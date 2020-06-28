Relax on the Porch with These Top-Rated Rocking Chairs

We're always looking for ways to make our outdoor spaces more comfortable and inviting. Sure, there are plenty of ways to keep busy in our own backyards, from tending our garden and weeding the flowerbeds to firing up the grill or even setting up an outdoor movie theater for the kids. But once all of that work is done, you're ready to relax, and you'll be looking for a comfortable place to take a load off. When you're considering your options for your porch and patio decorating ideas, you're sure to think about Adironack chairs, old-school lawn chairs, and even porch swings. And there's a place for all of those cozy outdoor seating options. But when we imagine of a lazy summer afternoon, whiling away the day with a gold of ice-cold lemonade, there's nothing better than the comfort of a rocking chair.

We found the 17 best patio rocking chairs for 2020, from classics like the one your grandma had on her porch to more modern styles that will have the neighbors asking, "Where'd you find that?" We even found some under $100 options that won't bust your budget, so you might as well buy a pair!