Read This Before You Start a Vegetable Garden
- 1/11
1) Choose a spot in full sun.Santiago Urquijo - Getty Images
- 2/11
2) Figure out how you’re going to water.Xiuxia Huang - Getty Images
- 3/11
3) Do a soil test.mikroman6 - Getty Images
- 4/11
4) Start small.HildaWeges - Getty Images
- 5/11
5) Try container gardening.Jacky Parker Photography - Getty Images
- 6/11
6) Grow what you love.fdastudillo - Getty Images
- 7/11
7) Buy seeds and plants from reliable nurseries.Annie Japaud - Getty Images
- 8/11
8) Plant a combination of seeds and seedlings.Liudmila Chernetska - Getty Images
- 9/11
9) Watch for problems.ThamKC - Getty Images
- 10/11
10) Plant flowers, too.Photos by R A Kearton - Getty Images
- 11/11
11) Enjoy your garden!Alexandra Scotcher - Getty Images