Rare Photos From Princess Diana and Prince Charles' Wedding

Good Housekeeping

It was described as "the royal wedding of the century."

From Good Housekeeping

<p>People were thrilled when Lady Diana Spencer married Prince Charles in 1981. The dress! The ring! They couldn't get enough of the romance—and you've likely seen approximately a million pictures from that day as a result. Still, I dove deep into the archives and managed to find some photos you probably haven't seen before. Prepare yourself for some serious gems, ahead.</p>
Rare Photos From Princess Diana and Prince Charles' Wedding

People were thrilled when Lady Diana Spencer married Prince Charles in 1981. The dress! The ring! They couldn't get enough of the romance—and you've likely seen approximately a million pictures from that day as a result. Still, I dove deep into the archives and managed to find some photos you probably haven't seen before. Prepare yourself for some serious gems, ahead.

<p>The engagement ring of the century (yep, the same sapphire sparkler that Kate Middleton now totes around) made its debut when Prince Charles and Lady Diana Spencer announced their engagement on the grounds outside of Buckingham Palace. </p>
A Royal Engagement

The engagement ring of the century (yep, the same sapphire sparkler that Kate Middleton now totes around) made its debut when Prince Charles and Lady Diana Spencer announced their engagement on the grounds outside of Buckingham Palace.

<p>Prince Charles and Diana pose with Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace after she gave her consent for their wedding. Is it just me or does everyone look rather...tense?</p>
A Very Important Approval

Prince Charles and Diana pose with Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace after she gave her consent for their wedding. Is it just me or does everyone look rather...tense?

Scroll to continue with content
Ad
<p>Diana and Charles are seen leaving St. Paul's Cathedral after their first wedding rehearsal on June 12, 1981—47 days before the big day. Hey, if you were getting married in front of, oh, I don't know, the entire world, you'd want lots of practice too.</p>
Practice Makes Perfect

Diana and Charles are seen leaving St. Paul's Cathedral after their first wedding rehearsal on June 12, 1981—47 days before the big day. Hey, if you were getting married in front of, oh, I don't know, the entire world, you'd want lots of practice too.

<p>Diana is seen leaving Emanuel's after the final fitting for her wedding dress a week before the big day. The suspense!</p>
The Final Dress Fitting

Diana is seen leaving Emanuel's after the final fitting for her wedding dress a week before the big day. The suspense!

<p>Husband and wife designers David and Elizabeth Emanuel were tapped to design Lady Di's dreamy taffeta gown. The designs were kept secret until the day of the ceremony, when the press was given a sketch of what they'd see on the steps of St. Paul's Cathedral. </p>
The Dress

Husband and wife designers David and Elizabeth Emanuel were tapped to design Lady Di's dreamy taffeta gown. The designs were kept secret until the day of the ceremony, when the press was given a sketch of what they'd see on the steps of St. Paul's Cathedral.

<p>This time, Diana and Charles leave the church only two days before their wedding. Appropriate. </p>
More Practice

This time, Diana and Charles leave the church only two days before their wedding. Appropriate.

<p>Crowds camped out along the procession route the night before the wedding to ensure a good view. </p>
The Spectators

Crowds camped out along the procession route the night before the wedding to ensure a good view.

<p>A firework display took place over London on the eve of Charles and Diana's wedding on July 28, 1981.</p>
The Celebration Begins...

A firework display took place over London on the eve of Charles and Diana's wedding on July 28, 1981.

<p>On their wedding day, celebrations were seen throughout the United Kingdom. In Wales, the Royal Air Force performed a formation of the Prince of Wales Feathers over Caernarfon Castle. </p>
...And Continues the Next Morning

On their wedding day, celebrations were seen throughout the United Kingdom. In Wales, the Royal Air Force performed a formation of the Prince of Wales Feathers over Caernarfon Castle.

<p>Remember those campers? They lined the streets with British flags and decorations, hoping to get a glimpse at the couple upon their arrival. </p>
The Royal Fans

Remember those campers? They lined the streets with British flags and decorations, hoping to get a glimpse at the couple upon their arrival.

<p>They also relayed messages of support for the royal couple along the procession route. Seeing these signs HAD to calm Diana's nerves.</p>
Messages From Supporters

They also relayed messages of support for the royal couple along the procession route. Seeing these signs HAD to calm Diana's nerves.

<p>Press from every nation, including the United States, set up outposts to live broadcast the events. Here, <em>Today </em>hosts Willard Scott, Jane Pauley, and Tom Brokaw enjoy a spot of tea (as one does) before the ceremony. </p>
The Worldwide Media Coverage

Press from every nation, including the United States, set up outposts to live broadcast the events. Here, Today hosts Willard Scott, Jane Pauley, and Tom Brokaw enjoy a spot of tea (as one does) before the ceremony.

<p>Seriously, can you imagine driving past all of this before your wedding?</p>
So. Many. Photographers.

Seriously, can you imagine driving past all of this before your wedding?

<p>Two of the most stylish royals, Princess Anne and Princess Margaret, arrived first and did not disappoint. Those colors! Those coordinating fascinators! Just wow.</p>
Princess Margaret and Ann Arrive

Two of the most stylish royals, Princess Anne and Princess Margaret, arrived first and did not disappoint. Those colors! Those coordinating fascinators! Just wow.

<p>Princess Diana's bridesmaids were treated like royalty (granted, some of them were royalty), arriving in a gold carriage. </p>
The Bridesmaids Make Their Entrance

Princess Diana's bridesmaids were treated like royalty (granted, some of them were royalty), arriving in a gold carriage.

<p>The day's festivities drew some of the most important royals from around the world—including Princess of Monaco Grace Kelly. How chic is she?!</p>
Lots of Royals Attended...

The day's festivities drew some of the most important royals from around the world—including Princess of Monaco Grace Kelly. How chic is she?!

<p>First Lady Nancy Reagan wore a blush outfit to the nuptials. Unparalleled glamour, I tell you. </p>
...Including American Royalty

First Lady Nancy Reagan wore a blush outfit to the nuptials. Unparalleled glamour, I tell you.

<p>Prince Charles waves to the excited crowds along the processional—an appropriate response to the many people who camped out ahead of his wedding, if you ask me.</p>
Prince Charles Arrives Next

Prince Charles waves to the excited crowds along the processional—an appropriate response to the many people who camped out ahead of his wedding, if you ask me.

<p>There are few moments more anticipated by the public than this one. Princess Diana arrived at St. Paul's Cathedral and everyone finally got to see her dress. How Diana managed to fit all that taffeta into one carriage? The world will never know. </p>
A Glimpse of the Bride

There are few moments more anticipated by the public than this one. Princess Diana arrived at St. Paul's Cathedral and everyone finally got to see her dress. How Diana managed to fit all that taffeta into one carriage? The world will never know.

<p>When the bride stepped out of the carriage, she revealed a 25-foot-long train and veil. Absolutely breathtaking. </p>
The Long Train Makes Its Debut

When the bride stepped out of the carriage, she revealed a 25-foot-long train and veil. Absolutely breathtaking.

<p>Prince Charles patiently waits for Diana to arrive while flanked by his two groomsmen, brothers Prince Andrew and Prince Edward. </p>
Charles Waits for the Bride

Prince Charles patiently waits for Diana to arrive while flanked by his two groomsmen, brothers Prince Andrew and Prince Edward.

<p>Diana and her father make their way to the altar. Can you imagine how wild their nerves must have been at this moment??? P.S. Take a closer at the Spencer Tiara—yep, she wore her own family jewels for her big day.</p>
The Long, Long Walk

Diana and her father make their way to the altar. Can you imagine how wild their nerves must have been at this moment??? P.S. Take a closer at the Spencer Tiara—yep, she wore her own family jewels for her big day.

<p>The pews were packed with more than 3,500 guests. Shout out to Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher to Diana's right.</p>
A Packed Church

The pews were packed with more than 3,500 guests. Shout out to Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher to Diana's right.

<p>Honestly, how gorge is St. Paul's Cathedral? Obsessed.</p>
View From the Back

Honestly, how gorge is St. Paul's Cathedral? Obsessed.

<p>Every bride wants to impress their mother-in-law, but when your MIL also happens to be the Queen, it's customary to give a curtsy upon seeing her—even at your own wedding. </p>
A Curtsy for the Queen

Every bride wants to impress their mother-in-law, but when your MIL also happens to be the Queen, it's customary to give a curtsy upon seeing her—even at your own wedding.

