The Reasonable Man's Rules Of Golf

Golf purists won't agree with taking liberties with the game's rules, and if you actually lay a club on the ground and mark the spot with a tee before taking a drop during your usual friendly foursome, this list probably isn't for you. But while we believe the rules of golf to be sacred and essential, sometimes bending them just a little, provided you aren't doing it in an official competition or without consent or knowledge of your playing partners, can make your round more fun. And isn't that what playing recreational golf is all about? Keep these ideas in mind the next time you're not teeing it up at the U.S. Open.

—Alex Myers