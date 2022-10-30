Rebel Wilson Channels Her Inner Barbie Girl, Plus Paris Hilton, Vanessa Hudgens and More

  • <p>Rebel Wilson attends the Casamigos Halloween Party Returns in Beverly Hills on Oct. 28.</p>
    1/78

    Barbie Girl

    Rebel Wilson attends the Casamigos Halloween Party Returns in Beverly Hills on Oct. 28.

  • <p>Paris Hilton attends the Casamigos Halloween Party Returns in Beverly Hills on Oct. 28.</p>
    2/78

    Comic Girl

    Paris Hilton attends the Casamigos Halloween Party Returns in Beverly Hills on Oct. 28.

  • <p>Jason Isbell, Brittney Spencer, honoree Sheryl Crow, Brandi Carlile and Jess Wolfe attend the 2022 Austin City Limits Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at ACL Live on Oct. 27 in Austin, Texas.</p>
    3/78

    Country Music's Best

    Jason Isbell, Brittney Spencer, honoree Sheryl Crow, Brandi Carlile and Jess Wolfe attend the 2022 Austin City Limits Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at ACL Live on Oct. 27 in Austin, Texas.

  • <p>Vanessa Hudgens attends the Annual <em>Thriller</em> Night Halloween Party, hosted by Prince Michael Jackson, at the Jackson family home on Oct. 28 in Encino, California.</p>
    4/78

    Birds of a Feather

    Vanessa Hudgens attends the Annual Thriller Night Halloween Party, hosted by Prince Michael Jackson, at the Jackson family home on Oct. 28 in Encino, California.

  • <p>Michael McElhatton, Nathanael Saleh, Carice van Houten, Colette Dalal Tchantcho, Nicholas Denton, Alice Englert, Paloma Faith and Kosar Ali attend the STARZ <em>Dangerous Liaisons</em> world premiere at Cipriani Wall Street on Oct. 26 in New York City.</p>
    5/78

    Group Shot

    Michael McElhatton, Nathanael Saleh, Carice van Houten, Colette Dalal Tchantcho, Nicholas Denton, Alice Englert, Paloma Faith and Kosar Ali attend the STARZ Dangerous Liaisons world premiere at Cipriani Wall Street on Oct. 26 in New York City.

  • <p>Rita Ora leaves a London gym in style on Oct. 28.</p>
    6/78

    Ab Fab

    Rita Ora leaves a London gym in style on Oct. 28.

  • <p>Derek Blasberg and Karlie Kloss don their finest for the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art's Grit to Glamour Gala in Bentonville, Arkansas, on Oct. 26. </p>
    7/78

    Hot Dates

    Derek Blasberg and Karlie Kloss don their finest for the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art's Grit to Glamour Gala in Bentonville, Arkansas, on Oct. 26.

  • <p>Another day, another runway for Bella Hadid, who showcases a look during Qatar Creates in Doha on Oct. 28. </p>
    8/78

    Global Girl

    Another day, another runway for Bella Hadid, who showcases a look during Qatar Creates in Doha on Oct. 28.

  • <p>Millie Bobby Brown debuts a new 'do outside <em>Good Morning America</em> in N.Y.C. on Oct. 28.</p>
    9/78

    She Bangs

    Millie Bobby Brown debuts a new 'do outside Good Morning America in N.Y.C. on Oct. 28.

  • <p>Emma Corrin leaves NBC Studios in New York City on Oct. 28.</p>
    10/78

    Studio City

    Emma Corrin leaves NBC Studios in New York City on Oct. 28.

  • <p>Jake Bongiovi and <a href="https://people.com/tag/millie-bobby-brown/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Millie Bobby Brown" class="link ">Millie Bobby Brown</a> make <a href="https://people.com/style/millie-bobby-brown-dazzles-with-boyfriend-jake-bongiovi-at-enola-holmes-2-premiere/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:their red carpet couples' debut" class="link ">their red carpet couples' debut</a> at the premiere of Netflix's <em>Enola Holmes 2 </em>on Oct. 27 in N.Y.C. </p>
    11/78

    Carpet Cuties

    Jake Bongiovi and Millie Bobby Brown make their red carpet couples' debut at the premiere of Netflix's Enola Holmes 2 on Oct. 27 in N.Y.C.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/mariah-carey/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Mariah Carey" class="link ">Mariah Carey</a> brings twins <a href="https://people.com/parents/all-about-mariah-carey-nick-cannon-twins/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Monroe and Moroccan" class="link ">Monroe and Moroccan</a> to the premiere of Netflix's <em>Enola Holmes 2 </em>on Oct. 27 in N.Y.C. </p>
    12/78

    Mariah's Minis

    Mariah Carey brings twins Monroe and Moroccan to the premiere of Netflix's Enola Holmes 2 on Oct. 27 in N.Y.C.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/henry-cavill/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Henry Cavill" class="link ">Henry Cavill</a> and Natalie Viscuso hit a red carpet <a href="https://people.com/movies/henry-cavill-girlfriend-natalie-viscuso-make-red-carptet-debut-enola-holmes-2-premiere/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:for the first time as a couple" class="link ">for the first time as a couple</a> at the premiere of Netflix's <em>Enola Holmes 2 </em>on Oct. 27 in N.Y.C. </p>
    13/78

    Fancy Free

    Henry Cavill and Natalie Viscuso hit a red carpet for the first time as a couple at the premiere of Netflix's Enola Holmes 2 on Oct. 27 in N.Y.C.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/john-legend/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:John Legend" class="link ">John Legend</a> and <a href="https://people.com/tag/billy-porter/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Billy Porter" class="link ">Billy Porter</a> pose at the MFEI Spirit of Life event Honoring Monte and Avery Lipman on Oct. 27 in L.A.</p>
    14/78

    Heads Together

    John Legend and Billy Porter pose at the MFEI Spirit of Life event Honoring Monte and Avery Lipman on Oct. 27 in L.A.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/nick-jonas/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Nick Jonas," class="link ">Nick Jonas,</a> <a href="https://people.com/tag/joe-jonas/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Joe Jonas" class="link ">Joe Jonas</a> and <a href="https://people.com/tag/kevin-jonas/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Kevin Jonas" class="link ">Kevin Jonas</a> of the <a href="https://people.com/tag/jonas-brothers/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Jonas Brothers" class="link ">Jonas Brothers</a> perform onstage during the MFEI Spirit of Life event Honoring Monte and Avery Lipman on Oct. 27 in L.A.</p>
    15/78

    Triple Threat

    Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas of the Jonas Brothers perform onstage during the MFEI Spirit of Life event Honoring Monte and Avery Lipman on Oct. 27 in L.A.

  • <p>Guests <a href="https://people.com/tag/bono/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Bono" class="link ">Bono</a>, <a href="https://people.com/tag/taylor-swift/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Taylor Swift" class="link ">Taylor Swift</a> and <a href="https://people.com/tag/eddie-redmayne/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Eddie Redmayne" class="link ">Eddie Redmayne</a> have some fun on <em>The Graham Norton Show </em>in London on Oct. 27.</p>
    16/78

    To the Point

    Guests Bono, Taylor Swift and Eddie Redmayne have some fun on The Graham Norton Show in London on Oct. 27.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/kerry-washington/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Kerry Washington" class="link ">Kerry Washington</a> is power suit perfection on Oct. 27 in N.Y.C. </p>
    17/78

    Getting Down to Business

    Kerry Washington is power suit perfection on Oct. 27 in N.Y.C.

