These Restaurants Will Be Open On Thanksgiving This Year, In Case You Burn The Turkey

  • <p>Listen, we're not here to judge if you're planning to eat out before, after, or instead of a <a href="https://www.delish.com/holiday-recipes/thanksgiving/g3023/traditional-thanksgiving-menu/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:homemade Thanksgiving meal" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">homemade Thanksgiving meal</a>. In case you're flirting with any of those options, we've got you covered. You'll want to call ahead to your closest location—yes, for all of these places!—to be sure they're not closing early or holding altered hours, but for the most part, you should be good to go. Enjoy, and get ready for all of the epic Black Friday deals to come.</p>
    1/36

    These Restaurants Will Be Open On Thanksgiving This Year, In Case You Burn The Turkey

    Listen, we're not here to judge if you're planning to eat out before, after, or instead of a homemade Thanksgiving meal. In case you're flirting with any of those options, we've got you covered. You'll want to call ahead to your closest location—yes, for all of these places!—to be sure they're not closing early or holding altered hours, but for the most part, you should be good to go. Enjoy, and get ready for all of the epic Black Friday deals to come.

  • <p>I will continue to repeat this, but you should call ahead to confirm your local Applebee's is open, as <em>most</em> will be. That said, all Applebee's locations will be open on Thanksgiving Eve and the plan is for some to be open the day of, so go ahead and enjoy your turkey there. </p>
    2/36

    Applebee's

    I will continue to repeat this, but you should call ahead to confirm your local Applebee's is open, as most will be. That said, all Applebee's locations will be open on Thanksgiving Eve and the plan is for some to be open the day of, so go ahead and enjoy your turkey there.

  • <p>Might I suggest the <a href="https://www.bobevans.com/menu/dinner/slow-roasted-turkey-and-dressing" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:herb-rubbed turkey and dressing" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">herb-rubbed turkey and dressing</a> dinner option? It's got cranberry relish and gravy and all the sides you'd want.</p>
    3/36

    Bob Evans

    Might I suggest the herb-rubbed turkey and dressing dinner option? It's got cranberry relish and gravy and all the sides you'd want.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Buca's putting an Italian twist on <a href="https://www.bucadibeppo.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/Thanksgiving-Catering-Sales-Flyer-2018.pdf" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:a Thanksgiving meal" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">a Thanksgiving meal</a> this year. Their Thanksgiving feast package features turkey, gravy, spicy Italian sausage, and garlicky mashed potatoes. </p>
    4/36

    Buca Di Beppo

    Buca's putting an Italian twist on a Thanksgiving meal this year. Their Thanksgiving feast package features turkey, gravy, spicy Italian sausage, and garlicky mashed potatoes.

  • <p>Not only will Boston Markets be open, but they'll be serving meals specifically for Thanksgiving. Enjoy!</p>
    5/36

    Boston Market

    Not only will Boston Markets be open, but they'll be serving meals specifically for Thanksgiving. Enjoy!

  • <p>Not only are most Chart Houses open on Thanksgiving, but they're planning to be busy. It's encouraged that you make a <a href="https://www.chart-house.com/featuring/thanksgiving/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:reservation" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">reservation</a> for that day. </p>
    6/36

    Chart House

    Not only are most Chart Houses open on Thanksgiving, but they're planning to be busy. It's encouraged that you make a reservation for that day.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Cracker Barrel famously has said that Thanksgiving is their busiest day of the entire year. Maybe you want to get in on the fun and order the <a href="https://www.crackerbarrel.com/menu/lunch-and-dinner/daily-specials/turkey-n-dressing-wls" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Thursday Turkey 'n' dressing" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Thursday Turkey 'n' dressing</a> entree?</p>
    7/36

    Cracker Barrel

    Cracker Barrel famously has said that Thanksgiving is their busiest day of the entire year. Maybe you want to get in on the fun and order the Thursday Turkey 'n' dressing entree?

  • <p>Del Frisco's has an entire three-course traditional turkey dinner for Thanksgiving that ends with pumpkin cheesecake. You in or what?</p>
    8/36

    Del Frisco's Grille

    Del Frisco's has an entire three-course traditional turkey dinner for Thanksgiving that ends with pumpkin cheesecake. You in or what?

  • <p>Denny's closes for no man!!! And for nothing!!! Thanksgiving included, of course.</p>
    9/36

    Denny's

    Denny's closes for no man!!! And for nothing!!! Thanksgiving included, of course.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>From 11 a.m. to 8 p.m, you can get a perfect steak from Fleming's on Turkey Day. </p>
    10/36

    Fleming's Prime Steakhouse

    From 11 a.m. to 8 p.m, you can get a perfect steak from Fleming's on Turkey Day.

