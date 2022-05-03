Red Carpet Royalty! See All of the Best Crowns, Tiaras and Headpieces at the 2022 Met Gala

    Red Carpet Royalty! See All of the Best Crowns, Tiaras and Headpieces at the 2022 Met Gala

  • <p>The Queen of the Met Gala herself, is it any surprise that Anna Wintour <a href="https://people.com/style/met-gala-2022-anna-wintour-ditches-signature-sunglasses-tiara/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:ditched her signature sunglasses for a tiara" class="link ">ditched her signature sunglasses for a tiara</a>?</p>
    Anna Wintour

    The Queen of the Met Gala herself, is it any surprise that Anna Wintour ditched her signature sunglasses for a tiara?

  • <p>Co-chair Lively's look was an <a href="https://people.com/style/met-gala-2022-blake-live-ryan-reynolds-red-carpet-outfit-photos/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:homage to New York City architecture" class="link ">homage to New York City architecture</a>, and she topped it all off with a crown! </p>
    Blake Lively

    Co-chair Lively's look was an homage to New York City architecture, and she topped it all off with a crown!

  • <p>Parker captured the glamour of the era with a sky-high, feathered and floral fascinator by Philip Treacy. </p>
    Sarah Jessica Parker

    Parker captured the glamour of the era with a sky-high, feathered and floral fascinator by Philip Treacy.

  • <p>Chamberlain — who bleached her hair for the 2022 Met Gala — drew attention to her new locks with a tiara. </p>
    Emma Chamberlain

    Chamberlain — who bleached her hair for the 2022 Met Gala — drew attention to her new locks with a tiara.

  • <p>Dorfman took the "Gilded Age" dress code very seriously, wearing a crown from the era as an accessory. </p> <p>"The jewelry is actually from the times, so this crown is almost 200 years old, which is pretty sensational," she <a href="https://people.com/style/met-gala-2022-tommy-dorfman-sports-200-year-old-tiara-earrings/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:told PEOPLE on the red carpet." class="link ">told PEOPLE on the red carpet.</a> </p> <p>She also wore a Fred Leighton green paste hair comb and gold and diamond hoop earrings, all from the 19th century.</p>
    Tommy Dorfman

    Dorfman took the "Gilded Age" dress code very seriously, wearing a crown from the era as an accessory.

    "The jewelry is actually from the times, so this crown is almost 200 years old, which is pretty sensational," she told PEOPLE on the red carpet.

    She also wore a Fred Leighton green paste hair comb and gold and diamond hoop earrings, all from the 19th century.

  • <p>Monaé sparkled from head to toe in Nikos Koulis. </p>
    Janelle Monáe

    Monaé sparkled from head to toe in Nikos Koulis.

  • <p>The Indigenous model, activist and land protector looked stunning in accessories by Antelope Women Designs.</p>
    Quannah Chasinghorse

    The Indigenous model, activist and land protector looked stunning in accessories by Antelope Women Designs.

  • <p>Anthony wore a stunning sequined fascinator (which featured red roses) during her hosting duties for <em>VOGUE</em>'s red carpet. </p>
    LaLa Anthony

    Anthony wore a stunning sequined fascinator (which featured red roses) during her hosting duties for VOGUE's red carpet.

  • <p>Odom Jr. wore a black round hat on the Met Gala red carpet. </p>
    Leslie Odom Jr.

    Odom Jr. wore a black round hat on the Met Gala red carpet.

  • <p>Keys' gown was the epitome of glitz and glam, so it is no surprise that the singer added some extra sparkle to her braid, too. </p>
    Alicia Keys

    Keys' gown was the epitome of glitz and glam, so it is no surprise that the singer added some extra sparkle to her braid, too.

  • <p>Harlow wore a halo headband to match her Met Gala look. </p>
    Winnie Harlow

    Harlow wore a halo headband to match her Met Gala look.

  • <p>Model Lee's sheer ensemble included a fitted hood. </p>
    Precious Lee

    Model Lee's sheer ensemble included a fitted hood.

  • <p>Danes complemented her Met Gala look with a black, sequined birdcage veil. </p>
    Claire Danes

    Danes complemented her Met Gala look with a black, sequined birdcage veil.

  • <p>Taylor's headpiece gave us major fairy vibes. </p>
    Teyana Taylor

    Taylor's headpiece gave us major fairy vibes.

  • <p>Harbour and wife Lily Allen attended the 2022 Met Gala together, with the <em>Stranger Things </em>star wearing a black top hat for the occasion. </p>
    David Harbour

    Harbour and wife Lily Allen attended the 2022 Met Gala together, with the Stranger Things star wearing a black top hat for the occasion.

  • <p>The Academy Award-winning actress sparkled in a red ensemble, topping off her look with a matching sequined turban. </p>
    Jessica Chastain

    The Academy Award-winning actress sparkled in a red ensemble, topping off her look with a matching sequined turban.

  • <p>Erivo was a vision in white at the 2022 Met Gala. </p>
    Cynthia Erivo

    Erivo was a vision in white at the 2022 Met Gala.

  • <p>Hats off (or on) to SZA, who wore a black, ultra-wide brimmed hat on the 2022 Met Gala red carpet. </p>
    SZA

    Hats off (or on) to SZA, who wore a black, ultra-wide brimmed hat on the 2022 Met Gala red carpet.

  • <p>Rodrigo flitted about the red carpet with some help from her winged accessories: the Grammy Award-winner wore purple butterflies in her hair. </p>
    Olivia Rodrigo

    Rodrigo flitted about the red carpet with some help from her winged accessories: the Grammy Award-winner wore purple butterflies in her hair.

  • <p>Jenner channeled bridal style in her white ensemble, complete with a backwards white baseball cap-turned-veil. </p>
    Kylie Jenner

    Jenner channeled bridal style in her white ensemble, complete with a backwards white baseball cap-turned-veil.

  • <p>Ciara accented her look with a jeweled hairpiece down the center of her part. </p>
    Ciara

    Ciara accented her look with a jeweled hairpiece down the center of her part.

Andrea Wurzburger

Blake Lively, Tommy Dorfman and more stars who channeled the evening's theme of Gilded Glamour with tiaras, hats and headpieces