  • <p>Honoree <a href="https://people.com/movies/all-about-jonathan-majors/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Jonathan Majors" class="link ">Jonathan Majors</a> speaks during his Spotlight Award presentation on day six of the 25th SCAD Savannah Film Festival in Georgia on Oct. 27.</p>
    18/78

    Spotlight On

    Honoree Jonathan Majors speaks during his Spotlight Award presentation on day six of the 25th SCAD Savannah Film Festival in Georgia on Oct. 27.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/olivia-wilde/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Olivia Wilde" class="link ">Olivia Wilde</a> sits down <a href="https://people.com/movies/olivia-wilde-says-women-in-hollywood-need-a-community-its-so-difficult-to-be-heard/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:for a chat with writer Katie Silberman" class="link ">for a chat with writer Katie Silberman</a> at the Women in Film Honors: Forging Forward Gala sponsored by Max Mara, ShivHans Pictures, Lexus and STARZ at The Beverly Hilton on Oct. 27.</p>
    19/78

    Wilde Women

    Olivia Wilde sits down for a chat with writer Katie Silberman at the Women in Film Honors: Forging Forward Gala sponsored by Max Mara, ShivHans Pictures, Lexus and STARZ at The Beverly Hilton on Oct. 27.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/lake-bell/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Lake Bell" class="link ">Lake Bell</a> laughs as <a href="https://people.com/tag/jane-fonda/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Jane Fonda" class="link ">Jane Fonda</a> speaks at the Women in Film Honors: Forging Forward Gala sponsored by Max Mara, ShivHans Pictures, Lexus and STARZ at The Beverly Hilton on Oct. 27.</p>
    20/78

    Talking Shop

    Lake Bell laughs as Jane Fonda speaks at the Women in Film Honors: Forging Forward Gala sponsored by Max Mara, ShivHans Pictures, Lexus and STARZ at The Beverly Hilton on Oct. 27.

  • <p>Randall Park suits up for the <em>Blockbuster </em>season 1 premiere at Netflix Tudum Theater in Los Angeles on Oct. 27.</p>
    21/78

    Total Blockbuster

    Randall Park suits up for the Blockbuster season 1 premiere at Netflix Tudum Theater in Los Angeles on Oct. 27.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/jesse-williams/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Jesse Williams" class="link ">Jesse Williams</a> and Jesse Tyler Ferguson have their moment at curtain call during <em>Take Me Out</em>'s Broadway return on Oct. 27 in N.Y.C.</p>
    22/78

    Take a Bow

    Jesse Williams and Jesse Tyler Ferguson have their moment at curtain call during Take Me Out's Broadway return on Oct. 27 in N.Y.C.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/coco-rocha/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Coco Rocha" class="link ">Coco Rocha</a> and daughter Loni Conran share a sweet moment on Oct. 27 at the American Ballet Theatre's 2022 fall gala at David Koch Theatre in N.Y.C. </p>
    23/78

    Baby Ballerina

    Coco Rocha and daughter Loni Conran share a sweet moment on Oct. 27 at the American Ballet Theatre's 2022 fall gala at David Koch Theatre in N.Y.C.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/aaron-taylor-johnson/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Aaron Taylor-Johnson" class="link ">Aaron Taylor-Johnson</a> heads out in London's Notting Hill neighborhood on Oct. 27.</p>
    24/78

    Walk the Walk

    Aaron Taylor-Johnson heads out in London's Notting Hill neighborhood on Oct. 27.

  • <p>Editor Scott Feinberg speaks with <a href="https://people.com/tag/machine-gun-kelly/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Colson Baker, a.k.a. Machine Gun Kelly" class="link ">Colson Baker, a.k.a. Machine Gun Kelly</a>, during <em>THR</em> Awards Chatter Live at the 25th SCAD Savannah Film Festival in Georgia on Oct. 27.</p>
    25/78

    Chatting with Colson

    Editor Scott Feinberg speaks with Colson Baker, a.k.a. Machine Gun Kelly, during THR Awards Chatter Live at the 25th SCAD Savannah Film Festival in Georgia on Oct. 27.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/penelope-cruz/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Penélope Cruz" class="link ">Penélope Cruz</a> sparkles at a photo call for <em>L'immensita </em>at the Italian Cultural Institute Madrid in Spain on Oct. 27. </p>
    26/78

    Time to Shine

    Penélope Cruz sparkles at a photo call for L'immensita at the Italian Cultural Institute Madrid in Spain on Oct. 27.

  • <p>Chaka Khan performs at the Angel Ball 2022, hosted by Gabrielle's Angel Foundation, at N.Y.C.'s Cipriani Wall Street on Oct. 24. </p>
    27/78

    Purple Reign

    Chaka Khan performs at the Angel Ball 2022, hosted by Gabrielle's Angel Foundation, at N.Y.C.'s Cipriani Wall Street on Oct. 24.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/gavin-rossdale/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Gavin Rossdale" class="link ">Gavin Rossdale</a> has his hands full with two pups in Los Angeles on Oct. 26. </p>
    28/78

    Double Dog Dare

    Gavin Rossdale has his hands full with two pups in Los Angeles on Oct. 26.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/rihanna/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Rihanna" class="link ">Rihanna</a> and <a href="https://people.com/tag/asap-rocky/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:A$AP Rocky" class="link ">A$AP Rocky</a> make it a date at the <em>Wakanda Forever </em>premiere in Los Angeles on Oct. 26.</p>
    29/78

    Back at It

    Rihanna and A$AP Rocky make it a date at the Wakanda Forever premiere in Los Angeles on Oct. 26.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/michael-b-jordan/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Michael B. Jordan" class="link ">Michael B. Jordan</a> stands out on Oct. 26 at the star-studded <em>Wakanda Forever </em>premiere in Los Angeles. </p>
    30/78

    Mellow Yellow

    Michael B. Jordan stands out on Oct. 26 at the star-studded Wakanda Forever premiere in Los Angeles.

  • <p>Also at the <em>Wakanda Forever</em> premiere in L.A. on Oct. 26:<a href="https://people.com/style/letitia-wright-paid-tribute-to-chadwick-boseman-through-her-style-at-black-panther-wakanda-forever-premiere/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Letitia Wright, who pays tribute to late costar Chadwick Boseman" class="link "> Letitia Wright, who pays tribute to late costar Chadwick Boseman</a> in her red carpet ensemble. </p>
    31/78

    Forever and Ever

    Also at the Wakanda Forever premiere in L.A. on Oct. 26: Letitia Wright, who pays tribute to late costar Chadwick Boseman in her red carpet ensemble.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/gwen-stefani/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Gwen Stefani" class="link ">Gwen Stefani</a> and <a href="https://people.com/tag/blake-shelton/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Blake Shelton" class="link ">Blake Shelton</a> get all dressed up for the Matrix Awards — where honoree Stefani <a href="https://people.com/music/gwen-stefani-calls-husband-blake-shelton-her-favorite-award-ever-youre-such-a-babe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:called husband Shelton her &quot;favorite award ever&quot;" class="link ">called husband Shelton her "favorite award ever"</a> — at N.Y.C.'s Ziegfeld Ballroom on Oct. 26. </p>
    32/78

    Cute Couple

    Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton get all dressed up for the Matrix Awards — where honoree Stefani called husband Shelton her "favorite award ever" — at N.Y.C.'s Ziegfeld Ballroom on Oct. 26.

  • <p>Paloma Faith has some fun with her fashion at the world premiere of STARZ's <em>Dangerous Liaisons </em>at Cipriani Wall Street in N.Y.C. on Oct. 26. </p>
    33/78

    Gotta Have Faith

    Paloma Faith has some fun with her fashion at the world premiere of STARZ's Dangerous Liaisons at Cipriani Wall Street in N.Y.C. on Oct. 26.

  • <p>Mary J. Blige brings the heat on Oct. 26 during her Good Morning Gorgeous tour stop at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena. </p>
    34/78

    On Fire

    Mary J. Blige brings the heat on Oct. 26 during her Good Morning Gorgeous tour stop at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena.

  • <p>Justine Skye and Stassie Karanikolaou join fashionable forces for the Bratz 21st Birthday Party hosted by Cult Gaia at the legendary Goldstein House in Los Angeles, California on Saturday.</p>
    35/78

    Ready to Play

    Justine Skye and Stassie Karanikolaou join fashionable forces for the Bratz 21st Birthday Party hosted by Cult Gaia at the legendary Goldstein House in Los Angeles, California on Saturday.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/elizabeth-banks/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Elizabeth Banks" class="link ">Elizabeth Banks</a> keeps her cool while leaving her New York City hotel on Oct. 26. </p>
    36/78

    Cut It Out

    Elizabeth Banks keeps her cool while leaving her New York City hotel on Oct. 26.

