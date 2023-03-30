How Rich Are Tina Fey, Jerry Seinfeld, Steve Carell and the Wealthiest Comedians?

The Daily Beast

ABCRep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) has repeatedly embarrassed herself during her short time in Congress. But nothing has come close to the humiliation she suffered by her own hand on Wednesday when she tried to make a point of public urination during a hearing about crime in Washington, D.C., and it completely blew up in her face.As Jimmy Kimmel put it, Donald Trump’s “dumbest” impersonator “grilled a D.C. council member today over what has to be one of the most important issues facing this fractured