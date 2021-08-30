'My Ride or Die': A Look at Christina Haack & Joshua Hall's Whirlwind Romance

  • <p>On Aug. 3, Haack took to Instagram again to <a href="https://people.com/home/christina-haack-calls-out-negative-comments-on-new-photo-with-josh-hall-judgement-is-a-mirror/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:address her relationship with Hall" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">address her relationship with Hall</a>, and to protect what they have from "negative people."</p> <p>"People are way too concerned about other people's lives. They spend so much time judging others to avoid working on their own s***," she wrote.</p> <p>"Judgment is like a mirror - what we dislike in others is what we dislike in ourself. What I've seen in my life so far is when people spew hatred at me or anyone else for that matter those people are always the ones who have the most self hatred and the ones who truly need healing and self love," she continued.</p> <p>"Life is short. Do what you love with the ones you love," she concluded. "For me, that's Josh, my kids and a few close friends and co-workers. ✌🏼"</p>
    1/7

    Blocking Out the Haters

    On Aug. 3, Haack took to Instagram again to address her relationship with Hall, and to protect what they have from "negative people."

    "People are way too concerned about other people's lives. They spend so much time judging others to avoid working on their own s***," she wrote.

    "Judgment is like a mirror - what we dislike in others is what we dislike in ourself. What I've seen in my life so far is when people spew hatred at me or anyone else for that matter those people are always the ones who have the most self hatred and the ones who truly need healing and self love," she continued.

    "Life is short. Do what you love with the ones you love," she concluded. "For me, that's Josh, my kids and a few close friends and co-workers. ✌🏼"

  • <p>A source told PEOPLE in July that <a href="https://people.com/home/christina-haack-dating/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Haack had a new love interest" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Haack had a new love interest</a> following her divorce from husband <a href="https://people.com/home/ant-anstead-says-he-walked-away-completely-from-family-home-with-christina-haak-after-split/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Ant Anstead" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Ant Anstead</a>, and they were headed out of town to celebrate her 38th birthday.</p> <p>"They recently started dating each other and it was an immediate, real connection," the source said, adding that the man works in real estate. "They've enjoyed getting to know each other one-on-one without outside noise."</p> <p>The announcement came less than two weeks after PEOPLE confirmed that <a href="https://people.com/movies/renee-zellweger-and-ant-anstead-are-dating-as-he-finalizes-divorce-from-christina-haack/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Anstead had started dating actress Renée Zellweger" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Anstead had started dating actress Renée Zellweger</a>.</p> <p>Haack and Anstead<a href="https://people.com/home/christina-anstead-and-ant-anstead-split/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:split in September" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"> split in September</a> 2020 after less than two years of marriage and <a href="https://people.com/home/christina-haack-and-ant-anstead-finalize-divorce-9-months-since-their-split/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:finalized their divorce" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">finalized their divorce</a> in June. The two share son Hudson, and Haack also shares daughter Taylor and son Brayden with her first husband and <em>Flip or Flop</em> co-star, <a href="https://people.com/tag/tarek-el-moussa/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Tarek El Moussa" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Tarek El Moussa</a>.</p>
    2/7

    New Love Interest

    A source told PEOPLE in July that Haack had a new love interest following her divorce from husband Ant Anstead, and they were headed out of town to celebrate her 38th birthday.

    "They recently started dating each other and it was an immediate, real connection," the source said, adding that the man works in real estate. "They've enjoyed getting to know each other one-on-one without outside noise."

    The announcement came less than two weeks after PEOPLE confirmed that Anstead had started dating actress Renée Zellweger.

    Haack and Anstead split in September 2020 after less than two years of marriage and finalized their divorce in June. The two share son Hudson, and Haack also shares daughter Taylor and son Brayden with her first husband and Flip or Flop co-star, Tarek El Moussa.

  • <p>The new couple <a href="https://people.com/home/christina-haack-and-new-love-interest-leave-l-a-for-tropical-vacation-celebrating-her-birthday/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:were pictured hand-in-hand at Los Angeles International Airport" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">were pictured hand-in-hand at Los Angeles International Airport</a> about to board a plane to celebrate Haack's 38th birthday in paradise. A source told PEOPLE on July 7 that Haack's <a href="https://people.com/home/all-about-joshua-hall-christina-haacks-new-boyfriend/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:new flame was Joshua Hall" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">new flame was Joshua Hall</a>, a realtor based in Austin, Texas.</p> <p>Haack shared a video to Instagram of a private, beachside suite where she and Hall stayed while on vacation. The video, which seems to have been recorded by Hall, showed Haack on a swing dressed in a white bikini, beside an outdoor bathtub filling with water, all set to the song "Feel So Close" by Calvin Harris.</p>
    3/7

    Birthday Getaway

    The new couple were pictured hand-in-hand at Los Angeles International Airport about to board a plane to celebrate Haack's 38th birthday in paradise. A source told PEOPLE on July 7 that Haack's new flame was Joshua Hall, a realtor based in Austin, Texas.

    Haack shared a video to Instagram of a private, beachside suite where she and Hall stayed while on vacation. The video, which seems to have been recorded by Hall, showed Haack on a swing dressed in a white bikini, beside an outdoor bathtub filling with water, all set to the song "Feel So Close" by Calvin Harris.