  • <p>A green-clad Nicholas Hoult speaks onstage as he receives the Vanguard Award at the 25th SCAD Savannah Film Festival in Georgia on Oct. 26. </p>
    37/78

    Trophy Life

    A green-clad Nicholas Hoult speaks onstage as he receives the Vanguard Award at the 25th SCAD Savannah Film Festival in Georgia on Oct. 26.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/carly-pearce/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Carly Pearce" class="link ">Carly Pearce</a> hits the high notes at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium on Oct. 26. </p>
    38/78

    Sing Thing

    Carly Pearce hits the high notes at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium on Oct. 26.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/tracy-morgan/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Tracy Morgan" class="link ">Tracy Morgan</a> hangs with <a href="https://people.com/tag/jessica-chastain/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Jessica Chastain" class="link ">Jessica Chastain</a> and her father Michael Hastey as the New York Knicks take on the Charlotte Hornets on Oct. 26 at N.Y.C.'s Madison Square Garden. </p>
    39/78

    Total Ballers

    Tracy Morgan hangs with Jessica Chastain and her father Michael Hastey as the New York Knicks take on the Charlotte Hornets on Oct. 26 at N.Y.C.'s Madison Square Garden.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/brooke-shields/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Brooke Shields" class="link ">Brooke Shields</a> strikes a pose on Oct. 26 at the opening night of <em>Straight Line Crazy</em> at The Shed in N.Y.C. </p>
    40/78

    Crazy Cool

    Brooke Shields strikes a pose on Oct. 26 at the opening night of Straight Line Crazy at The Shed in N.Y.C.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/keri-russell/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Keri Russell" class="link ">Keri Russell</a> and Ato Essandoh film scenes for <em>The Diplomat </em>in London's Green Park on Oct. 26. </p>
    41/78

    Park Place

    Keri Russell and Ato Essandoh film scenes for The Diplomat in London's Green Park on Oct. 26.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/kerry-washington/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Kerry Washington" class="link ">Kerry Washington</a>, <a href="https://people.com/tag/danielle-brooks/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Danielle Brooks" class="link ">Danielle Brooks</a>, Emayatzy Corinealdi and April Matthis pose for a selfie backstage at<em> The Piano Lesson</em> on Broadway at The Barrymore Theater in N.Y.C. on Oct. 26. </p>
    42/78

    Group Think

    Kerry Washington, Danielle Brooks, Emayatzy Corinealdi and April Matthis pose for a selfie backstage at The Piano Lesson on Broadway at The Barrymore Theater in N.Y.C. on Oct. 26.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/halsey/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Halsey" class="link ">Halsey</a> attends a launch party for Tiffany & Co.'s Lock Collection at Sunset Tower Hotel in L.A. on Oct. 26. </p>
    43/78

    Side Swipe

    Halsey attends a launch party for Tiffany & Co.'s Lock Collection at Sunset Tower Hotel in L.A. on Oct. 26.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/pierce-brosnan/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Pierce Brosnan" class="link ">Pierce Brosnan</a> kicks back in Lake Como, Italy, during a trip with wife <a href="https://people.com/movies/who-is-keely-shaye-brosnan-pierce-brosnan-wife/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Keely Shaye Smith" class="link ">Keely Shaye Smith</a> (not pictured) on Oct. 22. </p>
    44/78

    Lake Living

    Pierce Brosnan kicks back in Lake Como, Italy, during a trip with wife Keely Shaye Smith (not pictured) on Oct. 22.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/stephen-colbert/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Stephen Colbert" class="link ">Stephen Colbert</a> takes the stage as Lincoln Center and the New York Philharmonic celebrate the opening of the new David Geffen Hall in N.Y.C. on Oct. 26. </p>
    45/78

    Crowd Control

    Stephen Colbert takes the stage as Lincoln Center and the New York Philharmonic celebrate the opening of the new David Geffen Hall in N.Y.C. on Oct. 26.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/terri-irwin/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Terri Irwin" class="link ">Terri Irwin</a> and <a href="https://people.com/tag/bindi-irwin-2/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Robert Irwin" class="link ">Robert Irwin</a> attend the opening night of <em>Mary Poppins </em>at the Lyric Theatre at QPAC in Brisbane, Australia, on Oct. 27.</p>
    46/78

    A Touch of Magic

    Terri Irwin and Robert Irwin attend the opening night of Mary Poppins at the Lyric Theatre at QPAC in Brisbane, Australia, on Oct. 27.

  • <p>Paula Abdul and Janet Jackson unite on Oct. 26 at the Fashion Trust Arabia Prize 2022 Awards Ceremony at The National Museum of Qatar. </p>
    47/78

    Legends Only

    Paula Abdul and Janet Jackson unite on Oct. 26 at the Fashion Trust Arabia Prize 2022 Awards Ceremony at The National Museum of Qatar.

  • <p>Lea Michele heads to her matinee performance of Broadway's <em>Funny Girl </em>in N.Y.C. on Oct. 26.</p>
    48/78

    Main Squeeze

    Lea Michele heads to her matinee performance of Broadway's Funny Girl in N.Y.C. on Oct. 26.

  • <p>Aubrey Plaza looks ready for Halloween while arriving to ABC Studios in N.Y.C. on Oct. 26. </p>
    49/78

    Scare Tactic

    Aubrey Plaza looks ready for Halloween while arriving to ABC Studios in N.Y.C. on Oct. 26.

  • <p><em>Bros </em>stars Luke Macfarlane and Billy Eichner bring their film to London for a special screening on Oct. 26. </p>
    50/78

    Bros Abroad

    Bros stars Luke Macfarlane and Billy Eichner bring their film to London for a special screening on Oct. 26.

  • <p><em>Ted Lasso</em>'s Cristo Fernández attends the <em>Corner Office </em>premiere at the 30th Raindance Film Festival in London on Oct. 26. </p>
    51/78

    London Calling

    Ted Lasso's Cristo Fernández attends the Corner Office premiere at the 30th Raindance Film Festival in London on Oct. 26.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/miles-teller/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Miles Teller" class="link ">Miles Teller</a> greets fans on Oct. 25 during the 25th SCAD Savannah Film Festival in Georgia. </p>
    52/78

    Georgia Peach

    Miles Teller greets fans on Oct. 25 during the 25th SCAD Savannah Film Festival in Georgia.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/megan-fox/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Megan Fox" class="link ">Megan Fox</a> and <a href="https://people.com/tag/machine-gun-kelly/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Machine Gun Kelly" class="link ">Machine Gun Kelly</a> stand out in Brooklyn, New York, on Oct. 25 as they make their way to the TIME 100 Next Gala. </p>
    53/78

    Fierce Fashions

    Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly stand out in Brooklyn, New York, on Oct. 25 as they make their way to the TIME 100 Next Gala.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/chrissy-teigen/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Chrissy Teigen" class="link ">Chrissy Teigen</a> and<a href="https://people.com/tag/john-legend/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:John Legend" class="link "> John Legend</a> cuddle up as they celebrate her Cravings baking mixes in Los Angeles on Oct. 25. </p>
    54/78

    What You Crave

    Chrissy Teigen and John Legend cuddle up as they celebrate her Cravings baking mixes in Los Angeles on Oct. 25.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/chris-martin/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Chris Martin" class="link ">Chris Martin</a> brings his usual energy to Coldplay's Music of the Spheres tour stop at Estadio Mas Monumental Antonio Vespucio Liberti in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Oct. 25. </p>
    55/78

    Color Up

    Chris Martin brings his usual energy to Coldplay's Music of the Spheres tour stop at Estadio Mas Monumental Antonio Vespucio Liberti in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Oct. 25.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/gwyneth-paltrow/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Gwyneth Paltrow" class="link ">Gwyneth Paltrow</a> and <a href="https://people.com/tag/gal-gadot/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Gal Gadot" class="link ">Gal Gadot</a> link up at the Veuve Clicquot Solaire Culture Exhibit Launch in Beverly Hills on Oct. 25. </p>
    56/78

