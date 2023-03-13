From the Red Carpet to Center Stage: Rihanna's Night at the 2023 Oscars

  • <p>The Fenty Beauty mogul, whose song "Lift Me Up" was nominated for Best Original Song, paired the look with brown and yellow diamond and emerald earrings by Moussaieff High Jewellery, along with an orange-brown diamond ring and dark brown dress ring also from the jeweler.</p>
    1/10

    Look Back at It

    The Fenty Beauty mogul, whose song "Lift Me Up" was nominated for Best Original Song, paired the look with brown and yellow diamond and emerald earrings by Moussaieff High Jewellery, along with an orange-brown diamond ring and dark brown dress ring also from the jeweler.

  • <p>After many of the night's nominees had already made their way down the carpet at the Dolby Theatre in L.A., 2023 Oscar nominee <a href="https://people.com/tag/rihanna/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Rihanna;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Rihanna</a> showed up in style in <a href="https://people.com/parents/oscars-2023-pregnant-rihanna-sheer-all-black-gown-red-carpet/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:a peekaboo sheer black Alaïa dress,;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">a peekaboo sheer black Alaïa dress,</a> showcasing her <a href="https://people.com/parents/super-bowl-2023-rihanna-reveals-shes-pregnant-with-second-baby-during-super-bowl-halftime-show/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:growing baby bump;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">growing baby bump</a>. </p>
    2/10

    Mama's Night Out

    After many of the night's nominees had already made their way down the carpet at the Dolby Theatre in L.A., 2023 Oscar nominee Rihanna showed up in style in a peekaboo sheer black Alaïa dress, showcasing her growing baby bump.

  • <p>The singer, who revealed <a href="https://people.com/parents/super-bowl-2023-rihanna-reveals-shes-pregnant-with-second-baby-during-super-bowl-halftime-show/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:she was expecting baby No. 2 during her Super Bowl Halftime Show;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">she was expecting baby No. 2 during her Super Bowl Halftime Show</a> in February, posed effortlessly for the cameras while cradling her belly. </p>
    3/10

    Strike a Pose

    The singer, who revealed she was expecting baby No. 2 during her Super Bowl Halftime Show in February, posed effortlessly for the cameras while cradling her belly.

  • <p>For her glam, Rihanna's look was courtesy of her own Fenty Beauty line, including the Fenty Icon Semi-Matte Refillable Lipstick in the shade "Grill Mast'r" for her deep red lip.</p>
    4/10

    Up Close and Personal

    For her glam, Rihanna's look was courtesy of her own Fenty Beauty line, including the Fenty Icon Semi-Matte Refillable Lipstick in the shade "Grill Mast'r" for her deep red lip.

  • <p>While walking down the carpet, the singer appeared ready for the night ahead as she threw her hands up in celebration and flashed a smile. </p>
    5/10

    A Night to Celebrate

    While walking down the carpet, the singer appeared ready for the night ahead as she threw her hands up in celebration and flashed a smile.

  • <p>Before joining the other nominees inside, Rihanna made a quick selfie stop with fellow mama <a href="https://people.com/tag/ashley-graham/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Ashley Graham;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Ashley Graham</a>, who helped host ABC's <em>Countdown to Oscars 95.</em></p>
    6/10

    Sweet Selfie

    Before joining the other nominees inside, Rihanna made a quick selfie stop with fellow mama Ashley Graham, who helped host ABC's Countdown to Oscars 95.

  • <p>After an outfit change, Rihanna <a href="https://people.com/parents/oscars-2023-pregnant-rihanna-baby-bump-lift-me-up-performance/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:took the stage;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">took the stage</a> to sing her Oscar-nominated song from <em>Black Panther: Wakanda Foreve</em>r.</p>
    7/10

    It's Showtime

    After an outfit change, Rihanna took the stage to sing her Oscar-nominated song from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

  • <p>To complement her dazzling outfit, RiRi wore multiple pieces of jewelry provided by De Beers. </p>
    8/10

    A Song for Wakanda

    To complement her dazzling outfit, RiRi wore multiple pieces of jewelry provided by De Beers.

