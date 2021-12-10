Rightmove reveals the 10 most-viewed properties of 2021

  • <p><strong>As 2021 comes to a close, Rightmove has revealed its most-viewed <a href="https://www.housebeautiful.com/uk/lifestyle/property/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:properties" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">properties</a> of the year — and they include England's most remote home. </strong></p><p>'This year in property has really been like no other. We've seen people imagining the life that could be in the countryside, looking at what's on offer by the coast, and more recently, reigniting their curiosity about the city,' says Rightmove's Property Expert Tim Bannister.</p><p>'All of this is apparent in our most viewed homes of the year, where there really is a dream home for everyone, from a London manor house just yards from Hampstead Heath to a coastal escape with direct access to the sea in Cornwall. Britain continues to have a real fascination with property this year, and a passion for homes of varying designs, layouts and locations.'</p><p>Whether you're looking for some inspiration or want to see how the other half lives, take a look at the most-viewed homes of the year...</p>
    1/11

    Rightmove reveals the 10 most-viewed properties of 2021

    As 2021 comes to a close, Rightmove has revealed its most-viewed properties of the year — and they include England's most remote home.

    'This year in property has really been like no other. We've seen people imagining the life that could be in the countryside, looking at what's on offer by the coast, and more recently, reigniting their curiosity about the city,' says Rightmove's Property Expert Tim Bannister.

    'All of this is apparent in our most viewed homes of the year, where there really is a dream home for everyone, from a London manor house just yards from Hampstead Heath to a coastal escape with direct access to the sea in Cornwall. Britain continues to have a real fascination with property this year, and a passion for homes of varying designs, layouts and locations.'

    Whether you're looking for some inspiration or want to see how the other half lives, take a look at the most-viewed homes of the year...

  • <p>Set amongst 52 acres of private land, we're not surprised this five-bedroom mansion in Essex has taken the top spot. Some of the eye-catching features include the private gym, cinema room, three double garages, stunning living areas, and its very own home spa. Tempted? You'll need £15 million...</p><p>This property is currently on the market for £15,000,000 with Presidential Estates via <a href="https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/70432788#/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Rightmove" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Rightmove</a>. </p>
    2/11

    1) Five-bedroom mansion, Essex, £15 million

    Set amongst 52 acres of private land, we're not surprised this five-bedroom mansion in Essex has taken the top spot. Some of the eye-catching features include the private gym, cinema room, three double garages, stunning living areas, and its very own home spa. Tempted? You'll need £15 million...

    This property is currently on the market for £15,000,000 with Presidential Estates via Rightmove.

  • <p>Anyone who loves to be beside the seaside will adore this splendid beach property in Truro, Cornwall. Taking the second spot, it has panoramic views and direct access to the water.</p><p>Rightmove add: 'This five-<a href="https://www.housebeautiful.com/uk/decorate/bedroom/a34973955/christmas-bedroom-decor/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:bedroom" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">bedroom</a>, three-bathroom home is ideal for those looking for a place in one of the most idyllic locations in the South West.'</p><p>This property is currently on the market for £2,500,000 with Lillicrap Chilcott via <a href="https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/99783524#/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Rightmove" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Rightmove</a>.</p>
    3/11

    2) Five-bedroom coastal home, Truro, Cornwall, £2.5 million

    Anyone who loves to be beside the seaside will adore this splendid beach property in Truro, Cornwall. Taking the second spot, it has panoramic views and direct access to the water.

    Rightmove add: 'This five-bedroom, three-bathroom home is ideal for those looking for a place in one of the most idyllic locations in the South West.'

    This property is currently on the market for £2,500,000 with Lillicrap Chilcott via Rightmove.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>This magnificent, newly constructed home has five bedrooms, a leisure suite, annexe, two formal reception rooms, a cinema, and state-of-the-art interiors. There's also a pretty impressive garden, too, with lawns stretching to around 0.75 of an acre. </p><p>This property is currently on the market for £4,750,000 with Jackson Stops via <a href="https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/99371258#/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Rightmove" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Rightmove</a>. </p>
    4/11

    3) Manor house, Greater Manchester, £4.7 million

    This magnificent, newly constructed home has five bedrooms, a leisure suite, annexe, two formal reception rooms, a cinema, and state-of-the-art interiors. There's also a pretty impressive garden, too, with lawns stretching to around 0.75 of an acre.

    This property is currently on the market for £4,750,000 with Jackson Stops via Rightmove.

