Revealed: England's World Cup squad for Russia 2018

Raheem Sterling

Age 23

Caps 37

Goals 2

Few players are likely to have as much to say on England’s prospects in Russia as the fleet-footed forward. If he can recreate the wonderful form which brought him 23 goals for the Premier League champions this season, the Three Lions have a diamond in their midst. But Sterling’s Euro 2016 experiences still weigh heavy and he must shrug them off to fulfil his promise.

Key stat: Scored 10 goals in the 80th minute or later across the Premier League and Champions League this season.