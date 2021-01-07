These Relationship Tips Can Help You Keep the Spark No Matter How Long You've Been Together

  • <p>Maintaining any relationship is hard. Maintaining a romantic relationship with anyone can test your limitations in ways you never knew were possible. But is it true that the older we get, the easier these relationships become? Or is it, the older we get the easier we become bored of these relationships and try to find the eject button as quickly as possible. While no definite answer for that question is available, we sourced the best expert-proven methods for maintaining your lovely relationship alive after 10, 20, and 30 years. While not every relationship is perfect, there should always be an attempt to keep it going strong if the love is still there. </p>
    These Relationship Tips Can Help You Keep the Spark No Matter How Long You've Been Together

    Maintaining any relationship is hard. Maintaining a romantic relationship with anyone can test your limitations in ways you never knew were possible. But is it true that the older we get, the easier these relationships become? Or is it, the older we get the easier we become bored of these relationships and try to find the eject button as quickly as possible. While no definite answer for that question is available, we sourced the best expert-proven methods for maintaining your lovely relationship alive after 10, 20, and 30 years. While not every relationship is perfect, there should always be an attempt to keep it going strong if the love is still there.

  • <p>During the first ten years of any relationship, things are in a constant flux. Things like professional challenges, relocations and other ever-changing variables cloud over your partner and yourself. It's essential that you maintain a cheerleader attitude during these moments. "Remember, though, that people individually grow at their own pace. Sometimes, your growth spurts will be out of sync with your partner's. That’s fine. Be patient, nurturing, and supportive. Eventually, your process will bear fruit, and both of you will benefit." says <a href="http://www.abigailbrenner.com" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Abigail Brenner M.D." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Abigail Brenner M.D.</a>, a psychiatrist and author of <a href="https://www.psychologytoday.com/us/blog/in-flux" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:In Flux" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>In Flux</em> </a>(embracing transitions and change). </p>
    Year 10 - Be a Cheerleader

    During the first ten years of any relationship, things are in a constant flux. Things like professional challenges, relocations and other ever-changing variables cloud over your partner and yourself. It's essential that you maintain a cheerleader attitude during these moments. "Remember, though, that people individually grow at their own pace. Sometimes, your growth spurts will be out of sync with your partner's. That’s fine. Be patient, nurturing, and supportive. Eventually, your process will bear fruit, and both of you will benefit." says Abigail Brenner M.D., a psychiatrist and author of In Flux (embracing transitions and change).

  • <p>As we grow older with someone, we sometimes forget certain manners and boundaries that maintain the building blocks of our core relationship. It's important to keep these blocks or respectable boundaries in place to show our partner (married or not) that we still hold them high. "This relationship behavior requirement may seem as obvious to many, but too-often it's simply assumed to be present when it may not be. People in long-term relationships are likely to begin taking their partners for granted and forget how important it is to practice the consideration they would automatically give to strangers." says <a href="https://www.heroiclove.com/?s=10019" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Randi Gunther Ph.D." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Randi Gunther Ph.D.</a></p><p>"Couples in new relationships typically go out of their way to be kind, caring, empathic, and supportive. Love blossoms in that environment. Unfortunately, as relationships mature, many people forget that truth and allow those behaviors to diminish. " Gunther adds. </p>
    Year 10 - Have Decency

    As we grow older with someone, we sometimes forget certain manners and boundaries that maintain the building blocks of our core relationship. It's important to keep these blocks or respectable boundaries in place to show our partner (married or not) that we still hold them high. "This relationship behavior requirement may seem as obvious to many, but too-often it's simply assumed to be present when it may not be. People in long-term relationships are likely to begin taking their partners for granted and forget how important it is to practice the consideration they would automatically give to strangers." says Randi Gunther Ph.D.

    "Couples in new relationships typically go out of their way to be kind, caring, empathic, and supportive. Love blossoms in that environment. Unfortunately, as relationships mature, many people forget that truth and allow those behaviors to diminish. " Gunther adds.

  • <p>This is a tricky one because of multiple variables that could happen, but when couples have been together for awhile, they tend to merge their health goals (or lack thereof) with their partners. While this initial goal is admirable, it can lead to self-destructive tendencies in both parties. "Great relationship partners do not expect their mates to tolerate self-destruction or the unwillingness to change those behaviors. Partners who start to take responsibility for the other’s self-harm or neglect may think they are helping. But it is one thing to be a caring and supportive partner, and another to try to enforce dietary restrictions, exercise, medications, or addictive behaviors. Especially if those responses are ineffective." mentions Gunther. </p>
    Year 10 - Maintain Your Own Health

    This is a tricky one because of multiple variables that could happen, but when couples have been together for awhile, they tend to merge their health goals (or lack thereof) with their partners. While this initial goal is admirable, it can lead to self-destructive tendencies in both parties. "Great relationship partners do not expect their mates to tolerate self-destruction or the unwillingness to change those behaviors. Partners who start to take responsibility for the other’s self-harm or neglect may think they are helping. But it is one thing to be a caring and supportive partner, and another to try to enforce dietary restrictions, exercise, medications, or addictive behaviors. Especially if those responses are ineffective." mentions Gunther.

  • <p>"Over time, it’s inevitable that life falls into a pattern of routine and 'same old, same old'. It’s easy to fall into behaviors that are reliable, steady, and boring as well. So it’s important to change it up from time to time to alter our thinking, provide a new perspective, and create interest and excitement. It may be a now-and-then occurrence, such as going on vacation or taking a course or workshop together. It may be cooking some meals with each other or reading a book and discussing it. Change is the natural way of life, and initiating it on your own may breathe new life into the existing situation," says Brenner. </p>
    Year 20 - Change the Routine

    "Over time, it’s inevitable that life falls into a pattern of routine and 'same old, same old'. It’s easy to fall into behaviors that are reliable, steady, and boring as well. So it’s important to change it up from time to time to alter our thinking, provide a new perspective, and create interest and excitement. It may be a now-and-then occurrence, such as going on vacation or taking a course or workshop together. It may be cooking some meals with each other or reading a book and discussing it. Change is the natural way of life, and initiating it on your own may breathe new life into the existing situation," says Brenner.

  • <p>Intimacy is probably one of the first things to go once you've lost that spark with someone. That's why it's important to view it as a goal that you're constantly trying to achieve. This means, try doing something different every day. It can range from what you make for dinner to taking the long way home from work. Creating some spice in your life doesn't require a grand gesture. It just needs a small nudge in a different direction.</p><p>"View life as an adventure. You may not be able to do everything you personally want to do, especially once you enter into an intimate relationship. But certainly, you should be able to continue to explore yourself and your own personal horizons within the context of an open, honest, and loving relationship. True intimacy allows you to continually rediscover yourself, while as a couple you discover life together in the fullest possible way," adds Brenner.</p>
    Year 20 - View Intimacy as a (Re)discoverable Adventure

    Intimacy is probably one of the first things to go once you've lost that spark with someone. That's why it's important to view it as a goal that you're constantly trying to achieve. This means, try doing something different every day. It can range from what you make for dinner to taking the long way home from work. Creating some spice in your life doesn't require a grand gesture. It just needs a small nudge in a different direction.

    "View life as an adventure. You may not be able to do everything you personally want to do, especially once you enter into an intimate relationship. But certainly, you should be able to continue to explore yourself and your own personal horizons within the context of an open, honest, and loving relationship. True intimacy allows you to continually rediscover yourself, while as a couple you discover life together in the fullest possible way," adds Brenner.

  • <p>This is one that is probably the most obvious on the list. Dating is essential in all relationships and can help break the routine we're all susceptible to. Limitations can occur especially when children or other responsibilities are factors, but there are no rules on what a date is. It can be a fancy dinner downtown or a walk in the park just holding hands. </p><p>"Dates aren’t exclusively for young lovers; they can be magic for couples who have been together for a while. Leaving the home provides a change of scenery and enlivens things for both partners. But staying home for a date can be fun, too; you can dine by candlelight, for example. Consider making dates a regular feature of your relationship. They don’t have to be limited to a few hours on an occasional evening; they can last an entire day, weekend, or longer." says <a href="https://bloomwork.com" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Linda Bloom, LCSW, and Charlie Bloom, M.S.W." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Linda Bloom, LCSW, and Charlie Bloom, M.S.W. </a>Both authors and experts in the field of relationships. </p>
    Year 20 - Date, Date, Date

    This is one that is probably the most obvious on the list. Dating is essential in all relationships and can help break the routine we're all susceptible to. Limitations can occur especially when children or other responsibilities are factors, but there are no rules on what a date is. It can be a fancy dinner downtown or a walk in the park just holding hands.

    "Dates aren’t exclusively for young lovers; they can be magic for couples who have been together for a while. Leaving the home provides a change of scenery and enlivens things for both partners. But staying home for a date can be fun, too; you can dine by candlelight, for example. Consider making dates a regular feature of your relationship. They don’t have to be limited to a few hours on an occasional evening; they can last an entire day, weekend, or longer." says Linda Bloom, LCSW, and Charlie Bloom, M.S.W. Both authors and experts in the field of relationships.

  • <p>"Obviously this can be sexual, but it doesn’t have to be. Kissing your partner hello, smiling and making eye contact, holding hands...anything that engages any and all of your senses and lets your partner know that you’re fully present for them signals that you’re "here" with them. Go to bed together and certainly never go to bed angry — settle your differences before you go to sleep," says Brenner. </p><p>Another hard reality for some long-term couples is the loss of intimacy and (if chosen) sexual activities. Maintaining this level of sensuality lets your partner know they still have the right stuff, which can lead to a higher level of confidence and general happiness. </p>
    Year 30 - Touch Each Other

    "Obviously this can be sexual, but it doesn’t have to be. Kissing your partner hello, smiling and making eye contact, holding hands...anything that engages any and all of your senses and lets your partner know that you’re fully present for them signals that you’re "here" with them. Go to bed together and certainly never go to bed angry — settle your differences before you go to sleep," says Brenner.

