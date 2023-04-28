All The Rising Handbag Brands Fashion Editors Love, From Manu Atelier To Reformation

It pays to be clued up on the best handbag brands. Not least because they are more affordable, but because its more fun shopping from rising labels. And, let's face it, as pretty as they are, the OG designer accessories feel both totally of reach and reality for us mere mortals (the price of Chanel bags has tripled since the pandemic, according to the Handbag Clinic). So in 2023, during a cost of living crisis, these kind of investment purchases are just that - big investments.
The fashion industry has shifted in the past decade. Old school luxury houses have become even less accessible, while the high street has democratised to the point of becoming completely unsustainable in its quest for faster, cheaper fashion. This chasm has left room for a growing new sector: bridge brands. And with the rise of these under-the-radar labels has come a fresh perspective – we’re talking directional designs, eco-conscious fabrics and a new smart/casual take on investment purchases.
Enter, the bag bridge brands. The likes of Manu Atelier, Cult Gaia, Wandler and Oroton, who's prices start around the £300 mark. So it’s a saving up kind of situation, yes, but you can still treat yourself with a bit of hard work. These new-gen brands are striving for sustainability and ethical production, too: Hereu is keeping female artisan techniques alive in Spain, while Neous is championing recycled packaging, and Reformation bags, which just launched this week, is already considering the afterlife of its new drop.
An 'It' bag is life, not just for Christmas – so make sure you're buying the right one. Keep scrolling to see ELLE's edit of the best affordable handbag brands worth investing in for 2023.