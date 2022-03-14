Read These Vet-Approved Tips for Traveling With a Cat Before You Get in the Car
1) Do: Secure Your Cat in a CarrierThorsten Nilson / EyeEm - Getty Images
2) Don't: Leave Mr. Whiskers in the CarThorsten Nilson / EyeEm - Getty Images
3) Do: Anxious Cat? Have a Chat With Your VetAnita Kot - Getty Images
4) Don't: Forget to Pack Some Cleaning SuppliesBarisic Zaklina - Getty Images
5) Do: Bring Your Cat's Usual Litter BoxThorsten Nilson / EyeEm - Getty Images
6) Don't: Put Your Cat With Their Arch-nemesisRonny Kolm / EyeEm - Getty Images
7) Do: Pack Their Fave Blankie and ToysBalzs Kemendi / EyeEm - Getty Images
8) Don't: Open the Door Unless You Know Your Cat is SecureGabrielPevide - Getty Images
9) Do: Bring Their Fave TreatsElizabeth Livermore - Getty Images
10) Don't: Forget to Pack Some Patiencevasiliki - Getty Images