  • <p>Not only are all Fogo de Chao locations open this year, but the restaurants will also have Thanksgiving-themed menu additions like turkey and cranberry relish.</p>
    11/36

    Fogo de Chao

    Not only are all Fogo de Chao locations open this year, but the restaurants will also have Thanksgiving-themed menu additions like turkey and cranberry relish.

  • <p>Though GC encourages customers to call ahead for their local store's hours, they are amped and ready for you to come in on Thanksgiving for their extensive pay-by-weight holiday buffet. </p>
    12/36

    Golden Corral

    Though GC encourages customers to call ahead for their local store's hours, they are amped and ready for you to come in on Thanksgiving for their extensive pay-by-weight holiday buffet.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>In fact, all of Ovation Brand's restaurants (Old Country, Buffet, Ryan's, HomeTown, obviously, and Country Buffet) are all open on Thanksgiving Day. Hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and holiday menus will be served all day. </p>
    13/36

    HomeTown Buffet

    In fact, all of Ovation Brand's restaurants (Old Country, Buffet, Ryan's, HomeTown, obviously, and Country Buffet) are all open on Thanksgiving Day. Hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and holiday menus will be served all day.

  • <p>Have a blast! We're willing to bet there will be some football on here, too.</p>
    14/36

    Hooters

    Have a blast! We're willing to bet there will be some football on here, too.

  • <p>Craving some pumpkin spice pancakes on Thanksgiving morning? Or, you know, just any breakfast food ever? You know where to go.</p>
    15/36

    IHOP

    Craving some pumpkin spice pancakes on Thanksgiving morning? Or, you know, just any breakfast food ever? You know where to go.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Kona Grill is known for their delicious entrees and fancy cocktails, so it's a great option for celebrating the holiday. </p>
    16/36

    Kona Grill

    Kona Grill is known for their delicious entrees and fancy cocktails, so it's a great option for celebrating the holiday.

  • <p>Head to your local Legal Sea Foods if you feel like something <a href="https://www.legalseafoods.com/about-really-fresh-fish/events/thanksgiving-541" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:different" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">different</a> this Thanksgiving. Or, they'd argue, something true to Thanksgiving roots: "It’s said that the first Thanksgiving featured shellfish and fish. So join us for a traditional Thanksgiving."</p>
    17/36

    Legal Sea Foods

    Head to your local Legal Sea Foods if you feel like something different this Thanksgiving. Or, they'd argue, something true to Thanksgiving roots: "It’s said that the first Thanksgiving featured shellfish and fish. So join us for a traditional Thanksgiving."

  • <p>Fill your holoday with Italian dishes because from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Maggiano's is offering catering, carryout, and dine-in options.</p>
    18/36

    Maggiano's Little Italy

    Fill your holoday with Italian dishes because from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Maggiano's is offering catering, carryout, and dine-in options.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Get your pre-ordering game on! (And, you know, be sure to account for pre-heating time so as to not find yourself in a very frozen predicament on Thanksgiving Day.)</p>
    19/36

    Marie Callender's

    Get your pre-ordering game on! (And, you know, be sure to account for pre-heating time so as to not find yourself in a very frozen predicament on Thanksgiving Day.)

  • <p>If you want to opt for delicious seafood on Turkey Day, head over to McCormick and Schmick's. For something classic, they've offered a full Thanksgiving dinner in the past.</p>
    20/36

    McCormick and Schmick's

    If you want to opt for delicious seafood on Turkey Day, head over to McCormick and Schmick's. For something classic, they've offered a full Thanksgiving dinner in the past.

  • <p>This fan favorite steakhouse will be open on Thanksgiving. Praise be.</p>
    21/36

    Morton's Steakhouse

    This fan favorite steakhouse will be open on Thanksgiving. Praise be.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Get the coveted spicy chicken sandwich on Thanksgiving if you prefer a low-key meal.</p>
    22/36

    Popeyes

    Get the coveted spicy chicken sandwich on Thanksgiving if you prefer a low-key meal.

  • <p>Romano's has offered a Thanksgiving meal that you can order ahead of time, so keep an eye out this year. </p>
    23/36

    Romano's Macaroni Grill

    Romano's has offered a Thanksgiving meal that you can order ahead of time, so keep an eye out this year.