  • <p>You may recognise this breathtaking equestrian home. It was <a href="https://www.housebeautiful.com/uk/lifestyle/property/a35446640/equestrian-property-for-sale-devon-the-chanters-house/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:first listed back in February 2021" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">first listed back in February 2021</a>, and has a library that is home to 22,000 books. But that's not all: it also has a whopping 11 <a href="https://www.housebeautiful.com/uk/decorate/bathroom/a38159023/how-to-make-small-bathroom-look-bigger/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:bathrooms" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">bathrooms</a>, 10 bedrooms, an indoor pool, and a free-flowing galleried landing which overlooks the grand reception hall. Downton Abbey fans, this one is for you.</p><p>This property is currently on the market for £5,900,000 with Pilkington Estates via <a href="https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/100667147#/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Rightmove" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Rightmove</a>. </p>
    5/11

    4) 10-bedroom house, Ottery St Mary, £5.9 million

    You may recognise this breathtaking equestrian home. It was first listed back in February 2021, and has a library that is home to 22,000 books. But that's not all: it also has a whopping 11 bathrooms, 10 bedrooms, an indoor pool, and a free-flowing galleried landing which overlooks the grand reception hall. Downton Abbey fans, this one is for you.

    This property is currently on the market for £5,900,000 with Pilkington Estates via Rightmove.

  • <p>This sprawling Wiltshire period home belongs to none other than Robbie Williams. Nestled on the edge of a small village, some of the features include a superb indoor pool, magical gardens, sweeping driveway, four reception rooms, football pitch, and tennis courts. Like something from a film, it's a real sight to behold.</p><p>This property is currently on the market for £6,750,000 with Knight Frank via <a href="https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/113779865#/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Rightmove" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Rightmove</a>. </p>
    6/11

    5) Seven-bedroom detached house, Wiltshire, £6.7 million

    This sprawling Wiltshire period home belongs to none other than Robbie Williams. Nestled on the edge of a small village, some of the features include a superb indoor pool, magical gardens, sweeping driveway, four reception rooms, football pitch, and tennis courts. Like something from a film, it's a real sight to behold.

    This property is currently on the market for £6,750,000 with Knight Frank via Rightmove.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p><a href="https://www.housebeautiful.com/uk/lifestyle/property/a37417902/englands-most-remote-house-for-sale/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:England's most remote home" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">England's most remote home</a> took the fifth spot, thanks to more city-dwellers looking to escape the hustle and bustle of everyday life. Giving a new meaning to the word privacy, this property is set 1,500 feet above sea level and only accessible by foot or 4x4 vehicle. </p><p>This house is currently on the market for £1,500,000 with Mitchells Land & Property via <a href="https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/111410342#/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Rightmove" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Rightmove</a>. </p>
    7/11

    6) Six-bedroom detached house, Keswick, £1.5 million

    England's most remote home took the fifth spot, thanks to more city-dwellers looking to escape the hustle and bustle of everyday life. Giving a new meaning to the word privacy, this property is set 1,500 feet above sea level and only accessible by foot or 4x4 vehicle.

    This house is currently on the market for £1,500,000 with Mitchells Land & Property via Rightmove.

  • <p>Nestled on a sought-after road in the heart of Highgate, this seriously smart home is arranged over three floors with the benefit of a substantial, self-contained staff lodge. Brilliantly well-sized for a London home, new owners will also get to enjoy an indoor swimming pool, home gym, billiards room and spa facilities.</p><p>This property is currently on the market with Sotheby's International Realty via <a href="https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/74956453#/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Rightmove" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Rightmove</a>. </p>
    8/11

    7) 10-bedroom detached home, London, POA

    Nestled on a sought-after road in the heart of Highgate, this seriously smart home is arranged over three floors with the benefit of a substantial, self-contained staff lodge. Brilliantly well-sized for a London home, new owners will also get to enjoy an indoor swimming pool, home gym, billiards room and spa facilities.

    This property is currently on the market with Sotheby's International Realty via Rightmove.

  • <p>'This stunning Georgian style country estate is set on the rural outskirts of Knutsford, and includes award-winning <a href="https://www.housebeautiful.com/uk/garden/seasons/a37948735/sustainable-prepare-garden-winter/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:gardens" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">gardens</a> and parkland,' say Rightmove. </p><p>'Inside, the home is immaculately decorated and just some of the standout features include an indoor swimming pool, large entertainment area, and home gym.' </p><p>This property is currently on the market for £7,500,000 with Stuart Rushton & Co via <a href="https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/105385874#/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Rightmove" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Rightmove</a>. </p>
    9/11

    8) Five-bedroom country house, Ollerton, £7.5 million

    'This stunning Georgian style country estate is set on the rural outskirts of Knutsford, and includes award-winning gardens and parkland,' say Rightmove.

