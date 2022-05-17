A Recap of Where Each "Downton Abbey" Character Left Off

"Downton Abbey: A New Era" brings us even more drama in the lives of our favorite "Downton Abbey" characters, and we couldn't be more excited. It's been three years since we last saw the Crawley family and their staff, so it's entirely possible that you might not remember every single thing that happens in the first movie. That's where we come in. We're taking a look back at the first "Downton Abbey" movie, with a character-by-character breakdown of all the most important plot points and where we left off, from new romances to devastating news and everything in between. Be sure to take a look through this gallery before you head out to see the new movie!