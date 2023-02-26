All the Red-Carpet Looks from the 54th NAACP Image Awards
All the Red-Carpet Looks from the 54th NAACP Image AwardsAaron J. Thornton - Getty Images
Serena WilliamsFrazer Harrison - Getty Images
ZendayaGilbert Flores - Getty Images
Viola DavisAaron J. Thornton - Getty Images
Yara ShahidiAaron J. Thornton - Getty Images
Gabrielle UnionAaron J. Thornton - Getty Images
Quinta BrunsonFrazer Harrison - Getty Images
Kerry WashingtonFrazer Harrison - Getty Images
Shannon ThorntonAaron J. Thornton - Getty Images
Angela BassettGilbert Flores - Getty Images
Janelle MonáeAaron J. Thornton - Getty Images
Janelle JamesFrazer Harrison - Getty Images
Marsai MartinFrazer Harrison - Getty Images
Tracee Ellis RossGilbert Flores - Getty Images
Dwyane WadeArnold Turner - Getty Images
Sheryl Lee RalphGilbert Flores - Getty Images
Stephanie SilvaFrazer Harrison - Getty Images
Alexis FloydFrazer Harrison - Getty Images
Dominique ThorneAaron J. Thornton - Getty Images