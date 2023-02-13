Photos: Rihanna performs medley of hits at Super Bowl LVII halftime show

Rihanna made her much-anticipated return to the music stage in her fiery, hit-heavy, 13-minute set at the Super Bowl LVII halftime show.

The Barbados native and multi-hyphenate — singer, actress, philanthropist, founder of a makeup and lingerie empire — started her performance in an all-red outfit with matching lip on an elevated stage to her hit "Bitch Better Have My Money" followed by "Where Have You Been."

The superstar ended a musical drought late last year — after seven years with no new music — when she lent her voice to two songs on the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever original soundtrack. One of the songs, "Lift Me Up," is now an Oscar nominee, up for the Best Original Song award at next month's Academy Awards.

Rihanna Super Bowl halftime show set list:

"Bitch Better Have My Money"

"Where Have You Been"

"Only Girl in the World"

"We Found Love"

"Rude Boy"

"Work"

"Wild Thoughts"

"Pour It Up"

"All of the Lights"

"Run This Town"

"Umbrella"

"Diamonds"

Last year, the Super Bowl halftime show was helmed by Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar.

Past performers have included The Weeknd, Jennifer Lopez and Shakira, Beyoncé, and Madonna.