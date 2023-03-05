All the Red-Carpet Looks from the 2023 Independent Spirit Awards

  • <p>The Film Independent Spirit Awards returned to Santa Monica, California, yesterday, as Hollywood's biggest stars made their way to the afternoon ceremony to honor the year's top indie films, including Oscar frontrunners <em>Everything Everywhere All At Once</em> and <em>Tár</em>. For the beachfront affair, the stars turned to more laid-back and fun looks, walking the ceremony's blue carpet in cool suits, bright colors, and fun silhouettes. See all of the glamorous ensembles ahead.<br></p>
    All the Red-Carpet Looks from the 2023 Independent Spirit Awards

    The Film Independent Spirit Awards returned to Santa Monica, California, yesterday, as Hollywood's biggest stars made their way to the afternoon ceremony to honor the year's top indie films, including Oscar frontrunners Everything Everywhere All At Once and Tár. For the beachfront affair, the stars turned to more laid-back and fun looks, walking the ceremony's blue carpet in cool suits, bright colors, and fun silhouettes. See all of the glamorous ensembles ahead.

  In Loewe.
    Cate Blanchett

    In Loewe.

  • <p>In Gucci.</p>
    Michelle Yeoh

    In Gucci.

  • <p>In Loewe.</p>
    Taylor Russell

    In Loewe.

  • <p>In Gucci.</p>
    Gabrielle Union

    In Gucci.

    Quinta Brunson

  • <p>In John Galliano fall-winter 1998 ready-to-wear.</p>
    Mia Goth

    In John Galliano fall-winter 1998 ready-to-wear.

  • <p>In Elie Saab Haute Couture and Anita Ko jewelry.</p>
    Jodie Turner-Smith

    In Elie Saab Haute Couture and Anita Ko jewelry.

  • <p>In Andrew Kwon with Irene Neurwith jewelry, a Tyler Ellis bag, and Alexandre Birman shoes.</p>
    Regina Hall

    In Andrew Kwon with Irene Neurwith jewelry, a Tyler Ellis bag, and Alexandre Birman shoes.

  • <p>In Saint Laurent and Mejuri jewelry.</p>
    Aubrey Plaza

    In Saint Laurent and Mejuri jewelry.

  • <p>In Khoon Hoi and Delfina Delettrez jewelry.</p>
    Stephanie Tsu

    In Khoon Hoi and Delfina Delettrez jewelry.

  • <p>In Givenchy spring-summer 1997.</p>
    Rooney Mara

    In Givenchy spring-summer 1997.

  • <p>In Dior resort 2023.</p>
    Monica Barbaro

    In Dior resort 2023.

  • <p>In Tony Ward Couture fall-winter 2022.</p>
    Sheryl Lee Ralph

    In Tony Ward Couture fall-winter 2022.

  • <p>In Chanel spring-summer 2023 Ready-To-Wear.</p>
    Danielle Deadwyler

    In Chanel spring-summer 2023 Ready-To-Wear.

  • <p>In Thom Browne. </p>
    Jenny Slate

    In Thom Browne.

  • <p>In Carolina Herrera pre-fall 2023.</p>
    Claire Foy

    In Carolina Herrera pre-fall 2023.

  • <p>In Acne Studios fall-winter 2023 Ready-To-Wear.</p>
    Taylour Paige

    In Acne Studios fall-winter 2023 Ready-To-Wear.

  • <p>In Oscar de la Renta spring-summer 2023 Ready-To-Wear and Clean Origin earrings.</p>
    Ayo Edebiri

    In Oscar de la Renta spring-summer 2023 Ready-To-Wear and Clean Origin earrings.

  • <p>In vintage Jean Paul Gaultier and Anita Ko jewelry.</p>
    Simona Tabasco

    In vintage Jean Paul Gaultier and Anita Ko jewelry.

  • <p>In Rodarte fall/winter 2022 Ready-To-Wear.</p>
    Rebeca Huntt

    In Rodarte fall/winter 2022 Ready-To-Wear.