    Prints-ess Diaries

    Gwyneth Paltrow and Gal Gadot link up at the Veuve Clicquot Solaire Culture Exhibit Launch in Beverly Hills on Oct. 25.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tv/the-book-of-boba-fett-first-look-exclusive/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Book of Boba Fett" class="link "><em>Book of Boba Fett</em></a>'s Ming-Na Wen stops for a portrait at the 50th anniversary of the Saturn Awards at The Marriott Burbank Convention Center in California on Oct. 25. </p>
    57/78

    Out of This World

    Book of Boba Fett's Ming-Na Wen stops for a portrait at the 50th anniversary of the Saturn Awards at The Marriott Burbank Convention Center in California on Oct. 25.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tv/euphoria-colman-domingo-talks-significance-of-emmy-win/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Colman Domingo" class="link ">Colman Domingo</a> and <a href="https://people.com/tag/lupita-nyongo/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Lupita Nyong'o" class="link ">Lupita Nyong'o</a> get together at the 2022 Neiman Marcus Fantasy Gifts Reveal at Hollywood Athletic Club on Oct. 25. </p>
    58/78

    Cool Kids

    Colman Domingo and Lupita Nyong'o get together at the 2022 Neiman Marcus Fantasy Gifts Reveal at Hollywood Athletic Club on Oct. 25.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/zedd/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Zedd" class="link ">Zedd</a> and <a href="https://people.com/tag/maren-morris/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Maren Morris" class="link ">Maren Morris</a> light the night on Oct. 25 during a visit to <em>The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon </em>in N.Y.C. </p>
    59/78

    Stars Aligned

    Zedd and Maren Morris light the night on Oct. 25 during a visit to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in N.Y.C.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/billie-lourd/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Billie Lourd" class="link ">Billie Lourd</a> showcases <a href="https://people.com/parents/pregnant-billie-lourd-wishes-mom-carrie-fisher-filmed-while-expecting-exclusive/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:her burgeoning bump" class="link ">her burgeoning bump</a> at the 2022 WIF Max Mara Face of the Future Celebration at The West Hollywood EDITION on Oct. 25. </p>
    60/78

    Bump in the Night

    Billie Lourd showcases her burgeoning bump at the 2022 WIF Max Mara Face of the Future Celebration at The West Hollywood EDITION on Oct. 25.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/janelle-monae/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Janelle Monáe" class="link ">Janelle Monáe</a> gets dramatic on Oct. 25 outside the Lucas Theatre during the 25th SCAD Savannah Film Festival award presentation and gala screening of <em>Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery </em>in Georgia. </p>
    61/78

    In the Spotlight

    Janelle Monáe gets dramatic on Oct. 25 outside the Lucas Theatre during the 25th SCAD Savannah Film Festival award presentation and gala screening of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery in Georgia.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/tig-notaro/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Tig Notaro" class="link ">Tig Notaro</a> takes a seat during the 2022 MAKERS conference at the Waldorf-Astoria Monarch Beach in Dana Point, California, on Oct. 25. </p>
    62/78

    Sit Back

    Tig Notaro takes a seat during the 2022 MAKERS conference at the Waldorf-Astoria Monarch Beach in Dana Point, California, on Oct. 25.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/natalie-portman/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Natalie Portman" class="link ">Natalie Portman</a> hits the set of <em>May December </em>in Savannah, Georgia, on Oct. 25. </p>
    63/78

    Blazer of Glory

    Natalie Portman hits the set of May December in Savannah, Georgia, on Oct. 25.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/awkwafina/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Awkwafina" class="link ">Awkwafina</a> cracks up on Oct. 25 on the New York City set of<em> Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens. </em></p>
    64/78

    Bringing the Laughs

    Awkwafina cracks up on Oct. 25 on the New York City set of Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/nicole-kidman/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Nicole Kidman" class="link ">Nicole Kidman</a> is among the stars celebrating at the OMEGA One Night in Nashville Gala on Oct. 20. </p>
    65/78

    Watch This

    Nicole Kidman is among the stars celebrating at the OMEGA One Night in Nashville Gala on Oct. 20.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/jurnee-smollett-bell/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Jurnee Smollett" class="link ">Jurnee Smollett </a>poses backstage after the Wonder Women Producers panel during the 25th SCAD Savannah Film Festival in Georgia on Oct. 25. </p>
    66/78

    So Hip

    Jurnee Smollett poses backstage after the Wonder Women Producers panel during the 25th SCAD Savannah Film Festival in Georgia on Oct. 25.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/sports/league-of-their-won-player-raising-money-womens-baseball-center/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Maybelle Blair" class="link ">Maybelle Blair</a> steps right up at the 2022 MAKERS conference at the Waldorf-Astoria Monarch Beach in Dana Point, California, on Oct. 25. </p>
    67/78

    At the Plate

    Maybelle Blair steps right up at the 2022 MAKERS conference at the Waldorf-Astoria Monarch Beach in Dana Point, California, on Oct. 25.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/kerry-washington/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Kerry Washington" class="link ">Kerry Washington</a> flutters into <em>Good Morning America </em>in N.Y.C. on Oct. 25. </p>
    68/78

    A Dress to Impress

    Kerry Washington flutters into Good Morning America in N.Y.C. on Oct. 25.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/paul-rudd/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Paul Rudd" class="link ">Paul Rudd</a> signs some pins during his 9th annual All-Star Bowling Benefit for The Stuttering Association for the Young at Bowlero Chelsea Piers in N.Y.C. on Oct. 24. </p>
    69/78

    Sign of the Times

    Paul Rudd signs some pins during his 9th annual All-Star Bowling Benefit for The Stuttering Association for the Young at Bowlero Chelsea Piers in N.Y.C. on Oct. 24.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/kate-upton/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Kate Upton" class="link ">Kate Upton</a> celebrates her husband, pitcher <a href="https://people.com/sports/kate-upton-justin-verlander-relationship-timeline/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Justin Verlander" class="link ">Justin Verlander</a>, after his Houston Astros return to Texas upon defeating the New York Yankees in N.Y.C. on Oct. 23. </p>
    70/78

    Big Hugs

    Kate Upton celebrates her husband, pitcher Justin Verlander, after his Houston Astros return to Texas upon defeating the New York Yankees in N.Y.C. on Oct. 23.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/drew-barrymore/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Drew Barrymore" class="link ">Drew Barrymore</a> stops outside SiriusXM studios in N.Y.C. on Oct. 24 following her visit to <em>Howard Stern. </em></p>
    71/78

    Cuffing Season

    Drew Barrymore stops outside SiriusXM studios in N.Y.C. on Oct. 24 following her visit to Howard Stern.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/busy-philipps/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Busy Philipps" class="link ">Busy Philipps</a>, <a href="https://people.com/tag/tom-hanks/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Tom Hanks" class="link ">Tom Hanks</a>, <a href="https://people.com/tag/rita-wilson/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Rita Wilson" class="link ">Rita Wilson</a> and Sarah Jones hang backstage at the ACLU & NYCLU 20th Annual Sing Out for Freedom Benefit Concert at Town Hall in N.Y.C. on Oct. 24. </p>
    72/78

    Fab Four

    Busy Philipps, Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson and Sarah Jones hang backstage at the ACLU & NYCLU 20th Annual Sing Out for Freedom Benefit Concert at Town Hall in N.Y.C. on Oct. 24.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/constance-wu/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Constance Wu" class="link ">Constance Wu</a> attends the 2022 MAKERS conference at the Waldorf-Astoria Monarch Beach in Dana Point, California, on Oct. 24. </p>
    73/78

    Sweater Weather

    Constance Wu attends the 2022 MAKERS conference at the Waldorf-Astoria Monarch Beach in Dana Point, California, on Oct. 24.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/diane-kruger/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Diane Kruger" class="link ">Diane Kruger</a> showcases her fall style sense while arriving to NBC Studios in N.Y.C. on Oct. 24. </p>
    74/78

