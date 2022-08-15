Revealed: Rightmove's most-viewed homes from around the UK in July

  • <p><strong>When you think of your dream home, what does it look like? Well, if you need some inspiration, Rightmove has just revealed the most-viewed <a href="https://www.housebeautiful.com/uk/lifestyle/property/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:properties" class="link ">properties</a> around the UK for July 2022 — and they include Gucci's former headquarters in Mayfair. </strong></p><p>'People across Great Britain have been looking at some truly stunning homes this month, thinking of where they could live if money was no object,' says Tim Bannister, Rightmove's Housing Expert. 'Being very close to the water is clearly important to those browsing for their dream home, with three of the five most viewed homes this month having private access to the sea.'</p><p>Take a look at the homes below...</p>
    Revealed: Rightmove's most-viewed homes from around the UK in July

    When you think of your dream home, what does it look like? Well, if you need some inspiration, Rightmove has just revealed the most-viewed properties around the UK for July 2022 — and they include Gucci's former headquarters in Mayfair.

    'People across Great Britain have been looking at some truly stunning homes this month, thinking of where they could live if money was no object,' says Tim Bannister, Rightmove's Housing Expert. 'Being very close to the water is clearly important to those browsing for their dream home, with three of the five most viewed homes this month having private access to the sea.'

    Take a look at the homes below...

  • <p>Sitting on the Ard Dhubh Peninsula in Scotland, this stunning home with four en-suite <a href="https://www.housebeautiful.com/uk/lifestyle/storage/a29144268/small-bathroom-storage/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:bathrooms" class="link ">bathrooms</a> offers tranquil views. Thanks to the clear skies and little light pollution, it's a great spot to take in the northern lights. You're also just a short walk from a remote white sandy beach and the scenic harbour.</p><p>This property is currently on the market for £595,000 with Paton & Co via <a href="https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/124603484#/?channel=RES_BUY" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Rightmove" class="link ">Rightmove</a>.</p>
    1) Highland house in Applecross, Scotland, £595,000

    Sitting on the Ard Dhubh Peninsula in Scotland, this stunning home with four en-suite bathrooms offers tranquil views. Thanks to the clear skies and little light pollution, it's a great spot to take in the northern lights. You're also just a short walk from a remote white sandy beach and the scenic harbour.

    This property is currently on the market for £595,000 with Paton & Co via Rightmove.

  • <p>If you like to spend time by the water, this is the home for you. With its own boat store and slipway into Poole Harbour, it will make you feel like you're on holiday all year round. There's also an outdoor infinity swimming pool to take a dip in, too. The home itself consists of four <a href="https://www.housebeautiful.com/uk/lifestyle/storage/a40308313/small-bedroom-organisation-clutter-free-tips/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:bedrooms" class="link ">bedrooms</a> and three bathrooms and has been in the same family since the late 18th century. </p><p>This property is currently on the market for £15,000,000 with Tailor Made via <a href="https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/124821821#/?channel=RES_BUY" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Rightmove" class="link ">Rightmove</a>.</p>
    2) Waterfront property in Poole, Dorset, £15 million

    If you like to spend time by the water, this is the home for you. With its own boat store and slipway into Poole Harbour, it will make you feel like you're on holiday all year round. There's also an outdoor infinity swimming pool to take a dip in, too. The home itself consists of four bedrooms and three bathrooms and has been in the same family since the late 18th century.

    This property is currently on the market for £15,000,000 with Tailor Made via Rightmove.

  • <p>Once the <a href="https://www.housebeautiful.com/uk/lifestyle/property/a40495536/gucci-headquarters-tom-ford-for-sale-mayfair-london/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:London HQ for Gucci" class="link ">London HQ for Gucci</a>, this is the last remaining private townhouse on the illustrious Grafton Street in the heart of London's Mayfair. Set over seven floors, you won't ever want to leave thanks to its four bedrooms, four bathrooms, indoor swimming pool, sauna, gym and cinema room.</p><p>This property is currently on the market for £55,000,000 with Beauchamp Estates Ltd via <a href="https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/124093328#/?channel=RES_BUY" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Rightmove" class="link ">Rightmove</a>.</p>
    3) Terraced townhouse in Mayfair, London, £55 million

    Once the London HQ for Gucci, this is the last remaining private townhouse on the illustrious Grafton Street in the heart of London's Mayfair. Set over seven floors, you won't ever want to leave thanks to its four bedrooms, four bathrooms, indoor swimming pool, sauna, gym and cinema room.

    This property is currently on the market for £55,000,000 with Beauchamp Estates Ltd via Rightmove.

  • <p>With six acres of private woodland and your own jetty, this home is perfect for fans of the great outdoors (it's just moments from the glistening lake). Comprising four bedrooms and four bathrooms, you'll be able to appreciate the panoramic views from any part of this home.</p><p>This property is currently on the market for £3,500,000 with AshdownJones via <a href="https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/121725929#/?channel=RES_BUY" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Rightmove" class="link ">Rightmove</a>.</p>
    4) Lakefront property in East of Lake, Coniston, £3.5 million

    With six acres of private woodland and your own jetty, this home is perfect for fans of the great outdoors (it's just moments from the glistening lake). Comprising four bedrooms and four bathrooms, you'll be able to appreciate the panoramic views from any part of this home.

    This property is currently on the market for £3,500,000 with AshdownJones via Rightmove.

  Back in Scotland, this beautiful detached property boasts views of the neighbouring Whitecraigs Golf Club and Rouken Glen Park in the distance, which was voted the UK's Best Park in 2016. With four bedrooms and two bathrooms, there's plenty of outdoor space to enjoy as well, with a sun house, terrace and patio on the grounds.

This property is currently on the market for £1,550,000 with Corum via Rightmove.
    5) Detached home in Whitecraigs, Glasgow, £1.5 million

    Back in Scotland, this beautiful detached property boasts views of the neighbouring Whitecraigs Golf Club and Rouken Glen Park in the distance, which was voted the UK’s Best Park in 2016. With four bedrooms and two bathrooms, there's plenty of outdoor space to enjoy as well, with a sun house, terrace and patio on the grounds.

    This property is currently on the market for £1,550,000 with Corum via Rightmove.

    Follow House Beautiful on Instagram.

