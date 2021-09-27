Rare Vintage Photos of Old Hollywood Stars at Home

The Canadian Press

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Oakland Athletics shortstop Elvis Andrus was put on the 10-day injured list Sunday, a day after breaking his left leg while scoring the winning run against the Houston Astros. The A’s also placed infielder Jed Lowrie on the IL with a sprained right hand. Andrus singled leading off the bottom of the ninth against Ryan Pressly on Saturday and scored from first when Starling Marte lined a double into the gap in right-center. Andrus stumbled rounding third and barely made it t