Revealed: England's World Cup squad for Russia 2018

England’s 23-man World Cup squad
Nick Pope
Nick Pope
Jack Butland
Age 25 Caps 7 Has a strong relationship with Southgate having captained his under-21 side and brings self-belief and physical stature to the table. Will battle Pickford all the way but relegation with Stoke harmed his cause. Key stat: Made the most saves in this season's Premier League, 144, though Stoke's woes meant he also matched Bournemouth's Asmir Begovic for the most goals conceded by an individual keeper.
Jordan Pickford
Age 24 Caps 2 Ronald Koeman believed he was buying England's new number one when he spent £30million on Pickford last summer and after confident clean sheets against Germany and Holland he is favourite to start the tournament. His ability to play the ball long or short at will could be just as important as his glovework. Key stat: Kept 10 Premier League clean sheets this season and made the fourth-most saves in the division.
Fabian Delph
Age 28 Caps 9 Won his last cap in 2015 but would surely have featured more were it not for injury issues. Made 29 appearances for Guardiola's all-conquering Manchester City side, at left-back and midfield, and can only have improved from being around that environment. Key stat: Started 13 games in City's Premier League-record winning run of 18 – though he also played in both of their league defeats this season.
Ashley Young
Age 32 Caps 33 Goals 7 Reappeared at Wembley for the November friendly against Brazil after a resurgence in form with United. Has followed Antonio Valencia's route from raiding winger to successfully-converted full-back with the Red Devils and is in peak physical condition. Key stat: Waited over four years for his international recall, at the age of 32.
Kieran Trippier
Age 27 Caps 5 Having stepped up to replace Walker at Spurs, the former Burnley full-back has underlined his deputy credentials in the Three Lions set-up despite an untimely injury scare. Offers wicked crosses from the right and stands to gain most if Walker is used centrally. Key stat: Had seven clean sheets and five assists in only 24 Premier League appearances this season.
Phil Jones
Age 26 Caps 24 Hailed by Southgate last year as England's best defender but familiar fitness problems have restricted his appearances for club and country this term. Brave in the tackle but there will be concerns over his ability to last the course in a tournament setting. Key stat: He was a reassuring presence for United this season – they conceded only one goal every 161 minutes with Jones in the team, compared to every 104 minutes without him.
Danny Rose
Age 27 Caps 16 His high performance ceiling has to be balanced against his middling recent output on the pitch. Has plenty of suitors but fitness problems and the form of Ben Davies means he has not been as integral as he once was at Spurs. Key stat: Played less than a quarter of available minutes in Spurs' Premier League season.
Trent Alexander-Arnold
Age 19 Caps 0 The teenager's senior international experience amounts to no more than a training session at St George's Park to make up the numbers but having excelled in Liverpool's charge to the Champions League final, he should not be daunted. A bold, attacking option at wing-back. Key stat: Had only 163 minutes of Premier League experience before this season.
John Stones
Age 23 Caps 24 Absolutely central to England's chosen tactical set-up, his job will be to link defence with midfield and distribute the ball wisely at the back. That opens him up to errors in possession and he slipped down City's pecking order late in their title-winning season. Key stat: Made just five Premier League starts after the turn of the year, and 18 league appearances over the season.
Harry Maguire
Age 25 Caps 4 Despite relatively junior status, the hulking Foxes defender has made a strong impression at recent St George's Park get-togethers. Like Stones, he is confident stepping up from the back and brings his stature to bear at set-pieces in both penalty boxes. Key stat: Was one of only five outfield players to play every minute of the Premier League season.
Gary Cahill
Age 32 Caps 58 Goals 4 England's most experienced outfield player, occasional captain and a serial trophy winner at Chelsea. He was made to sweat over his place after being cut from the last squad but made the cut. Key stat: His seven appearances at major international tournaments are the most of anyone in Southgate's squad.
Kyle Walker
Age 27 Caps 34 Arguably the most reliable, trusted figure in Southgate's tenure to date. The £50million man is just as important to Pep Guardiola and, having established his credentials as a world-class right-back, has emerged as a candidate to stiffen the back three. Key stat: Walker is the second-most expensive defender of all time behind Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk.