  • <p>While on their romantic getaway, Haack shared her <a href="https://people.com/home/christina-haack-shares-first-photos-of-new-flame-joshua-hall-from-romantic-dinner-on-vacation/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:first photos of herself and Hall as a couple" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">first photos of herself and Hall as a couple</a> on her Instagram Stories. The first of the two photos showed the pair sitting side by side at a candlelit table. </p> <p>"The most whimsical/romantic dinner," Haack wrote on the photo.</p> <p>The second photo was a selfie of the new couple smiling with their foreheads touching — Haack pulling Hall in close with a hand on his neck.</p>
    4/7

    Instagram Official

    While on their romantic getaway, Haack shared her first photos of herself and Hall as a couple on her Instagram Stories. The first of the two photos showed the pair sitting side by side at a candlelit table.

    "The most whimsical/romantic dinner," Haack wrote on the photo.

    The second photo was a selfie of the new couple smiling with their foreheads touching — Haack pulling Hall in close with a hand on his neck.

  • <p>As the public learned about Haack's new relationship, the star's ex-husband <a href="https://people.com/home/tarek-el-moussa-says-hes-just-finding-out-about-ex-wife-christina-haack-and-new-boyfriend-joshua-hall/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:El Moussa was just learning about the pair" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">El Moussa was just learning about the pair</a>, too.</p> <p>"We don't know their situation. We're kind of just finding out too and just learning," El Moussa told PEOPLE in July.</p> <p>El Moussa's fiancée, <em>Selling Sunset </em>realtor Heather Rae Young, has a surprising connection to Joshua and the betrothed pair have even met him a number of times. Joshua is the brother of one of Young's friends, Jessica Hall, Young confirmed to PEOPLE.</p> <p>"It is true. My girlfriend Jessica, we've been friends for like over 10 years and it's just a fluke," Young said. "You know, it was nothing that was planned. It just happened."</p>
    5/7

    News to Her Ex

    As the public learned about Haack's new relationship, the star's ex-husband El Moussa was just learning about the pair, too.

    "We don't know their situation. We're kind of just finding out too and just learning," El Moussa told PEOPLE in July.

    El Moussa's fiancée, Selling Sunset realtor Heather Rae Young, has a surprising connection to Joshua and the betrothed pair have even met him a number of times. Joshua is the brother of one of Young's friends, Jessica Hall, Young confirmed to PEOPLE.

    "It is true. My girlfriend Jessica, we've been friends for like over 10 years and it's just a fluke," Young said. "You know, it was nothing that was planned. It just happened."

  • <p>By the end of July, Haack shared photos from a <a href="https://people.com/home/christina-haacks-new-boyfriend-joshua-hall-joins-family-beach-day-all-my-babes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:fun family beach day" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">fun family beach day</a> with her three kids and Hall.</p> <p>"Beach daze with all my babes," she captioned a <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CRuVfsbDG2J/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:series of photos" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">series of photos</a> on July 24, including a photo of her three kids smiling for the camera alongside their boogie boards, and a selfie of her and Hall wearing sunglasses and ball caps. </p> <p>She also shared some sweet videos on her Instagram Stories, including a clip of Hall driving a golf cart full of her family and friends, and one of him hopping through some waves while hand-in-hand with Brayden. </p>
    6/7

    Beach Babes

    By the end of July, Haack shared photos from a fun family beach day with her three kids and Hall.

    "Beach daze with all my babes," she captioned a series of photos on July 24, including a photo of her three kids smiling for the camera alongside their boogie boards, and a selfie of her and Hall wearing sunglasses and ball caps.

    She also shared some sweet videos on her Instagram Stories, including a clip of Hall driving a golf cart full of her family and friends, and one of him hopping through some waves while hand-in-hand with Brayden.

  • <p>The couple has been enjoying summer and Hall's mom has joined in on the fun. Haack, who <a href="https://people.com/home/christina-anstead-buys-a-yacht-and-names-it-aftermath-amid-split-from-ant-anstead/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:recently purchased a yacht and named it &quot;Aftermath" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">recently purchased a yacht and named it "Aftermath</a>," posted a photo of the three smiling while boating off the coast of Southern California on Aug. 15. </p> <p>"Boat day with friends, my man and his pretty mama," she captioned <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CSnaPSCFFjo/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:her post on Instagram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">her post on Instagram</a>, adding a heart and sun emoji. Haack and Hall's mother appeared to be sipping on some bubbly, while Hall drank a beer. </p>
    7/7

    Meeting Josh's 'Pretty Mama'

    The couple has been enjoying summer and Hall's mom has joined in on the fun. Haack, who recently purchased a yacht and named it "Aftermath," posted a photo of the three smiling while boating off the coast of Southern California on Aug. 15.

    "Boat day with friends, my man and his pretty mama," she captioned her post on Instagram, adding a heart and sun emoji. Haack and Hall's mother appeared to be sipping on some bubbly, while Hall drank a beer.

Diane J. Cho

The HGTV star and the Austin-based realtor started dating in July, and have been enjoying their blossoming romance — while blocking out the haters — ever since

