Relax on the Porch with These Top-Rated Rocking Chairs

Relax on the Porch with These Top-Rated Rocking ChairsPour a glass of lemonade and rock the day away. 🍋From Country LivingRelax on the Porch with These Top-Rated Rocking ChairsWe're always looking for ways to make our outdoor spaces more comfortable and inviting. Sure, there are plenty of ways to keep busy in our own backyards, from tending our garden and weeding the flowerbeds to firing up the grill or even setting up an outdoor movie theater for the kids. But once all of that work is done, you're ready to relax, and you'll be looking for a comfortable place to take a load off. When you're considering your options for your porch and patio decorating ideas, you're sure to think about Adironack chairs, old-school lawn chairs, and even porch swings. And there's a place for all of those cozy outdoor seating options. But when we imagine of a lazy summer afternoon, whiling away the day with a gold of ice-cold lemonade, there's nothing better than the comfort of a rocking chair. We found the 17 best patio rocking chairs for 2020, from classics like the one your grandma had on her porch to more modern styles that will have the neighbors asking, "Where'd you find that?" We even found some under $100 options that won't bust your budget, so you might as well buy a pair!1) Best Shaker-Style Rocking ChairPOLYWOOD®wayfair.com$239.00Shop NowAvailable in 7 neutral color ways, this classic rocking chair will make your front porch very happy. 2) Best Classic Rocking ChairKnollwoodwalmart.com$96.38Shop NowThis affordable wood option has timeless appeal.Scroll to continue with contentAd3) Best Adirondack Rocking Chairtrex outdoor furnituretrexfurniture.com$389.00Shop NowAdirondack styles are perfect for houses on the coast. 4) Best Budget Rocking ChairIKEAikea.com$89.00Shop NowA price so low you can afford to fill your back deck with them. 5) Best Wicker Rocking Chairserenaandlily.com$698.00Shop NowLow maintenance wicker adds to this rocker's appeal. Simply hose it down twice a year to keep it looking fresh. 6) Best Colorful Rocking ChairPOLYWOODamazon.com$207.65Shop NowThis classic silhouette comes in 13 different colors, from neutrals like Sand to bolder choices like Aruba (shown). We'll take two in Tangerine!7) Best Woven Rocking Chairllbean.com$369.00Shop NowMade in the USA and tough as nails, this rocker will withstand any weather the four seasons throw at it. 8) Best Log Rocking ChairUSA-Madeplowhearth.com$249.95Shop NowThrow a couple of these around a fire pit and call it a day. These white cedar rocking chairs are environmentally friendly and made in the USA. 9) Best Rope & Metal Rocking ChairAnthropologieanthropologie.com$598.00Shop NowComfortable even without cushions.10) Best Foldable Rocking Chairplowhearth.com$149.95Shop NowThe perfect choice for those with not a lot of outdoor space. These fold up when not in use, so you can enjoy your balcony in multiple ways.11) Best Rattan Rocking ChairSika Design2modern.com$1070.00Shop NowModeled after the classic Monet design, this rocker will fit right in with your other rattan furniture. 12) Best Rope Rocking ChairBelham Livingwalmart.com$269.99Shop NowRope and wood make this rocker look as if it is for the indoors, but it can stand up to the elements as well. 13) Best Camping Rocking Chairllbean.com$129.00Shop NowDon't rough it without a rocker! This one is light enough that it won't burden you during your hike to your campsite. 14) Best Modern Rocking ChairFermob2modern.com$583.00Shop NowFermob's modern Mounceau Rocking Chair is available 23 different colorways. 15) Best Plastic Rocking ChairHomeroomandboard.com$549.00Shop NowWho knew plastic could look this good? There's even a bottle opener tucked beneath the arm rest, so you can keep rocking even when you need another cold one. 16) Best Luxury Rocking Chairpotterybarn.com$665.00Shop NowA durable steel frame is a match made in heaven with pl17) Best Teak Rocking Chairgrandinroad.com$599.00Shop NowTeak is known to be long lasting and it gets a beautiful, silver patina after standing the test of time.