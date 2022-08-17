Robert De Niro's Life in Photos
- 1/16
Robert De Niro's Life in Photos
- 2/16
Robert De Niro's Early Life
- 3/16
Robert De Niro's Breakout Role
- 4/16
Robert De Niro's First Collaboration with Martin Scorsese
- 5/16
Robert De Niro's Role in The Godfather Part II
- 6/16
Robert De Niro's Academy Award Wins
- 7/16
Robert De Niro's Role in Taxi Driver
- 8/16
Robert De Niro's Role in Raging Bull
- 9/16
Robert De Niro's Role in Goodfellas
- 10/16
Robert De Niro's Directorial Debut
- 11/16
Robert De Niro's Tribeca Film Festival Beginnings
- 12/16
Robert De Niro's Role in Silver Linings Playbook
- 13/16
Robert De Niro's Presidential Medal of Freedom
- 14/16
Robert De Niro's Emmy Nominations
- 15/16
Robert De Niro's Recent Work
- 16/16
Robert De Niro's Personal Life
Skyler Caruso
Best known for his nine collaborations with Martin Scorsese and his work in gangster classics like The Godfather and Taxi Driver, Robert De Niro is regarded as one of the best actors of all time. In celebration of his 79th birthday, take a look back at his renowned career spanning more than five decades