Read These Vet-Approved Tips for Traveling With a Cat Before You Get in the Car

  • <p>According to Dr. Earley, this is probably the biggest tip on the list, and that's why it's up first. When cats are frightened, they often try to squeeze themselves in tight spaces. This may be under the seat or under pedals, and that's the last thing we want while traveling. <br></p>
    1/10

    1) Do: Secure Your Cat in a Carrier

    According to Dr. Earley, this is probably the biggest tip on the list, and that's why it's up first. When cats are frightened, they often try to squeeze themselves in tight spaces. This may be under the seat or under pedals, and that's the last thing we want while traveling.

    Thorsten Nilson / EyeEm - Getty Images
  • <p>As with any living creature, never leave your cat in a hot car. They can't quite sweat like us. If the temperature outside is 70 or above, it's best not even to consider leaving your cat in the car. Even on a cool day, make sure you leave the windows cracked and your cat secure in their carrier.</p>
    2/10

    2) Don't: Leave Mr. Whiskers in the Car

    As with any living creature, never leave your cat in a hot car. They can't quite sweat like us. If the temperature outside is 70 or above, it's best not even to consider leaving your cat in the car. Even on a cool day, make sure you leave the windows cracked and your cat secure in their carrier.

    Thorsten Nilson / EyeEm - Getty Images
  • <p>Cats can be skiddish sometimes (hence the term "scaredy cat"). Some cats can't cope with the stress of travel. Before heading out on your adventure, have a chat with you vet about possible anxiety medication fit for your feline friend. Your veterinarian can offer helpful advice when it comes to deciding if your cat is a good candidate for anxiety medication or not. </p>
    3/10

    3) Do: Anxious Cat? Have a Chat With Your Vet

    Cats can be skiddish sometimes (hence the term "scaredy cat"). Some cats can't cope with the stress of travel. Before heading out on your adventure, have a chat with you vet about possible anxiety medication fit for your feline friend. Your veterinarian can offer helpful advice when it comes to deciding if your cat is a good candidate for anxiety medication or not.

    Anita Kot - Getty Images
  • <p>Accidents happen, and that's okay! Before heading out, don't forget to pack rags, napkins, odor-neutralizing solution, and other cleaning supplies for the ride. When nervous, some cats will mark their territory (even when it's definitely not theirs).</p>
    4/10

    4) Don't: Forget to Pack Some Cleaning Supplies

    Accidents happen, and that's okay! Before heading out, don't forget to pack rags, napkins, odor-neutralizing solution, and other cleaning supplies for the ride. When nervous, some cats will mark their territory (even when it's definitely not theirs).

    Barisic Zaklina - Getty Images
  • <p>Your furry friend is going to need somewhere to use the restroom, and unless you've miraculously trained them to use the toilet, don't forget to bring their usual litter box if possible. Your cat can smell if a litter box is their own, and this is where they'll relieve themselves. </p>
    5/10

    5) Do: Bring Your Cat's Usual Litter Box

    Your furry friend is going to need somewhere to use the restroom, and unless you've miraculously trained them to use the toilet, don't forget to bring their usual litter box if possible. Your cat can smell if a litter box is their own, and this is where they'll relieve themselves.

    Thorsten Nilson / EyeEm - Getty Images
  • <p>Just like some of us, cats like their space, especially when it comes to getting as far as possible from pets they don't get along with. If you're traveling with another animal that your cat doesn't get along with, try to create as much space in between them and their archenemy. After all, no one wants a trip filled with growling or hissing as background noise. </p>
    6/10

    6) Don't: Put Your Cat With Their Arch-nemesis

    Just like some of us, cats like their space, especially when it comes to getting as far as possible from pets they don't get along with. If you're traveling with another animal that your cat doesn't get along with, try to create as much space in between them and their archenemy. After all, no one wants a trip filled with growling or hissing as background noise.

    Ronny Kolm / EyeEm - Getty Images
  • <p>When traveling with a cat, make sure to place familiar bedding, blankets and toys in their carrier to help keep them at ease. According to Dr. Earley, cats are very particular about territory, which they establish with their scent. A familiar scent will help calm your kitty and make things seem less foreign.<br></p>
    7/10

    7) Do: Pack Their Fave Blankie and Toys

    When traveling with a cat, make sure to place familiar bedding, blankets and toys in their carrier to help keep them at ease. According to Dr. Earley, cats are very particular about territory, which they establish with their scent. A familiar scent will help calm your kitty and make things seem less foreign.

    Balzs Kemendi / EyeEm - Getty Images
  • <p>Before you open that door, make sure your cat is 100% secured, because chasing after your pet will definitely put a damper on the trip. A stressed cat will look for any shot at freedom and it happens quickly. </p>
    8/10

    8) Don't: Open the Door Unless You Know Your Cat is Secure

    Before you open that door, make sure your cat is 100% secured, because chasing after your pet will definitely put a damper on the trip. A stressed cat will look for any shot at freedom and it happens quickly.

    GabrielPevide - Getty Images
  • <p>Every trip needs a lineup of your favorite snacks and that goes for your pet too! In addition to their food and water, make sure to pack your cat's favorite treats. Why? Well, treats always make things better. </p>
    9/10

    9) Do: Bring Their Fave Treats

    Every trip needs a lineup of your favorite snacks and that goes for your pet too! In addition to their food and water, make sure to pack your cat's favorite treats. Why? Well, treats always make things better.

    Elizabeth Livermore - Getty Images
  • <p>Dr. Earley says it best: "Don't forget to pack patience". Some cats love to travel, but many find it frightening. Your cat can sense your stress level so take some deep breaths and find your zen. You got this! </p>
    10/10

    10) Don't: Forget to Pack Some Patience

    Dr. Earley says it best: "Don't forget to pack patience". Some cats love to travel, but many find it frightening. Your cat can sense your stress level so take some deep breaths and find your zen. You got this!

    vasiliki - Getty Images
<p>According to Dr. Earley, this is probably the biggest tip on the list, and that's why it's up first. When cats are frightened, they often try to squeeze themselves in tight spaces. This may be under the seat or under pedals, and that's the last thing we want while traveling. <br></p>
<p>As with any living creature, never leave your cat in a hot car. They can't quite sweat like us. If the temperature outside is 70 or above, it's best not even to consider leaving your cat in the car. Even on a cool day, make sure you leave the windows cracked and your cat secure in their carrier.</p>
<p>Cats can be skiddish sometimes (hence the term "scaredy cat"). Some cats can't cope with the stress of travel. Before heading out on your adventure, have a chat with you vet about possible anxiety medication fit for your feline friend. Your veterinarian can offer helpful advice when it comes to deciding if your cat is a good candidate for anxiety medication or not. </p>
<p>Accidents happen, and that's okay! Before heading out, don't forget to pack rags, napkins, odor-neutralizing solution, and other cleaning supplies for the ride. When nervous, some cats will mark their territory (even when it's definitely not theirs).</p>
<p>Your furry friend is going to need somewhere to use the restroom, and unless you've miraculously trained them to use the toilet, don't forget to bring their usual litter box if possible. Your cat can smell if a litter box is their own, and this is where they'll relieve themselves. </p>
<p>Just like some of us, cats like their space, especially when it comes to getting as far as possible from pets they don't get along with. If you're traveling with another animal that your cat doesn't get along with, try to create as much space in between them and their archenemy. After all, no one wants a trip filled with growling or hissing as background noise. </p>
<p>When traveling with a cat, make sure to place familiar bedding, blankets and toys in their carrier to help keep them at ease. According to Dr. Earley, cats are very particular about territory, which they establish with their scent. A familiar scent will help calm your kitty and make things seem less foreign.<br></p>
<p>Before you open that door, make sure your cat is 100% secured, because chasing after your pet will definitely put a damper on the trip. A stressed cat will look for any shot at freedom and it happens quickly. </p>
<p>Every trip needs a lineup of your favorite snacks and that goes for your pet too! In addition to their food and water, make sure to pack your cat's favorite treats. Why? Well, treats always make things better. </p>
<p>Dr. Earley says it best: "Don't forget to pack patience". Some cats love to travel, but many find it frightening. Your cat can sense your stress level so take some deep breaths and find your zen. You got this! </p>

Getting ready to travel, but can't leave your furry friend behind? Make sure you become familiar with these tips for traveling with a cat according to a veterinarian.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Ristolainen extension another sign of the Flyers' dysfunction

    Chuck Fletcher doubled down on a mistake, signing the underwhelming defender to a five-year extension when the Flyers are clearly in need of a reset.

  • The Raptors Development Game

    When it comes to Scottie Barnes, Gary Trent Jr., OG Anunoby, Pascal Siakam, Fred VanVleet and Nick Nurse, what's one thing you would like to see them develop before next season? Imman Adan and Katie Heindl discuss. Listen to the full episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast.

  • Whitecaps COO steps down as investigation into soccer club continues

    A longtime Vancouver Whitecaps executive has resigned from her position, but will co-operate with an investigation into how the soccer club handled sexual misconduct allegations against two former women's team coaches, according to club leadership. Rachel Lewis left her position as chief operating officer "to pursue other opportunities," Whitecaps CEO Axel Schuster said in a written statement. "She was an important member of the club's leadership team since 2003 and we wish her all the best in t

  • Leafs' Matthews to have hearing with NHL player safety for cross-check on Dahlin

    HAMILTON — Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews has a hearing with the NHL's department of player safety Monday. Matthews cross-checked Sabres defenceman Rasmus Dahlin in the third period of Sunday's Heritage Classic at Hamilton's Tim Hortons Field. The altercation took place away from the puck with Toronto losing 4-2 with five minutes to play in the game. Both players exchanged shoves inside Sabres goaltender Craig Anderson's crease. Matthews then cross-checked Dahlin to the side of the

  • Nick Nurse breaks down Raptors’ win over Suns, congratulates Popovich on record

    Raptors head coach Nick Nurse was impressed with how his team didn’t crumble in the fourth quarter in a tough game on the road. He spoke about how Fred VanVleet kept Toronto composed, how Gary Trent Jr. benefits from VanVleet’s presence and then congratulated Gregg Popovich on setting the NBA wins record for a head coach. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Yusei Kikuchi could be a brilliant addition or foolish gamble for Blue Jays

    Yusei Kikuchi is undeniably talented but maddeningly inconsistent.