    Pattern Maker

    Diane Kruger showcases her fall style sense while arriving to NBC Studios in N.Y.C. on Oct. 24.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/laura-dern/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Laura Dern" class="link ">Laura Dern</a> and <a href="https://people.com/tag/hugh-jackman/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Hugh Jackman" class="link ">Hugh Jackman</a> get together at the Sony Pictures Classics and Cinema Society screening of <em>The Son </em>at the Crosby Street Hotel in N.Y.C. on Oct. 24. </p>
    75/78

    Son-ny Day

    Laura Dern and Hugh Jackman get together at the Sony Pictures Classics and Cinema Society screening of The Son at the Crosby Street Hotel in N.Y.C. on Oct. 24.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/billie-eilish/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Billie Eilish" class="link ">Billie Eilish</a> heads to a workout in Studio City, California, on Oct. 24. </p>
    76/78

    Getting to Work

    Billie Eilish heads to a workout in Studio City, California, on Oct. 24.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/snoop-dogg/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Snoop Dogg" class="link ">Snoop Dogg</a> takes a lunch break on the set of <em>The Underdoggs </em>in Atlanta on Oct. 24. </p>
    77/78

    Set Selfie

    Snoop Dogg takes a lunch break on the set of The Underdoggs in Atlanta on Oct. 24.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/wynonna-judd/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Wynonna Judd" class="link ">Wynonna Judd</a> brings the joy to <em>Today </em>in N.Y.C.'s Rockefeller Center on Oct. 24. </p>
    78/78

    Country Crew

    Wynonna Judd brings the joy to Today in N.Y.C.'s Rockefeller Center on Oct. 24.

<p>Rebel Wilson attends the Casamigos Halloween Party Returns in Beverly Hills on Oct. 28.</p>
<p>Paris Hilton attends the Casamigos Halloween Party Returns in Beverly Hills on Oct. 28.</p>
<p>Jason Isbell, Brittney Spencer, honoree Sheryl Crow, Brandi Carlile and Jess Wolfe attend the 2022 Austin City Limits Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at ACL Live on Oct. 27 in Austin, Texas.</p>
<p>Vanessa Hudgens attends the Annual <em>Thriller</em> Night Halloween Party, hosted by Prince Michael Jackson, at the Jackson family home on Oct. 28 in Encino, California.</p>
<p>Michael McElhatton, Nathanael Saleh, Carice van Houten, Colette Dalal Tchantcho, Nicholas Denton, Alice Englert, Paloma Faith and Kosar Ali attend the STARZ <em>Dangerous Liaisons</em> world premiere at Cipriani Wall Street on Oct. 26 in New York City.</p>
<p>Rita Ora leaves a London gym in style on Oct. 28.</p>
<p>Derek Blasberg and Karlie Kloss don their finest for the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art's Grit to Glamour Gala in Bentonville, Arkansas, on Oct. 26. </p>
<p>Another day, another runway for Bella Hadid, who showcases a look during Qatar Creates in Doha on Oct. 28. </p>
<p>Millie Bobby Brown debuts a new 'do outside <em>Good Morning America</em> in N.Y.C. on Oct. 28.</p>
<p>Emma Corrin leaves NBC Studios in New York City on Oct. 28.</p>
<p>Jake Bongiovi and <a href="https://people.com/tag/millie-bobby-brown/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Millie Bobby Brown" class="link ">Millie Bobby Brown</a> make <a href="https://people.com/style/millie-bobby-brown-dazzles-with-boyfriend-jake-bongiovi-at-enola-holmes-2-premiere/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:their red carpet couples' debut" class="link ">their red carpet couples' debut</a> at the premiere of Netflix's <em>Enola Holmes 2 </em>on Oct. 27 in N.Y.C. </p>
<p><a href="https://people.com/tag/mariah-carey/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Mariah Carey" class="link ">Mariah Carey</a> brings twins <a href="https://people.com/parents/all-about-mariah-carey-nick-cannon-twins/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Monroe and Moroccan" class="link ">Monroe and Moroccan</a> to the premiere of Netflix's <em>Enola Holmes 2 </em>on Oct. 27 in N.Y.C. </p>
<p><a href="https://people.com/tag/henry-cavill/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Henry Cavill" class="link ">Henry Cavill</a> and Natalie Viscuso hit a red carpet <a href="https://people.com/movies/henry-cavill-girlfriend-natalie-viscuso-make-red-carptet-debut-enola-holmes-2-premiere/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:for the first time as a couple" class="link ">for the first time as a couple</a> at the premiere of Netflix's <em>Enola Holmes 2 </em>on Oct. 27 in N.Y.C. </p>
<p><a href="https://people.com/tag/john-legend/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:John Legend" class="link ">John Legend</a> and <a href="https://people.com/tag/billy-porter/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Billy Porter" class="link ">Billy Porter</a> pose at the MFEI Spirit of Life event Honoring Monte and Avery Lipman on Oct. 27 in L.A.</p>
<p><a href="https://people.com/tag/nick-jonas/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Nick Jonas," class="link ">Nick Jonas,</a> <a href="https://people.com/tag/joe-jonas/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Joe Jonas" class="link ">Joe Jonas</a> and <a href="https://people.com/tag/kevin-jonas/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Kevin Jonas" class="link ">Kevin Jonas</a> of the <a href="https://people.com/tag/jonas-brothers/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Jonas Brothers" class="link ">Jonas Brothers</a> perform onstage during the MFEI Spirit of Life event Honoring Monte and Avery Lipman on Oct. 27 in L.A.</p>
<p>Guests <a href="https://people.com/tag/bono/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Bono" class="link ">Bono</a>, <a href="https://people.com/tag/taylor-swift/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Taylor Swift" class="link ">Taylor Swift</a> and <a href="https://people.com/tag/eddie-redmayne/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Eddie Redmayne" class="link ">Eddie Redmayne</a> have some fun on <em>The Graham Norton Show </em>in London on Oct. 27.</p>
<p><a href="https://people.com/tag/kerry-washington/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Kerry Washington" class="link ">Kerry Washington</a> is power suit perfection on Oct. 27 in N.Y.C. </p>
<p>Honoree <a href="https://people.com/movies/all-about-jonathan-majors/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Jonathan Majors" class="link ">Jonathan Majors</a> speaks during his Spotlight Award presentation on day six of the 25th SCAD Savannah Film Festival in Georgia on Oct. 27.</p>
<p><a href="https://people.com/tag/olivia-wilde/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Olivia Wilde" class="link ">Olivia Wilde</a> sits down <a href="https://people.com/movies/olivia-wilde-says-women-in-hollywood-need-a-community-its-so-difficult-to-be-heard/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:for a chat with writer Katie Silberman" class="link ">for a chat with writer Katie Silberman</a> at the Women in Film Honors: Forging Forward Gala sponsored by Max Mara, ShivHans Pictures, Lexus and STARZ at The Beverly Hilton on Oct. 27.</p>
<p><a href="https://people.com/tag/lake-bell/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Lake Bell" class="link ">Lake Bell</a> laughs as <a href="https://people.com/tag/jane-fonda/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Jane Fonda" class="link ">Jane Fonda</a> speaks at the Women in Film Honors: Forging Forward Gala sponsored by Max Mara, ShivHans Pictures, Lexus and STARZ at The Beverly Hilton on Oct. 27.</p>
<p>Randall Park suits up for the <em>Blockbuster </em>season 1 premiere at Netflix Tudum Theater in Los Angeles on Oct. 27.</p>
<p><a href="https://people.com/tag/jesse-williams/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Jesse Williams" class="link ">Jesse Williams</a> and Jesse Tyler Ferguson have their moment at curtain call during <em>Take Me Out</em>'s Broadway return on Oct. 27 in N.Y.C.</p>
<p><a href="https://people.com/tag/coco-rocha/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Coco Rocha" class="link ">Coco Rocha</a> and daughter Loni Conran share a sweet moment on Oct. 27 at the American Ballet Theatre's 2022 fall gala at David Koch Theatre in N.Y.C. </p>
<p><a href="https://people.com/tag/aaron-taylor-johnson/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Aaron Taylor-Johnson" class="link ">Aaron Taylor-Johnson</a> heads out in London's Notting Hill neighborhood on Oct. 27.</p>
<p>Editor Scott Feinberg speaks with <a href="https://people.com/tag/machine-gun-kelly/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Colson Baker, a.k.a. Machine Gun Kelly" class="link ">Colson Baker, a.k.a. Machine Gun Kelly</a>, during <em>THR</em> Awards Chatter Live at the 25th SCAD Savannah Film Festival in Georgia on Oct. 27.</p>
<p><a href="https://people.com/tag/penelope-cruz/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Penélope Cruz" class="link ">Penélope Cruz</a> sparkles at a photo call for <em>L'immensita </em>at the Italian Cultural Institute Madrid in Spain on Oct. 27. </p>
<p>Chaka Khan performs at the Angel Ball 2022, hosted by Gabrielle's Angel Foundation, at N.Y.C.'s Cipriani Wall Street on Oct. 24. </p>
<p><a href="https://people.com/tag/gavin-rossdale/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Gavin Rossdale" class="link ">Gavin Rossdale</a> has his hands full with two pups in Los Angeles on Oct. 26. </p>
<p><a href="https://people.com/tag/rihanna/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Rihanna" class="link ">Rihanna</a> and <a href="https://people.com/tag/asap-rocky/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:A$AP Rocky" class="link ">A$AP Rocky</a> make it a date at the <em>Wakanda Forever </em>premiere in Los Angeles on Oct. 26.</p>
<p><a href="https://people.com/tag/michael-b-jordan/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Michael B. Jordan" class="link ">Michael B. Jordan</a> stands out on Oct. 26 at the star-studded <em>Wakanda Forever </em>premiere in Los Angeles. </p>
<p>Also at the <em>Wakanda Forever</em> premiere in L.A. on Oct. 26:<a href="https://people.com/style/letitia-wright-paid-tribute-to-chadwick-boseman-through-her-style-at-black-panther-wakanda-forever-premiere/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Letitia Wright, who pays tribute to late costar Chadwick Boseman" class="link "> Letitia Wright, who pays tribute to late costar Chadwick Boseman</a> in her red carpet ensemble. </p>
<p><a href="https://people.com/tag/gwen-stefani/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Gwen Stefani" class="link ">Gwen Stefani</a> and <a href="https://people.com/tag/blake-shelton/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Blake Shelton" class="link ">Blake Shelton</a> get all dressed up for the Matrix Awards — where honoree Stefani <a href="https://people.com/music/gwen-stefani-calls-husband-blake-shelton-her-favorite-award-ever-youre-such-a-babe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:called husband Shelton her &quot;favorite award ever&quot;" class="link ">called husband Shelton her "favorite award ever"</a> — at N.Y.C.'s Ziegfeld Ballroom on Oct. 26. </p>
<p>Paloma Faith has some fun with her fashion at the world premiere of STARZ's <em>Dangerous Liaisons </em>at Cipriani Wall Street in N.Y.C. on Oct. 26. </p>
<p>Mary J. Blige brings the heat on Oct. 26 during her Good Morning Gorgeous tour stop at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena. </p>
<p>Justine Skye and Stassie Karanikolaou join fashionable forces for the Bratz 21st Birthday Party hosted by Cult Gaia at the legendary Goldstein House in Los Angeles, California on Saturday.</p>
<p><a href="https://people.com/tag/elizabeth-banks/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Elizabeth Banks" class="link ">Elizabeth Banks</a> keeps her cool while leaving her New York City hotel on Oct. 26. </p>
<p>A green-clad Nicholas Hoult speaks onstage as he receives the Vanguard Award at the 25th SCAD Savannah Film Festival in Georgia on Oct. 26. </p>
<p><a href="https://people.com/tag/carly-pearce/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Carly Pearce" class="link ">Carly Pearce</a> hits the high notes at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium on Oct. 26. </p>
<p><a href="https://people.com/tag/tracy-morgan/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Tracy Morgan" class="link ">Tracy Morgan</a> hangs with <a href="https://people.com/tag/jessica-chastain/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Jessica Chastain" class="link ">Jessica Chastain</a> and her father Michael Hastey as the New York Knicks take on the Charlotte Hornets on Oct. 26 at N.Y.C.'s Madison Square Garden. </p>
<p><a href="https://people.com/tag/brooke-shields/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Brooke Shields" class="link ">Brooke Shields</a> strikes a pose on Oct. 26 at the opening night of <em>Straight Line Crazy</em> at The Shed in N.Y.C. </p>
<p><a href="https://people.com/tag/keri-russell/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Keri Russell" class="link ">Keri Russell</a> and Ato Essandoh film scenes for <em>The Diplomat </em>in London's Green Park on Oct. 26. </p>
<p><a href="https://people.com/tag/kerry-washington/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Kerry Washington" class="link ">Kerry Washington</a>, <a href="https://people.com/tag/danielle-brooks/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Danielle Brooks" class="link ">Danielle Brooks</a>, Emayatzy Corinealdi and April Matthis pose for a selfie backstage at<em> The Piano Lesson</em> on Broadway at The Barrymore Theater in N.Y.C. on Oct. 26. </p>
<p><a href="https://people.com/tag/halsey/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Halsey" class="link ">Halsey</a> attends a launch party for Tiffany & Co.'s Lock Collection at Sunset Tower Hotel in L.A. on Oct. 26. </p>
<p><a href="https://people.com/tag/pierce-brosnan/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Pierce Brosnan" class="link ">Pierce Brosnan</a> kicks back in Lake Como, Italy, during a trip with wife <a href="https://people.com/movies/who-is-keely-shaye-brosnan-pierce-brosnan-wife/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Keely Shaye Smith" class="link ">Keely Shaye Smith</a> (not pictured) on Oct. 22. </p>
<p><a href="https://people.com/tag/stephen-colbert/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Stephen Colbert" class="link ">Stephen Colbert</a> takes the stage as Lincoln Center and the New York Philharmonic celebrate the opening of the new David Geffen Hall in N.Y.C. on Oct. 26. </p>
<p><a href="https://people.com/tag/terri-irwin/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Terri Irwin" class="link ">Terri Irwin</a> and <a href="https://people.com/tag/bindi-irwin-2/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Robert Irwin" class="link ">Robert Irwin</a> attend the opening night of <em>Mary Poppins </em>at the Lyric Theatre at QPAC in Brisbane, Australia, on Oct. 27.</p>
<p>Paula Abdul and Janet Jackson unite on Oct. 26 at the Fashion Trust Arabia Prize 2022 Awards Ceremony at The National Museum of Qatar. </p>
<p>Lea Michele heads to her matinee performance of Broadway's <em>Funny Girl </em>in N.Y.C. on Oct. 26.</p>
<p>Aubrey Plaza looks ready for Halloween while arriving to ABC Studios in N.Y.C. on Oct. 26. </p>
<p><em>Bros </em>stars Luke Macfarlane and Billy Eichner bring their film to London for a special screening on Oct. 26. </p>
<p><em>Ted Lasso</em>'s Cristo Fernández attends the <em>Corner Office </em>premiere at the 30th Raindance Film Festival in London on Oct. 26. </p>
<p><a href="https://people.com/tag/miles-teller/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Miles Teller" class="link ">Miles Teller</a> greets fans on Oct. 25 during the 25th SCAD Savannah Film Festival in Georgia. </p>
<p><a href="https://people.com/tag/megan-fox/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Megan Fox" class="link ">Megan Fox</a> and <a href="https://people.com/tag/machine-gun-kelly/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Machine Gun Kelly" class="link ">Machine Gun Kelly</a> stand out in Brooklyn, New York, on Oct. 25 as they make their way to the TIME 100 Next Gala. </p>
<p><a href="https://people.com/tag/chrissy-teigen/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Chrissy Teigen" class="link ">Chrissy Teigen</a> and<a href="https://people.com/tag/john-legend/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:John Legend" class="link "> John Legend</a> cuddle up as they celebrate her Cravings baking mixes in Los Angeles on Oct. 25. </p>
<p><a href="https://people.com/tag/chris-martin/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Chris Martin" class="link ">Chris Martin</a> brings his usual energy to Coldplay's Music of the Spheres tour stop at Estadio Mas Monumental Antonio Vespucio Liberti in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Oct. 25. </p>
<p><a href="https://people.com/tag/gwyneth-paltrow/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Gwyneth Paltrow" class="link ">Gwyneth Paltrow</a> and <a href="https://people.com/tag/gal-gadot/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Gal Gadot" class="link ">Gal Gadot</a> link up at the Veuve Clicquot Solaire Culture Exhibit Launch in Beverly Hills on Oct. 25. </p>
<p><a href="https://people.com/tv/the-book-of-boba-fett-first-look-exclusive/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Book of Boba Fett" class="link "><em>Book of Boba Fett</em></a>'s Ming-Na Wen stops for a portrait at the 50th anniversary of the Saturn Awards at The Marriott Burbank Convention Center in California on Oct. 25. </p>
<p><a href="https://people.com/tv/euphoria-colman-domingo-talks-significance-of-emmy-win/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Colman Domingo" class="link ">Colman Domingo</a> and <a href="https://people.com/tag/lupita-nyongo/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Lupita Nyong'o" class="link ">Lupita Nyong'o</a> get together at the 2022 Neiman Marcus Fantasy Gifts Reveal at Hollywood Athletic Club on Oct. 25. </p>
<p><a href="https://people.com/tag/zedd/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Zedd" class="link ">Zedd</a> and <a href="https://people.com/tag/maren-morris/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Maren Morris" class="link ">Maren Morris</a> light the night on Oct. 25 during a visit to <em>The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon </em>in N.Y.C. </p>
<p><a href="https://people.com/tag/billie-lourd/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Billie Lourd" class="link ">Billie Lourd</a> showcases <a href="https://people.com/parents/pregnant-billie-lourd-wishes-mom-carrie-fisher-filmed-while-expecting-exclusive/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:her burgeoning bump" class="link ">her burgeoning bump</a> at the 2022 WIF Max Mara Face of the Future Celebration at The West Hollywood EDITION on Oct. 25. </p>
<p><a href="https://people.com/tag/janelle-monae/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Janelle Monáe" class="link ">Janelle Monáe</a> gets dramatic on Oct. 25 outside the Lucas Theatre during the 25th SCAD Savannah Film Festival award presentation and gala screening of <em>Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery </em>in Georgia. </p>
<p><a href="https://people.com/tag/tig-notaro/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Tig Notaro" class="link ">Tig Notaro</a> takes a seat during the 2022 MAKERS conference at the Waldorf-Astoria Monarch Beach in Dana Point, California, on Oct. 25. </p>
<p><a href="https://people.com/tag/natalie-portman/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Natalie Portman" class="link ">Natalie Portman</a> hits the set of <em>May December </em>in Savannah, Georgia, on Oct. 25. </p>
<p><a href="https://people.com/tag/awkwafina/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Awkwafina" class="link ">Awkwafina</a> cracks up on Oct. 25 on the New York City set of<em> Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens. </em></p>
<p><a href="https://people.com/tag/nicole-kidman/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Nicole Kidman" class="link ">Nicole Kidman</a> is among the stars celebrating at the OMEGA One Night in Nashville Gala on Oct. 20. </p>
<p><a href="https://people.com/tag/jurnee-smollett-bell/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Jurnee Smollett" class="link ">Jurnee Smollett </a>poses backstage after the Wonder Women Producers panel during the 25th SCAD Savannah Film Festival in Georgia on Oct. 25. </p>
<p><a href="https://people.com/sports/league-of-their-won-player-raising-money-womens-baseball-center/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Maybelle Blair" class="link ">Maybelle Blair</a> steps right up at the 2022 MAKERS conference at the Waldorf-Astoria Monarch Beach in Dana Point, California, on Oct. 25. </p>
<p><a href="https://people.com/tag/kerry-washington/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Kerry Washington" class="link ">Kerry Washington</a> flutters into <em>Good Morning America </em>in N.Y.C. on Oct. 25. </p>
<p><a href="https://people.com/tag/paul-rudd/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Paul Rudd" class="link ">Paul Rudd</a> signs some pins during his 9th annual All-Star Bowling Benefit for The Stuttering Association for the Young at Bowlero Chelsea Piers in N.Y.C. on Oct. 24. </p>
<p><a href="https://people.com/tag/kate-upton/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Kate Upton" class="link ">Kate Upton</a> celebrates her husband, pitcher <a href="https://people.com/sports/kate-upton-justin-verlander-relationship-timeline/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Justin Verlander" class="link ">Justin Verlander</a>, after his Houston Astros return to Texas upon defeating the New York Yankees in N.Y.C. on Oct. 23. </p>
<p><a href="https://people.com/tag/drew-barrymore/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Drew Barrymore" class="link ">Drew Barrymore</a> stops outside SiriusXM studios in N.Y.C. on Oct. 24 following her visit to <em>Howard Stern. </em></p>
<p><a href="https://people.com/tag/busy-philipps/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Busy Philipps" class="link ">Busy Philipps</a>, <a href="https://people.com/tag/tom-hanks/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Tom Hanks" class="link ">Tom Hanks</a>, <a href="https://people.com/tag/rita-wilson/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Rita Wilson" class="link ">Rita Wilson</a> and Sarah Jones hang backstage at the ACLU & NYCLU 20th Annual Sing Out for Freedom Benefit Concert at Town Hall in N.Y.C. on Oct. 24. </p>
<p><a href="https://people.com/tag/constance-wu/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Constance Wu" class="link ">Constance Wu</a> attends the 2022 MAKERS conference at the Waldorf-Astoria Monarch Beach in Dana Point, California, on Oct. 24. </p>
<p><a href="https://people.com/tag/diane-kruger/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Diane Kruger" class="link ">Diane Kruger</a> showcases her fall style sense while arriving to NBC Studios in N.Y.C. on Oct. 24. </p>
<p><a href="https://people.com/tag/laura-dern/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Laura Dern" class="link ">Laura Dern</a> and <a href="https://people.com/tag/hugh-jackman/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Hugh Jackman" class="link ">Hugh Jackman</a> get together at the Sony Pictures Classics and Cinema Society screening of <em>The Son </em>at the Crosby Street Hotel in N.Y.C. on Oct. 24. </p>
<p><a href="https://people.com/tag/billie-eilish/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Billie Eilish" class="link ">Billie Eilish</a> heads to a workout in Studio City, California, on Oct. 24. </p>
<p><a href="https://people.com/tag/snoop-dogg/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Snoop Dogg" class="link ">Snoop Dogg</a> takes a lunch break on the set of <em>The Underdoggs </em>in Atlanta on Oct. 24. </p>
<p><a href="https://people.com/tag/wynonna-judd/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Wynonna Judd" class="link ">Wynonna Judd</a> brings the joy to <em>Today </em>in N.Y.C.'s Rockefeller Center on Oct. 24. </p>
People Staff

