying her in 1997. Though the couple <a href="https://people.com/archive/goodfella-badfella-vol-56-no-11/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:split in 1999" class="link ">split in 1999</a>, they <a href="https://people.com/celebrity/de-niro-wife-renew-wedding-vows/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:renewed their vows" class="link ">renewed their vows</a> in 2004 since their divorce was never finalized. After 20 years together, the couple <a href="https://people.com/movies/robert-de-niro-splits-from-wife/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:split for good" class="link ">split for good</a> in 2018.</p> <p>They share two kids: son Elliott and <a href="https://people.com/parents/robert-de-niro-baby-girl-born-via-surrogate/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:daughter Helen Grace" class="link ">daughter Helen Grace</a>.</p>
    16/16

    Robert De Niro's Personal Life

    De Niro wed Diahnne Abbott in 1976 and together they share son Raphael. The actor adopted her daughter, Drena, from a previous marriage. In 1988, the couple divorced.

    That same year, De Niro began dating model Toukie Smith. The couple welcomed twin sons, Julian and Aaron, via in vitro fertilization and a surrogate in 1995. The model and actor split in 1996.

    De Niro then began his longtime relationship with actress Grace Hightower, marrying her in 1997. Though the couple split in 1999, they renewed their vows in 2004 since their divorce was never finalized. After 20 years together, the couple split for good in 2018.

    They share two kids: son Elliott and daughter Helen Grace.

