All the Red-Carpet Looks from the 2023 Oscars Afterparty

  • <p>The 95th annual Academy Awards has seen its fair share of <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/celebrity/red-carpet-dresses/g43231616/red-carpet-pictures-oscars-2023/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:glamorous ensembles;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">glamorous ensembles</a>, but celebrities aren't done showing off their red-carpet style just yet. </p><p>Following the prestigious ceremony, which took place tonight at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, stars made their way to <em>Vanity Fair</em>'s annual post-Oscars party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, where they continued the festivities with a host of exciting new wardrobe changes—plus the arrival of even more celebs who didn't attend the awards show.</p><p>Ahead, see all of the looks so far from the after party, and continue to watch this space for updates. </p>
    1/15

    Daniele Venturelli - Getty Images
  • 2/15

    Olivia Wilde

    Daniele Venturelli - Getty Images
  • 3/15

    Jennifer Coolidge

    Doug Peters - PA Images - Getty Images
  • 4/15

    Miranda Kerr

    Stefanie Keenan/VF23 - Getty Images
  • 5/15

    Chrissy Teigen and John Legend

    John Shearer - Getty Images
  • 6/15

    Jessica Alba

    Leon Bennett - Getty Images
  • 7/15

    Sarah Paulson

    Stefanie Keenan/VF23 - Getty Images
  • 8/15

    Danielle Deadwyler

    Daniele Venturelli - Getty Images
  • 9/15

    Caroline Daur

    Leon Bennett - Getty Images
  • 10/15

    Naomi Watts

    Leon Bennett - Getty Images
  • 11/15

    Sofía Vergara

    Leon Bennett - Getty Images
  • 12/15

    Kyra Sedgwick

    Leon Bennett - Getty Images
  • 13/15

    Donald Glover

    John Shearer - Getty Images
  • 14/15

    Julia Garner and Mark Foster

    Stefanie Keenan/VF23 - Getty Images
  • 15/15

    Dwayne Wade and Gabrielle Union

    Stefanie Keenan/VF23 - Getty Images