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

Latest Stories

  • World-record holder Bulldog Hanover draws No. 6 spot for Breeders Crown Open Pace

    MILTON, Ont. — Owner Brad Grant isn't sure if Bulldog Hanover has another world-record race in him, but he expects his Ontario-bred horse will need a world-record effort to capture the US$600,000 Breeders Crown Open Pace on Saturday night. The four-year-old claimed the $500,000 William R. Haughton Memorial in a world-record time of 1:45.4 on July 16 at the Meadowlands. Bulldog Hanover drew the No. 6 spot Tuesday night for the Open Pace at Woodbine Mohawk Park. "It's definitely going to take a ch

  • Rodrigues scores in SO as Georgiev, Avalanche beat Rangers

    NEW YORK (AP) — Evan Rodrigues scored in the deciding goal in the shootout and Alexandar Georgiev made 44 saves to beat his former team as the Colorado Avalanche edged the New York Rangers 3-2 on Tuesday night. Rodrigues beat Rangers goalie Igor Shesterkin in the fourth round of the tiebreaker before Georgiev denied Alexis Lafreniere’s attempt to seal the victory. Mikko Rantanen also scored in the shootout for Colorado and Artemi Panarin tallied for the Rangers. Valeri Nichushkin and Logan O’Con

  • 'Any night can be anybody's night': Scottie Barnes on Raptors' depth

    Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes gives his thought on playing back-to-backs against the same team and why Pascal Siakam is a unique player.

