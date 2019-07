Remembering Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs

The Los Angeles Angels announced that its pitcher Tyler Skaggs died on Monday. Skaggs was 27.

Tyler Skaggs poses during photo day at the Angels' Spring Training facility in Tempe, AZ on Tuesday, February 21, 2017. (Photo by Kevin Sullivan/Digital First Media/Orange County Register via Getty Images) Tyler Skaggs #45 of the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim talks to Mike Butcher #23 during the game against the New York Mets at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on April 11, 2014 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Matt Brown/Angels Baseball LP/Getty Images) Tyler Skaggs #45 of the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim catches a baseball during the game against the Toronto Blue Jays on July 8, 2014 at Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Matt Brown/Angels Baseball LP/Getty Images) Scroll to continue with content Ad Pitcher Tyler Skaggs watches from the dugout during the Angels' Spring Training home-opener against the Milwaukee Brewers at Tempe Diablo Stadium in Tempe, AZ on Saturday, February 25, 2017. (Photo by Kevin Sullivan/Digital First Media/Orange County Register via Getty Images) Starting pitcher Tyler Skaggs #45 of the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim pitches during the fourth inning of the game against the Seattle Mariners at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on August 17, 2016 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Matt Brown/Angels Baseball LP/Getty Images) Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim (45) Tyler Skaggs on the field during player introductions before the start of the Angels home opener played against the Kansas City Royals at Angel Stadium of Anaheim. (Photo by John Cordes/Icon Sportswire/Corbis via Getty Images) Pitcher Tyler Skaggs (45) poses for a portrait during the Los Angeles Angels Photo Day on Feb. 22, 2018 at Tempe Diablo Stadium in Tempe, Ariz. (Photo by Ric Tapia/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Starter Tyler Skaggs #45 of the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim throws a pitch against the Washington Nationals in the second inning during a game at Nationals Park on August 15, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images) Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim Starting pitcher Tyler Skaggs (45) looks on during an exhibition MLB game between the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim and the Los Angeles Dodgers on March 27, 2018 at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Tyler Skaggs of the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim poses for a portrait at Tempe Diablo Stadium on February 21, 2017 in Tempe, Arizona. (Photo by Rob Tringali/Getty Images) Tyler Skaggs #45 of the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim walks to the dugout after the first inning of the game against the Minnesota Twins at Angel Stadium on May 11, 2018 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images) Pitcher Tyler Skaggs poses during the Angels' Photo Day at Spring Training in Tempe, AZ on Tuesday, February 21, 2017. (Photo by Kevin Sullivan/Digital First Media/Orange County Register via Getty Images) Tyler Skaggs #45 of the Los Angeles Angels throws in the first inning of a baseball game at Tropicana Field on June 13, 2019 in St. Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images) Starting pitcher Tyler Skaggs #45 of the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim reacts as he walks off the field after giving up four runs during the fifth inning against the Cleveland Indians at Progressive Field on August 12, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images) Tyler Skaggs #45 of the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim delivers a pitch against the Minnesota Twins during the game on June 9, 2018 at Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Angels defeated the Twins 2-1. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images) Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs (45) poses for a portrait during the Los Angeles Angels photo day on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019 at Tempe Diablo Stadium in Tempe, Ariz. (Photo by Ric Tapia/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Tyler Skaggs #45 of the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim reacts against the Seattle Mariners in the first inning during their game at T-Mobile Park on May 31, 2019 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images) Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim Starting pitcher Tyler Skaggs (45) [7660] in the 8th inning during a game between the Angels and Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on May 10, 2014 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Jason Kopinski/Icon SMI/Corbis via Getty Images) Starting pitcher Tyler Skaggs #45 of the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim pitches while warming up before the game against the Boston Red Sox at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on July 31, 2016 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Matt Brown/Angels Baseball LP/Getty Images)