  • Defending champion NYCFC beats CF Montreal 4-1 for 1st win

    NEW YORK (AP) — Santiago Rodriguez delivered a pivotal goal in a 4-1 win for New York City FC over CF Montreal on Saturday. Rodriguez's goal put NYCFC (1-1-1) ahead for good at 2-0 in the 20th minute. NYCFC also got one goal from Alexander Callens, one more from Talles Magno and another one from Thiago. Zachary Brault Guillard scored for Montreal (0-3-0). NYCFC outshot Montreal 13-9, with nine shots on goal to one for Montreal. Sebastian Breza made five saves for Montreal. These teams take to th

  • Fred VanVleet on return: 'Happy to be back doing what I love'

    The heart and sole of the Raptors returned to the lineup versus the Spurs after a five-game absence, dropping 26 points and looking like he didn't miss a beat. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • COVID-19 kept Mark Nichols from the Brier championship match — but not the celebration

    Newfoundland and Labrador curler Mark Nichols didn't get to spend his Sunday night the way he wanted to, but says watching his teammates take home a fourth Brier championship took away all the pain of not being on the ice. Nichols, the third for Team Wild Card One, was forced to miss the final weekend of competition due to a COVID-19 diagnosis. "It was a tough few days for me. I was pretty sick. I feel like I'm on the other end of it now, but it's been a whirlwind of emotions and feelings over t

  • Auston Matthews' suspension highlights NHL's consistency problem

    In an objective NHL world, Auston Matthews deserves the two-game suspension for his cross-check Rasmus Dahlin during the Heritage Classic but the inconsistency of rulings from the NHL's Department of Player Safety has left fans outraged and players confused.&nbsp;

  • Alex Ovechkin gets away with blatant penalty, Capitals tie game with 1 second left

    Some poor officiating earned the Washington Capitals an extra point in the standings.

  • OHL removes Flint Firebirds president from league due to inappropriate conduct

    Terry Christensen is out as Flint Firebirds president.

  • Team Newfoundland and Labrador gain experience, make history at Brier

    Team Newfoundland and Labrador may not be taking home any hardware from the Brier, but they're bringing back a lot of experience, some unforgettable memories and a history-making moment. At just 15 years old, Nicholas Codner from Torbay made Brier history by becoming the youngest player to ever compete at the men's national curling championship. "It's been pretty awesome, everyone has been pretty supportive," said Codner, who spoke with CBC News from Lethbridge, Alberta. "I don't think people re

  • Red Wings goalie Alex Nedeljkovic surrenders all-time absurd goal

    Wings netminder Alex Nedeljkovic somehow swatted a wide, bouncing puck through his own legs for one of the absolute weirdest goals you'll ever see.

  • Raptors getting huge boost from Precious Achiuwa's improvements

    Precious Achiuwa is showing that his Rising Stars breakout was more than a flash in the pan.

  • Gabriel Landeskog sounds off on an awful night for NHL refs

    It wasn’t a banner night for NHL officials across the board Thursday evening.

  • Jack Eichel felt like Sabres were 'toying' with him over surgery, captaincy

    Golden Knights star Jack Eichel spoke on his "messy" fallout with the Sabres ahead of his highly-anticipated return to Buffalo.

  • Khem Birch thinks a lot of people want to see him fail

    Khem Birch met with reporters after the Raptors’ impressive road win over the Suns. Birch was very candid about what he’s gone through this season as he’s struggled through injury. He says he’s starting to feel more like himself as he gets more comfortable in his routine. He also loves seeing Precious Achiuwa’s growth even though the two are competing for minutes. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Manitobans among 15 Western Hockey League players tapped for 2022 CHL Top Prospects game

    Several players with links to Manitoba have made the cut for the upcoming Canadian Hockey League Top Prospects game. That includes 17-year-old Conor Geekie, a Winnipeg Ice centre originally from the western Manitoba community of Strathclair. For Geekie, being selected for the game is an exciting opportunity — and a chance to brag a little bit to his brother, Morgan Geekie, who plays with the NHL's Seattle Kraken. "My brother never got the opportunity to go [to this game] when he was going throug

  • Canadian speed skater Laurent Dubreuil claims overall World Cup title in 500m

    Canadian speed skater Laurent Dubreuil finished fourth in his 500-metre event on Sunday in Heerenveen, Netherlands, but it was more than enough to secure his first overall World Cup season title. Japan's Tatsuya Shinhama, who won Saturday's race, also picked up the win in Sunday's event in 34.487 seconds, but could not catch points leader Dubreuil. The Canadian finished 15-100ths of a second behind Shinhama but ended up with an insurmountable point total of 614, to the Japanese skater's 586. "My