  • Bouchard loses three-set heartbreaker, Fernandez advances in Mexico

    TAMPICO, Mexico — Eugenie Bouchard of Montreal suffered a tough loss Tuesday night to Renata Zarazua of Mexico City in the W-T-A 125 Abierto Tampico tournament. The 28-year-old Canadian was up 4-1 in the first set of her women's singles match but lost 7-5. She then bounced back with an impressive 6-1 win in the second set, but dropped the third set 7-5, despite leading Zarazua at one point. Zarazua had the lone ace in the two hour, 20-minute match. Bouchard had four double faults while her oppon

  • Why Toronto was a special stop in C.J. Miles' NBA journey

    On the debut episode of our new Raptors show, "Strictly Hoops with C.J. Miles," Miles discusses why his stint with Toronto was different than any other time he spent with an NBA franchise. The full episode can be listened to on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watched on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube channel.

  • Canada's Woods looks forward to a second chance at the Rugby League World Cup

    After suffering a serious knee injury ahead of the 2017 Rugby League World Cup in Australia, Petra Woods put away her boots to serve as Canadian team manager. "She did an incredible job," said Stevi Schnoor, who played for Canada in 2017 and is now part of Canadian head coach Mike Castle's staff. "We're still in awe of how she just took over the reins and made everything so seamless … Honestly she did such an amazing job for the team." "That being said, now it's a new World Cup and she's had all

  • Nick Nurse offers an update on Otto Porter Jr.

    Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse discusses the improved spacing in the halfcourt offence, Pascal Siakam's play, Thaddeus Young not getting minutes recently and what Otto Porter Jr.'s role will be once he returns.

  • Canadian defensive back Mike Daly returns to Hamilton Tiger-Cats

    HAMILTON — Mike Daly is returning to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. The Canadian defensive back and the Ticats agreed to a deal on Wednesday, allowing the 32-year-old Daly to return to Hamilton. Daly played four games for the Tiger-Cats last season and started in the 108th Grey Cup at Tim Hortons Field, totalling eight defensive tackles last season. Hamilton fell to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers 33-25 in the CFL championship game. The Kitchener, Ont., native has played 91 games over seven seasons with the

  • Kings beat Lightning 4-2 to snap 10-game series skid

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Gabe Vilardi had a goal and an assist, Phillip Danault scored for the second straight game and the Los Angeles Kings defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-2 on Tuesday night. Blake Lizotte and Adrian Kempe both had a goal, Jonathan Quick made 24 saves and the Kings snapped a 10-game losing streak to the Lightning. Brandon Hagel and Nikita Kucherov scored, and Andrei Vasilevskiy allowed four goals on 33 shots in the opener of Tampa Bay’s three-game California road trip. The Kings

  • Senators' Josh Norris could miss entire season with shoulder injury

    Ottawa Senators head coach D.J. Smith is reportedly not confident forward Josh Norris will return to the team in 2022-23.

  • Lucas Raymond scores twice in Red Wings' 2-1 win over Wild

    DETROIT (AP) — Lucas Raymond scored his first two goals of the season, Ville Husso made 30 saves and the Detroit Red Wings beat the Minnesota Wild 2-1 on Saturday night to end a two-game losing streak. Raymond finally broke through in the eighth game of the season after scoring 23 times last season as a rookie. Raymond broke a tie on a power play with 4.3 seconds remaining in the second period. Driving into the goal crease with the puck, he managed to jam it through the legs of goalie Filp Gusta

  • Kuemper's shutout leads Capitals over Predators 3-0

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Darcy Kuemper made 34 saves for his first shutout with Washington and the Capitals beat the Nashville Predators 3-0 on Saturday night. Beck Malenstyn, Aliaksei Protas and Alex Ovechkin scored to help the Capitals win for the third time in four games. Juuse Saros made 32 saves for Nashville, which has lost six of seven. Kuemper had to be sharp early, denying Yakov Trenin from in close just 13 seconds into the game. That was one of 11 saves Kuemper made in the opening perio

  • Former NHLer Ryan Kesler recalls the time he nearly fought John Tortorella

    Kesler joined the Spittin' Chiclets podcast recently and detailed a wild exchange between him and the fiery coach during a 2014 practice.

  • Spurs waive Canadian Josh Primo, No. 12 pick in 2021 NBA draft

    SAN ANTONIO (AP) — The San Antonio Spurs waived Canadian guard Josh Primo on Friday, surprisingly cutting ties with the No. 12 pick in the 2021 NBA draft. The 19-year-old 6-foot-6 guard, who is from Toronto, had averaged 7.0 points in four games this season while battling minor injuries. “It is our hope that, in the long run, this decision will serve the best interest of both the organization and Joshua,” Spurs Sports & Entertainment CEO RC Buford said. The Spurs would not offer any further deta

  • Flames burned 3-2 at home by Oilers comeback

    CALGARY — Zach Hyman scored twice, including the game winner at 12:24 of the third period, as the Edmonton Oilers came from behind for a 3-2 NHL victory over the Calgary Flames on Saturday night. Connor McDavid, who also added two assists, had the other goal for Edmonton (6-3-0), which has won three in a row. Mikael Backlund and Brett Ritchie replied for Calgary (5-2-0). Stuart Skinner made 40 saves to earn the win and improve to 2-1-0. Jacob Markstrom, who had 22 saves, suffered his first loss

  • Will Pascal Siakam continue to get to the free-throw line?

    Raptors forward Pascal Siakam is getting in the paint and finding early paths to the free-throw line this season which has helped boost his points per game average. Full episode of Imman Adan and Katie Heindl discussing early trends is available on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Marino defeats Fernandez in all-Canadian quarterfinal to advance at Abierto Tampico

    TAMPICO, Mexico — Rebecca Marino got the better of Leylah Fernandez in their all-Canadian quarterfinal at the Abierto Tampico WTA 125 tournament with a 6-3, 6-3 win on Thursday. Marino won 72.4 per cent of her first-serve points and broke on five of her 10 opportunities. The Vancouver native recorded all four of her aces in the second set alone. Fernandez of Laval, Que., in comparison, had a tough night only winning 50 per cent of her first-serve points. The 20-year-old fired two aces in the mat

  • Trust, patience are required with OG Anunoby's scoring growth

    On the debut episode of our new Raptors show, "Strictly Hoops with C.J. Miles," the former Raptor explains the mental and physical hurdles a player goes through when they're attempting to take scoring leaps. The full episode can be listened to on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watched on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube channel.

  • Duhaime lifts Wild to 3-1 road win over Canadiens

    MONTREAL — Brandon Duhaime was born in Coral Springs, Fla., but he has family in Montreal thanks to his mother Martine’s side. She, along with several cousins from across the Greater Montreal region, came to the Bell Centre to watch her son play and the winger did not disappoint on Tuesday night. Duhaime scored the game winner and added one assist as the Minnesota Wild defeated the Montreal Canadiens 3-1. “For me personally, I'm just trying to take it as another game and not getting too high, to

  • Coyotes set to begin life inside cosy new home: 'Certainly gonna be different'

    Auston Matthews drove by the Arizona Coyotes' new home this summer. The 5,000-seat rink tucked into a college campus is a temporary solution — for at least the next three seasons — as the franchise continues working on a proposed long-term arena. Matthews, who grew up in the Phoenix area, wants to see the franchise that sparked his hockey obsession — long before the Toronto Maple Leafs sniper scored 60 goals in a season and won the Hart Trophy as NHL MVP — succeed in the desert. He's also curiou