Rare Vintage Photos of Old Hollywood Stars at Home

  • <p>There's a major difference between the celebrities of today versus the stars of old Hollywood: social media. Today, fans have direct access to their favorite actors and musicians, and nothing is off-limits. They share what they had for breakfast, where they're vacationing, and what the insides of their closets look like. But the same can't truly be said for old Hollywood stars, like Marylin Monroe, Judy Garland, Lucille Ball, Vincent Price, and Elizabeth Taylor, right? Well, yes and no. </p><p>While it was slightly easier for the stars of yesteryear to carry an air of mystery about themselves, these film and radio legends still managed to share a bit of their personal lives with adoring fans around the world, reminding everyone that behind the flashing bulbs of <a href="https://www.elle.com/culture/movies-tv/g34238391/classic-horror-movie-premiere-photos/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:glamorous red carpet premieres" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">glamorous red carpet premieres</a>, someone still needs to iron the clothes, cook meals, and sort through the mail.</p><p>These rare pictures of old Hollywood stars at home capture what their lives were like off set, from their hobbies to them baking and doing housekeeping tasks just like everyone else.</p>
  • <p>The blonde bombshell cuddles up on her bed to enjoy a good book.</p>
    Marilyn Monroe

    The blonde bombshell cuddles up on her bed to enjoy a good book.

  • <p>The <em>I Love Lucy </em>star bakes in her Los Angeles kitchen.</p>
    Lucille Ball

    The I Love Lucy star bakes in her Los Angeles kitchen.

  • <p>Hollywood's <em>Golden Girl </em>sits at her desk as she sorts through mail and packages. </p>
    Betty White

    Hollywood's Golden Girl sits at her desk as she sorts through mail and packages.

  • <p>The newlyweds enjoy breakfast together in their Hollywood home.</p>
    Virginia Cherrill and Cary Grant

    The newlyweds enjoy breakfast together in their Hollywood home.

  • <p>The <em>Whatever Happened to Baby Jane</em> Academy Award-winner prepares to show home movies in the living room of her Brentwood estate. </p>
    Joan Crawford

    The Whatever Happened to Baby Jane Academy Award-winner prepares to show home movies in the living room of her Brentwood estate.

  • <p>The horror actor, star of <em>House of Wax</em> and <em>House on Haunted Hill</em>, relaxes with his son in the yard of his Beverly Hills home, circa 1946.</p>
    Vincent Price

    The horror actor, star of House of Wax and House on Haunted Hill, relaxes with his son in the yard of his Beverly Hills home, circa 1946.

  • <p><em>The Wizard of Oz</em> star Judy Garland and musician Mickey Deans enjoy a cup of tea on the floor of their London home the morning of their wedding, March 15, 1969.</p>
    Judy Garland and Mickey Deans

    The Wizard of Oz star Judy Garland and musician Mickey Deans enjoy a cup of tea on the floor of their London home the morning of their wedding, March 15, 1969.

  • <p>The actress hits the road for a brief bike ride outside her home in Ireland, where she was filming <em>The Lion in Winter</em>, December 14, 1967.</p>
    Katharine Hepburn

    The actress hits the road for a brief bike ride outside her home in Ireland, where she was filming The Lion in Winter, December 14, 1967.

  • <p>Actress Elaine Barrie puts a slipper on the foot of her husband John Barrymore (grandfather of Drew Barrymore), as they lounge on the sofa with a dog by their side. </p>
    Elaine Barrie and John Barrymore

    Actress Elaine Barrie puts a slipper on the foot of her husband John Barrymore (grandfather of Drew Barrymore), as they lounge on the sofa with a dog by their side.

  • <p>A young Elizabeth Taylor and her then-fiancé William D. Pawley Jr. pose poolside at Pawley's family home in Miami, circa 1949. </p>
    Elizabeth Taylor and William D. Pawley Jr.

    A young Elizabeth Taylor and her then-fiancé William D. Pawley Jr. pose poolside at Pawley's family home in Miami, circa 1949.

