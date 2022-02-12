Rihanna Aces Pregnancy Style Once Again In A Glorious Sequinned Strand Ensemble

  • <p><a href="https://www.elle.com/uk/fashion/celebrity-style/articles/g16505/rihanna-s-style-file/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Rihanna has been serving us look after major look" class="link ">Rihanna has been serving us look after major look</a> ever since the Barbadian singer burst onto the scene back in 2005 – from the endless <a href="https://www.elle.com/uk/fashion/celebrity-style/a38472746/britney-spears-y2k-style/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:classic Y2K looks" class="link ">classic Y2K looks</a> of the early years, all the way through to that Swarovski <a href="https://www.elle.com/uk/fashion/trends/a37788615/the-naked-dress-controversy/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:naked dress" class="link ">naked dress</a> and the full-yellow <a href="https://www.elle.com/uk/fashion/celebrity-style/g37540323/met-gala-2021-dresses/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Met Gala dress" class="link ">Met Gala dress</a> that have already become the stuff of legend. And once she started dating <a href="https://www.elle.com/uk/life-and-culture/a36116780/rihanna-asap-rocky-relationship/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:A$AP Rocky" class="link ">A$AP Rocky</a>, the two almost instantly became the hottest couple of the decade – with the impeccable couple style to boot. </p><p>So, now that <a href="https://www.elle.com/uk/life-and-culture/culture/a38941101/rihanna-pregnancy/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have announced that they are pregnant with their first child" class="link ">Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have announced that they are pregnant with their first child</a>, we are naturally expecting to see some absolutely epic <a href="https://www.elle.com/uk/fashion/celebrity-style/g34517348/emily-ratajkowski-pregnancy-style/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:maternity outfits" class="link ">maternity outfits</a> – and judging by the look the couple served to make the announcement, we are going to be in for a real treat. </p><p>Always ones to play by their own rules, <a href="https://www.elle.com/uk/life-and-culture/a36116780/rihanna-asap-rocky-relationship/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Rihanna and A$AP Rocky" class="link ">Rihanna and A$AP Rocky</a> let the world know of their big news by setting up a snowy photoshoot in Harlem, in which the singer wore a low-waisted, baggy, ripped jeans and an oversized pink <a href="https://www.elle.com/uk/fashion/news/g29699/chanel-show-sets-cruise-couture-autumn-winter-spring-summer/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Chanel" class="link ">Chanel</a> quilted coat left open to reveal her bump – which she draped with mega, vintage-style jewellery including a gem-encrusted cross. Now, it all makes sense: this is why Rihanna has shown such a penchant for loose hoodies and oversized statement coats of late. </p><p>Here, we take a look at some of Rihanna's best pregnancy outfits – starting with the clever cover-ups which had us fooled us in the first place. </p>
    Rihanna Aces Pregnancy Style Once Again In A Glorious Sequinned Strand Ensemble

    Rihanna has been serving us look after major look ever since the Barbadian singer burst onto the scene back in 2005 – from the endless classic Y2K looks of the early years, all the way through to that Swarovski naked dress and the full-yellow Met Gala dress that have already become the stuff of legend. And once she started dating A$AP Rocky, the two almost instantly became the hottest couple of the decade – with the impeccable couple style to boot.

    So, now that Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have announced that they are pregnant with their first child, we are naturally expecting to see some absolutely epic maternity outfits – and judging by the look the couple served to make the announcement, we are going to be in for a real treat.

    Always ones to play by their own rules, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky let the world know of their big news by setting up a snowy photoshoot in Harlem, in which the singer wore a low-waisted, baggy, ripped jeans and an oversized pink Chanel quilted coat left open to reveal her bump – which she draped with mega, vintage-style jewellery including a gem-encrusted cross. Now, it all makes sense: this is why Rihanna has shown such a penchant for loose hoodies and oversized statement coats of late.

    Here, we take a look at some of Rihanna's best pregnancy outfits – starting with the clever cover-ups which had us fooled us in the first place.

  • <p>Rihanna continues to ace pregnancy style, and her latest look to attend a Fenty Beauty event was one of her best to date. The singer dressed up her baby bump in a glorious, glimmering ensemble made up of green and purple sequin strands.</p>
    1) Rihanna in Los Angeles, February 2022

    Rihanna continues to ace pregnancy style, and her latest look to attend a Fenty Beauty event was one of her best to date. The singer dressed up her baby bump in a glorious, glimmering ensemble made up of green and purple sequin strands.

  • <p>Just weeks after announcing her pregnancy, Rihanna has already reinvented bump style forever. This look is one of her most major to date and a <a href="https://www.elle.com/uk/fashion/celebrity-style/a38472746/britney-spears-y2k-style/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Y2K throwback" class="link ">Y2K throwback</a> if ever we saw one.</p><p>For dinner at a restaurant in Santa Monica, Rihanna wore low-slung Vetements jeans, strappy Tom Ford sandals, a Jacqui Aiche diamond bra (which costs a casual £26,000), Fendi crop top and a patchwork coat – and topped the look with a classic Noughties camo cap.</p>
    2) Rihanna in Santa Monica, February 2022

    Just weeks after announcing her pregnancy, Rihanna has already reinvented bump style forever. This look is one of her most major to date and a Y2K throwback if ever we saw one.

    For dinner at a restaurant in Santa Monica, Rihanna wore low-slung Vetements jeans, strappy Tom Ford sandals, a Jacqui Aiche diamond bra (which costs a casual £26,000), Fendi crop top and a patchwork coat – and topped the look with a classic Noughties camo cap.

  • <p>Rihanna and her bump were a vision in head-to-toe black for a recent outing. We can't get enough of this black lace-up top, which the singer paired with stirrup leggings and Matrix-esque sunnies.</p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CZxRX0aP7F7/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link ">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>
    3) Rihanna on Instagram, February 2022

    Rihanna and her bump were a vision in head-to-toe black for a recent outing. We can't get enough of this black lace-up top, which the singer paired with stirrup leggings and Matrix-esque sunnies.

    See the original post on Instagram

  • <p>Just a few <a href="https://www.elle.com/uk/life-and-culture/culture/a38941101/rihanna-pregnancy/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:days before the couple officially announced they were expecting their first child" class="link ">days before the couple officially announced they were expecting their first child</a>, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were seen heading out in New York on a date night. Rihanna paired an oversized sports jacket with a faux-fur lined miniskirt and white tie-up stilettos, draping a faux-fur stole over her shoulder to help conceal her bump.<br></p>
    4) Rihanna and A$AP Rocky in New York, January 2022

    Just a few days before the couple officially announced they were expecting their first child, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were seen heading out in New York on a date night. Rihanna paired an oversized sports jacket with a faux-fur lined miniskirt and white tie-up stilettos, draping a faux-fur stole over her shoulder to help conceal her bump.

  • <p>Rihanna kept us guessing about the pregnancy rumours by wearing an oversized fluffy orange coat with a matching orange hoodie, loose camo-print trousers and Balenciaga X Gucci heels. <br></p>
    5) Rihanna in New York, January 2022

    Rihanna kept us guessing about the pregnancy rumours by wearing an oversized fluffy orange coat with a matching orange hoodie, loose camo-print trousers and Balenciaga X Gucci heels.

  • <p>Even whilst trying to conceal her pregnancy, Rihanna opted for bright, major fashion looks. Well, she never was one for going low-key... For a night out in New York with rapper boyfriend A$AP Rocky in January, the singer paired an oversized red winter coat with a sports jersey, baseball cap, heels and bare legs – plus leather Miu Miu ski gloves for a little warmth. </p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.farfetch.com/ao/shopping/women/miu-miu-logo-patch-leather-ski-gloves-item-17317180.aspx" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP RIHANNA'S MIU MIU SKI GLOVES">SHOP RIHANNA'S MIU MIU SKI GLOVES</a></p>
    6) Rihanna and ASAP Rocky in New York, January 2022

    Even whilst trying to conceal her pregnancy, Rihanna opted for bright, major fashion looks. Well, she never was one for going low-key... For a night out in New York with rapper boyfriend A$AP Rocky in January, the singer paired an oversized red winter coat with a sports jersey, baseball cap, heels and bare legs – plus leather Miu Miu ski gloves for a little warmth.

    SHOP RIHANNA'S MIU MIU SKI GLOVES

  • <p>Rihanna's version of going low profile – head-to-toe black leather. Fierce as ever. </p>
    7) Rihanna and ASAP Rocky in New York, January 2022

    Rihanna's version of going low profile – head-to-toe black leather. Fierce as ever.

  • <p>This Rihanna look sent the internet into meltdown – and that's before news got out that she was in fact a few months pregnant at the time. The singer's look for a date night with ASAP Rocky was a lesson in logomania – even more so now that we realise her oversized Balenciaga X Gucci puffer gilet was part of her stylish pregnancy disguise. </p>
    8) Rihanna and ASAP Rocky in Los Angeles, January 2022

    This Rihanna look sent the internet into meltdown – and that's before news got out that she was in fact a few months pregnant at the time. The singer's look for a date night with ASAP Rocky was a lesson in logomania – even more so now that we realise her oversized Balenciaga X Gucci puffer gilet was part of her stylish pregnancy disguise.

  • <p>Looking back, it's clear that Rihanna's penchant for oversized, baggy sportswear over the past few months was more than just a style statement. Here, she elevates a matching grey set by pairing it with high-fashion white accessories. <br></p>
    9) Rihanna and ASAP Rocky in Los Angeles, January 2022

    Looking back, it's clear that Rihanna's penchant for oversized, baggy sportswear over the past few months was more than just a style statement. Here, she elevates a matching grey set by pairing it with high-fashion white accessories.

  • <p>Is that a hint of a baby bump we see there? To celebrate Barbados' new status as an independent republic last year, Rihanna wore a body-hugging orange maxi dress by Bottega Veneta – and proceeded to spend the majority of the evening covering her stomach with her hands, prompting rumours almost immediately.</p>
    10) Rihanna in Barbados, November 2021

    Is that a hint of a baby bump we see there? To celebrate Barbados' new status as an independent republic last year, Rihanna wore a body-hugging orange maxi dress by Bottega Veneta – and proceeded to spend the majority of the evening covering her stomach with her hands, prompting rumours almost immediately.