    'Inside, the home is immaculately decorated and just some of the standout features include an indoor swimming pool, large entertainment area, and home gym.'

    This property is currently on the market for £7,500,000 with Stuart Rushton & Co via Rightmove.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>This breathtaking triplex apartment, situated in the heart of Knightsbridge, is on the market for a whopping £26.5 million. Combining period features with luxury modern living, the home comes complete with its own cinema, five bedrooms, five bathrooms, and heaps of space for throwing a private bash. Go on, take a tour...</p><p>This property is currently on the market for £26,500,000 with Rokstone via <a href="https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/97624880#/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Rightmove" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Rightmove</a>. </p>
    10/11

    9) Five-bedroom apartment, Knightsbridge, £26.5 million

    This breathtaking triplex apartment, situated in the heart of Knightsbridge, is on the market for a whopping £26.5 million. Combining period features with luxury modern living, the home comes complete with its own cinema, five bedrooms, five bathrooms, and heaps of space for throwing a private bash. Go on, take a tour...

    This property is currently on the market for £26,500,000 with Rokstone via Rightmove.

  • <p>Taking the final spot is this grand white-washed detached home in Evening Hill, Poole. </p><p>'With exquisite decoration throughout, it's the ultimate entertaining home, including cinema room and outside private bar,' say Rightmove. 'For anyone who would need to work from home, there is a standout home office with enough space for two to comfortably work.'</p><p>This property is currently on the market for <strong>£5,500,000</strong> with Luxury & Prestige via <a href="https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/102553229#/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Rightmove" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Rightmove</a>. <br></p><p><strong>Follow House Beautiful on <a href="https://www.instagram.com/housebeautifuluk/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Instagram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Instagram</a>.</strong><br></p>
    11/11

    10) Four-bedroom detached home, Poole, £5.5 million

    Taking the final spot is this grand white-washed detached home in Evening Hill, Poole.

    'With exquisite decoration throughout, it's the ultimate entertaining home, including cinema room and outside private bar,' say Rightmove. 'For anyone who would need to work from home, there is a standout home office with enough space for two to comfortably work.'

    This property is currently on the market for £5,500,000 with Luxury & Prestige via Rightmove.

    Follow House Beautiful on Instagram.