  • <p>The film star, who was a reported champion croquet player, sets up a croquet course on the lawn of her Hollywood home.</p>
    Bette Davis

    The film star, who was a reported champion croquet player, sets up a croquet course on the lawn of her Hollywood home.

  • <p>The <em>Some Like it Hot</em> star reads a children's book to the young daughter of a fellow Hollywood studio player.</p>
    Marilyn Monroe

    The Some Like it Hot star reads a children's book to the young daughter of a fellow Hollywood studio player.

  • <p>The original blonde bombshell poses poolside next to a small sailboat, circa 1920s.</p>
    Jean Harlow

    The original blonde bombshell poses poolside next to a small sailboat, circa 1920s.

  • <p>The former child star takes a moment to read some mail and enjoy an apple on the floor of her Los Angeles living room, circa 1944.</p>
    Shirley Temple

    The former child star takes a moment to read some mail and enjoy an apple on the floor of her Los Angeles living room, circa 1944.

  • <p>The Hollywood star (mother of Carrie Fisher/grandmother of Billie Lourd) and her husband, musician Eddie Fisher, appear for a playful portrait in their Pacific Palisades abode. </p>
    Debbie Reynolds and Eddie Fisher

    The Hollywood star (mother of Carrie Fisher/grandmother of Billie Lourd) and her husband, musician Eddie Fisher, appear for a playful portrait in their Pacific Palisades abode.

  • <p>The <em>Rear Window</em> star relaxes with her poodle on the windowsill of her Fifth Avenue apartment shortly before departing to Monaco before her nuptials to Prince Rainier, circa 1956.</p>
    Grace Kelly

    The Rear Window star relaxes with her poodle on the windowsill of her Fifth Avenue apartment shortly before departing to Monaco before her nuptials to Prince Rainier, circa 1956.

  • <p>The Academy Award nominee takes a break from the glamour of the red carpet to iron a few garments. </p>
    Ava Gardner

    The Academy Award nominee takes a break from the glamour of the red carpet to iron a few garments.

  • <p>The singer spends an evening organizing and listening to her record collection in her Los Angeles home in 1957. </p>
    Eartha Kitt

    The singer spends an evening organizing and listening to her record collection in her Los Angeles home in 1957.

  • <p>The English model enjoys a cup of coffee while her daughter, Kate Barry, helps feed her newborn baby, Charlotte Gainsbourg. </p>
    Jane Birkin

    The English model enjoys a cup of coffee while her daughter, Kate Barry, helps feed her newborn baby, Charlotte Gainsbourg.

  • <p>The Spanish singer spends quality time with his young children, while he and his wife relax by the pool in the backyard of their home in Spain. </p>
    Julio Iglesias

    The Spanish singer spends quality time with his young children, while he and his wife relax by the pool in the backyard of their home in Spain.

  • <p>The MGM Studios star gives her Cocker Spaniel, Amy, a bath on the patio of her Hollywood home. </p>
    Elizabeth Taylor

    The MGM Studios star gives her Cocker Spaniel, Amy, a bath on the patio of her Hollywood home.

  • <p>The comedian pulls out her paint set on a sunny day in the backyard of her California home. </p>
    Lucille Ball

    The comedian pulls out her paint set on a sunny day in the backyard of her California home.

  • <p>Complete with coffee and the morning newspaper, the Italian film star enjoys a leisurely morning on the terrace of her Roman villa with her director husband, Carlo Ponti. </p>
    Sophia Loren and Carlo Ponti

    Complete with coffee and the morning newspaper, the Italian film star enjoys a leisurely morning on the terrace of her Roman villa with her director husband, Carlo Ponti.

  • <p>Actress Sharon Tate trims a few inches off of the back of her husband's, director Roman Polanski, hair in the master bathroom of their London apartment. </p>
    Sharon Tate and Roman Polanski

    Actress Sharon Tate trims a few inches off of the back of her husband's, director Roman Polanski, hair in the master bathroom of their London apartment.

