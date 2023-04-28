All The Rising Handbag Brands Fashion Editors Love, From Manu Atelier To Reformation

PureWow

One of the biggest nights in fashion, better known as the Met Gala, is fast approaching, and we’re excited for the stars to bring this year’s theme to life. So far, we’ve seen a variety of creative Met Gala themes over the years, from Manus x Machina to last year’s In America: An Anthology of Fashion. And this year, guests will pay tribute to one of the biggest names in the industry: Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty. In honor of the red carpet event, we’re taking a walk down memory lane to revis