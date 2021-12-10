Rightmove reveals the 10 most-viewed properties of 2021
1) Five-bedroom mansion, Essex, £15 million
2) Five-bedroom coastal home, Truro, Cornwall, £2.5 million
3) Manor house, Greater Manchester, £4.7 million
4) 10-bedroom house, Ottery St Mary, £5.9 million
5) Seven-bedroom detached house, Wiltshire, £6.7 million
6) Six-bedroom detached house, Keswick, £1.5 million
7) 10-bedroom detached home, London, POA
8) Five-bedroom country house, Ollerton, £7.5 million
9) Five-bedroom apartment, Knightsbridge, £26.5 million
10) Four-bedroom detached home, Poole, £5.5 million