<p><strong>As 2021 comes to a close, Rightmove has revealed its most-viewed <a href="https://www.housebeautiful.com/uk/lifestyle/property/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:properties" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">properties</a> of the year — and they include England's most remote home. </strong></p><p>'This year in property has really been like no other. We've seen people imagining the life that could be in the countryside, looking at what's on offer by the coast, and more recently, reigniting their curiosity about the city,' says Rightmove's Property Expert Tim Bannister.</p><p>'All of this is apparent in our most viewed homes of the year, where there really is a dream home for everyone, from a London manor house just yards from Hampstead Heath to a coastal escape with direct access to the sea in Cornwall. Britain continues to have a real fascination with property this year, and a passion for homes of varying designs, layouts and locations.'</p><p>Whether you're looking for some inspiration or want to see how the other half lives, take a look at the most-viewed homes of the year...</p>
<p>Set amongst 52 acres of private land, we're not surprised this five-bedroom mansion in Essex has taken the top spot. Some of the eye-catching features include the private gym, cinema room, three double garages, stunning living areas, and its very own home spa. Tempted? You'll need £15 million...</p><p>This property is currently on the market for £15,000,000 with Presidential Estates via <a href="https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/70432788#/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Rightmove" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Rightmove</a>. </p>
<p>Anyone who loves to be beside the seaside will adore this splendid beach property in Truro, Cornwall. Taking the second spot, it has panoramic views and direct access to the water.</p><p>Rightmove add: 'This five-<a href="https://www.housebeautiful.com/uk/decorate/bedroom/a34973955/christmas-bedroom-decor/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:bedroom" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">bedroom</a>, three-bathroom home is ideal for those looking for a place in one of the most idyllic locations in the South West.'</p><p>This property is currently on the market for £2,500,000 with Lillicrap Chilcott via <a href="https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/99783524#/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Rightmove" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Rightmove</a>.</p>
<p>This magnificent, newly constructed home has five bedrooms, a leisure suite, annexe, two formal reception rooms, a cinema, and state-of-the-art interiors. There's also a pretty impressive garden, too, with lawns stretching to around 0.75 of an acre. </p><p>This property is currently on the market for £4,750,000 with Jackson Stops via <a href="https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/99371258#/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Rightmove" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Rightmove</a>. </p>
<p>You may recognise this breathtaking equestrian home. It was <a href="https://www.housebeautiful.com/uk/lifestyle/property/a35446640/equestrian-property-for-sale-devon-the-chanters-house/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:first listed back in February 2021" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">first listed back in February 2021</a>, and has a library that is home to 22,000 books. But that's not all: it also has a whopping 11 <a href="https://www.housebeautiful.com/uk/decorate/bathroom/a38159023/how-to-make-small-bathroom-look-bigger/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:bathrooms" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">bathrooms</a>, 10 bedrooms, an indoor pool, and a free-flowing galleried landing which overlooks the grand reception hall. Downton Abbey fans, this one is for you.</p><p>This property is currently on the market for £5,900,000 with Pilkington Estates via <a href="https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/100667147#/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Rightmove" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Rightmove</a>. </p>
<p>This sprawling Wiltshire period home belongs to none other than Robbie Williams. Nestled on the edge of a small village, some of the features include a superb indoor pool, magical gardens, sweeping driveway, four reception rooms, football pitch, and tennis courts. Like something from a film, it's a real sight to behold.</p><p>This property is currently on the market for £6,750,000 with Knight Frank via <a href="https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/113779865#/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Rightmove" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Rightmove</a>. </p>
<p><a href="https://www.housebeautiful.com/uk/lifestyle/property/a37417902/englands-most-remote-house-for-sale/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:England's most remote home" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">England's most remote home</a> took the fifth spot, thanks to more city-dwellers looking to escape the hustle and bustle of everyday life. Giving a new meaning to the word privacy, this property is set 1,500 feet above sea level and only accessible by foot or 4x4 vehicle. </p><p>This house is currently on the market for £1,500,000 with Mitchells Land & Property via <a href="https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/111410342#/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Rightmove" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Rightmove</a>. </p>
<p>Nestled on a sought-after road in the heart of Highgate, this seriously smart home is arranged over three floors with the benefit of a substantial, self-contained staff lodge. Brilliantly well-sized for a London home, new owners will also get to enjoy an indoor swimming pool, home gym, billiards room and spa facilities.</p><p>This property is currently on the market with Sotheby's International Realty via <a href="https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/74956453#/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Rightmove" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Rightmove</a>. </p>
<p>'This stunning Georgian style country estate is set on the rural outskirts of Knutsford, and includes award-winning <a href="https://www.housebeautiful.com/uk/garden/seasons/a37948735/sustainable-prepare-garden-winter/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:gardens" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">gardens</a> and parkland,' say Rightmove. </p><p>'Inside, the home is immaculately decorated and just some of the standout features include an indoor swimming pool, large entertainment area, and home gym.' </p><p>This property is currently on the market for £7,500,000 with Stuart Rushton & Co via <a href="https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/105385874#/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Rightmove" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Rightmove</a>. </p>
<p>This breathtaking triplex apartment, situated in the heart of Knightsbridge, is on the market for a whopping £26.5 million. Combining period features with luxury modern living, the home comes complete with its own cinema, five bedrooms, five bathrooms, and heaps of space for throwing a private bash. Go on, take a tour...</p><p>This property is currently on the market for £26,500,000 with Rokstone via <a href="https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/97624880#/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Rightmove" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Rightmove</a>. </p>
<p>Taking the final spot is this grand white-washed detached home in Evening Hill, Poole. </p><p>'With exquisite decoration throughout, it's the ultimate entertaining home, including cinema room and outside private bar,' say Rightmove. 'For anyone who would need to work from home, there is a standout home office with enough space for two to comfortably work.'</p><p>This property is currently on the market for <strong>£5,500,000</strong> with Luxury & Prestige via <a href="https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/102553229#/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Rightmove" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Rightmove</a>. <br></p><p><strong>Follow House Beautiful on <a href="https://www.instagram.com/housebeautifuluk/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Instagram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Instagram</a>.</strong><br></p>

As 2021 comes to a close, Rightmove has revealed its most-viewed properties of the year — and they include England's most remote home.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories