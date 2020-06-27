Rare Photos From Princess Diana and Prince Charles' Wedding

Rare Photos From Princess Diana and Prince Charles' WeddingGood HousekeepingJune 27, 2020, 2:37 p.m. UTCIt was described as "the royal wedding of the century."From Good HousekeepingRare Photos From Princess Diana and Prince Charles' WeddingPeople were thrilled when Lady Diana Spencer married Prince Charles in 1981. The dress! The ring! They couldn't get enough of the romance—and you've likely seen approximately a million pictures from that day as a result. Still, I dove deep into the archives and managed to find some photos you probably haven't seen before. Prepare yourself for some serious gems, ahead.A Royal EngagementThe engagement ring of the century (yep, the same sapphire sparkler that Kate Middleton now totes around) made its debut when Prince Charles and Lady Diana Spencer announced their engagement on the grounds outside of Buckingham Palace. A Very Important ApprovalPrince Charles and Diana pose with Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace after she gave her consent for their wedding. Is it just me or does everyone look rather...tense?Scroll to continue with contentAdPractice Makes PerfectDiana and Charles are seen leaving St. Paul's Cathedral after their first wedding rehearsal on June 12, 1981—47 days before the big day. Hey, if you were getting married in front of, oh, I don't know, the entire world, you'd want lots of practice too.The Final Dress FittingDiana is seen leaving Emanuel's after the final fitting for her wedding dress a week before the big day. The suspense!The DressHusband and wife designers David and Elizabeth Emanuel were tapped to design Lady Di's dreamy taffeta gown. The designs were kept secret until the day of the ceremony, when the press was given a sketch of what they'd see on the steps of St. Paul's Cathedral. More PracticeThis time, Diana and Charles leave the church only two days before their wedding. Appropriate. The SpectatorsCrowds camped out along the procession route the night before the wedding to ensure a good view. The Celebration Begins...A firework display took place over London on the eve of Charles and Diana's wedding on July 28, 1981....And Continues the Next MorningOn their wedding day, celebrations were seen throughout the United Kingdom. In Wales, the Royal Air Force performed a formation of the Prince of Wales Feathers over Caernarfon Castle. The Royal FansRemember those campers? They lined the streets with British flags and decorations, hoping to get a glimpse at the couple upon their arrival. Messages From SupportersThey also relayed messages of support for the royal couple along the procession route. Seeing these signs HAD to calm Diana's nerves.The Worldwide Media CoveragePress from every nation, including the United States, set up outposts to live broadcast the events. Here, Today hosts Willard Scott, Jane Pauley, and Tom Brokaw enjoy a spot of tea (as one does) before the ceremony. So. Many. Photographers.Seriously, can you imagine driving past all of this before your wedding?Princess Margaret and Ann ArriveTwo of the most stylish royals, Princess Anne and Princess Margaret, arrived first and did not disappoint. Those colors! Those coordinating fascinators! Just wow.The Bridesmaids Make Their EntrancePrincess Diana's bridesmaids were treated like royalty (granted, some of them were royalty), arriving in a gold carriage. Lots of Royals Attended...The day's festivities drew some of the most important royals from around the world—including Princess of Monaco Grace Kelly. How chic is she?!...Including American RoyaltyFirst Lady Nancy Reagan wore a blush outfit to the nuptials. Unparalleled glamour, I tell you. Prince Charles Arrives NextPrince Charles waves to the excited crowds along the processional—an appropriate response to the many people who camped out ahead of his wedding, if you ask me.A Glimpse of the BrideThere are few moments more anticipated by the public than this one. Princess Diana arrived at St. Paul's Cathedral and everyone finally got to see her dress. How Diana managed to fit all that taffeta into one carriage? The world will never know. The Long Train Makes Its DebutWhen the bride stepped out of the carriage, she revealed a 25-foot-long train and veil. Absolutely breathtaking. Charles Waits for the BridePrince Charles patiently waits for Diana to arrive while flanked by his two groomsmen, brothers Prince Andrew and Prince Edward. The Long, Long WalkDiana and her father make their way to the altar. Can you imagine how wild their nerves must have been at this moment??? P.S. Take a closer at the Spencer Tiara—yep, she wore her own family jewels for her big day.A Packed