A Recap of Where Each "Downton Abbey" Character Left Off

  • 1/9

    A Recap of Where Each "Downton Abbey" Character Left Off

  • <p>Robert and Cora are still happily married in the first "Downton Abbey" movie, enjoying time with their children and grandchildren. They spend most of the movie dealing with two new challenges: an impending visit from the king and queen and a plot by Robert's mother to convince a distant cousin to leave her fortune to Robert. The royal visit goes smoothly, family harmony is eventually restored, and the movie leaves us with Robert and Cora joyfully dancing at a royal ball.</p>
    2/9

    What Happens to Robert and Cora in the First "Downton Abbey" Movie?

    Everett Collection
  • <p>As one might expect, Violet is on a mission once again in the "Downton Abbey" movie. This time, she's out to convince a cousin, Lady Maud Bagshaw, to leave her vast inheritance to Robert. At first, Violet is offended that Maud intends to leave her inheritance to her maid, Lucy. She softens when she learns that Lucy is actually Maud's secret daughter (then, in true Violet fashion, schemes to get Lucy and Tom together). At the end, however, she has some sober news that she only confides to Mary: she has received a terminal diagnosis, implied to be cancer, and she may not have much longer to live.</p>
    3/9

    What Happens to Violet in the First "Downton Abbey" Movie?

    Everett Collection / PBS/Courtesy Everett Collection
  • <p>For most of the first "Downton Abbey" movie, Mary works with the rest of her family to get Downton ready for the royal visit. Her biggest contribution there is recruiting Carson to come out of retirement to manage the big event, doubting that Thomas can handle overseeing it on his own. Her other major concern is whether her husband, Henry, will make it back in time for the grand royal ball. He does, much to her delight, and they're last seen dancing the night away.</p>
    4/9

    What Happens to Mary in the First "Downton Abbey" Movie?

    Everett Collection / Jaap Buitendijk
  • <p>When we pick up with Edith in the first "Downton Abbey" movie, she is settling into her role as Marchioness of Hexham and has returned, along with husband Bertie and daughter Marigold, to lend support for the royal visit. Edith also faces a dilemma: she has just found out she's pregnant, but Bertie has just been given a position of honor accompanying the Prince of Wales on a long international tour. Bertie struggles to get out of his obligations once he learns of her pregnancy, but eventually, Cora and the queen intervene, getting Bertie released with no hard feelings.</p>
    5/9

    What Happens to Edith in the First "Downton Abbey" Movie?

    Everett Collection / Jaap Buitendijk
  • <p>Tom struggles more than the rest of the family with the prospect of a royal visit - after all, he still is an Irish republican more than a monarchist. That winds up making a huge difference when a would-be assassin scopes out the town to try to kill the king and incorrectly assumes Tom would be an ally. Instead, Tom (with a quick assist from Mary) stops the assassination attempt. Later, he comforts a crying stranger and encourages her to give her marriage another try; he eventually finds out that this was the king's daughter, Princess Mary. These two actions, when brought to the king's attention, earn Tom a brief audience with the king, who expresses his gratitude. Tom also finds love again, years after Sybil's death, and falls for Lucy, Maud's maid and heiress. The movie ends with Tom and Lucy dancing on the terrace and sharing a kiss.</p>
    6/9

    What Happens to Tom in the First "Downton Abbey" Movie?

    Everett Collection
  • <p>Anna and Bates don't have much of a storyline of their own in the movie, but they're instrumental in the "below stairs" part of the plot. When the royal household try to take over Downton in anticipation of the royal visit, the Downton staff fight back. Anna and Bates, along with the others, scheme to ensure that they, not the royal servants, will be the ones running the show, and they succeed in the end.</p>
    7/9

    What Happens to Anna and Bates in the First "Downton Abbey" Movie?

    Everett Collection
  • <p>Thomas, now the butler at Downton Abbey, goes through a few ups and downs throughout the first movie. He's faced with a crisis of confidence when Carson is brought back to lead the preparations for the royal visit. He also is introduced to gay nightlife, only to get arrested in a police raid. Fortunately, things aren't all bad for him. He befriends Ellis, a valet to the king, who convinces the police to let him go and who helps the Downton staff with their schemes. Their friendship turns out to be a little more than that, too, as they share a kiss before Ellis leaves and they promise to keep in touch.</p>
    8/9

    What Happens to Thomas in the First "Downton Abbey" Movie?

    Everett Collection
  • <p>Although Carson has gone into retirement and settled into a quiet life with Mrs. Hughes, he can't help saying yes when Mary asks him to help with the royal visit. At first, he's not entirely on board with the staff's plot to sideline the royal household. After one snub too many, however, he generally approves of the situation. Mrs. Hughes, likewise, is frustrated by the royal staff and pitches in. When the royal visit is over, they head back home - leaving through the front door at Downton, just for kicks.</p>
    9/9

    What Happens to Mr. Carson and Mrs. Hughes in the First "Downton Abbey" Movie?

    Everett Collection / Focus Features/Courtesy Everett Collection
Amanda Prahl

"Downton Abbey: A New Era" brings us even more drama in the lives of our favorite "Downton Abbey" characters, and we couldn't be more excited. It's been three years since we last saw the Crawley family and their staff, so it's entirely possible that you might not remember every single thing that happens in the first movie. That's where we come in. We're taking a look back at the first "Downton Abbey" movie, with a character-by-character breakdown of all the most important plot points and where we left off, from new romances to devastating news and everything in between. Be sure to take a look through this gallery before you head out to see the new movie!

