A Real Bird Of Paradise Will Cost You A Pretty Penny, But This Artificial Dupe Will Save You Tons

It's a debate as old as time: Fake plants vs. real plants? Those in the real-plants-only camp often say that pseudo shrubbery can't hold a candle to something that's alive, but what they fail to realize is that some of us people don't really have a choice.

Not everyone is blessed with a green thumb. And for others, the plants they love are toxic to their pets. (Or simply don't grow in their neck of the woods.) Designer and television host Mikel Welch has never shied away from mixing in fake plants as part of his designs, particularly for clients in tough climates. "This way you could transform a desolate desert" into whatever you want, he says.

Welch doesn’t recommend purchasing any old plastic plant, though. You have to consider where you’d be placing it and read up on the materials it’s made from first. Often, that might mean shelling out a few more bucks for the right faux plant, but Welch says the long-term savings make it worthwhile (e.g. no repotting materials, fertilizer, or plant sitters when you travel).

When shopping for a fake plant, Welch suggests opting for silk if the plant will be at eye level (think: tall corner plants or coffee table shrubs). But if it’ll be up on a bookshelf, you can probably get away with plastic. Welch also urges people to stay away from plants that have fake river rocks glued to the inside of the pot, stems covered in plastic dew, or anything that looks "too perfect"—they’re dead giveaways that your plant is, well, not alive.

You might also mix in a few real elements to trick the eye, says Welch. "You can sling some actual moss on top of the fake plant to give it the illusion that it’s real." Or, he recommends placing small, low-maintenance air plants near fake ones. No one will be the wiser, trust.

Ahead, you'll find the 25 best artificial plants that'll dupe anyone and everyone: