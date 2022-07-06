How To Read the Game of Thrones Books In Order

CBC
Two teenagers have been arrested after a fight at a high school in Surrey, B.C., ended in a stabbing on Monday. RCMP were called to Panorama Ridge Secondary School on 64 Avenue just before 4 p.m. PT. A statement said responding officers found a 16-year-old boy who'd been stabbed. He was taken to hospital with serious injuries, RCMP said. Two male suspects, aged 16 and 17, were found nearby and arrested. Police said "initial indications" are that the teenagers, who knew each other, had been fight