    Another hard reality for some long-term couples is the loss of intimacy and (if chosen) sexual activities. Maintaining this level of sensuality lets your partner know they still have the right stuff, which can lead to a higher level of confidence and general happiness.

  • <p>Brenner adds "It’s so important to make the time to have ongoing conversations about what is happening within the relationship. Are you both still as committed as you once were to accomplish certain goals together? Have other issues/problems/interests diverted your attention away from a certain commitment you once had? Have your commitments for the relationship changed over time? These conversations help you to see if you are on the same page with each other, and if you are not, help you to get back on track or shift your focus away from one commitment to another that is currently more important to you as individuals and as a couple." </p>
    Year 30 - Renew Your Interest

    Brenner adds "It’s so important to make the time to have ongoing conversations about what is happening within the relationship. Are you both still as committed as you once were to accomplish certain goals together? Have other issues/problems/interests diverted your attention away from a certain commitment you once had? Have your commitments for the relationship changed over time? These conversations help you to see if you are on the same page with each other, and if you are not, help you to get back on track or shift your focus away from one commitment to another that is currently more important to you as individuals and as a couple."

  • <p>For some odd reason there's a connotation going around that older couples don't have sex. This is completely untrue and sometimes these stereotypes can have negative effects on real-life couples.</p><p>"When I teach the human sexuality course to college undergraduates, I let them know that not only is there sex after college, but that they can enjoy sexuality in their 60's, 70's, and 80's. Erotic sexuality is all about playfulness, creativity, mystery, unpredictability, and a sense of individual and couple vitality. 'Hot sex' is not a stand-alone phenomenon. If sexual vitality is to outlast the initial romantic love/passionate sex/idealized phase (which typically lasts 6 months and not more than 2 years), you need to integrate intimacy, pleasuring, and eroticism. Each couple develop their unique erotic style (sexually one size never fits all...this is especially true of eroticism). The key to eroticism is freedom and choice, including openness to taking emotional and sexual risks with your intimate partner," says <a href="https://ssw.umich.edu/faculty/profiles/ce/52937-barry-w-mccarthy" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Barry W McCarthy Ph.D." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Barry W McCarthy Ph.D.</a> a Psychology Professor at American University and certified sex and couples therapist.<br></p>
    Year 30 - Don't shy away from sex

    For some odd reason there's a connotation going around that older couples don't have sex. This is completely untrue and sometimes these stereotypes can have negative effects on real-life couples.

    "When I teach the human sexuality course to college undergraduates, I let them know that not only is there sex after college, but that they can enjoy sexuality in their 60's, 70's, and 80's. Erotic sexuality is all about playfulness, creativity, mystery, unpredictability, and a sense of individual and couple vitality. 'Hot sex' is not a stand-alone phenomenon. If sexual vitality is to outlast the initial romantic love/passionate sex/idealized phase (which typically lasts 6 months and not more than 2 years), you need to integrate intimacy, pleasuring, and eroticism. Each couple develop their unique erotic style (sexually one size never fits all...this is especially true of eroticism). The key to eroticism is freedom and choice, including openness to taking emotional and sexual risks with your intimate partner," says Barry W McCarthy Ph.D. a Psychology Professor at American University and certified sex and couples therapist.

  • <p>Just because you're a certain age doesn't mean you can't love or find new love. There are no limits to what your partner and you are capable of. <br></p><p>"To be successful in a relationship, you can't be afraid to be yourself and share yourself. Real love requires honesty—about who you are, what you believe, how you feel, and what you want. Total commitment to reality and honesty supports the integrity of a relationship. You must be open and willing to share, listen, and understand. A happy relationship and a full life require the intention to learn about your partner and yourself and to continue to grow." says <a href="https://abrandtherapy.com" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Andrea Brandt, Ph.D," class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Andrea Brandt, Ph.D,</a> a marriage and family therapist in Santa Monica. <br></p>
    Year 30 - Love the Limitless

    Just because you're a certain age doesn't mean you can't love or find new love. There are no limits to what your partner and you are capable of.

    "To be successful in a relationship, you can't be afraid to be yourself and share yourself. Real love requires honesty—about who you are, what you believe, how you feel, and what you want. Total commitment to reality and honesty supports the integrity of a relationship. You must be open and willing to share, listen, and understand. A happy relationship and a full life require the intention to learn about your partner and yourself and to continue to grow." says Andrea Brandt, Ph.D, a marriage and family therapist in Santa Monica.