  • <p>The diamonds, the glam, the leather gloves, the emotion — it was truly a moment! </p>
    9/10

    Golden Hour

    The diamonds, the glam, the leather gloves, the emotion — it was truly a moment!

  • <p>Though the song ultimately lost to "Naatu Naatu" from the movie <em>RRR, </em>Rihanna's performance was a highlight of the night. (Her partner <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CptvL9RDEi0/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:A$AP Rocky agreed;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">A$AP Rocky agreed</a>!)</p>
    10/10

    Shine Bright Like a Diamond

    Though the song ultimately lost to "Naatu Naatu" from the movie RRR, Rihanna's performance was a highlight of the night. (Her partner A$AP Rocky agreed!)

<p>The Fenty Beauty mogul, whose song "Lift Me Up" was nominated for Best Original Song, paired the look with brown and yellow diamond and emerald earrings by Moussaieff High Jewellery, along with an orange-brown diamond ring and dark brown dress ring also from the jeweler.</p>
<p>After many of the night's nominees had already made their way down the carpet at the Dolby Theatre in L.A., 2023 Oscar nominee <a href="https://people.com/tag/rihanna/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Rihanna;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Rihanna</a> showed up in style in <a href="https://people.com/parents/oscars-2023-pregnant-rihanna-sheer-all-black-gown-red-carpet/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:a peekaboo sheer black Alaïa dress,;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">a peekaboo sheer black Alaïa dress,</a> showcasing her <a href="https://people.com/parents/super-bowl-2023-rihanna-reveals-shes-pregnant-with-second-baby-during-super-bowl-halftime-show/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:growing baby bump;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">growing baby bump</a>. </p>
<p>The singer, who revealed <a href="https://people.com/parents/super-bowl-2023-rihanna-reveals-shes-pregnant-with-second-baby-during-super-bowl-halftime-show/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:she was expecting baby No. 2 during her Super Bowl Halftime Show;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">she was expecting baby No. 2 during her Super Bowl Halftime Show</a> in February, posed effortlessly for the cameras while cradling her belly. </p>
<p>For her glam, Rihanna's look was courtesy of her own Fenty Beauty line, including the Fenty Icon Semi-Matte Refillable Lipstick in the shade "Grill Mast'r" for her deep red lip.</p>
<p>While walking down the carpet, the singer appeared ready for the night ahead as she threw her hands up in celebration and flashed a smile. </p>
<p>Before joining the other nominees inside, Rihanna made a quick selfie stop with fellow mama <a href="https://people.com/tag/ashley-graham/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Ashley Graham;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Ashley Graham</a>, who helped host ABC's <em>Countdown to Oscars 95.</em></p>
<p>After an outfit change, Rihanna <a href="https://people.com/parents/oscars-2023-pregnant-rihanna-baby-bump-lift-me-up-performance/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:took the stage;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">took the stage</a> to sing her Oscar-nominated song from <em>Black Panther: Wakanda Foreve</em>r.</p>
<p>To complement her dazzling outfit, RiRi wore multiple pieces of jewelry provided by De Beers. </p>
<p>The diamonds, the glam, the leather gloves, the emotion — it was truly a moment! </p>
<p>Though the song ultimately lost to "Naatu Naatu" from the movie <em>RRR, </em>Rihanna's performance was a highlight of the night. (Her partner <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CptvL9RDEi0/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:A$AP Rocky agreed;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">A$AP Rocky agreed</a>!)</p>
Alexandra Schonfeld

Rihanna wowed on the carpet in a semi-sheer gown showcasing her growing baby bump before changing into a dazzling ensemble to take the stage to sing her Oscar-nominated song, "Lift Me Up"

Latest Stories