Raheem Sterling
Age 23 Caps 37 Goals 2 Few players are likely to have as much to say on England's prospects in Russia as the fleet-footed forward. If he can recreate the wonderful form which brought him 23 goals for the Premier League champions this season, the Three Lions have a diamond in their midst. But Sterling's Euro 2016 experiences still weigh heavy and he must shrug them off to fulfil his promise. Key stat: Scored 10 goals in the 80th minute or later across the Premier League and Champions League this season.
Dele Alli
Age 22 Caps 23 Goals 2 Has not always been at his scintillating best this season but still contributed 14 goals in all competitions for Spurs. His instinctive relationship with Harry Kane is a precious resource in the final third and his footwork in tight spaces around the box is unmatched in the squad. Key stat: This was the first season Alli did not reach double figures for Premier League goals, though he still managed nine with 10 assists.
Ruben Loftus-Cheek
Age 22 Caps 2 Laid down a marker with a man-of-the-match showing on his international debut against Germany in November. Has had injury problems on loan at Crystal Palace but ended the campaign strongly and at his best offers a compelling blend of athleticism and elegance. Key stat: Palace scored a goal every 67 minutes in this season's Premier League with Loftus-Cheek on the field, compared to one every 111 minutes without him.
Eric Dier
Age 24 Caps 25 Goals 3 The kind of player whose contributions are always more valued in the dugout than they are in the stands. Dier was one of the better players at the mess that was Euro 2016 and is one of the established leaders in a squad lacking in vocal characters. Key stat: Among players eligible for England, only Walker completed more passes in this season's Premier League than Dier's 2,248.
Jordan Henderson
Age 27 Caps 38 Could be a Champions League-winning captain by the time he likely arrives in Russia. Has proved his credentials with a key role in Jurgen Klopp's free-flowing side and will be eyeing the chance to turn in some defining performances at this level, not to mention a maiden goal. Key stat: Led England in assists in the qualifying tournament, with three.
Jesse Lingard
Age 25 Caps 10 Increasingly comfortable on the big stage and capable of the kind of direct running which unnerves international defences. Has done well enough to nudge ahead of Anthony Martial at Old Trafford and was a trusted performer for Southgate at under-21 level. Key stat: Eight of his 13 Premier League goals in his career came this season as he contributed 13 in all competitions.
Jamie Vardy
Age 31 Caps 21 Goals 7 Has the pace to spring any back line that gives him room to run into and is insatiably hungry to keep his rags-to-riches story going. Has proved his effectiveness against elite opposition with goals against Spain, Germany, Italy and Holland but could be seen as a game-breaker from the bench. Key stat: Vardy, the second-highest scoring Englishman in league action this season with 20 goals, outscored any player from group G rivals Belgium across Europe's 'big five' leagues.
Marcus Rashford
Age 20 Caps 17 Goals 2 A bolter in France two years ago but now an established member of the side. A Wembley performance of class and character against Slovakia two years ago seemed to place him for a starring role but his form has cooled for the Red Devils in the second half of the season. Key stat: Nobody has won more caps under Southgate's management, with Rashford matching Walker by appearing in 14 of the manager's 16 games.
Harry Kane
Age 24 Caps 23 Goals 12 As long as he is fit and in form, opponents will be wary of England. Nobody has scored more Premier League goals over the past three seasons than Kane and he positively relishes the prospect of shouldering the scoring burden for club and country. Unlikely to be on corner duty this time around. Key stat: Despite missing out on a third straight Premier League Golden Boot, Kane reached 30 goals for the first time.
Danny Welbeck
Age 27 Caps 37 Goals 15 Proud owner of a surprisingly impressive scoring record in the international arena but yet to nail down a role in the Southgate regime. Valued most for his tactical discipline and reliability but the Gunners forward may have to settle for a supporting slot. Key stat: Has made six previous appearances at major international tournaments, scoring one goal against Sweden at Euro 2012.