ChurchThe pews were packed with more than 3,500 guests. Shout out to Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher to Diana's right.View From the BackHonestly, how gorge is St. Paul's Cathedral? Obsessed.A Curtsy for the QueenEvery bride wants to impress their mother-in-law, but when your MIL also happens to be the Queen, it's customary to give a curtsy upon seeing her—even at your own wedding. Following Up BehindSarah Armstrong-Jones, a.k.a. Princess Margaret and the Earl of Snowdon's daughter, was the chief bridesmaid. The Bridesmaids Watch OnPrincess Diana had a total of five bridesmaids: Clementine Hambro, Catherine Cameron, Sarah-Jane Gaselee, India Hicks, and Lady Sarah Armstrong-Jones. Sarah was even trusted with holding Diana's bouquet!With This Ring....Diana let her nerves show when she accidentally mixed up Prince Charles' full name, referring to him as Philip Charles Arthur George rather than Charles Philip Arthur George. (I mean, who can blame her, that name is a mouthful.)Charles Whispers to His BrideThe couple share a private moment during the ceremony. What do you think they were talking about? How much they wanted a glass of bubbly?The ProcessionalThe couple looked b-e-y-o-n-d regal as they made their way down the aisle after saying "I do."Details at the EntranceSure, you've seen this shot, but have you ever noticed the mountains of flowers displayed at the entrance of church? Didn't think so. The Queen Leaves the CathedralAs is traditional, the Queen lead the charge for departing guests. Husband and WifeCharles and Diana were greeted by more than 60,000 well-wishers as they made their way from St. Paul's Cathedral to Buckingham Palace. A Look Inside the CarriageThe couple's carriage drove along Fleet Street on their way to Buckingham Palace.Controlling the CrowdsPolice were out in full force to manage the massive crowds along the procession route. Wouldn't you fight your way through to catch a glimpse at the newlyweds? Officially Married!Prince Charles and Princess Diana's signatures, along with those of their family as witnesses, make it official official. The Queen Arrives at the ReceptionThe couple had their reception at Charles' home, which just so happens to be, ya know, Buckingham Palace. The Queen was one of the first to arrive. The Couple Arrives at Buckingham PalaceThe newlyweds also arrived at the private entrance of Buckingham Palace for their reception, wedding party in tow.Diana's Bridesmaids Help With Her TrainA very important task. A Candid MomentThe Queen and her new daughter-in-law share a laugh while on the balcony of Buckingham Palace. "Should We Give Them a Kiss, Darling?"Charles and Diana appear rather bashful on the balcony, where it's customary to share a kiss. TBH, a pretty normal reaction, considering the enormous crowds that were watching.The KissThe couple eventually gave the people what they wanted!All of the RoyaltyRemember cramming into your high school club photo? This was a lot like that, except instead of a bunch of ultimate frisbee kids, it's a giant group of all of Europe's royal families. Casual.The Official CakeWhen you have to feed thousands of guests at your reception, one cake will not do—so they had 27. But their official cake was a multi-tiered fruit cake made by the head baker at the Royal Naval Cookery School.A Ceremonial DisplayKeeping up with tradition, Diana's bouquet was laid upon the tomb of the Unknown Warrior Grave in Westminster Abbey. The Princess' bouquet, made up of white orchids, freesias, gardenias, and lily of the valley flowers, weighed around 2 kilos (that's over 4 lbs!) and was nearly 42 inches long.Off to the HoneymoonAfter the wedding of the century, Charles and Diana made their way through the crowds once more, this time to embark on their honeymoon. Just MarriedThe newlywed's carriage was decorated with a "Just Married" sign, as well as mylar balloons with the Prince of Wales feather on them. One Last LookIn a glamorous exit, the couple departed from Waterloo Station by train. They spent their first three nights as a married couple in the Broadlands, the same place Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth spent their wedding night. A Tender MomentWhere does a royal couple honeymoon, you ask? On the royal yacht, of course. After the Broadlands, Charles and Diana set sail from Gibraltar to travel around the Mediterranean.Welcome Home, NewlywedsThe couple arrived in Scotland for the final leg of their honeymoon, looking quite ~sun-kissed~. The End of the CelebrationThe couple welcomed photographers to Balmoral, the Queen's estate in Scotland, for a photo call at the end of their trip, officially closing out the royal wedding extravaganza.•••For more celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.subscribe here