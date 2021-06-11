Rare Photos of Celebrities Meeting the Queen

  • <p>Queen Elizabeth has shaken <em>a lot</em> of hands in her day. And whilst it's easy to assume they were all the hands of presidents, monarchs, or government officials, here you'll find her engaging with the Hollywood set—the likes of Madonna, Elton John, and even (gasp) the Spice Girls.</p>
    1/32

    Rare Photos of Celebrities Meeting the Queen

    Queen Elizabeth has shaken a lot of hands in her day. And whilst it's easy to assume they were all the hands of presidents, monarchs, or government officials, here you'll find her engaging with the Hollywood set—the likes of Madonna, Elton John, and even (gasp) the Spice Girls.

  • <p>May 4, 2018</p>
    2/32

    Sir Paul McCartney

    May 4, 2018

  • <p>2014</p>
    3/32

    Joan Collins

    2014

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>2014</p>
    4/32

    Angelina Jolie

    2014

  • <p>2014</p>
    5/32

    Uma Thurman

    2014

  • <p>2012</p>
    6/32

    Madonna

    2012

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>2012</p>
    7/32

    Elton John

    2012

  • <p>2012</p>
    8/32

    Katie Couric

    2012

  • <p>2010</p>
    9/32

    Twiggy

    2010

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>2009</p>
    10/32

    Lady Gaga

    2009

  • <p>2009</p>
    11/32

    Miley Cyrus

    2009

  • <p>2006</p>
    12/32

    Thandie Newton

    2006

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>2004</p>
    13/32

    J.K. Rowling

    2004

  • <p>2002</p>
    14/32

    Halle Berry (with Pierce Brosnan, left)

    2002

  • <p>2002</p>
    15/32

    Yoko Ono

    2002

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>2001</p>
    16/32

    Jennifer Lopez

    2001

  • <p>1998</p>
    17/32

    Meg Ryan, Natasha Richardson (curtseying), and Dennis Quaid

    1998

  • <p>1997</p>
    18/32

    Spice Girls

    1997

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>1982</p>
    19/32

    Sally Field

    1982

  • <p>1982</p>
    20/32

    Pope John Paul II

    1982

  • <p>1980</p>
    21/32

    Meryl Streep

    1980

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>1979</p>
    22/32

    Cybil Shepherd

    1979

  • <p>1976</p>
    23/32

    Elizabeth Taylor (with then husband John Warner)

    1976

  • <p>1975</p>
    24/32

    Barbra Streisand

    1975

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>1966</p>
    25/32

    Catherine Deneuve

    1966

  • <p>1966</p>
    26/32

    Raquel Welch and Woody Allen

    1966

  • <p>1965</p>
    27/32

    Julie Christie

    1965

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>1965</p>
    28/32

    JFK and Jackie Kennedy

    1965

  • <p>1960</p>
    29/32

    British Prime Minister Harold Macmillan

    1960

  • <p>1958</p>
    30/32

    Frank Sinatra

    1958

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>1957</p>
    31/32

    Jayne Mansfield

    1957

  • <p>1956</p>
    32/32

    Marilyn Monroe

    1956

<p>Queen Elizabeth has shaken <em>a lot</em> of hands in her day. And whilst it's easy to assume they were all the hands of presidents, monarchs, or government officials, here you'll find her engaging with the Hollywood set—the likes of Madonna, Elton John, and even (gasp) the Spice Girls.</p>
<p>May 4, 2018</p>
<p>2014</p>
<p>2014</p>
<p>2014</p>
<p>2012</p>
<p>2012</p>
<p>2012</p>
<p>2010</p>
<p>2009</p>
<p>2009</p>
<p>2006</p>
<p>2004</p>
<p>2002</p>
<p>2002</p>
<p>2001</p>
<p>1998</p>
<p>1997</p>
<p>1982</p>
<p>1982</p>
<p>1980</p>
<p>1979</p>
<p>1976</p>
<p>1975</p>
<p>1966</p>
<p>1966</p>
<p>1965</p>
<p>1965</p>
<p>1960</p>
<p>1958</p>
<p>1957</p>
<p>1956</p>

Here you'll find her engaging with the Hollywood set—the likes of Madonna, Elton John, and even (gasp) the Spice Girls.

Latest Stories