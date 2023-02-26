All the Red-Carpet Looks from the 54th NAACP Image Awards

  • <p>The 54th annual NAACP Image Awards brought out the biggest stars of Black culture last night, as the ceremony hosted by Queen Latifah honored the past year in entertainment. <em>Black Panther: Wakanda Forever</em> and <em>Abbott Elementary</em> were the standouts among award winners, as Angela Bassett did the thing, taking home Entertainer of the Year. <br><br>The red carpet did not disappoint, with several style stars—including Zendaya (in her first appearance of awards season), Serena Williams, Gabrielle Union, Tracee Ellis Ross, and more—bringing their finest couture looks. Ahead, see the most glamorous ensembles of the night.</p>
    All the Red-Carpet Looks from the 54th NAACP Image Awards

    Aaron J. Thornton - Getty Images
  • <p>In custom <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/celebrity/latest/a43074613/serena-williams-2023-naacp-awards-look-brandon-blackwood/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Brandon Blackwood" class="link ">Brandon Blackwood</a>.</p>
    Serena Williams

    In custom Brandon Blackwood.

    Frazer Harrison - Getty Images
  • <p>In <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/celebrity/latest/a43077323/zendaya-red-carpet-look-2023-naacp-image-awards/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Atelier Versace spring-summer 2002 Couture" class="link ">Atelier Versace spring-summer 2002 Couture</a> and Bulgari jewelry</p>
    Zendaya

    In Atelier Versace spring-summer 2002 Couture and Bulgari jewelry

    Gilbert Flores - Getty Images
  • <p>In custom Dior with DeBeers jewelry and a Rodo clutch.</p>
    Viola Davis

    In custom Dior with DeBeers jewelry and a Rodo clutch.

    Aaron J. Thornton - Getty Images
  • <p>In Giambattista Valli spring-summer 2017 Couture and Cartier jewelry.</p>
    Yara Shahidi

    In Giambattista Valli spring-summer 2017 Couture and Cartier jewelry.

    Aaron J. Thornton - Getty Images
  • <p>In Atelier Versace fall-winter 1998 Couture.</p>
    Gabrielle Union

    In Atelier Versace fall-winter 1998 Couture.

    Aaron J. Thornton - Getty Images
  • <p>In Dundas with Jared Lehr jewelry.</p>
    Quinta Brunson

    In Dundas with Jared Lehr jewelry.

    Frazer Harrison - Getty Images
  • <p>In Fendi.</p>
    Kerry Washington

    In Fendi.

    Frazer Harrison - Getty Images
  • <p>In Tony Ward fall-winter 2022 Couture.</p>
    Shannon Thornton

    In Tony Ward fall-winter 2022 Couture.

    Aaron J. Thornton - Getty Images
  • <p>In Greta Constantine.</p>
    Angela Bassett

    In Greta Constantine.

    Gilbert Flores - Getty Images
  • <p>In custom Cong Tri.</p>
    Janelle Monáe

    In custom Cong Tri.

    Aaron J. Thornton - Getty Images
  • <p>In Christian Siriano pre-fall 2023.</p>
    Janelle James

    In Christian Siriano pre-fall 2023.

    Frazer Harrison - Getty Images
    Marsai Martin

    Frazer Harrison - Getty Images
  • <p>In Brandon Maxwell fall-winter 2023 Ready-to-Wear.</p>
    Tracee Ellis Ross

    In Brandon Maxwell fall-winter 2023 Ready-to-Wear.

    Gilbert Flores - Getty Images
  • <p>In Versace.</p>
    Dwyane Wade

    In Versace.

    Arnold Turner - Getty Images
  • <p>In Pistis Ghana.</p>
    Sheryl Lee Ralph

    In Pistis Ghana.

    Gilbert Flores - Getty Images
  • <p>In Jason Wu Collection Ready-to-Wear.</p>
    Stephanie Silva

    In Jason Wu Collection Ready-to-Wear.

    Frazer Harrison - Getty Images
  • <p>In Albina Dyla.</p>
    Alexis Floyd

    In Albina Dyla.

    Frazer Harrison - Getty Images
    Dominique Thorne

    Aaron J. Thornton - Getty Images