  • <p>The <em>Breakfast at Tiffany's </em>star shows off her green thumb as she repots a house plant in her New York apartment. </p>
    Audrey Hepburn

    The Breakfast at Tiffany's star shows off her green thumb as she repots a house plant in her New York apartment.

  • <p>The singer and actress checks on the meal that's cooking in her oven while in her kitchen in 1940. </p>
    Lena Horne

    The singer and actress checks on the meal that's cooking in her oven while in her kitchen in 1940.

  • <p>Brigitte Bardot wraps her arms around her husband, French director Roger Vadim, while he works at their Parisian pad. </p>
    Brigitte Bardot and Roger Vadim

    Brigitte Bardot wraps her arms around her husband, French director Roger Vadim, while he works at their Parisian pad.

  • <p>Natalie Wood smiles as she enjoys a cup of tea from the couch of her Los Angeles living room in 1957. </p>
    Natalie Wood

    Natalie Wood smiles as she enjoys a cup of tea from the couch of her Los Angeles living room in 1957.

  • <p>Jane Fonda curls up in an armchair and studies the lines for her upcoming part in Lee Strasberg's acting program. </p>
    Jane Fonda

    Jane Fonda curls up in an armchair and studies the lines for her upcoming part in Lee Strasberg's acting program.

  • <p>The actress welcomes cameras into the foyer of her Los Angeles home, while looking chic in a floral full skirt dress. </p>
    Donna Reed

    The actress welcomes cameras into the foyer of her Los Angeles home, while looking chic in a floral full skirt dress.

  • <p>The <em>Casablanca </em>star sets the table before entertaining family and friends for the first birthday of her twin daughters in 1953. </p>
    Ingrid Bergman

    The Casablanca star sets the table before entertaining family and friends for the first birthday of her twin daughters in 1953.

  • <p>Joan Collins is a vision in pink as she poses for a photograph in her pink bedroom with her pink poodle. </p>
    Joan Collins

    Joan Collins is a vision in pink as she poses for a photograph in her pink bedroom with her pink poodle.

  • <p>Actress Barbara Roscoe demonstrates her multitasking skills at home in 1963, as she mans the stove while drying her hair. </p>
    Barbara Roscoe

    Actress Barbara Roscoe demonstrates her multitasking skills at home in 1963, as she mans the stove while drying her hair.

  • <p>The jazz singer combs through his record collection and picks out a good one for guests in his home. </p>
    Nat King Cole

    The jazz singer combs through his record collection and picks out a good one for guests in his home.

  • <p>The <em>Mary Poppins </em>star looks polished as she poses in the kitchen of her London apartment with a tea set in 1959. </p>
    Julie Andrews

    The Mary Poppins star looks polished as she poses in the kitchen of her London apartment with a tea set in 1959.

  • <p>While in the study of her Los Angeles home, Lauren Bacall sorts through papers with her children, Stephen and Leslie. </p>
    Lauren Bacall

    While in the study of her Los Angeles home, Lauren Bacall sorts through papers with her children, Stephen and Leslie.

  • <p>The <em>Gilda </em>actress shows off a packed refrigerator and pulls a potato from the bottom drawer while making dinner in 1941. </p>
    Rita Hayworth

    The Gilda actress shows off a packed refrigerator and pulls a potato from the bottom drawer while making dinner in 1941.

  • <p> The <em>To Be or Not to Be</em> actress lounges on shag carpeting with a cup of coffee during a telephone call at home in 1938. </p>
    Carole Lombard

    The To Be or Not to Be actress lounges on shag carpeting with a cup of coffee during a telephone call at home in 1938.

  • <p>The future First Lady and her daughter, Caroline, enjoy an afternoon of painting from their living room in 1960.</p>
    Jacqueline Kennedy

    The future First Lady and her daughter, Caroline, enjoy an afternoon of painting from their living room in 1960.

  • <p>Cary Grant and his first wife, actress Virginia Cherill, challenge each to a game of backgammon in their living room. </p>
    Cary Grant and Virginia Cherrill

    Cary Grant and his first wife, actress Virginia Cherill, challenge each to a game of backgammon in their living room.