  • <p>Yuuup, RTs and their expansive salad bars will be open and serving their regular menus on the day of Thanksgiving.</p>
    24/36

    Ruby Tuesday

    Yuuup, RTs and their expansive salad bars will be open and serving their regular menus on the day of Thanksgiving.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Though they're known for their steaks, Ruth's Chris is offering a turkey dinner for dine-in or pickup. </p>
    25/36

    Ruth's Chris Steak House

    Though they're known for their steaks, Ruth's Chris is offering a turkey dinner for dine-in or pickup.

  • <p>Not all Sizzlers are open on Thanksgiving, but <a href="https://www.sizzler.com/images/uploads/hero/SIZ_Thanksgiving_ParticipatingStores_V4.pdf" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:a good chunk of them" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">a good chunk of them</a> are. The ones that will be are hosting "a perfect Thanksgiving feast" that day.</p>
    26/36

    Sizzler

    Not all Sizzlers are open on Thanksgiving, but a good chunk of them are. The ones that will be are hosting "a perfect Thanksgiving feast" that day.

  • <p>STK Steakhouse will have their fabulous beef offerings, but on Thanksgiving you can expect some sort of turkey dinner—in the past they've served a special with chestnut cornbread stuffing, green beans, old school gravy, and cranberry orange chutney. </p>
    27/36

    STK Steakhouse

    STK Steakhouse will have their fabulous beef offerings, but on Thanksgiving you can expect some sort of turkey dinner—in the past they've served a special with chestnut cornbread stuffing, green beans, old school gravy, and cranberry orange chutney.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Some Subways are open on Thanksgiving day so you can have a turkey sandwich for the holiday. Keep in mind many are independently owned so hours may vary based on location.</p>
    28/36

    Subway

    Some Subways are open on Thanksgiving day so you can have a turkey sandwich for the holiday. Keep in mind many are independently owned so hours may vary based on location.

  • <p>Skip the food prep and go to Sullivan's for a prix-fixe Thanksgiving dinner.</p>
    29/36

    Sullivan's Steakhouse

    Skip the food prep and go to Sullivan's for a prix-fixe Thanksgiving dinner.

  • <p>Get yourself a "3-Course Traditional Roast Turkey Feast" over at your local Ted Montana's this T-givs, fam.</p>
    30/36

    Ted's Montana Grill

    Get yourself a "3-Course Traditional Roast Turkey Feast" over at your local Ted Montana's this T-givs, fam.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Though TGIF's isn't serving a special Thanksgiving menu like some other places on this list, most of their locations will be open and ready to feed you to your heart's content.</p>
    31/36

    TGI Friday's

    Though TGIF's isn't serving a special Thanksgiving menu like some other places on this list, most of their locations will be open and ready to feed you to your heart's content.

  • <p><a href="https://www.thecapitalgrille.com/menu-listing/thanksgiving" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Capital Grille's Thanksgiving Day menu" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">The Capital Grille's Thanksgiving Day menu</a> is E-X-T-E-N-S-I-V-E. Go to town. It is Thanksgiving, after all.</p>
    32/36

    The Capital Grille

    The Capital Grille's Thanksgiving Day menu is E-X-T-E-N-S-I-V-E. Go to town. It is Thanksgiving, after all.

  • <p>Most Tony Roma's locations will be open, so you can opt for steak and ribs instead of turkey.</p>
    33/36

    Tony Roma's

    Most Tony Roma's locations will be open, so you can opt for steak and ribs instead of turkey.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Need some caffeine to fuel up for all the cooking? Starbucks is open. Praise be.</p>
    34/36

    Starbucks

    Need some caffeine to fuel up for all the cooking? Starbucks is open. Praise be.

  • <p>If there's one restaurant on this list you shouldn't be worried about being closed on Thanksgiving, let it be Waffle House. Every single location is open 24/7, every single day of the year. Yup!</p>
    35/36

    Waffle House

    If there's one restaurant on this list you shouldn't be worried about being closed on Thanksgiving, let it be Waffle House. Every single location is open 24/7, every single day of the year. Yup!

  • <p>White Castle is open on Thanksgiving, so go off on some sliders or chicken rings as a pre-dinner app.</p>
    36/36

    White Castle

    White Castle is open on Thanksgiving, so go off on some sliders or chicken rings as a pre-dinner app.