<p>A New York City native, <a href="https://people.com/tag/robert-de-niro/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Robert De Niro" class="link ">Robert De Niro</a> was born on Aug. 17 to two Greenwich Village artists in 1943. In pursuit of acting at a young age, De Niro dropped out of school at 16 years old to study at the Stella Adler Conservatory of Acting.</p>
<p>De Niro was cast in several minor films and theater productions in the late 1960s into the early 1970s, but his first substantial role was in Brian De Palma's <i>Greetings </i>in 1968.</p> <p>Soon after, De Niro gained further recognition with his baseball player role in John D. Hancock's <a href="https://people.com/movies/robert-de-niro-mourns-death-danny-aiello/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Bang the Drum Slowly" class="link "><i>Bang the Drum Slowly</i></a>, a sports drama film based on the Mark Harris novel of the same name.</p>
<p>De Niro's <a href="https://people.com/movies/robert-de-niro-on-his-friendship-with-martin-scorsese-i-cant-imagine-my-life-without-it/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:longtime relationship" class="link ">longtime relationship</a> with <a href="https://people.com/tag/martin-scorsese/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Martin Scorsese" class="link ">Martin Scorsese</a> dates back to 1973 when he was cast as "Johnny Boy" in <i>Mean Streets</i>.</p> <p>Marking the <a href="https://people.com/movies/robert-de-niro-and-al-pacino-in-martin-scorseses-mob-thriller-the-irishman/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:first of his nine notable collaborations" class="link ">first of his nine notable collaborations</a> with the esteemed director, the American crime film set the tone for the four decades-worth of award-winning work that followed.</p>
<p>It wasn't until De Niro was cast in <a href="https://people.com/movies/francis-ford-coppola-spending-120-million-of-his-own-money-to-make-new-movie/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Francis Ford Coppola" class="link ">Francis Ford Coppola</a>'s <a href="https://people.com/movies/the-godfather-part-iii-new-edit-complete-different-ending-coming-to-theaters/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Godfather Part II" class="link "><i>The Godfather Part II</i></a> that he attained mega stardom. He played the infamous role of young Vito Corleone in the film adaptation of Mario Puzo's 1969 novel of the same name.</p>
<p>De Niro's portrayal of Vito Corleone in <i>The Godfather Part II</i> earned him his first <a href="https://people.com/tag/academy-awards/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Academy Award" class="link ">Academy Award</a> win for Best Supporting Actor in 1975. This marked the first of two Oscar wins for the actor, and also the first of many award victories over the course of his acclaimed career.</p> <p>As for the film itself, <i>The Godfather Part II</i> earned 11 Academy Award nominations that year, winning six including Best Picture and Best Director.</p>
<p>De Niro reunited with Scorsese for <i>Taxi Driver</i> in 1976, playing war veteran Travis Bickle opposite <a href="https://people.com/tag/jodie-foster/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Jodie Foster" class="link ">Jodie Foster</a> and <a href="https://people.com/tag/cybill-shepherd/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Cybill Shepherd" class="link ">Cybill Shepherd</a>. Regarded as one the most transformative roles in his career, De Niro's portrayal earned him his first Best Actor nomination at the 49th Academy Awards.</p>
<p>De Niro saw much success at the end of the 1970s, wrapping up the decade with <i>The Deer Hunter</i> — a Vietnam War drama in which he played a soldier, earning him his second Best Actor Oscar nod in 1978.</p> <p>In 1980, he turned heads once again when he teamed up with Scorsese in <a href="https://people.com/movies/frank-adonis-goodfellas-actor-dead/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Raging Bull" class="link "><i>Raging Bull</i></a>. De Niro's portrayal of middleweight boxing champion Jake LaMotta in the biographical drama earned him his first Oscar win in the Best Actor category.</p> <p>He also nabbed a <a href="https://people.com/movies/golden-globes-what-to-know-about-the-2022-awards-that-wont-be-aired-on-tv/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Golden Globe" class="link ">Golden Globe</a> award in the best actor category, his first and only Golden Globe win of his eight nominations. In 2011, he was honored with the <a href="https://people.com/movies/golden-globes-hfpa-has-zero-black-members/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Hollywood Foreign Press" class="link ">Hollywood Foreign Press</a>' Cecil B. DeMille Award for his work over the course of his illustrious career.</p>
<p>Regarded as an all-time great, <a href="https://people.com/movies/goodfellas-stars-where-are-they-now/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Goodfellas" class="link "><i>Goodfellas</i></a> marked the <a href="https://people.com/movies/martin-scorsese-remembers-his-goodfellas-star-ray-liotta-after-the-actors-death/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:sixth collaboration" class="link ">sixth collaboration</a> between De Niro and Scorsese in 1990. The actor played Irish carjacker Jimmy Conway in the gangster film, an adaptation based on Nicholas Pileggi's nonfiction book <i>Wiseguy</i> published in 1985.</p> <p>In the wake of <i>Mean Street</i>, <i>Taxi Driver</i>,<i> Raging Bull</i> and more, Scorsese created a template for the <a href="https://people.com/movies/goodfellas-cast-reunites-at-tribeca-film-festival/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:portrayal of modern gangster in cinema" class="link ">portrayal of modern gangster in cinema</a>, with De Niro as his muse.</p> <p><i>Goodfellas</i> is "the single most influential gangster film ever made after <i>The Godfather</i>," <a href="https://www.rollingstone.com/tv-movies/tv-movie-features/goodfellas-30the-anniversary-martin-scorsese-1044604/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Rolling Stone proclaimed on the film's 30th anniversary." class="link "><i>Rolling Stone </i>proclaimed on the film's 30th anniversary.</a></p>
<p>De Niro made his directorial debut with 1993's <a href="https://people.com/celebrity/robert-de-niro-will-make-broadway-directorial-debut-in-a-bronx-tale-musical/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:A Bronx Tale" class="link "><i>A Bronx Tale</i></a>, a Mafia-centered film starring Chazz Palminteri, Lillo Brancato and Francis Capra. De Niro also starred in the feature, an adaptation of Palminteri's 1989 play of the same name.</p> <p>Doubling as an actor and director once again, De Niro helmed <i>The Good Shepherd</i> in 2006. Chronicling the origins of the CIA, the fictional film — loosely based on real events — starred Matt Damon, Angelina Jolie, William Hurt and Joe Pesci.</p>
<p>De Niro — alongside Jane Rosenthal and Craig Hatkoff — co-founded the <a href="https://people.com/tag/tribeca-film-festival/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Tribeca Film Festival" class="link ">Tribeca Film Festival</a> in 2001, post attacks on the World Trade Center. The annual festival was spawned in an effort to bring together creatives and visionaries across industries with audiences to celebrate the power of storytelling.</p> <p>"Tribeca has evolved from an annual event to spur the economic and cultural revitalization of lower Manhattan to a gathering place for filmmakers, artists, innovators, and the global creative community," the <a href="https://tribecafilm.com/festival/about-tff" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:TFF website" class="link ">TFF website</a> reads.</p>
<p>Based on Matthew Quick's 2008 novel of the same name, 2012's <a href="https://people.com/celebrity/bradley-cooper-jennifer-lawrence-dance-scene-in-silver-linings-playbook/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Silver Linings Playbook" class="link "><i>Silver Linings Playbook</i></a> starred De Niro alongside <a href="https://people.com/tag/bradley-cooper/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Bradley Cooper" class="link ">Bradley Cooper</a> and <a href="https://people.com/tag/jennifer-lawrence/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Jennifer Lawrence" class="link ">Jennifer Lawrence</a>. <a href="https://people.com/awards/silver-linings-playbook-jennifer-lawrences-costumes-up-for-auction/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The dark romantic comedy" class="link ">The dark romantic comedy</a> achieved critical and commercial success, earning eight Academy Award nominations in 2013. Among them was De Niro's nod for Best Supporting Actor.</p>
<p><a href="https://people.com/tag/barack-obama/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:President Barack Obama" class="link ">President Barack Obama</a> presented De Niro with the prestigious <a href="https://people.com/tv/ellen-degeneres-gets-teary-eyed-as-she-receives-presidential-medal-of-freedom/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Presidential Medal of Freedom" class="link ">Presidential Medal of Freedom</a> in 2016, considered "the nation's highest civilian honor." Comedian <a href="https://people.com/tag/ellen-degeneres/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Ellen DeGeneres" class="link ">Ellen DeGeneres</a>, NBA All-Star <a href="https://people.com/tag/kareem-abdul-jabbar/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Kareem Abdul-Jabbar" class="link ">Kareem Abdul-Jabbar</a> and polymath physicist Richard Garwin were also recipients that year.</p> <p>The medal is "presented to individuals who have made especially meritorious contributions to the security or national interests of the United States, to world peace, or to cultural or other significant public or private endeavors," the <a href="https://obamawhitehouse.archives.gov/campaign/medal-of-freedom" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:official site" class="link ">official site</a> reads.</p>
<p>Though most notable for his work in film, De Niro made a name for himself in television as well — receiving his first outstanding lead actor in a limited series or movie <a href="https://people.com/tag/emmy-awards/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Primetime Emmy Award" class="link ">Primetime Emmy Award</a> nomination in 2017 for the Bernie Madoff biopic <a href="https://people.com/celebrity/michelle-pfeifer-starring-in-hbos-bernie-madoff-film/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Wizard of Lies" class="link "><em>The Wizard of Lies</em></a>. In addition to starring in it, De Niro also served as executive producer on the project, earning him an Emmy nod for outstanding TV movie, too.</p>
<p>Most recently, De Niro is slated to star alongside an A-list cast in David O. Russell's highly-anticipated film <a href="https://people.com/movies/see-margot-robbie-christian-bale-and-chris-rock-in-first-amsterdam-trailer/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amsterdam" class="link "><i>Amsterdam</i></a>. Joining him in the original crime epic are <a href="https://people.com/tag/margot-robbie/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Margot Robbie" class="link ">Margot Robbie</a> and <a href="https://people.com/tag/christian-bale/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Christian Bale" class="link ">Christian Bale</a>. <i>Amsterdam</i> hits theaters in November this year.</p>
<p>De Niro wed Diahnne Abbott in 1976 and together they share son Raphael. The actor adopted her daughter, Drena, from a previous marriage. In 1988, the couple divorced.</p> <p>That same year, De Niro began dating model Toukie Smith. The couple welcomed twin sons, Julian and Aaron, via in vitro fertilization and a surrogate in 1995. The model and actor split in 1996.</p> <p>De Niro then began his longtime relationship with actress <a href="https://people.com/movies/robert-de-niro-reveals-his-son-has-autism/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Grace Hightower" class="link ">Grace Hightower</a>, marrying her in 1997. Though the couple <a href="https://people.com/archive/goodfella-badfella-vol-56-no-11/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:split in 1999" class="link ">split in 1999</a>, they <a href="https://people.com/celebrity/de-niro-wife-renew-wedding-vows/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:renewed their vows" class="link ">renewed their vows</a> in 2004 since their divorce was never finalized. After 20 years together, the couple <a href="https://people.com/movies/robert-de-niro-splits-from-wife/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:split for good" class="link ">split for good</a> in 2018.</p> <p>They share two kids: son Elliott and <a href="https://people.com/parents/robert-de-niro-baby-girl-born-via-surrogate/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:daughter Helen Grace" class="link ">daughter Helen Grace</a>.</p>
Skyler Caruso

Best known for his nine collaborations with Martin Scorsese and his work in gangster classics like The Godfather and Taxi Driver, Robert De Niro is regarded as one of the best actors of all time. In celebration of his 79th birthday, take a look back at his renowned career spanning more than five decades

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Will Zalatoris gets 1st PGA Tour win in playoff at Memphis

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Will Zalatoris had the most money and the best world ranking of anyone without a PGA Tour victory. He changed that Sunday by winning the FedEx St. Jude Championship without making birdie in a three-hole playoff. Heartache in two previous playoff losses this year — one in a major — turned into relief for Zalatoris after a wild finish in the TPC Southwind. It ended when he took a penalty drop from the rocks that frame the par-3 11th green and holed a 7-foot bogey putt to beat

  • Japan's Baba beats Canada's Chun in U.S. Women's Amateur

    UNIVERSITY PLACE, Wash. (AP) — Saki Baba routed Monet Chun of Canada 11 and 9 on Sunday to become the second Japanese winner in U.S. Women’s Amateur history. The 17-year-old Baba won the last six holes, ending the match with a birdie on the par-3 27th hole at Chambers Bay. Baba joined 1985 champion Michiko Hattori as the only Japanese winners. The 21-year-old Chun won the Canadian Women’s Amateur on July 23 to earn a spot in the event and the CP Women’s Open. She led Michigan to its first Big Te

  • Serena Williams loses to Raducanu; US Open next

    MASON, Ohio (AP) — Serena Williams fell to 0-2 in matches since announcing “the countdown has begun” on her career, losing 6-4, 6-0 to U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu in the Western & Southern Open on Tuesday night. The 40-year-old Williams said last week in a Vogue magazine essay and an Instagram post that her career was winding down, although she did not explicitly say the U.S. Open, which begins Aug. 29 in New York, would be her last tournament. The Cincinnati event was the second U.S. Open

  • Unbeaten Canadians say complacency isn't an issue ahead of game against Finland

    EDMONTON — So far, it has been almost too easy for the Canadian junior team. As the squad prepares to face Finland on Monday in a game that will decide who finishes atop Group A at the world junior hockey championship, the host's biggest enemy might just be complacency. So far, it’s been a walk in the park for the Canadian juniors. They’ve swept aside Latvia, Slovakia and Czechia by an aggregate score of 21-4. And, in those two wins, there were two standout performances in goal, from Latvia’s Pa

  • Eugenie Bouchard happy to feel the burn after successful return to tennis

    VANCOUVER — Her first match left her exhausted physically and mentally, but Eugenie Bouchard couldn’t be happier. After a 17-month layoff recovering from right shoulder surgery the native of Westmount, Que., is back playing tennis at the Odlum Brown VanOpen. "The goal of surgery and coming back is to be able to play exactly how I want to and how I was playing before,” the 28-year-old former world No. 5 said Monday. "This is what we do as athletes. The point is not to practice all the time, the p

  • Canada's bobsled, skeleton federation in negotiations with Canada's safe-sport office

    The national governing body for bobsled and skeleton plans to sign on with Canada's new safe sport office. A spokesperson for Bobsleigh Canada Skeleton (BCS) said Monday that it is in negotiations with the Office of the Sport Integrity Commissioner, which began receiving and addressing complaints of maltreatment in sport on June 20. The news comes on the heels of more than 90 current and former bobsled and skeleton athletes repeating their call to Sport Minister Pascale St-Onge to help clean up

  • Canada's Keely Shaw claims 2nd bronze at World Para-cycling championships

    Canada's Keely Shaw has won her second bronze medal at the 2022 Para-cycling world championships in Baie-Comeau, Que., as she finished third in the women's C4, 70.2-kilometre road race. On the final day of competition Sunday, Shaw of Midale, Sask., raced to a time of 2:03:29 which was just behind USA's Samantha Bosco who won gold with a time of 2:00:05 and Meg Lemon of Australia took home silver with a time of 2:03:27. With Shaw claiming bronze, she ends the 2022 season eight-for-eight in intern

  • Divisional clash of Lions, Stampeders features quarterback intrigue

    CALGARY — Which quarterback will grab the spotlight is a prominent subplot of Saturday's divisional clash between the B.C. Lions and host Calgary Stampeders. The season's first meeting of B.C. (6-1) and Calgary (5-2) tussling for second place in the West Division is a fascinating pairing of a decorated Stampeders quarterback closing in on a milestone and a young Canadian Lions quarterback taking the league by storm this season. The division-leading Winnipeg Blue Bombers (9-1) dropped their first

  • Restricted free agent Jalen Harris reinstated by NBA after drug suspension

    TORONTO — Jalen Harris has been reinstated by the NBA and the National Basketball Players Association after serving a one-year suspension for a positive drug test. The Toronto Raptors hold the guard's rights as a restricted free agent, but the team is at the maximum 20 players allowed heading into training camp. Harris reacted to Tuesday's news by tweeting a praying hands emoji. Harris was given a one-year suspension on July 1, 2021, after testing positive for a prohibited substance under the NB

  • Busta Move: Pablo Carreno Busta tops Hubert Hurkacz in National Bank Open final

    MONTREAL — Pablo Carreno Busta defied the odds all week at the National Bank Open. The unseeded Spaniard didn't let up in Sunday's final. He overcame a slow start for a 3-6, 6-3, 6-3 victory over eighth-seeded Hubert Hurkacz of Poland to win a Masters 1000 title for the first time in his career. "It's an amazing feeling," he said. "I worked very, very hard (throughout) my career to finally be here." Steady shotmaking and overall consistency were the difference in a final that turned early in the

  • B.C. Lions chase down Calgary Stampeders with 41-40 comeback win

    CALGARY — Sean Whyte's 25-yard field goal with two seconds left in the fourth quarter capped a B.C. Lions' comeback in a 41-40 win over the host Calgary Stampeders on Saturday. Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke recovered from two early interceptions which the Stampeders converted into touchdowns to score a pair of rushing touchdowns, and throw for 488 yards and a pair of touchdowns. The 24-year-old from Victoria threw touchdown passes to Dominique Rhymes and Bryan Burnham. Whyte also kicked field

  • CF Montréal looks to solidify playoff position on the road against Houston

    MONTREAL — CF Montréal's playoff position is far more solid entering the final third of the Major League Soccer season than it was at this point last year. The club was on the bubble of the playoff race and in good form in 2021 before only claiming two wins in its last 10 games and missing the post-season. Montreal is in a much more favourable position this year, 10 points away from danger and in sole possession of third place in the Eastern Conference. The club has an excellent opportunity to f

  • Hurkacz beats Ruud, Carreno Busta tops Evans in National Bank Open semifinals

    MONTREAL — Casper Ruud let the opening game of the decisive set slip away Saturday at the National Bank Open. Hubert Hurkacz took advantage — sealing an important break when his return hit the net cord and trickled over — before rolling to victory. Hurkacz secured a berth in Sunday's final with a 5-7, 6-3, 6-2 victory at IGA Stadium. He'll face Pablo Carreno Busta for the title after the Spaniard posted a 7-5, 6-7 (7), 6-2 win over Britain's Daniel Evans in the evening semifinal. The six-foot-fi

  • Fantasy Football: 2022 breakout candidates

    Yahoo Fantasy expert Matt Harmon says managers looking for breakout stars in the 2022 NFL season should focus their attention on the second-year wide receiver class.

  • Five years later, Sarah Potomak back on women's world hockey championship roster

    CALGARY — Sarah Potomak kept faith she could wear the Maple Leaf again, despite feeling the uncertainty that comes with rejection. The 24-year-old forward from Aldergrove, B.C., will play for Canada in the women's world hockey championship Aug. 25 to Sept. 4 in Herning and Frederikshavn, Denmark. When Potomak made her world championship debut in 2017 in Plymouth, Mich., Canada's youngest player at 19 scored twice and assisted on another goal in five games. She was also the first B.C. player in t

  • Bouchard makes successful return to tennis with doubles win in Vancouver

    VANCOUVER — After 17 long months away from the court due to injury, Eugenie Bouchard of Montreal served notice on Sunday that she's back. The 28-year-old, who looked healthy and happy, made her return to pro tennis in doubles action at the Odlum Brown VanOpen WTA 125 event and came away with a hard-fought victory. "I was just happy to be out there, so happy to have a partner like Kayla, she did really amazing," said Bouchard, who is a former World No. 5-ranked player in singles. "We both like to

  • Battle of the Bridge 2: Coaches clash as Chelsea, Spurs draw

    Call it the Battle of the Bridge, Part 2. This time, Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte were the main protagonists in the latest feisty match between Chelsea and Tottenham that ended in a 2-2 draw because of a goal deep into stoppage time from Harry Kane. That ended up being an afterthought, though, following the explosive end to the game at Stamford Bridge, just like there was in 2016 when Tottenham's title challenge ended with a 2-2 draw against Chelsea and both sets of players and coaches clashe

  • Johnson dazzles, Canada tops Czechia 5-1 in world junior hockey championship

    EDMONTON — Mason McTavish scored twice and Canada stayed undefeated at the world junior hockey championship with a 5-1 win over Czechia on Saturday. Kent Johnson left jaws on the floor with a stunning lacrosse-style goal and added an assist in the third period. Ridly Greig and Tyson Foerster also found the back of the net for the Canadians (3-0-0), while Jack Thompson, Ronan Seeley and Logan Stankoven each contributed a pair of assists. Czechia (1-1-1) opened the scoring with a short-handed goal

  • Fantasy Football: Three breakout candidates to look out for

    Here are some breakout candidates that every fantasy football GM should have their eyes on if they want to edge out their opponents this season.

  • Minnesota Wild's use of 'Thin Blue Line' symbol draws major criticism

    The Minnesota Wild have received backlash online after announcing a Law Enforcement Appreciation Night for the upcoming season, including imagery depicting the controversial "thin blue line" symbol.