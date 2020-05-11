Remembering Jerry Stiller's Hilarious Career and Full Life in Photos

The couple decided to collaborate, launching a comedy career that began in Chicago and took them on up to The Ed Sullivan Show. But by the early 1970s they parted ways professionally, with her moving into movies and TV and him eventually following.

"I love Anne, but if I had depended on her in my professional life," Stiller told PEOPLE in 1977, "I would have lost her as a wife." Added Meara, "I didn't know where the act ended and our marriage began."

The two went on to have one of Hollywood's longest-lasting marriages (Meara passed away on May 23, 2015), and two children, actors Amy and Ben.