<p>Listen, we're not here to judge if you're planning to eat out before, after, or instead of a <a href="https://www.delish.com/holiday-recipes/thanksgiving/g3023/traditional-thanksgiving-menu/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:homemade Thanksgiving meal" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">homemade Thanksgiving meal</a>. In case you're flirting with any of those options, we've got you covered. You'll want to call ahead to your closest location—yes, for all of these places!—to be sure they're not closing early or holding altered hours, but for the most part, you should be good to go. Enjoy, and get ready for all of the epic Black Friday deals to come.</p>
<p>I will continue to repeat this, but you should call ahead to confirm your local Applebee's is open, as <em>most</em> will be. That said, all Applebee's locations will be open on Thanksgiving Eve and the plan is for some to be open the day of, so go ahead and enjoy your turkey there. </p>
<p>Might I suggest the <a href="https://www.bobevans.com/menu/dinner/slow-roasted-turkey-and-dressing" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:herb-rubbed turkey and dressing" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">herb-rubbed turkey and dressing</a> dinner option? It's got cranberry relish and gravy and all the sides you'd want.</p>
<p>Buca's putting an Italian twist on <a href="https://www.bucadibeppo.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/Thanksgiving-Catering-Sales-Flyer-2018.pdf" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:a Thanksgiving meal" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">a Thanksgiving meal</a> this year. Their Thanksgiving feast package features turkey, gravy, spicy Italian sausage, and garlicky mashed potatoes. </p>
<p>Not only will Boston Markets be open, but they'll be serving meals specifically for Thanksgiving. Enjoy!</p>
<p>Not only are most Chart Houses open on Thanksgiving, but they're planning to be busy. It's encouraged that you make a <a href="https://www.chart-house.com/featuring/thanksgiving/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:reservation" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">reservation</a> for that day. </p>
<p>Cracker Barrel famously has said that Thanksgiving is their busiest day of the entire year. Maybe you want to get in on the fun and order the <a href="https://www.crackerbarrel.com/menu/lunch-and-dinner/daily-specials/turkey-n-dressing-wls" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Thursday Turkey 'n' dressing" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Thursday Turkey 'n' dressing</a> entree?</p>
<p>Del Frisco's has an entire three-course traditional turkey dinner for Thanksgiving that ends with pumpkin cheesecake. You in or what?</p>
<p>Denny's closes for no man!!! And for nothing!!! Thanksgiving included, of course.</p>
<p>From 11 a.m. to 8 p.m, you can get a perfect steak from Fleming's on Turkey Day. </p>
<p>Not only are all Fogo de Chao locations open this year, but the restaurants will also have Thanksgiving-themed menu additions like turkey and cranberry relish.</p>
<p>Though GC encourages customers to call ahead for their local store's hours, they are amped and ready for you to come in on Thanksgiving for their extensive pay-by-weight holiday buffet. </p>
<p>In fact, all of Ovation Brand's restaurants (Old Country, Buffet, Ryan's, HomeTown, obviously, and Country Buffet) are all open on Thanksgiving Day. Hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and holiday menus will be served all day. </p>
<p>Have a blast! We're willing to bet there will be some football on here, too.</p>
<p>Craving some pumpkin spice pancakes on Thanksgiving morning? Or, you know, just any breakfast food ever? You know where to go.</p>
<p>Kona Grill is known for their delicious entrees and fancy cocktails, so it's a great option for celebrating the holiday. </p>
<p>Head to your local Legal Sea Foods if you feel like something <a href="https://www.legalseafoods.com/about-really-fresh-fish/events/thanksgiving-541" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:different" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">different</a> this Thanksgiving. Or, they'd argue, something true to Thanksgiving roots: "It’s said that the first Thanksgiving featured shellfish and fish. So join us for a traditional Thanksgiving."</p>
<p>Fill your holoday with Italian dishes because from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Maggiano's is offering catering, carryout, and dine-in options.</p>
<p>Get your pre-ordering game on! (And, you know, be sure to account for pre-heating time so as to not find yourself in a very frozen predicament on Thanksgiving Day.)</p>
<p>If you want to opt for delicious seafood on Turkey Day, head over to McCormick and Schmick's. For something classic, they've offered a full Thanksgiving dinner in the past.</p>
<p>This fan favorite steakhouse will be open on Thanksgiving. Praise be.</p>
<p>Get the coveted spicy chicken sandwich on Thanksgiving if you prefer a low-key meal.</p>
<p>Romano's has offered a Thanksgiving meal that you can order ahead of time, so keep an eye out this year. </p>
<p>Yuuup, RTs and their expansive salad bars will be open and serving their regular menus on the day of Thanksgiving.</p>
<p>Though they're known for their steaks, Ruth's Chris is offering a turkey dinner for dine-in or pickup. </p>
<p>Not all Sizzlers are open on Thanksgiving, but <a href="https://www.sizzler.com/images/uploads/hero/SIZ_Thanksgiving_ParticipatingStores_V4.pdf" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:a good chunk of them" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">a good chunk of them</a> are. The ones that will be are hosting "a perfect Thanksgiving feast" that day.</p>
<p>STK Steakhouse will have their fabulous beef offerings, but on Thanksgiving you can expect some sort of turkey dinner—in the past they've served a special with chestnut cornbread stuffing, green beans, old school gravy, and cranberry orange chutney. </p>
<p>Some Subways are open on Thanksgiving day so you can have a turkey sandwich for the holiday. Keep in mind many are independently owned so hours may vary based on location.</p>
<p>Skip the food prep and go to Sullivan's for a prix-fixe Thanksgiving dinner.</p>
<p>Get yourself a "3-Course Traditional Roast Turkey Feast" over at your local Ted Montana's this T-givs, fam.</p>
<p>Though TGIF's isn't serving a special Thanksgiving menu like some other places on this list, most of their locations will be open and ready to feed you to your heart's content.</p>
<p><a href="https://www.thecapitalgrille.com/menu-listing/thanksgiving" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Capital Grille's Thanksgiving Day menu" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">The Capital Grille's Thanksgiving Day menu</a> is E-X-T-E-N-S-I-V-E. Go to town. It is Thanksgiving, after all.</p>
<p>Most Tony Roma's locations will be open, so you can opt for steak and ribs instead of turkey.</p>
<p>Need some caffeine to fuel up for all the cooking? Starbucks is open. Praise be.</p>
<p>If there's one restaurant on this list you shouldn't be worried about being closed on Thanksgiving, let it be Waffle House. Every single location is open 24/7, every single day of the year. Yup!</p>
<p>White Castle is open on Thanksgiving, so go off on some sliders or chicken rings as a pre-dinner app.</p>

Still hungry? Enjoy.

From Redbook

Latest Stories

  • Jets hire Dave Lowry, father of Adam Lowry, as assistant coach

    There will be a father-son dynamic on an NHL bench this season. Just probably don’t expect the peewee-style preferential treatment.

  • Blackhawks tab Kendall Coyne Schofield as player development coach

    The Blackhawks have bolstered their staff with a star U.S. Olympian.

  • NBA players met with Pope Francis at the Vatican to discuss social justice issues

    The NBA's work on social justice has led to a meeting between Pope Francis and a delegation of NBA players.

  • Raptors reportedly sign DeAndre Bembry to 2-year contract

    The Toronto Raptors have added some depth with the signing of shooting guard DeAndre Bembry.

  • Why COVID-19 vaccine likely won't get fans back in NHL arenas anytime soon

    The development of two potential COVID-19 vaccines could be a major assist in the battle against the coronavirus, but they might not be a game changer when it comes to NHL fans being able to return to arenas in the near future. Dr. Susy Hota, medical director of infection prevention and control and infectious diseases specialist at the University Health Network in Toronto, said even if a vaccine becomes available early in the new year, it will take several months for enough of the population to be vaccinated. "In order for there to be some kind of a herd immunity effect from vaccination ... you still need about 85 per cent coverage in the population for it to really be helpful," said Hota, who also is an associate professor in the department of medicine at the University of Toronto. "I think we do have to mentally prepare ourselves, I'd say, for at least a year to try and roll out the vaccine and feel like you've got coverage to a point where it's more protective on a population level." Pharmaceutical companies Moderna, Pfizer and AstraZeneca have said their vaccine candidates are at least 90 per cent effective in preventing a COVID-19 infection. But until an adequate level of protection is reached, Hota believes gatherings like crowds attending sporting events should be restricted. "I think the goal would be to minimize and keep the sort of two-metre distancing as much as possible between people included in the stadium," she said. "So that does limit the overall capacity quite a bit." WATCH | NHL analyst Dave Poulin discusses NHL's next steps: NHL commissioner Gary Bettman has said the league hopes to return Jan. 1 and wants to play a full 82-game season with fans in arenas. League officials have also said they must be flexible in their planning and the format used to begin the season might change over time. According to Statista.com, an NHL team will lose nearly $1.5 million US in ticket sales and revenue generated from food and beverage for each home game played before empty seats. One return to play possibility for the NHL is dividing the league into four regional divisions, including one featuring the seven Canadian teams. The divisional teams could travel to a hub city for a series of games then return home. Another scenario could see a team like Vancouver fly east and play two or three games over a week in Montreal. Financial challenges loom David Legg, a professor of sports management at Mount Royal University in Calgary, said a vaccine that allows some fans into buildings won't cure the NHL's financial problems. Like other businesses trying to stay afloat during the pandemic, NHL teams hosting games will have to be creative in their ticket pricing and food services. "Every business is thinking that way," said Legg. "They're trying to think about ways to kind of engender loyalty to the brand, even though they might take a financial hit this year.  "From a long-game perspective, you want to ensure that fans enjoy themselves. Maybe they price food and beverages less than they normally would, knowing they're going to take a hit financially short term, but long term they are going to generate fan loyalty." Even with a vaccine, it's "a total crapshoot" how many fans will want to attend games, said Legg. "That's the great unknown," he said. "I would suspect the majority of the people will probably wait and just kind of see how it goes. And if it seems to them it's safe, they'll fall in line." Barriers to entry Hota said the restrictions on fans in buildings could extend into next fall. "That might be the earliest that we could get to some point of overall vaccination rates ...  that would be reassuring," she said. "I think the safest way to do it is to transition things slowly." Travel restrictions between Canada and the U.S. might extend into 2022, she said. Even travelling within Canada could be difficult. "Travel means you're crossing in jurisdictions where they may be at different stages of vaccination," said Hota. "It's taking into context their local transmission rates, the accessibility to vaccinations in that area." Another issue affecting the NHL is the hurdles the U.S. may face in vaccinating its population. "They're 10 times our size and they have a greater problem with COVID right now and a lot of complexities on rolling things out," said Hota.

  • Frank Gore doesn't want to go 0-16 in what could be his final season: 'I can’t go out like that'

    If this is Frank Gore's last season, he wants at least one win.

  • Report: Raptors sign Aron Baynes to 2-year, $14-million contract

    The Toronto Raptors added Aron Baynes to replace the departing Marc Gasol and Serge Ibaka.

  • Report: Raptors re-sign Chris Boucher to 2-year, $13.5M deal

    Raptors re-sign free agent center Chris Boucher to two-year, $13-million contract.

  • NFL Winners and Losers: A QB from the XFL might have ended Matt Patricia's time with Lions

    The Lions' season reached another low on Sunday, with Thanksgiving lurking.

  • Fantasy Football Week 12 Waiver Wire: Taysom Hill and other priority adds for the playoff push

    The fantasy playoffs are on the horizon, and we have a collection of pickups to help guide you to the end-game.

  • NFL Week 12: Early betting lines we like

    In a game of line movement and updates, the NFL betting market is a fluid one. Here are some early lines we will monitor throughout the week.

  • NFL draft winners and losers: Indiana's Michael Penix Jr. outplayed OSU's Justin Fields

    Fields' chances of overtaking Trevor Lawrence took a hit on Saturday.

  • Ravens close facility after 'multiple' positive COVID-19 tests

    The Ravens play the Steelers on Thursday, and now they have one fewer day to prepare to face the NFL's only undefeated team.

  • Get funky: Baker Mayfield has been dropping rap lyrics into postgame interviews

    The Browns quarterback is spitting game with a straight face.

  • Take 15% off NFL, NBA, WNBA and MLB novelty shirts during BreakingT's early access Black Friday sale

    Enter code BIG15 between Monday and Wednesday to take 15% off sitewide.

  • Myles Garrett ruled out for Week 12 vs. Jaguars while still on COVID-19 list

    Myles Garrett was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Friday.

  • 'It’s temporary insanity:' George Foreman talks comebacks ahead of Tyson-Jones Jr. exhibition

    Foreman told Yahoo Sports that Tyson will have it easier than he did for one specific reason.

  • He missed that? Neil deGrasse Tyson explains the difficulty in kicking on SportSciQ

    Ever wondered if the earth's rotation matters on a kick or if Tom Dempsey had an advantage when he kicked the 63-yarder?

  • Bet $1 on any team to win this Thursday and get $1 for every point scored on Thanksgiving*

    BetMGM is offering a special promo for Thanksgiving football.

  • NFL Week 11 betting roundup: Raiders covering vs. Chiefs caps horrendous Sunday for bettors

    The Chiefs rallied in the final minute to beat the Las Vegas Raiders, but it wasn't enough to cover the 7.5-point spread.