42 Books Everyone Will Be Talking About in 2021

Now that 2020 is almost in our collective rearview mirror, it's time to look ahead to a brand-new year full of books that we're all going to be obsessed with in 2021. Despite how unsettled 2020 was, it served up plenty of unforgettable reads, from the stunning and timely The Vanishing Half to the warm and witty Beach Read. But 2021 is here to tell 2020 to hold its bookmark, because this coming year is absolutely stacked with highly anticipated novels from the likes of Taylor Jenkins Reid, Kristin Hannah, Talia Hibbert, Stephen King, and Casey McQuiston. And it's not just the big-name authors who are preparing to wow readers; there are already a number of 2021 debuts generating major buzz, too.

Ready to find out what books need to be on your TBR in 2021? Then read on for a list of 42 must-read titles coming your way in the new year.