<p>Sarah Armstrong-Jones, a.k.a. Princess Margaret and the Earl of Snowdon's daughter, was the chief bridesmaid. </p>
Following Up Behind

Sarah Armstrong-Jones, a.k.a. Princess Margaret and the Earl of Snowdon's daughter, was the chief bridesmaid.

<p>Princess Diana had a total of five bridesmaids: Clementine Hambro, Catherine Cameron, Sarah-Jane Gaselee, India Hicks, and Lady Sarah Armstrong-Jones. Sarah was even trusted with holding Diana's bouquet!</p>
The Bridesmaids Watch On

Princess Diana had a total of five bridesmaids: Clementine Hambro, Catherine Cameron, Sarah-Jane Gaselee, India Hicks, and Lady Sarah Armstrong-Jones. Sarah was even trusted with holding Diana's bouquet!

<p>Diana let her nerves show when she <a href="http://www.bbc.co.uk/history/events/prince_charles_and_lady_diana_spencers_wedding" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:accidentally mixed up" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">accidentally mixed up</a> Prince Charles' full name, referring to him as Philip Charles Arthur George rather than Charles Philip Arthur George. (I mean, who can blame her, that name is a mouthful.)</p>
With This Ring....

Diana let her nerves show when she accidentally mixed up Prince Charles' full name, referring to him as Philip Charles Arthur George rather than Charles Philip Arthur George. (I mean, who can blame her, that name is a mouthful.)

<p>The couple share a private moment during the ceremony. What do you think they were talking about? How much they wanted a glass of bubbly?</p>
Charles Whispers to His Bride

The couple share a private moment during the ceremony. What do you think they were talking about? How much they wanted a glass of bubbly?

<p>The couple looked b-e-y-o-n-d regal as they made their way down the aisle after saying "I do."</p>
The Processional

The couple looked b-e-y-o-n-d regal as they made their way down the aisle after saying "I do."

<p>Sure, you've seen this shot, but have you ever noticed the mountains of flowers displayed at the entrance of church? Didn't think so. </p>
Details at the Entrance

Sure, you've seen this shot, but have you ever noticed the mountains of flowers displayed at the entrance of church? Didn't think so.

<p>As is traditional, the Queen lead the charge for departing guests. </p>
The Queen Leaves the Cathedral

As is traditional, the Queen lead the charge for departing guests.

<p>Charles and Diana were greeted by more than 60,000 well-wishers as they made their way from St. Paul's Cathedral to Buckingham Palace. </p>
Husband and Wife

Charles and Diana were greeted by more than 60,000 well-wishers as they made their way from St. Paul's Cathedral to Buckingham Palace.

<p>The couple's carriage drove along Fleet Street on their way to Buckingham Palace.</p>
A Look Inside the Carriage

The couple's carriage drove along Fleet Street on their way to Buckingham Palace.

<p>Police were out in full force to manage the massive crowds along the procession route. Wouldn't you fight your way through to catch a glimpse at the newlyweds? </p>
Controlling the Crowds

Police were out in full force to manage the massive crowds along the procession route. Wouldn't you fight your way through to catch a glimpse at the newlyweds?

<p>Prince Charles and Princess Diana's signatures, along with those of their family as witnesses, make it <em>official </em>official. </p>
Officially Married!

Prince Charles and Princess Diana's signatures, along with those of their family as witnesses, make it official official.

<p>The couple had their reception at Charles' home, which just so happens to be, ya know, Buckingham Palace. The Queen was one of the first to arrive. </p>
The Queen Arrives at the Reception

The couple had their reception at Charles' home, which just so happens to be, ya know, Buckingham Palace. The Queen was one of the first to arrive.

<p>The newlyweds also arrived at the private entrance of Buckingham Palace for their reception, wedding party in tow.</p>
The Couple Arrives at Buckingham Palace

The newlyweds also arrived at the private entrance of Buckingham Palace for their reception, wedding party in tow.

<p>A very important task. </p>
Diana's Bridesmaids Help With Her Train

A very important task.

<p>The Queen and her new daughter-in-law share a laugh while on the balcony of Buckingham Palace. </p>
A Candid Moment

The Queen and her new daughter-in-law share a laugh while on the balcony of Buckingham Palace.

<p>Charles and Diana appear rather bashful on the balcony, where it's customary to share a kiss. TBH, a pretty normal reaction, considering the enormous crowds that were watching.</p>
"Should We Give Them a Kiss, Darling?"

Charles and Diana appear rather bashful on the balcony, where it's customary to share a kiss. TBH, a pretty normal reaction, considering the enormous crowds that were watching.

<p>The couple eventually gave the people what they wanted!</p>
The Kiss

The couple eventually gave the people what they wanted!

<p>Remember cramming into your high school club photo? This was a lot like that, except instead of a bunch of ultimate frisbee kids, it's a giant group of all of Europe's royal families. Casual.</p>
All of the Royalty

Remember cramming into your high school club photo? This was a lot like that, except instead of a bunch of ultimate frisbee kids, it's a giant group of all of Europe's royal families. Casual.

<p>When you have to feed thousands of guests at your reception, one cake will not do—so they had 27. But their official cake was a multi-tiered fruit cake made by the head baker at the Royal Naval Cookery School.</p>
The Official Cake

When you have to feed thousands of guests at your reception, one cake will not do—so they had 27. But their official cake was a multi-tiered fruit cake made by the head baker at the Royal Naval Cookery School.

<p>Keeping up with tradition, Diana's bouquet was laid upon the tomb of the Unknown Warrior Grave in Westminster Abbey. The Princess' bouquet, made up of white orchids, freesias, gardenias, and lily of the valley flowers, weighed around 2 kilos (that's over 4 lbs!) and was nearly 42 inches long.</p>
A Ceremonial Display

Keeping up with tradition, Diana's bouquet was laid upon the tomb of the Unknown Warrior Grave in Westminster Abbey. The Princess' bouquet, made up of white orchids, freesias, gardenias, and lily of the valley flowers, weighed around 2 kilos (that's over 4 lbs!) and was nearly 42 inches long.

<p>After the wedding of the century, Charles and Diana made their way through the crowds once more, this time to embark on their honeymoon. </p>
Off to the Honeymoon

After the wedding of the century, Charles and Diana made their way through the crowds once more, this time to embark on their honeymoon.

<p>The newlywed's carriage was decorated with a "Just Married" sign, as well as mylar balloons with the Prince of Wales feather on them. </p>
Just Married

The newlywed's carriage was decorated with a "Just Married" sign, as well as mylar balloons with the Prince of Wales feather on them.

<p>In a glamorous exit, the couple departed from Waterloo Station by train. They spent their first three nights as a married couple in the Broadlands, the same place Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth spent their wedding night. </p>
One Last Look

In a glamorous exit, the couple departed from Waterloo Station by train. They spent their first three nights as a married couple in the Broadlands, the same place Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth spent their wedding night.

<p>Where does a royal couple honeymoon, you ask? On the royal yacht, of course. After the Broadlands, Charles and Diana set sail from Gibraltar to travel around the Mediterranean.</p>
A Tender Moment

Where does a royal couple honeymoon, you ask? On the royal yacht, of course. After the Broadlands, Charles and Diana set sail from Gibraltar to travel around the Mediterranean.

<p>The couple arrived in Scotland for the final leg of their honeymoon, looking quite ~sun-kissed~. </p>
Welcome Home, Newlyweds

The couple arrived in Scotland for the final leg of their honeymoon, looking quite ~sun-kissed~.

<p>The couple welcomed photographers to Balmoral, the Queen's estate in Scotland, for a photo call at the end of their trip, officially closing out the royal wedding extravaganza.</p><p>•••</p><p><em>For more celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the </em>Marie Claire <em>newsletter</em>.</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://preferences.hearstmags.com/brands/MAR/subscribe.aspx?authId=F0CC0C27-80DA-4734-ABDF-E4115B84A56B&maj=WNL&min=UNDEF" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:subscribe here">subscribe here</a></p>
The End of the Celebration

The couple welcomed photographers to Balmoral, the Queen's estate in Scotland, for a photo call at the end of their trip, officially closing out the royal wedding extravaganza.

•••

For more celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

subscribe here

What to Read Next

Back