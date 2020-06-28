Relax on the Porch with These Top-Rated Rocking Chairs

<p>We're always looking for ways to make our outdoor spaces more comfortable and inviting. Sure, there are plenty of ways to keep busy in our own backyards, from tending our garden and weeding the flowerbeds to firing up the grill or even setting up an <a href="//www.countryliving.com/entertaining/a32945750/outdoor-movie-theater/" data-ylk="slk:outdoor movie theater" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">outdoor movie theater</a> for the kids. But once all of that work is done, you're ready to relax, and you'll be looking for a comfortable place to take a load off. When you're considering your options for your <a href="//www.countryliving.com/gardening/garden-ideas/g1336/porch-and-patio-decorating-ideas/" data-ylk="slk:porch and patio decorating ideas" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">porch and patio decorating ideas</a>, you're sure to think about <a href="//www.countryliving.com/home-design/decorating-ideas/g28335824/best-adirondack-chair/" data-ylk="slk:Adironack chairs" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Adironack chairs</a>, old-school <a href="//www.countryliving.com/shopping/g32700041/best-lawn-chairs/" data-ylk="slk:lawn chairs" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">lawn chairs</a>, and even <a href="//www.countryliving.com/home-design/decorating-ideas/g32815195/best-porch-swings/" data-ylk="slk:porch swings" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">porch swings</a>. And there's a place for all of those cozy outdoor seating options. But when we imagine of a lazy summer afternoon, whiling away the day with a gold of ice-cold lemonade, there's nothing better than the comfort of a rocking chair. </p><p>We found the 17 best patio rocking chairs for 2020, from classics like the one your grandma had on her porch to more modern styles that will have the neighbors asking, "Where'd you find that?" We even found some under $100 options that won't bust your budget, so you might as well buy a pair!</p>
<p><strong>POLYWOOD\u00ae</strong></p><p>wayfair.com</p><p><strong>$239.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.wayfair.com%2Foutdoor%2Fpdp%2Fpolywood-shaker-rocking-chair-ocgv1323.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fgifts%2Fg32937533%2Foutdoor-rocking-chairs%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Available in 7 neutral color ways, this classic rocking chair will make your front porch very happy. </p>
<p><strong>Knollwood</strong></p><p>walmart.com</p><p><strong>$96.38</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2F49810924&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fgifts%2Fg32937533%2Foutdoor-rocking-chairs%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>This affordable wood option has timeless appeal.</p>
<p><strong>trex outdoor furniture</strong></p><p>trexfurniture.com</p><p><strong>$389.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.trexfurniture.com/cape-cod-adirondack-rocking-chair.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Adirondack styles are perfect for houses on the coast. </p>
<p><strong>IKEA</strong></p><p>ikea.com</p><p><strong>$89.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ikea.com%2Fus%2Fen%2Fp%2Fgubboen-rocking-chair-in-outdoor-white-00469035%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fgifts%2Fg32937533%2Foutdoor-rocking-chairs%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>A price so low you can afford to fill your back deck with them. </p>
<p>serenaandlily.com</p><p><strong>$698.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.serenaandlily.com%2Fcatalina-rocker%2Fm12873.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fgifts%2Fg32937533%2Foutdoor-rocking-chairs%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Low maintenance wicker adds to this rocker's appeal. Simply hose it down twice a year to keep it looking fresh. </p>
<p><strong>POLYWOOD</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$207.65</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B004UMD2O0?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.32937533%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>This classic silhouette comes in 13 different colors, from neutrals like Sand to bolder choices like Aruba (shown). We'll take two in Tangerine!</p>
<p>llbean.com</p><p><strong>$369.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.llbean.com%2Fllb%2Fshop%2F515464%3ForiginalProduct%3D67851%26productId%3D1149503%26attrValue_0%3DGreen%26pla1%3D0%26mr%253AtrackingCode%3D8FDA9902-BFE7-E511-80ED-00505694403D%26mr%253AreferralID%3DNA%26mr%253Adevice%3Dc%26mr%253AadType%3Dplaonline%26qs%3D3125232%26gclid%3DCjwKCAjwrcH3BRApEiwAxjdPTZl0mFWERzfBUW2UCJ8pUD0VOFNZ972kG-a-_F2V7LV_L1b1bdnKQxoCTjIQAvD_BwE%26gclsrc%3Daw.ds%26SN3%3DFindabilityProd06_Search%26SS3%3DA&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fgifts%2Fg32937533%2Foutdoor-rocking-chairs%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Made in the USA and tough as nails, this rocker will withstand any weather the four seasons throw at it. </p>
<p><strong>USA-Made</strong></p><p>plowhearth.com</p><p><strong>$249.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.plowhearth.com%2Fp%2F1646617&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fgifts%2Fg32937533%2Foutdoor-rocking-chairs%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Throw a couple of these around a fire pit and call it a day. These white cedar rocking chairs are environmentally friendly and made in the USA. </p>
<p><strong>Anthropologie</strong></p><p>anthropologie.com</p><p><strong>$598.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.anthropologie.com%2Fshop%2Fmalaga-rocking-chair&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fgifts%2Fg32937533%2Foutdoor-rocking-chairs%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Comfortable even without cushions.</p>
<p>plowhearth.com</p><p><strong>$149.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.plowhearth.com%2Fp%2F1582364&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fgifts%2Fg32937533%2Foutdoor-rocking-chairs%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>The perfect choice for those with not a lot of outdoor space. These fold up when not in use, so you can enjoy your balcony in multiple ways.</p>
<p><strong>Sika Design</strong></p><p>2modern.com</p><p><strong>$1070.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.2modern.com%2Fproducts%2Fmonet-exterior-rocking-chair&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fgifts%2Fg32937533%2Foutdoor-rocking-chairs%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Modeled after the classic Monet design, this rocker will fit right in with your other rattan furniture. </p>
<p><strong>Belham Living</strong></p><p>walmart.com</p><p><strong>$269.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2F627580350&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fgifts%2Fg32937533%2Foutdoor-rocking-chairs%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Rope and wood make this rocker look as if it is for the indoors, but it can stand up to the elements as well. </p>
<p>llbean.com</p><p><strong>$129.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.llbean.com%2Fllb%2Fshop%2F80878&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fgifts%2Fg32937533%2Foutdoor-rocking-chairs%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Don't rough it without a rocker! This one is light enough that it won't burden you during your hike to your campsite. </p>
<p><strong>Fermob</strong></p><p>2modern.com</p><p><strong>$583.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.2modern.com%2Fproducts%2Fmonceau-rocking-chair&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fgifts%2Fg32937533%2Foutdoor-rocking-chairs%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Fermob's modern Mounceau Rocking Chair is available 23 different colorways. </p>
<p><strong>Home</strong></p><p>roomandboard.com</p><p><strong>$549.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.roomandboard.com/catalog/outdoor/chairs-and-chaises/emmet-rocker/439653" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Who knew plastic could look this good? There's even a bottle opener tucked beneath the arm rest, so you can keep rocking even when you need another cold one. </p>
<p>potterybarn.com</p><p><strong>$665.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.potterybarn.com%2Fproducts%2Findio-metal-rocking-chair-slate%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fgifts%2Fg32937533%2Foutdoor-rocking-chairs%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>A durable steel frame is a match made in heaven with pl</p>
<p>grandinroad.com</p><p><strong>$599.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.grandinroad.com/teak-nantucket-rocking-chair/1085431" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Teak is known to be long lasting and it gets a beautiful, silver patina after standing the test of time. </p>
