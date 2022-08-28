Relive the Best Lil Nas X Looks, Including All of the Embellished Western Wear You Can Handle

  • <p>When “Old Town Road” <a href="https://www.elle.com/fashion/trend-reports/a29343507/yeehaw-little-nas-x-halloween-costume/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:went viral on TikTok" class="link ">went viral on TikTok</a> in December 2018, an unlikely star was born in then 20-year-old Lil Nas X. Arguably even more rare than breaking the record for most weeks spent in the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100? Making bedazzled <a href="https://www.elle.com/culture/music/a28833765/lil-nas-x-fashion-king/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:western wear look so chic" class="link ">western wear look so chic</a>. But, armored with a pair of Wranglers and a cowboy hat, he's managed to make every award show appearance and performance his own. </p><p>As the rapper and singer racked up Grammy and VMA nominations in the years since, his style has evolved beyond his cowboy-chic wardrobe, incorporating gender-bending style and high-fashion labels; but he's always remained unapologetically himself. Below, a look at his best yeehaw-ensembles (and more) so far.<br></p>
    When “Old Town Road” went viral on TikTok in December 2018, an unlikely star was born in then 20-year-old Lil Nas X. Arguably even more rare than breaking the record for most weeks spent in the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100? Making bedazzled western wear look so chic. But, armored with a pair of Wranglers and a cowboy hat, he's managed to make every award show appearance and performance his own.

    As the rapper and singer racked up Grammy and VMA nominations in the years since, his style has evolved beyond his cowboy-chic wardrobe, incorporating gender-bending style and high-fashion labels; but he's always remained unapologetically himself. Below, a look at his best yeehaw-ensembles (and more) so far.

  • <p>Arriving at <em>Variety'</em>s Hitmakers brunch at Soho House in West Hollywood in a tangerine look.</p>
    December 7, 2019

    Arriving at Variety's Hitmakers brunch at Soho House in West Hollywood in a tangerine look.

  • <p>Attending the <em>GQ</em> Men of the Year event in West Hollywood, wearing a bright blue leather suit paired with a mesh top.</p>
    December 5, 2019

    Attending the GQ Men of the Year event in West Hollywood, wearing a bright blue leather suit paired with a mesh top.

  • <p>Attending the American Music Awards in a lime green and zebra-printed suit by Christopher John Rogers.</p>
    November 24, 2019

    Attending the American Music Awards in a lime green and zebra-printed suit by Christopher John Rogers.

  • <p>Attending the CMA Awards in Nashville, wearing a monochromatic ensemble with silver fringe embellishments.</p>
    November 13, 2019

    Attending the CMA Awards in Nashville, wearing a monochromatic ensemble with silver fringe embellishments.

  • <p>Attending the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund event in NYC.</p>
    November 4, 2019

    Attending the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund event in NYC.

  • <p>Attending the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas.</p>
    September 20, 2019

    Attending the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas.

  • <p>Visiting the SiriusXM studios in New York City.</p>
    August 28, 2019

    Visiting the SiriusXM studios in New York City.

  • <p>Posing with his awards for Song of the Year for "Old Town Road" and Best Direction for the song's music video at the MTV VMAs.</p>
    August 26, 2019

    Posing with his awards for Song of the Year for "Old Town Road" and Best Direction for the song's music video at the MTV VMAs.

  • <p>Channeling his galactic side for a performance of "Panini" at the MTV VMAs.</p>
    August 26, 2019

    Channeling his galactic side for a performance of "Panini" at the MTV VMAs.

  • <p>In a sparkly Christian Cowan suit for the MTV VMAs red carpet.</p>
    August 26, 2019

    In a sparkly Christian Cowan suit for the MTV VMAs red carpet.

  • <p>Performing during Internet Live By BuzzFeed at Webster Hall in NYC.</p>
    July 25, 2019

    Performing during Internet Live By BuzzFeed at Webster Hall in NYC.

  • <p>Onstage at the Glastonbury Festival in the U.K., wearing a Miley Cyrus concert graphic.</p>
    June 30, 2019

    Onstage at the Glastonbury Festival in the U.K., wearing a Miley Cyrus concert graphic.

  • <p>Posing in another look at the BET Awards, this time wearing a powder blue suit with floral, animal print, and ruffle embellishments.</p>
    June 23, 2019

    Posing in another look at the BET Awards, this time wearing a powder blue suit with floral, animal print, and ruffle embellishments.

  • <p>Walking the BET Awards in red carpet and a yellow and black leather ensemble.</p>
    June 23, 2019

    Walking the BET Awards in red carpet and a yellow and black leather ensemble.

  • <p>Visiting the Spotify House during CMA Fest in Nashville.</p>
    June 6, 2019

    Visiting the Spotify House during CMA Fest in Nashville.

  • <p>Hyping the crows during his performance at City Hall Plaza ahead of the Boston Bruins and St. Louis Blues Stanley Cup Final.</p>
    May 27, 2019

    Hyping the crows during his performance at City Hall Plaza ahead of the Boston Bruins and St. Louis Blues Stanley Cup Final.

  • <p>Arriving for his performance at City Hall Plaza before the Boston Bruins and St. Louis Blues Stanley Cup Final.</p>
    May 27, 2019

    Arriving for his performance at City Hall Plaza before the Boston Bruins and St. Louis Blues Stanley Cup Final.

  • <p>Onstage in a leather ensemble for the Boston Calling Music Festival.</p>
    May 25, 2019

    Onstage in a leather ensemble for the Boston Calling Music Festival.

  • <p>Attending the Fashion Nova x Cardi B Collection launch party in Los Angeles. </p>
    May 8, 2019

    Attending the Fashion Nova x Cardi B Collection launch party in Los Angeles.

  • <p>Performing during JMBLYA at Fair Park in Dallas.</p>
    May 3, 2019

    Performing during JMBLYA at Fair Park in Dallas.

  • <p>Stopping by Music Choice in NYC, wearing a beige tracksuit.</p>
    May 1, 2019

    Stopping by Music Choice in NYC, wearing a beige tracksuit.

  • <p>Performing onstage during the 2019 Stagecoach Festival.</p>
    April 28, 2019

    Performing onstage during the 2019 Stagecoach Festival.

